Episode 144 - What to do when you’re overdue

What to do when you're 'over-due', what does it mean to be over-due? Is it dangerous? Why do they want to induce you? Is your placenta failing or your baby in danger? Mel looks into due dates, how they are calculated and your options if you go over your due date. You might also like to listen to episode 84 - the myth of the failing placenta