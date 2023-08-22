Celebrate Kids Podcast with Dr. Kathy

Daily encouragement from a multitude of speakers, led by Dr. Kathy Koch. All topics covered are helpful not only to kids and their parents, but also to single ...
009 - How do kids learn and how can we support them?
Dr. Kathy explores the many way kids learn, and gives parents tips on how to foster kids who have different learning styles.
8/26/2023
31:59
Helping Schools in the Battle for Teens' Mental Health
An Ohio school recently reorganized their entire academic program around teen mental health support. The move has garnered praise from many, but are schools the best place for us to look to for mental health support? Dr. Kathy considers and gives insights for parents as we care for mental health with the support of schools
8/25/2023
16:03
Guiding Young women and kids from vice and gender embarassment
Some in society are highlighting how young women are being pushed to exemplify the vices of young men to achieve fulfillment. Dr. Kathy unpacks this, helping parents to guide kids from vice and embarrassment to confidence in Christ
8/24/2023
14:33
What Barbie Gets Right About the Glass Ceiling for Kids - Is there a narrative we should consider?
Dr. Kathy hasn't seen Barbie, but a lot of the storylines and perspectives coming from it are challenging, however, in thinking about where kids are today, Dr. Kathy is leaning to one aspect of the Barbie narrative that seems to resonate. Are young people feeling pressured not to dream? Dr. Kathy has some insight, and some important encouragement for us as we consider how to hear narratives in the culture, discern what is right or accurate, and ground our kids in the Word of God amidst all of the resolution stories they're hearing.
8/23/2023
13:17
Talking to Kids about "Acts of God" with California's storms and earthquake and Hawaii's fires
Natural disasters are often referred to as "Acts of God," and when kids hear this they can imagine something that's not necessarily theologically accurate nor physically true. Many need some encouragement and confidence in times like these to have a whole view of God's goodness and the depravity and brokenness in the world. Dr. Kathy gives some good pointers for parents today on how to practically build a footing for kids to stand on that reminds them of the consistency of God's love as they face challenges in the world.
