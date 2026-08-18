Celebrate Kids Podcast with Dr. Kathy

In this episode of the Celebrate Kids podcast, Dr. Kathy shares her journey of personal growth and the importance of allowing young people the space to explore their paths without the pressure to get it right immediately. Drawing on her experiences as a teacher and professor, she emphasizes that change is a natural part of life and growth. The discussion shifts to the future of parenting, highlighting a recent Gallup survey that explored parents' perceptions about their children's readiness to launch into adulthood. Dr. Kathy encourages parents to embrace the journey of raising their children, preparing them to thrive as young adults in an ever-changing world. Join her as she offers insights and reflections on navigating the challenges and uncertainties of parenting.