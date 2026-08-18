Celebrate Kids Podcast with Dr. Kathy

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531 episodes
- In this episode of the Celebrate Kids podcast, Dr. Kathy shares her journey of personal growth and the importance of allowing young people the space to explore their paths without the pressure to get it right immediately. Drawing on her experiences as a teacher and professor, she emphasizes that change is a natural part of life and growth. The discussion shifts to the future of parenting, highlighting a recent Gallup survey that explored parents' perceptions about their children's readiness to launch into adulthood. Dr. Kathy encourages parents to embrace the journey of raising their children, preparing them to thrive as young adults in an ever-changing world. Join her as she offers insights and reflections on navigating the challenges and uncertainties of parenting.
Every Child Belongs: Why Love Must Be Grounded in Truth And Not in Circumstances08/17/2026 | 18 mins.In this episode of the Celebrate Kids Podcast, Dr. Kathy Koch and Wayne Stender explore how parents can help children develop confidence in the way God created them while navigating a culture filled with competing messages about gender and identity. They discuss the importance of grounding kids in Scripture, security, belonging, and identity in Christ while also teaching them to treat others with respect and compassion. Parents will be encouraged to speak truth clearly and help kids understand that genuine love does not abandon truth, especially when a child is confused or hurting.
- In this episode of the Celebrate Kids Podcast, Dr. Kathy Koch and Wayne Stender explore what parents gain and risk losing when AI becomes part of family life. They discuss how technology can be a useful tool for learning, while reminding parents that information can never replace relationships, curiosity, presence, and truly knowing a child. Parents will be encouraged to protect the quiet, ordinary moments when trust grows and to ensure AI supports their parenting rather than replacing the conversations and connections their kids need most.
- In this episode of the Celebrate Kids podcast, host Wayne Stender and Dr. Kathy discuss the critical issue of loneliness, particularly among young people. Dr. Kathy shares her perspective as a single adult, emphasizing that being alone does not equate to being lonely. Wayne highlights the importance of understanding this distinction and encourages listeners to recognize that solitude can be a fulfilling experience. The episode also touches on alarming statistics indicating that about one in six people globally experience loneliness, with the highest rates found in adolescents aged 13 to 17. Tune in to explore the nuances of loneliness and discover ways to foster connection and understanding among young people.
Screens Can Teach, but They Cannot Love: Protecting the Experiences Kids Need Most08/12/2026 | 15 mins.In this episode of the Celebrate Kids Podcast, Dr. Kathy Koch and Wayne Stender explore why screens may affect children differently at key stages of development and what kids need from parents that technology cannot provide. They discuss the importance of love, touch, interaction, working memory, and real world experiences while helping parents think beyond simply limiting screen time. Parents will be encouraged to consider not only how much screen time their children have, but what that screen time may be replacing and whether their kids are getting the attentive, face-to-face relationships they need to grow well.
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About Celebrate Kids Podcast with Dr. Kathy
Daily encouragement from a multitude of speakers, led by Dr. Kathy Koch. All topics covered are helpful not only to kids and their parents, but also to single adults, married couples, teachers, social workers, pastors, and many more. We hope you can be encouraged through these messages, send it to a friend so they can join you in joy and growth!Podcast website
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Celebrate Kids Podcast with Dr. Kathy
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