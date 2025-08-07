Worrying about the future is inevitable, but it doesn't need to be all consuming. Kate Sweeny, Professor of Psychology and Associate Dean for Graduate Academic Affairs at the UC Riverside Life Events Lab, has spent her career studying how we approach periods of uncertainty. She shares why the unknown is stressful and how we can reduce this stress with strategies like planning ahead. Listen to this episode and more on our website: https://www.northwesternmutual.com/why-we-worry-about-money-and-how-to-stop Link to our Readiness Checklist to meet with your advisor for the first time: https://www.northwesternmutual.com/assets/pdf/meeting-with-your-financial-advisor-for-the-first-time.pdf Connect with A Better Way to Money® on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/a-better-way-to-money-podcast/
22:34
22:34
Living Your Best Money Life
If the thought of managing your money has you feeling stressed, you're not alone. In this episode, best-selling author and entrepreneur Kate Northrup joins Jennifer to explore how to bring a sense of peace back into your money life. Kate shares how changing your mindset around money can help you break free from the cycle of constant busyness. You'll hear her insights on the importance of slowing down and learn practical tips on how to stay in control of your finances without being overwhelmed. Tune in for a conversation on money, wellness, and living with intention. Listen to this episode and more on our website: https://www.northwesternmutual.com/life-and-money/living-your-best-money-life Link to your free E-Book: https://www.northwesternmutual.com/life-and-money/a-better-way-to-money/#chapter-4 Connect with A Better Way to Money® on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/a-better-way-to-money-podcast/
22:56
22:56
Taking Parental Leave Without Falling Behind
Starting or growing your family is exciting, but it can also raise tough questions about your career and finances. In this episode, Jennifer sits down with Allison Whalen, founder and CEO of Parentaly, to talk about how to build a smarter, more supportive leave plan. From protecting your career momentum to budgeting for time off, Allison shares practical advice for parents-to-be. Plus, Northwestern Mutual offers financial tips to help you prepare for your time away. Listen to this episode and more on our website: https://www.northwesternmutual.com/life-and-money/taking-parental-leave-without-falling-behind Link to your Parental Leave Checklist: 29-5697-08 Podcast Season 2 Episode 4 - Parental Leave Checklist Connect with A Better Way to Money® on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/a-better-way-to-money-podcast/
19:32
19:32
The Real Costs (and Benefits) of Buying a Home
Whether you're eyeing your first place, considering an upgrade or weighing the benefits of renting, navigating today’s real estate market can feel overwhelming. Beyond price, there are many factors that can impact your decision—like location, amenities and even which side of the street you want your windows facing. In this episode, Jennifer sits down with real estate agent and YouTube personality Jeb Smith to cut through the noise. Together, they unpack what matters most when it comes to homeownership, from timing and financing to the emotional side of buying a home. Listen to this episode and more on our website: https://www.northwesternmutual.com/life-and-money/planning-for-home-ownership/Complete Guide to Buying a Home: https://www.northwesternmutual.com/life-and-money/complete-guide-to-buying-a-home/Connect with A Better Way to Money® on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/a-better-way-to-money-podcast/posts/?feedView=all
21:09
21:09
Lo Bosworth on Conquering the Next Phase of Adulthood
Live from New York City, host Jennifer Borget sits down with Lo Bosworth, former TV personality, wellness entrepreneur and CEO of Love Wellness, and Lauren Yoder, VP of Product Management at Northwestern Mutual. They explore the major transitions Lo has navigated, from becoming a reality TV star at 17 to building a successful wellness brand and planning her upcoming wedding. Along the way, Lauren shares valuable financial insights to help listeners understand how big life changes can impact their money and how to stay prepared and feel confident through every phase of adulthood. Listen to this episode and more on our website: https://www.northwesternmutual.com/life-and-money/lo-bosworth-on-conquering-the-next-phase-of-adulthood/Download the Vision Board Template: https://www.northwesternmutual.com/assets/pdf/make-a-virtual-vision-board.pdfConnect with A Better Way to Money® on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/a-better-way-to-money-podcast/posts/?feedView=allDisclaimer: Utilizing the accumulated value through policy loans, surrenders or cash withdrawals will reduce the death benefit and may necessitate greater outlay than anticipated and/or result in an unexpected taxable event.
Do you ever look around and wonder- is there a better way to be saving, spending and splurging my money? We’ve all been there, and in A Better Way to Money®, from Northwestern Mutual, we’ll help you answer those questions with the help of a roster of expert guests. From saving for your first kid to understanding how retirement savings work, A Better Way to Money® will help you uncover your blind spots and make your money work harder for you.