102 - Odd One Out (w/ Ali Wentworth)

On this episode of ClueLess, host Elliott Kalan and constant contestant Sean Hayes welcome Sean’s good friend, comedian Ali Wentworth, to play a round of Odd One Out - the Backstreet Boys are going on a picnic but they brought too many items, can you identify which ones don’t belong? And even if you can, how do they relate to the MegaClue?! New episodes every Monday and Thursday.Puzzles in this episode are by Josh Richmond and Kevin Leman.