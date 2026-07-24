Bedtime Stories with Netflix Jr.

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18 episodes
- Help Red and Blue track down the source of a mysterious hum! When a strange sound leaves Blue unable to sleep, Red joins in to help figure out where the sound is coming from. Could it be the radio? The refrigerator? Red and Blue are on the case!
Cast
Blue: Andrea Libman
Red and Newscaster: Brian Drummond
Narrator and Mouse: Cristina Vee Venezuela
Writer: Brigham Mosley
Director: Janielle Kastner
Executive Producers: Alia Tavakolian and Janielle Kastner
Producer: Jenna Burnett
Mix and Sound Design: Sammy Syrett
You can watch Dr. Seuss's Red Fish, Blue Fish now on Netflix.
- Join Horton's best pal Samson on a babysitting adventure! When three bouncy hedgehog babies need a babysitter, Samson jumps in to help. But getting them to bed turns out to be harder than he thought! Can Samson help the babies get the wiggles out before bedtime?
Cast
Samson: Max MittelmanJane Kangaroo, Sunny, Scout, Sofia: Kitana TurnbullMama Hedgehog: America Young
Produced by Spoke Media for Netflix Jr.Writer: Becky FriedmanDirector: Janielle KastnerExecutive Producers: Alia Tavakolian and Janielle KastnerProducers: Jenna Burnett and Tess RyanAssociate Producers: Addison Vaughn and Monserrat RodriguezMix and Sound Design: Sammy Syrett
You can watch Dr. Seuss's Horton! now on Netflix.
- Get ready to explore the Island of Sneetch with Stella, Pearl, and Petey as they search for their missing pets!
Stella and Pearl are having so much fun playing on the beach! But, where did Dudley and Bean run off to? This looks like a job for: Detective Pete! Can they follow the clues to discover where their pets disappeared to?
Follow @NetflixFamily on social and Netflix Jr. on YouTube. And go to NetflixFamily.com to learn more and sign up for our free magazine for kids ages 2-5!
You can watch Dr Seuss’s The Sneetches now on Netflix
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CastStella: Amari McCoy
Pearl and Willy the Woodpecker: Sophie Petersen
Petey: Gracen Newton
Narrator, Bean, and Others: Cristina Vee VenezuelaProduced by Spoke Media for Netflix Jr.Writer: Dustin FerrerDirector: Janielle KastnerExecutive Producers: Alia Tavakolian and Janielle KastnerProducers: Jenna Burnett and Tess RyanAssociate Producers: Addison Vaughn and Monserrat RodriguezMix and Sound Design: Sammy Syrett
- Sonnie, Sweeps and Axyl head to Blacktop Lagoon to spend a day playing at the beach and building sandcastles. But while digging, they uncover a buried chest! Could it be treasure that once belonged to the fearsome pirate BlackBumper? They're going to need teamwork to solve the mystery of who owns the chest - and what’s inside!
Follow @NetflixFamily on social and Netflix Jr. on YouTube. And go to NetflixFamily.com to learn more and sign up for our free magazine for kids ages 2-5!
You can watch Mighty Monsterwheelies now on Netflix.
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CREDITS
Produced by Spoke Media for Netflix
Director and Producer: Caroline Hamilton
Executive Producers for Spoke: Alia Tavakolian, Janielle Kastner, and Brigham Mosley
Executive Producers for Netflix: Kristen Khoo and David Markowitz
Coordinating Producer: Tess Ryan
Mix and Sound Design: Sammy Syrett
- CLADE agents Sam Snow and Kit Casey are enjoying a quiet day at the beach when they receive an urgent call from Director Scratch. No time to rest! Their help is needed to locate a missing sea otter. The agents set out on a sea adventure to find the otter and bring him back home.
Follow @NetflixFamily on social and Netflix Jr. on YouTube. And go to NetflixFamily.com to learn more and sign up for our free magazine for kids ages 2-5!
You can watch The Creature Cases now on Netflix.
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CREDITS
Produced by Spoke Media
Director and Producer: Caroline Hamilton
Executive Producers for Spoke: Alia Tavakolian, Janielle Kastner, and Brigham Mosley
Executive Producers for Netflix: Kristen Khoo and David Markowitz
Coordinating Producer: Tess Ryan
Mix and Sound Design: Evan Arnett
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About Bedtime Stories with Netflix Jr.
Wind down with your favorite Netflix Jr. characters in these bedtime stories designed to help your little ones relax and sleep. Created with Dr. Tina Bryson, childhood development expert and author of “The Whole-Brain Child,” each episode is crafted to help children successfully transition gently to sleep, while also building skills to navigate the world.Podcast website
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