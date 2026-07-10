Grow Your Business and Grow Your Wealth

Money Is a Tool. Wealth Is the Goal.
What separates people who simply earn a living from those who build lasting wealth?
In this episode of Grow Your Business & Grow Your Wealth, Gary Heldt welcomes financial strategist, wealth management advisor, and Accudo Capital Investments Founding Partner G.A. Pimpleton for a thought-provoking conversation about money, mindset, and building a legacy that extends beyond your lifetime.
Drawing from his unique journey from the music industry to wealth management, G.A. explains why making money and building wealth are two very different skills. He shares practical insights on financial literacy, deferred gratification, generational wealth, and why the most valuable investment many people can make is in their own financial education.
Gary and G.A. also discuss the importance of teaching children about money, surrounding yourself with the right financial professionals, and positioning yourself to thrive regardless of economic conditions.
Key Takeaways
• There is a critical difference between earning money and building wealth.
• Wealth starts with changing how you think about money.
• Teaching financial principles early can impact generations.
• Deferred gratification remains one of the most powerful wealth-building tools.
• A strong team of financial professionals can help avoid costly mistakes.
About G.A. Pimpleton
G.A. Pimpleton is a financial strategist, wealth management advisor, and Founding Partner of Accudo Capital Investments. He helps entrepreneurs, families, and business owners build long-term wealth through strategic financial planning, investment solutions, business funding, and wealth management strategies designed to create lasting financial success.
About the Host
Gary Heldt is a CPA, business advisor, and entrepreneur dedicated to helping business owners create profitable businesses while building personal wealth. Through the Grow Your Business & Grow Your Wealth Podcast, Gary shares practical insights and conversations with experts who help entrepreneurs make smarter financial and business decisions.
Connect with G.A. Pimpleton
LinkedIn: G.A. Pimpleton LinkedIn
Website: Accudo Capital Investments