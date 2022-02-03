Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Bedtime Stories with Netflix Jr.

Netflix Jr.
Wind down with your favorite Netflix Jr. characters in these bedtime stories designed to help your little ones relax and sleep. Created with Dr. Tina Bryson, ch... More
Available Episodes

  • StoryBots: Why Do I Have To Sleep At Night?
    After a long day of work, Bang investigates why humans need sleep when it’s much more fun to stay awake. Themes include: importance of sleep, dreaming. Follow @NetflixFamily on social and Netflix Jr. on YouTube. And go to NetflixJr.com to learn more and sign up for our free magazine for kids ages 2-5! Cast Bang: Fred Tatasciore Natalie: Amanda Christine Bing: Jeff Gill Moonbeam: David Cross Harpy: Susan Lousie O’Connor Crew Produced by Spoke Media for Netflix Jr. Child Development Consultant: Dr. Tina Bryson Writer: Gregg Spiridellis Story Consulting: Rachel Graham Director: Hannah Cope and Caroline Hamilton Showrunner: Hannah Cope Executive Producers: Keith Reynolds, Alia Tavakolian, Janielle Kastner Producer: Caroline Hamilton Associate Producer: Reyes Mendoza Coordinating Producer: Aleisha Force Mix and Sound Design: Evan Arnett Studio Teacher: Chelsea Northrop
    3/2/2022
    9:23
  • Ada Twist, Scientist: Tooth Fairy Bells
    After Ada loses her first tooth, The Questioneers develop a plan to meet the Tooth Fairy. Themes include: Losing a tooth, working together as a team, problem solving, dreaming, drifting off to sleep after an adventure.  Follow @NetflixFamily on social and Netflix Jr. on YouTube. And go to NetflixJr.com to learn more and sign up for our free magazine for kids ages 2-5! Cast Ada Twist: Amanda Christine Rosie Revere: Candace Kozak Iggy Peck: Nicholas Crovetti Tooth Fairy: Aleisha Force Tooth Troll: Jeff Gill Crew Produced by Spoke Media for Netflix Jr. Child Development Consultant: Dr. Tina Bryson Writer: Kerri Grant Director: Hannah Cope and Caroline Hamilton Showrunner: Hannah Cope Executive Producers: Keith Reynolds, Alia Tavakolian, Janielle Kastner Producer: Caroline Hamilton Associate Producer: Reyes Mendoza Coordinating Producer: Aleisha Force Mix and Sound Design: Evan Arnett Studio Teacher: Chelsea Northrop
    3/2/2022
    15:28
  • Super Monsters: Lobo’s First Sleepover
    Lobo has his first ever sleepover with Frankie. After the excited pair get ready for bed, Lobo needs extra help quieting his mind to fall asleep. Themes include: Sleepover anxiety, downregulating from high energy to low energy, strategies for naming and relieving negative emotions, comfort from a parental figure. Follow @NetflixFamily on social and Netflix Jr. on YouTube. And go to NetflixJr.com to learn more and sign up for our free magazine for kids ages 2-5! Cast Lobo: Alessandro Juliani Frankie: Erin Matthews Mr. Howler: Alessandro Juliani Mrs. Mash: Erin Matthews Crew Produced by Spoke Media for Netflix Jr. Child Development Consultant: Dr. Tina Bryson Writer: Kaaren Brown Director: Hannah Cope and Caroline Hamilton Showrunner: Hannah Cope Executive Producers: Keith Reynolds, Alia Tavakolian, Janielle Kastner Producer: Caroline Hamilton Associate Producer: Reyes Mendoza Coordinating Producer: Aleisha Force Mix and Sound Design: Evan Arnett
    3/2/2022
    13:05
  • Chip & Potato: A Mystery Before Sleeptime
    Chip and Potato go on a nighttime adventure to find Spud’s missing Zinger jewel. Themes include: Getting ready for bed, dealing with disappointment, comforting cuddles with a snuggly pal. Follow @NetflixFamily on social and Netflix Jr. on YouTube. And go to NetflixJr.com to learn more and sign up for our free magazine for kids ages 2-5! Cast Chip: AJ Oliver Spud: Chance Hurstfield Little Momma: Briana Buckmaster Potato: Andrea Libman Crew Produced by Spoke Media for Netflix Jr. Child Development Consultant: Dr. Tina Bryson Writer: David Ingham Director: Hannah Cope Showrunner: Hannah Cope Executive Producers: Keith Reynolds, Alia Tavakolian, Janielle Kastner Producer: Caroline Hamilton Associate Producer: Reyes Mendoza Coordinating Producer: Aleisha Force Mix and Sound Design: Evan Arnett
    3/2/2022
    10:21
  • Ridley Jones: Dino-Night Rescue
    Dante has misplaced his stuffy and he can’t fall asleep without it. Ridley and Dudley help Dante explore the museum to find his favorite toy, and get cozy before bedtime. Themes include: Downregulating from high energy to low energy, working together as a team, help and comfort from friends.  Follow @NetflixFamily on social and Netflix Jr. on YouTube. And go to NetflixJr.com to learn more and sign up for our free magazine for kids ages 2-5! Cast Ridley Jones: Iara Nemirovsky Dante: Tyler Shamy Dudley: David Errigo Jr. Mummy Guard: David Errigo Jr. Crew Produced by Spoke Media for Netflix Jr. Child Development Consultant: Dr. Tina Bryson Writer: Jennifer Bardekoff Director: Hannah Cope and Caroline Hamilton Showrunner: Hannah Cope Executive Producers: Keith Reynolds, Alia Tavakolian, Janielle Kastner Producer: Caroline Hamilton Associate Producer: Reyes Mendoza Coordinating Producer: Aleisha Force Mix and Sound Design: Evan Arnett Studio Teacher: Chelsea Northrop
    3/2/2022
    14:45

About Bedtime Stories with Netflix Jr.

Wind down with your favorite Netflix Jr. characters in these bedtime stories designed to help your little ones relax and sleep. Created with Dr. Tina Bryson, childhood development expert and author of “The Whole-Brain Child,” each episode is crafted to help children successfully transition gently to sleep, while also building skills to navigate the world.
