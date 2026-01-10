Episode 7: Would you Rather...Fun Edition
1/10/2026 | 5 mins.
In this mini episode Julie and Jenny play a rapid fire game of "Would You Rather" to tap into the concept of fun in midlife. They explore individual perspectives and preferences around what "fun" means. A full episode on the topic of fun, including data from our anonymous poll, is coming soon!
Episode 6: The Friendship Hustle
1/04/2026 | 20 mins.
Is it just us, or is making a new friend in your 40s harder than finding a pair of jeans that fits both your waist and your ego? In this episode, Julie and Jenny dive into the results of our anonymous community poll to find out why midlife friendships feel like a full-time job. We’re exposing the truth about who we’re letting into our inner circles—and why your husband seems to be making besties at the car wash while you're struggling to sync a coffee date.In This Episode, We Discuss:[00:31] Midlife Moments: Jenny’s exploding toiletry bag and Julie’s "genius" (but potentially disappointing) family Christmas gift.[04:20] The Data Breakdown: Why 50% of women have only made one or two close friends in the last five years, while 100% of the men polled claim to be making new besties left and right.[06:52] The "Kid Connection": How our children’s social lives dictate our own, and the phases of making friends on the sidelines of soccer fields.[08:19] The Friendship Breakup: Why intentionally "editing" your social circle is more common than you think.[13:52] The Pro Tip: Why you should be careful about getting too close to your kids' friends' parents.[17:15] The 7-Year Rule: The fascinating research that says we replace half of our close social network every seven years.Resources Mentioned:The Fire Blanket: Julie’s favorite new practical safety gift.The Dutch Sociology Study: On the 7-year cycle of replacing social networks.Join the Conversation:Take our NEW Survey: Are you actually having fun, or just managing a to-do list? Spill it here: www.midlifeconfidential.com/pollFollow us on Instagram: @MidlifeConfidentialSubscribe: Catch us on YouTube, Spotify, and Apple Podcasts.
Episode 5: Can Men and Women Be Friends?
12/20/2025 | 14 mins.
In this episode of Midlife Confidential, hosts Jenny and Julie explore the complexities of friendships in midlife, particularly focusing on the dynamics of male-female friendships within committed relationships. They engage in a fun game of "Cool or Not Cool' to discuss various scenarios that challenge the boundaries of trust and friendship. The conversation delves into the nuances of gender dynamics, the role of trust in relationships, and the importance of communication in navigating friendships.Takeaways• Friendships in midlife can be complex and nuanced.• Gender dynamics play a significant role in friendships.• Trust and communication are essential in navigating friendships.• It's important to consider the context of friendships.• Platonic friendships can exist, but they require boundaries.Chapters• 00:00 Introduction to Midlife Confidential Podcast• 01:01 Navigating Friendships in Midlife• 02:58 Cool or Not Cool: Gender Dynamics in Friendships• 05:58 Exploring Trust and Boundaries in Relationships• 09:08 The Role of Gender in Friendships• 12:07 Work Relationships and Platonic Friendships• 14:58 Conclusion and Listener Engagement
Episode 5: Can Men and Women be Friends?
12/19/2025 | 14 mins.
In this episode of Midlife Confidential, hosts Jenny and Julie explore the complexities of friendships in midlife, particularly focusing on the dynamics of male-female friendships within committed relationships. They engage in a fun game of 'Cool or Not Cool' to discuss various scenarios that challenge the boundaries of trust and friendship. The conversation delves into the nuances of gender dynamics, the role of trust in relationships, and the importance of communication in navigating friendships. TakeawaysFriendships in midlife can be complex and nuanced.Gender dynamics play a significant role in friendships.Trust and communication are essential in navigating friendships.It's important to consider the context of friendships.Platonic friendships can exist, but they require boundaries.In committed relationships, transparency about friendships is crucial.Chapters00:00 Introduction to Midlife Confidential Podcast01:01 Navigating Friendships in Midlife02:58 Cool or Not Cool: Gender Dynamics in Friendships05:58 Exploring Trust and Boundaries in Relationships09:08 The Role of Gender in Friendships12:07 Work Relationships and Platonic Friendships14:58 Conclusion and Listener Engagement
Episode 1: Welcome to Midlife Confidential
12/11/2025 | 5 mins.
Midlife is complicated. Getting the answers shouldn't be. Our new podcast trailer is live, and we're filling you in on how we're going to get answers to all of those burning questions you have about your peers. Ger ready for us to pull back the curtain on sex, money, and secrets every middle-aged person wants to know about.
Midlife Confidential