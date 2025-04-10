Episode 146 - Childhood vaccinations with Dr. Joel Warsh
We invite Dr. Joel Warsh (Paediatrician) to discuss newborn and childhood vaccine options from his upcoming book, ‘between a shot and a hard place: tackling difficult vaccine questions with balance data and clarity’
We remind our listeners that this podcast does not give advice about your medical choices, they are for you to make.
You can learn more about Dr. Warsh @drjoelgator (instagram) and www.theshotbook.com
Here in Australia Midwives and heath care providers are required to recommend the Australian Immunisation Handbook as the guidance for immunisation strategies. This includes the Australian Immunisation schedule
See the Australian Immunisations Handbook here
Episode 145 - Nausea and Vomiting in pregnancy
If you’re pregnant, chances are you’ll feel nauseous or be vomiting. It’s really common! And in this episode I explain 10 strategies that could help reduce and manage your symptoms.
This episode is free to you the listener because of our generous sponsor Hydramama. Keira Rumble the creator of mini and me is offering great birth rebellion listeners 20% off Hydramama electrolyte drink when you use the code GBR20 at the checkout www.miniandme.co
Episode 144 - What to do when you’re overdue
What to do when you’re ‘over-due’, what does it mean to be over-due? Is it dangerous? Why do they want to induce you? Is your placenta failing or your baby in danger? Mel looks into due dates, how they are calculated and your options if you go over your due date.
You might also like to listen to episode 84 - the myth of the failing placenta
Episode 143 - Declining medical recommendations
Can you decline recommendations given to you by your care provider? And If you do, what kind of reaction can you expect. In this episode Mel gives insider details of how the maternity care system works and some of the reactions you might expect if you say ‘no’ to medical recommendations. Mel gives actionable strategies that you can employ in the moment but also strategies that will help you advocate and keep your power in the birth space.
Episode 142 - Iron deficiency in pregnancy
Iron deficiency and anaemia in pregnancy occur for nearly 50% of women. In this episode, Mel and her guest Jaimee Smith discuss how to identify iron deficiency early in pregnancy to prevent anaemia, and also how to treat anaemia if it occurs. We discuss diet, supplement and iron infusion options
This episode is sponsored by the convergence of rebellious midwives. Get your ticket to the 2025 convergence being held August 15th-17th 2025
Find out more about Jaimee Smith at www.themidwivesmidwife.com and get access to her iron deficiency and anaemia masterclass here
You can have a GREAT pregnancy, birth and postpartum experience. You just need the information and strategies to make it happen. The Great Birth Rebellion podcast, hosted by Midwife Dr Melanie Jackson offers evidence- based information to help you make informed decisions about your maternity care. The Great Birth Birth Rebellion helps you get the best out of your pregnancy, birth and postpartum journey.
