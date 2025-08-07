Why We Worry About Money (And How to Stop)

Worrying about the future is inevitable, but it doesn't need to be all consuming. Kate Sweeny, Professor of Psychology and Associate Dean for Graduate Academic Affairs at the UC Riverside Life Events Lab, has spent her career studying how we approach periods of uncertainty. She shares why the unknown is stressful and how we can reduce this stress with strategies like planning ahead.