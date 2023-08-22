Celebrate Kids Podcast with Dr. Kathy

What Barbie Gets Right About the Glass Ceiling for Kids - Is there a narrative we should consider?

Dr. Kathy hasn't seen Barbie, but a lot of the storylines and perspectives coming from it are challenging, however, in thinking about where kids are today, Dr. Kathy is leaning to one aspect of the Barbie narrative that seems to resonate. Are young people feeling pressured not to dream? Dr. Kathy has some insight, and some important encouragement for us as we consider how to hear narratives in the culture, discern what is right or accurate, and ground our kids in the Word of God amidst all of the resolution stories they're hearing.