Grow Your Business and Grow Your Wealth

What if the biggest threat to your wealth isn’t market volatility, but your own hardwired human instincts? This week’s guest, Jonathan Blau, Founder and CEO of Fusion Family Wealth, argues that our brains are programmed for survival on the African savannah, not for navigating financial decisions under uncertainty. His insights reveal that successful investing is less about finding the perfect stock and more about managing the behaviors that lead to poor decisions.



In this conversation, Gary Heldt and Jonathan Blau explore the fascinating world of behavioral finance. Jonathan explains why investors consistently sabotage their own success, driven by deep-seated biases like loss aversion and overconfidence. He challenges conventional wisdom by redefining risk, arguing that inflation is a far greater threat than temporary market fluctuations. This episode provides a masterclass in recognizing these biases and building a repeatable plan for rational action, especially for entrepreneurs who often mistakenly treat their investment portfolios as divisions of their business.



→ Our brains are wired to feel the pain of a loss two and a half times more than the pleasure of an equivalent gain.



→ The true risk to your wealth is the permanent erosion of purchasing power due to inflation, not temporary market volatility.



→ Entrepreneurs often fail as investors because their overconfidence leads them to believe behavioral biases do not apply to them.



→ Treating a diversified investment portfolio like divisions of a business causes investors to sell undervalued assets and buy overvalued ones.



→ Past investment performance cannot be predicted, but human behavior is highly predictable and controllable.



→ A successful long-term investment strategy requires a behavioral coach to prevent investors from reverting to their default emotional reactions.



If you want to understand how your own mind might be undermining your financial future, this conversation offers a profound shift in perspective. Listen to the full episode to learn how to replace reaction with rational action, and consider sharing it with a fellow business owner who could benefit from this guidance.



To learn more about Jonathan Blau’s approach to behavioral finance and wealth management, you can visit his firm’s website at Fusion Family Wealth. He also hosts the Crazy Wealthy Podcast, where he continues to explore these critical concepts. You can find all his contact information on the firm’s website.