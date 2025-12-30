This is not a manifestation episode.This is not a vision board conversation.And this is definitely not about waiting for the new year to save you.Episode 91 of Mindset, Health, Empowerment: The Unfiltered Trainer is about 2026 energy. The kind that comes from clarity, discipline, and deciding you are done repeating the same cycles.If you want next year to be different, it won’t be because you hoped harder.It will be because you got honest about what you’re releasing, what you actually want, and what you’re willing to do every single day to make it happen.In this episode, we break down:What you need to release and leave behind before 2026How to get clear on what you truly want — not what looks good on paperWhy routine and structure are non-negotiable for growthHow to shift your mindset and identity to match your goalsHow to create a realistic, executable 2026 game planWhy execution, not motivation, is the real difference-makerThis episode is a wake-up call and a rally cry. Because 2026 doesn’t get to be another year you talk about change. It’s the year you become the person who follows through.🎧 Press play, take notes, and decide who you’re walking forward as.🔗 STAY CONNECTEDBuy My Book: https://bit.ly/Badassblueprint📲 Personal Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ginamariefit/ 🎙 Podcast Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/theunfilteredtrainer 🤍 Free Wellness & Growth Community (IMPACT Society): https://bit.ly/IMPACTSocietyCommunity 💪 Workout Guides & Resources: https://bit.ly/IMPACTsocietyJoin the conversation, leave a 5 star review and tag us when this one hits home.