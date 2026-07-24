Bedtime Stories with Netflix Jr.

Get ready to explore the Island of Sneetch with Stella, Pearl, and Petey as they search for their missing pets!



Stella and Pearl are having so much fun playing on the beach! But, where did Dudley and Bean run off to? This looks like a job for: Detective Pete! Can they follow the clues to discover where their pets disappeared to?



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You can watch ⁠Dr Seuss’s The Sneetches now on Netflix



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CastStella: Amari McCoy



Pearl and Willy the Woodpecker: Sophie Petersen



Petey: Gracen Newton



Narrator, Bean, and Others: Cristina Vee VenezuelaProduced by Spoke Media for Netflix Jr.Writer: Dustin FerrerDirector: Janielle KastnerExecutive Producers: Alia Tavakolian and Janielle KastnerProducers: Jenna Burnett and Tess RyanAssociate Producers: Addison Vaughn and Monserrat RodriguezMix and Sound Design: Sammy Syrett