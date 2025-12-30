2026 Energy: Build the Life You Keep Talking About | Ep.91
12/30/2025 | 29 mins.
This is not a manifestation episode.This is not a vision board conversation.And this is definitely not about waiting for the new year to save you.Episode 91 of Mindset, Health, Empowerment: The Unfiltered Trainer is about 2026 energy. The kind that comes from clarity, discipline, and deciding you are done repeating the same cycles.If you want next year to be different, it won't be because you hoped harder.It will be because you got honest about what you're releasing, what you actually want, and what you're willing to do every single day to make it happen.In this episode, we break down:What you need to release and leave behind before 2026How to get clear on what you truly want — not what looks good on paperWhy routine and structure are non-negotiable for growthHow to shift your mindset and identity to match your goalsHow to create a realistic, executable 2026 game planWhy execution, not motivation, is the real difference-makerThis episode is a wake-up call and a rally cry. Because 2026 doesn't get to be another year you talk about change. It's the year you become the person who follows through.
The Version of You in 2026 Doesn’t Exist Yet. But They're Watching What You Do Right Now | Ep.90
12/23/2025 | 28 mins.
Let me be clear before we start:This is not another healing episode.This is not a reminder to rest.This is not a soft conversation.You've already survived the hard seasons.You've processed, reflected, healed, and rebuilt.Now it's time to execute.In Episode 90 of Mindset, Health, Empowerment: The Unfiltered Trainer, we're talking about the uncomfortable truth most people avoid: your future self is being built by your daily discipline, not your intentions.The version of you walking into 2026 will not magically appear when the calendar flips. They're being shaped right now. In your habits, your standards, your environment, and the choices you make when no one is watching.This episode breaks down:Why consistency matters more than potentialHow discipline is an act of self-respectThe environments and relationships quietly keeping you stuckWhy excuses feel safe—but cost you everythingThe real reason you already know what to do but aren't doing itHow the energy you carry into 2026 will define the entire yearSix non-negotiable, badass moves to turn intention into identityThis is your wake-up call.This is the episode you listen to when you're done repeating the same year with different intentions.
Holiday Boundaries: Protecting Your Peace, Your Energy & Your Healing During the Hardest Season | Ep.89
12/16/2025 | 19 mins.
🎧 Episode Description (Deep, SEO-Driven, Vulnerable)The holidays aren't easy for everyone — and it's time we start saying that out loud.For many people, this season brings emotional triggers, family tension, old wounds, grief, loneliness, pressure, overstimulation, and expectations that feel heavier than the joy they're supposed to create. If you've ever felt guilty for not feeling festive, overwhelmed by family dynamics, or stretched thin trying to "keep the peace," this episode is for you.In Episode 89, we're having an honest conversation about holiday boundaries — not to disconnect from people, but to protect your energy, your mental health, and your healing.Inside this episode, we dive into: • Why the holidays can feel triggering, heavy, or lonely • How grief, loss, and complicated family dynamics intensify this season • Emotional boundaries vs. avoidance • Making the holidays supportive instead of draining • Navigating comparison, sadness, and internal pressure • Giving yourself permission to show up honestly — not perform happinessYou don't need to abandon yourself to survive the season. You're allowed to protect your peace without apology.

🎧 Listen now on Apple, Spotify & YouTube. 💬 If this episode helps you, please subscribe + leave a review — it truly supports the show. 👥 Join IMPACT Society free community: https://bit.ly/IMPACTSocietyCommunity 📘 My Book: The Badass Blueprint — https://bit.ly/Badassblueprint 📲 Connect on Instagram: http://instagram.com/ginamariefit
Stop Rushing Your Reinvention: Why You’re Not Behind (Even If This Year Fell Apart) | Ep.88
12/09/2025 | 18 mins.
If you're ending the year feeling behind, overwhelmed, or disappointed in how things unfolded…this episode will take a weight off your chest.Episode 88 is your reminder that you're not late — you're aligned, and everything that felt like a setback was actually a strategic redirection.In this unfiltered conversation, we're breaking down: • Why end-of-year pressure creates false urgency • How comparison culture makes you feel behind • Why identity work takes longer than habits • How to rebuild without burnout, shame, or rushing • Why your slow season was necessary • What the messy middle is teaching you • How to walk into 2026 grounded, not panickedYour growth is happening — even if it's quieter than you expected.
Birthday Reflections 2025: The Year That Broke Me, Built Me & Forced Me to Pivot | Ep.87
12/02/2025 | 20 mins.
This year… wow. It wasn't neat. It wasn't linear. And it definitely wasn't the "everything finally clicks" chapter I thought it would be.But it was the year that cracked me open, stripped away everything that wasn't aligned, and rebuilt me into someone stronger, softer, clearer, and more grounded than ever.In this birthday episode, I'm sharing the real story of 2025: the highs, the heartbreaks, the plot twists, the growth, and the moments that forced me to stop, pivot, and redefine myself in ways I did not see coming.This isn't a highlight reel. This is the truth behind what it looks like to evolve through: • sickness and burnout • unexpected job loss • identity shifts • rebuilding your confidence • losing momentum and finding direction again • navigating the messy middle • and discovering that destruction can actually be directionIf you've had a chaotic year full of pivots, pressure, breakthroughs, breakdowns, and unexpected clarity, this episode will feel like someone finally put words to what you've been carrying.You're not behind.You're becoming.And sometimes life has to fall apart for you to finally fall into place.
