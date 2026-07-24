Skip to content
Radio Logo
Open app
PodcastsFictionBedtime Stories with Netflix Jr.
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Bedtime Stories with Netflix Jr.
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Bedtime Stories with Netflix Jr.

Netflix Jr.
FictionKids & Family
Bedtime Stories with Netflix Jr.
Latest episode

18 episodes

  • Bedtime Stories with Netflix Jr.

    Dr. Seuss's Red Fish, Blue Fish: On/Off!

    04/15/2026 | 14 mins.
    Help Red and Blue track down the source of a mysterious hum! When a strange sound leaves Blue unable to sleep, Red joins in to help figure out where the sound is coming from. Could it be the radio? The refrigerator? Red and Blue are on the case!

    Cast

    Blue: Andrea Libman

    Red and Newscaster: Brian Drummond

    Narrator and Mouse: Cristina Vee Venezuela

    Writer: Brigham Mosley

    Director: Janielle Kastner

    Executive Producers: Alia Tavakolian and Janielle Kastner

    Producer: Jenna Burnett

    Mix and Sound Design: Sammy Syrett

    You can watch Dr. Seuss's Red Fish, Blue Fish now on Netflix.
  • Bedtime Stories with Netflix Jr.

    Dr. Seuss's Horton! Adventures in Hedgehog Sitting

    03/11/2026 | 13 mins.
    Join Horton's best pal Samson on a babysitting adventure! When three bouncy hedgehog babies need a babysitter, Samson jumps in to help. But getting them to bed turns out to be harder than he thought! Can Samson help the babies get the wiggles out before bedtime?

    Cast

    Samson: Max MittelmanJane Kangaroo, Sunny, Scout, Sofia: Kitana TurnbullMama Hedgehog: America Young

    Produced by Spoke Media for Netflix Jr.Writer: Becky FriedmanDirector: Janielle KastnerExecutive Producers: Alia Tavakolian and Janielle KastnerProducers: Jenna Burnett and Tess RyanAssociate Producers: Addison Vaughn and Monserrat RodriguezMix and Sound Design: Sammy Syrett

    You can watch Dr. Seuss's Horton! now on Netflix.
  • Bedtime Stories with Netflix Jr.

    Dr. Seuss's The Sneetches: The Case of the Missing Pets

    02/17/2026 | 14 mins.
    Get ready to explore the Island of Sneetch with Stella, Pearl, and Petey as they search for their missing pets! 

    Stella and Pearl are having so much fun playing on the beach! But, where did Dudley and Bean run off to? This looks like a job for: Detective Pete! Can they follow the clues to discover where their pets disappeared to?

    Follow @NetflixFamily on social and Netflix Jr. on YouTube. And go to ⁠NetflixFamily.com⁠ to learn more and sign up for our free magazine for kids ages 2-5!

    You can watch ⁠Dr Seuss’s The Sneetches now on Netflix

    ---

    CastStella: Amari McCoy 

    Pearl and Willy the Woodpecker: Sophie Petersen

    Petey: Gracen Newton 

    Narrator, Bean, and Others: Cristina Vee VenezuelaProduced by Spoke Media for Netflix Jr.Writer: Dustin FerrerDirector: Janielle KastnerExecutive Producers: Alia Tavakolian and Janielle KastnerProducers: Jenna Burnett and Tess RyanAssociate Producers: Addison Vaughn and Monserrat RodriguezMix and Sound Design: Sammy Syrett
  • Bedtime Stories with Netflix Jr.

    Mighty Monsterwheelies: Treasure Hunted

    04/21/2025 | 12 mins.
    Sonnie, Sweeps and Axyl head to Blacktop Lagoon to spend a day playing at the beach and building sandcastles. But while digging, they uncover a buried chest! Could it be treasure that once belonged to the fearsome pirate BlackBumper? They're going to need teamwork to solve the mystery of who owns the chest - and what’s inside!

    Follow @NetflixFamily on social and Netflix Jr. on YouTube. And go to NetflixFamily.com to learn more and sign up for our free magazine for kids ages 2-5!

    You can watch Mighty Monsterwheelies now on Netflix.

    --
    CREDITS
    Produced by Spoke Media for Netflix
    Director and Producer: Caroline Hamilton
    Executive Producers for Spoke: Alia Tavakolian, Janielle Kastner, and Brigham Mosley
    Executive Producers for Netflix: Kristen Khoo and David Markowitz
    Coordinating Producer: Tess Ryan
    Mix and Sound Design: Sammy Syrett
  • Bedtime Stories with Netflix Jr.

    The Creature Cases: The Search for the Sea Otter

    03/24/2025 | 12 mins.
    CLADE agents Sam Snow and Kit Casey are enjoying a quiet day at the beach when they receive an urgent call from Director Scratch. No time to rest! Their help is needed to locate a missing sea otter. The agents set out on a sea adventure to find the otter and bring him back home.

    Follow @NetflixFamily on social and Netflix Jr. on YouTube. And go to NetflixFamily.com to learn more and sign up for our free magazine for kids ages 2-5!

    You can watch The Creature Cases now on Netflix.

    --
    CREDITS
    Produced by Spoke Media
    Director and Producer: Caroline Hamilton
    Executive Producers for Spoke: Alia Tavakolian, Janielle Kastner, and Brigham Mosley
    Executive Producers for Netflix: Kristen Khoo and David Markowitz
    Coordinating Producer: Tess Ryan
    Mix and Sound Design: Evan Arnett
More Fiction podcasts
Trending Fiction podcasts
About Bedtime Stories with Netflix Jr.
Wind down with your favorite Netflix Jr. characters in these bedtime stories designed to help your little ones relax and sleep. Created with Dr. Tina Bryson, childhood development expert and author of “The Whole-Brain Child,” each episode is crafted to help children successfully transition gently to sleep, while also building skills to navigate the world.
Podcast website
FictionKids & FamilyStories for KidsTV & Film

Listen to Bedtime Stories with Netflix Jr., The NoSleep Podcast and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
USA
v8.12.4 | © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 8/7/2026 - 8:35:44 AM
A company fromMADSACK