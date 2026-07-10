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Grow Your Business and Grow Your Wealth

Gary Heldt
BusinessInvesting
Grow Your Business and Grow Your Wealth
Latest episode

666 episodes

  • Grow Your Business and Grow Your Wealth

    Bonus: The Tax Planning Mistake That Costs Thousands

    07/10/2026 | 32 mins.
    Most business owners spend years building wealth but very little time planning how to protect it.

    Guest host Ken May sits down with David Spellman, Director of Spellman Capital Strategies, to discuss why proactive tax planning can make the difference between keeping more of what you've earned or giving away far more than necessary.

    David explains why waiting until tax season is often too late and shares practical strategies for business owners preparing for retirement, selling a business, real estate transactions, or other major financial events. He also discusses succession planning, liquidity, retirement strategies, estate planning, and why your financial team should work together instead of operating in silos.

    Whether you're years away from retirement or preparing for a major transition today, this episode offers valuable insights to help you plan ahead with confidence.

    In this episode:
    Why tax planning should happen long before tax filing
    Common financial blind spots business owners overlook
    How to prepare for selling a business or appreciated assets
    Strategies that may reduce capital gains taxes
    Why succession planning increases business value
    The importance of building cash reserves
    How investment, retirement, estate and tax planning work together
    Why every business owner needs a financial "quarterback"
    Retirement mistakes that can cost hundreds of thousands
    The difference between fiduciary and non-fiduciary advisors

    Connect with David Spellman

    Website: https://spellmancapitalstrategies.com

    Email: david@spellmancapitalstrategies.com
  • Grow Your Business and Grow Your Wealth

    Episode 328: The Questions Every Smart Investor Asks

    07/08/2026 | 22 mins.
    What makes a real estate investment worth the risk?

    In this episode of Grow Your Business and Grow Your Wealth, Gary Heldt sits down with Jacob Vanderslice, Co-Founder of VanWest Partners, to break down what investors should know before putting money into private real estate.

    Jacob has helped oversee more than $375 million in self-storage investments and shares why the biggest mistake many investors make is focusing solely on projected returns rather than understanding the risks.

    You'll learn the differences between owning real estate directly, investing through REITs, and partnering in private real estate deals. Jacob also explains key investment terms such as preferred returns, IRR, waterfalls, and K-1s in plain English, making this a valuable conversation for both experienced investors and those just getting started.

    Whether you're looking to diversify your portfolio, create passive income, or better understand alternative investments, this episode provides practical insights to help you make more informed decisions.

    In This Episode You'll Learn:
    Why self-storage has become one of today's most attractive real estate asset classes.
    The pros and cons of direct ownership, REITs, and private real estate investments.
    What every investor should ask before committing capital.
    How to evaluate a sponsor, not just the investment opportunity.
    What preferred returns, IRR, waterfalls, and K-1s really mean.
    Why protecting your downside is often more important than maximizing returns.
    How private real estate can fit into a long-term wealth-building strategy.
    Connect with Jacob Vanderslice

    Website: https://vanwestpartners.com

    LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jacob-vanderslice/

    Connect with Gary Heldt

    🌐 Website: https://strategicwealthstrategies.com

    📅 Schedule a Conversation: https://calendly.com/gary-heldt

    💼 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/garyheldt/

    🎧 Subscribe to Grow Your Business and Grow Your Wealth for weekly conversations with business leaders, investors, and financial experts who share practical strategies to help you build both your business and your wealth.
  • Grow Your Business and Grow Your Wealth

    Episode 327: Why Your Brain Is Your Biggest Investment Risk

    07/01/2026 | 26 mins.
    What if the biggest threat to your wealth isn’t market volatility, but your own hardwired human instincts? This week’s guest, Jonathan Blau, Founder and CEO of Fusion Family Wealth, argues that our brains are programmed for survival on the African savannah, not for navigating financial decisions under uncertainty. His insights reveal that successful investing is less about finding the perfect stock and more about managing the behaviors that lead to poor decisions.

    In this conversation, Gary Heldt and Jonathan Blau explore the fascinating world of behavioral finance. Jonathan explains why investors consistently sabotage their own success, driven by deep-seated biases like loss aversion and overconfidence. He challenges conventional wisdom by redefining risk, arguing that inflation is a far greater threat than temporary market fluctuations. This episode provides a masterclass in recognizing these biases and building a repeatable plan for rational action, especially for entrepreneurs who often mistakenly treat their investment portfolios as divisions of their business.

    → Our brains are wired to feel the pain of a loss two and a half times more than the pleasure of an equivalent gain.

    → The true risk to your wealth is the permanent erosion of purchasing power due to inflation, not temporary market volatility.

    → Entrepreneurs often fail as investors because their overconfidence leads them to believe behavioral biases do not apply to them.

    → Treating a diversified investment portfolio like divisions of a business causes investors to sell undervalued assets and buy overvalued ones.

    → Past investment performance cannot be predicted, but human behavior is highly predictable and controllable.

    → A successful long-term investment strategy requires a behavioral coach to prevent investors from reverting to their default emotional reactions.

    If you want to understand how your own mind might be undermining your financial future, this conversation offers a profound shift in perspective. Listen to the full episode to learn how to replace reaction with rational action, and consider sharing it with a fellow business owner who could benefit from this guidance.

    To learn more about Jonathan Blau’s approach to behavioral finance and wealth management, you can visit his firm’s website at Fusion Family Wealth. He also hosts the Crazy Wealthy Podcast, where he continues to explore these critical concepts. You can find all his contact information on the firm’s website.
  • Grow Your Business and Grow Your Wealth

    Episode 326: The Difference Between Making Money and Building Wealth

    06/24/2026 | 31 mins.
    Money Is a Tool. Wealth Is the Goal.

    What separates people who simply earn a living from those who build lasting wealth?

    In this episode of Grow Your Business & Grow Your Wealth, Gary Heldt welcomes financial strategist, wealth management advisor, and Accudo Capital Investments Founding Partner G.A. Pimpleton for a thought-provoking conversation about money, mindset, and building a legacy that extends beyond your lifetime.

    Drawing from his unique journey from the music industry to wealth management, G.A. explains why making money and building wealth are two very different skills. He shares practical insights on financial literacy, deferred gratification, generational wealth, and why the most valuable investment many people can make is in their own financial education.

    Gary and G.A. also discuss the importance of teaching children about money, surrounding yourself with the right financial professionals, and positioning yourself to thrive regardless of economic conditions.

    Key Takeaways
    • There is a critical difference between earning money and building wealth.
    • Wealth starts with changing how you think about money.
    • Teaching financial principles early can impact generations.
    • Deferred gratification remains one of the most powerful wealth-building tools.
    • A strong team of financial professionals can help avoid costly mistakes.

    About G.A. Pimpleton
    G.A. Pimpleton is a financial strategist, wealth management advisor, and Founding Partner of Accudo Capital Investments. He helps entrepreneurs, families, and business owners build long-term wealth through strategic financial planning, investment solutions, business funding, and wealth management strategies designed to create lasting financial success.

    About the Host
    Gary Heldt is a CPA, business advisor, and entrepreneur dedicated to helping business owners create profitable businesses while building personal wealth. Through the Grow Your Business & Grow Your Wealth Podcast, Gary shares practical insights and conversations with experts who help entrepreneurs make smarter financial and business decisions.

    Connect with G.A. Pimpleton
    LinkedIn: G.A. Pimpleton LinkedIn

    Website: Accudo Capital Investments
  • Grow Your Business and Grow Your Wealth

    Episode 325: The Asset Protection Strategies Most Ignore

    06/17/2026 | 24 mins.
    Most business owners spend years building wealth but very little time protecting it.
    In this episode of Grow Your Business & Grow Your Wealth, Gary Heldt sits down with attorney Blake Harris to discuss asset protection, offshore trusts, lawsuit prevention, and the strategies successful entrepreneurs use to protect what they have worked so hard to build.
    Blake explains why asset protection is not just for the ultra-wealthy, how lawsuits can affect business owners of all sizes, and why proactive planning often makes the difference between preserving assets and losing them. He also shares practical insights into trusts, LLCs, offshore structures, and evaluating professionals who claim to be asset protection experts.

    Key Takeaways
    • Many business owners wait too long to implement asset protection strategies.
    • Asset protection is about proactively arranging assets before legal issues arise.
    • Offshore trusts often provide stronger protection than domestic trusts.
    • Proper funding of trusts and business structures is essential for effectiveness.
    • Verifying an attorney's credentials, reputation, and experience is critical before engaging their services.
    • Asset protection planning can provide both financial security and peace of mind.

    Connect with Blake Harris
    Website: https://blakeharrislaw.com
    LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/blakeharrislaw

    Connect with Gary Heldt
    Visit Gary Heldt's website at https://www.sbadvisors.cc/
    Connect with Gary on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/gary-d-heldt-jr/

    🎧 Like what you hear? Follow, subscribe, and share Grow Your Business & Grow Your Wealth so you never miss an episode designed to help business owners protect, grow, and preserve their wealth.
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About Grow Your Business and Grow Your Wealth
The Grow Your Business and Grow Your Wealth Podcast with Gary Heldt is the go-to place to help plan for your future. Whether you’re a business owner looking to maximize your tax profit, a parent planning for college, or an individual looking to improve your life, Gary is the expert for you.Guests on the podcast will chat with Gary and share their secrets to build a better financial foundation for your business and your life. Tune in for informative conversation about keeping your finances organized and not wasting your well-earned money.
Podcast website
BusinessInvesting

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