Bedtime Stories with Netflix Jr.

Wind down with your favorite Netflix Jr. characters in these bedtime stories designed to help your little ones relax and sleep. Created with Dr. Tina Bryson, ch... More
Available Episodes
5 of 9
StoryBots: Why Do I Have To Sleep At Night?
After a long day of work, Bang investigates why humans need sleep when it’s much more fun to stay awake. Themes include: importance of sleep, dreaming.
Follow @NetflixFamily on social and Netflix Jr. on YouTube. And go to NetflixJr.com to learn more and sign up for our free magazine for kids ages 2-5!
Cast
Bang: Fred Tatasciore
Natalie: Amanda Christine
Bing: Jeff Gill
Moonbeam: David Cross
Harpy: Susan Lousie O’Connor
Crew
Produced by Spoke Media for Netflix Jr.
Child Development Consultant: Dr. Tina Bryson
Writer: Gregg Spiridellis
Story Consulting: Rachel Graham
Director: Hannah Cope and Caroline Hamilton
Showrunner: Hannah Cope
Executive Producers: Keith Reynolds, Alia Tavakolian, Janielle Kastner
Producer: Caroline Hamilton
Associate Producer: Reyes Mendoza
Coordinating Producer: Aleisha Force
Mix and Sound Design: Evan Arnett
Studio Teacher: Chelsea Northrop
3/2/2022
9:23
Ada Twist, Scientist: Tooth Fairy Bells
After Ada loses her first tooth, The Questioneers develop a plan to meet the Tooth Fairy. Themes include: Losing a tooth, working together as a team, problem solving, dreaming, drifting off to sleep after an adventure.
Follow @NetflixFamily on social and Netflix Jr. on YouTube. And go to NetflixJr.com to learn more and sign up for our free magazine for kids ages 2-5!
Cast
Ada Twist: Amanda Christine
Rosie Revere: Candace Kozak
Iggy Peck: Nicholas Crovetti
Tooth Fairy: Aleisha Force
Tooth Troll: Jeff Gill
Crew
Produced by Spoke Media for Netflix Jr.
Child Development Consultant: Dr. Tina Bryson
Writer: Kerri Grant
Director: Hannah Cope and Caroline Hamilton
Showrunner: Hannah Cope
Executive Producers: Keith Reynolds, Alia Tavakolian, Janielle Kastner
Producer: Caroline Hamilton
Associate Producer: Reyes Mendoza
Coordinating Producer: Aleisha Force
Mix and Sound Design: Evan Arnett
Studio Teacher: Chelsea Northrop
3/2/2022
15:28
Super Monsters: Lobo’s First Sleepover
Lobo has his first ever sleepover with Frankie. After the excited pair get ready for bed, Lobo needs extra help quieting his mind to fall asleep. Themes include: Sleepover anxiety, downregulating from high energy to low energy, strategies for naming and relieving negative emotions, comfort from a parental figure.
Follow @NetflixFamily on social and Netflix Jr. on YouTube. And go to NetflixJr.com to learn more and sign up for our free magazine for kids ages 2-5!
Cast
Lobo: Alessandro Juliani
Frankie: Erin Matthews
Mr. Howler: Alessandro Juliani
Mrs. Mash: Erin Matthews
Crew
Produced by Spoke Media for Netflix Jr.
Child Development Consultant: Dr. Tina Bryson
Writer: Kaaren Brown
Director: Hannah Cope and Caroline Hamilton
Showrunner: Hannah Cope
Executive Producers: Keith Reynolds, Alia Tavakolian, Janielle Kastner
Producer: Caroline Hamilton
Associate Producer: Reyes Mendoza
Coordinating Producer: Aleisha Force
Mix and Sound Design: Evan Arnett
3/2/2022
13:05
Chip & Potato: A Mystery Before Sleeptime
Chip and Potato go on a nighttime adventure to find Spud’s missing Zinger jewel. Themes include: Getting ready for bed, dealing with disappointment, comforting cuddles with a snuggly pal.
Follow @NetflixFamily on social and Netflix Jr. on YouTube. And go to NetflixJr.com to learn more and sign up for our free magazine for kids ages 2-5!
Cast
Chip: AJ Oliver
Spud: Chance Hurstfield
Little Momma: Briana Buckmaster
Potato: Andrea Libman
Crew
Produced by Spoke Media for Netflix Jr.
Child Development Consultant: Dr. Tina Bryson
Writer: David Ingham
Director: Hannah Cope
Showrunner: Hannah Cope
Executive Producers: Keith Reynolds, Alia Tavakolian, Janielle Kastner
Producer: Caroline Hamilton
Associate Producer: Reyes Mendoza
Coordinating Producer: Aleisha Force
Mix and Sound Design: Evan Arnett
3/2/2022
10:21
Ridley Jones: Dino-Night Rescue
Dante has misplaced his stuffy and he can’t fall asleep without it. Ridley and Dudley help Dante explore the museum to find his favorite toy, and get cozy before bedtime. Themes include: Downregulating from high energy to low energy, working together as a team, help and comfort from friends.
Follow @NetflixFamily on social and Netflix Jr. on YouTube. And go to NetflixJr.com to learn more and sign up for our free magazine for kids ages 2-5!
Cast
Ridley Jones: Iara Nemirovsky
Dante: Tyler Shamy
Dudley: David Errigo Jr.
Mummy Guard: David Errigo Jr.
Crew
Produced by Spoke Media for Netflix Jr.
Child Development Consultant: Dr. Tina Bryson
Writer: Jennifer Bardekoff
Director: Hannah Cope and Caroline Hamilton
Showrunner: Hannah Cope
Executive Producers: Keith Reynolds, Alia Tavakolian, Janielle Kastner
Producer: Caroline Hamilton
Associate Producer: Reyes Mendoza
Coordinating Producer: Aleisha Force
Mix and Sound Design: Evan Arnett
Studio Teacher: Chelsea Northrop
Wind down with your favorite Netflix Jr. characters in these bedtime stories designed to help your little ones relax and sleep. Created with Dr. Tina Bryson, childhood development expert and author of “The Whole-Brain Child,” each episode is crafted to help children successfully transition gently to sleep, while also building skills to navigate the world.
Listen to Bedtime Stories with Netflix Jr., Animal Writes - Animal Writers and Best-selling Authors - Pets & Animals on Pet Life Radio (PetLifeRadio.com) and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App
Bedtime Stories with Netflix Jr.
Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.
Bedtime Stories with Netflix Jr.: Podcasts in Family