On this episode of ClueLess, host Elliott Kalan and constant contestant Sean Hayes welcome Sean’s good friend, comedian Ali Wentworth, to play a round of Odd One Out - the Backstreet Boys are going on a picnic but they brought too many items, can you identify which ones don’t belong? And even if you can, how do they relate to the MegaClue?! New episodes every Monday and Thursday.Puzzles in this episode are by Josh Richmond and Kevin Leman.
101 - It’s A Numbers Game (w/ Will Arnett and Jason Bateman)
On the debut episode of ClueLess, host Elliott Kalan and constant contestant Sean Hayes welcome Sean’s SmartLess pals Will and Jason to play a round of It’s A Numbers Game - we give you a simple math problem in the form of famous TV show titles with the numbers removed, can you solve the clues faster than Sean and friends? And even if you do, can you reckon with the MegaClue?! New episodes every Monday and Thursday.Puzzles in this episode are by Matthew Broussard and Josh Richmond.
SmartLess Presents ClueLess!
Welcome to a brand new, bite-sized game show from SmartLess Media, this is ClueLess, where every episode contains a different main game and cliffhanger puzzle, and every episode also contains Sean Hayes! Host Elliott Kalan (Mystery Science Theater 3000, The Daily Show With Jon Stewart, The Flop House) will lead Sean and a rotating guest through each episode's conundrum, from anagrams to pop culture math puzzles to singing robots, and more! SmartLess Presents ClueLess premieres November 18th, new episodes every Monday and Thursday!
