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Multiply Your Success with Dr. Tom DuFore
Franchise Your Business | BigSkyFranchiseTeam.com
Latest episode
327 episodes
325. Why Giving Attention Beats Getting Attention 100% of the Time—Doug Crowe, Founder, Author Your Brand08/31/2026 | 28 mins.TODAY'S WIN-WIN:
LINKS FROM THE EPISODE:
This episode is sponsored by Zoho, https://www.zoho.com/franchise/
Schedule your free franchise consultation with Big Sky Franchise Team: https://bigskyfranchiseteam.com/
You can visit our guest's website: https://authoryourbrand.com/
Connect with our guest on social:LinkedIn:
https://linkedin.com/in/thedougcrowe
ABOUT OUR GUEST:
Doug Crowe is the founder of Author Your Brand, a former ABC radio host, TEDx speaker, and bestselling author. Through Author Your Brand, Doug helps experts turn their knowledge and ideas into books that build authority and strengthen their personal brands.
Known for challenging conventional thinking around personal branding and the attention economy, Doug explores how entrepreneurs can create meaningful connections instead of constantly competing for attention. His company takes a unique approach to publishing by helping clients distribute their books before they are even written.
This episode is powered by Big Sky Franchise Team.
Big Sky Franchise Team is consistently recognized as one of the best franchise consulting firms in the world, helping entrepreneurs franchise their businesses through a proven 3-Step franchise process rooted in ethical principles, hands-on guidance, and customized deliverables.
If you are ready to talk about franchising your business you can schedule your free, no-obligation, franchise consultation online at: https://bigskyfranchiseteam.com/.
The information provided in this podcast is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be considered financial, legal, or professional advice. Always consult with a qualified professional before making any business decisions. The views and opinions expressed by guests are their own and do not necessarily reflect those of the host, Big Sky Franchise Team, or our affiliates. Additionally, this podcast may feature sponsors or advertisers, but any mention of products or services does not constitute an endorsement. Please do your own research before making any purchasing or business decisions.
324. When You Own It, You Own It—Kevin Brauer, President, Storm Guard Roofing-St. Louis08/24/2026 | 24 mins.Do you ever wonder what is going through the mind of a franchisee? What are they thinking and what is driving their decision to buy a franchise? Our guest today is Kevin Brauer, who is a franchisee and he shares some of his story with us.
TODAY'S WIN-WIN:
Whatever your thinking about doing, just do it. Step over that threshold.
LINKS FROM THE EPISODE:
This episode is sponsored by Zoho, https://www.zoho.com/franchise/
Schedule your free franchise consultation with Big Sky Franchise Team: https://bigskyfranchiseteam.com/
You can visit our guest's website: https://www.stormguardrc.com/mo/st-louis-southwest/
Connect with our guest on social:Instagram: @stormguardstlouis
Facebook: Storm Guard Roofing of St Louis West County
Facebook: @kbrauer4
Instagram: @brauer.k
X: @kb1235drd
ABOUT OUR GUEST:
Kevin Brauer is the President of Storm Guard Roofing & Construction of St. Louis and an entrepreneur focused on helping people connect their personal goals with meaningful business growth. Before becoming an entrepreneur, Kevin built his career in corporate sales leadership with tesa tape and Fastenal.
For the past 13 years, Kevin has grown Storm Guard alongside his wife, two sons, and brother. Today, the family is transitioning leadership to the next generation while continuing to build a legacy centered on intentional goal setting, opportunity, and long-term growth.
This episode is powered by Big Sky Franchise Team.
Big Sky Franchise Team is consistently recognized as one of the best franchise consulting firms in the world, helping entrepreneurs franchise their businesses through a proven 3-Step franchise process rooted in ethical principles, hands-on guidance, and customized deliverables.
If you are ready to talk about franchising your business you can schedule your free, no-obligation, franchise consultation online at: https://bigskyfranchiseteam.com/.
The information provided in this podcast is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be considered financial, legal, or professional advice. Always consult with a qualified professional before making any business decisions. The views and opinions expressed by guests are their own and do not necessarily reflect those of the host, Big Sky Franchise Team, or our affiliates. Additionally, this podcast may feature sponsors or advertisers, but any mention of products or services does not constitute an endorsement. Please do your own research before making any purchasing or business decisions.
- Have you thought about the different levels or financial floors you might hit as an owner of your business? Our guest today is Lane Kawaoka, who shares with us what he has learned on his ownership and investment journey.
TODAY'S WIN-WIN:
Try to find other people in a similar life and place to network with. Social relationships are the currency of the wealthy.
LINKS FROM THE EPISODE:
This episode is sponsored by Zoho, https://www.zoho.com/franchise/
Schedule your free franchise consultation with Big Sky Franchise Team: https://bigskyfranchiseteam.com/You can visit our guest's website: https://thewealthelevator.com/
Connect with our guest on social: LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/lanekawaoka
ABOUT OUR GUEST:
Lane Kawaoka has been investing for over a decade and has purchased over 10,000+ units ($2.1B+ in real estate). As the founder of The Wealth Elevator, and he is the author of the book by the same name. Frustrated with the traditional wealth-building advice offered to professionals, Lane launched a Top-50 Investing podcast to teach others how to build passive income and achieve financial freedom through strategic real estate investing.
This episode is powered by Big Sky Franchise Team.
Big Sky Franchise Team is consistently recognized as one of the best franchise consulting firms in the world, helping entrepreneurs franchise their businesses through a proven 3-Step franchise process rooted in ethical principles, hands-on guidance, and customized deliverables.
If you are ready to talk about franchising your business you can schedule your free, no-obligation, franchise consultation online at: https://bigskyfranchiseteam.com/.
The information provided in this podcast is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be considered financial, legal, or professional advice. Always consult with a qualified professional before making any business decisions. The views and opinions expressed by guests are their own and do not necessarily reflect those of the host, Big Sky Franchise Team, or our affiliates. Additionally, this podcast may feature sponsors or advertisers, but any mention of products or services does not constitute an endorsement. Please do your own research before making any purchasing or business decisions.
326. Moneyball Thinking for Your Small Business—Andy Clark, Creator, The Whole PIE System08/10/2026 | 27 mins.How are you measuring your overall impact as an owner or leader of your company? Is it profit? Is it lives impacted? Is it time off? Our guest today is Andy Clark, who shares with us his whole PIE system for operating a small business.
TODAY'S WIN-WIN:
Having an operating system is more important than the one you choose.
LINKS FROM THE EPISODE:
This episode is sponsored by Zoho, https://www.zoho.com/franchise/
Schedule your free franchise consultation with Big Sky Franchise Team: https://bigskyfranchiseteam.com/
You can visit our guest's website: https://thewholepiesystem.com/
Connect with our guest on social:https://www.linkedin.com/in/clarkandy8/
https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-whole-pie-system/
ABOUT OUR GUEST:
Andy Clark is the bestselling author and business strategist behind The Whole PIE System™, a framework that helps small business owners build companies that are more Profitable, Impactful, and Enjoyable to own and operate. The system is often referred to as “Moneyball-thinking for your business.”
Andy has worked with business owners across North America to streamline operations, strengthen teams, and create businesses that grow sustainably without burning them out. His philosophy is direct: structure creates freedom, and small changes can unlock massive results.
This episode is powered by Big Sky Franchise Team.
Big Sky Franchise Team is consistently recognized as one of the best franchise consulting firms in the world, helping entrepreneurs franchise their businesses through a proven 3-Step franchise process rooted in ethical principles, hands-on guidance, and customized deliverables.
If you are ready to talk about franchising your business you can schedule your free, no-obligation, franchise consultation online at: https://bigskyfranchiseteam.com/.
The information provided in this podcast is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be considered financial, legal, or professional advice. Always consult with a qualified professional before making any business decisions. The views and opinions expressed by guests are their own and do not necessarily reflect those of the host, Big Sky Franchise Team, or our affiliates. Additionally, this podcast may feature sponsors or advertisers, but any mention of products or services does not constitute an endorsement. Please do your own research before making any purchasing or business decisions.
- As the CEO, do you have a job description for your position? And, do you know what your top three responsibilities are? Our guest today is Trey Taylor, who shares with us the 3 jobs every CEO has.
TODAY'S WIN-WIN:
A great CEO is someone who saw something in you, before you could see it in yourself, and called it out.
LINKS FROM THE EPISODE:
This episode is sponsored by Zoho, https://www.zoho.com/franchise/
Schedule your free franchise consultation with Big Sky Franchise Team: https://bigskyfranchiseteam.com/You can visit our guest's website: https://aceoonlydoesthreethings.com/www.trey-taylor.com
www.plantyourflag.live
Connect with our guest on social: https://www.linkedin.com/in/treytaylor/
ABOUT OUR GUEST:
Trey Taylor is the CEO of Trinity Blue, an executive coaching and strategic planning consultancy that helps C-suite leaders build stronger organizations through focused leadership. His experience spans technology, financial services, venture capital, and commercial real estate development. A sought-after keynote speaker and author of A CEO Only Does Three Things, Trey teaches leaders how to simplify their role by focusing on culture, people, and numbers. Through his coaching and consulting, he helps executives improve decision-making, strengthen organizational performance, and create lasting business success.
This episode is powered by Big Sky Franchise Team.
Big Sky Franchise Team is consistently recognized as one of the best franchise consulting firms in the world, helping entrepreneurs franchise their businesses through a proven 3-Step franchise process rooted in ethical principles, hands-on guidance, and customized deliverables.
If you are ready to talk about franchising your business you can schedule your free, no-obligation, franchise consultation online at: https://bigskyfranchiseteam.com/.
The information provided in this podcast is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be considered financial, legal, or professional advice. Always consult with a qualified professional before making any business decisions. The views and opinions expressed by guests are their own and do not necessarily reflect those of the host, Big Sky Franchise Team, or our affiliates. Additionally, this podcast may feature sponsors or advertisers, but any mention of products or services does not constitute an endorsement. Please do your own research before making any purchasing or business decisions.
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About Multiply Your Success with Dr. Tom DuFore
You’ve worked hard to build your business and now it’s time to grow. Join Tom DuFore, CEO of Big Sky Franchise Team, each week as he interviews leading entrepreneurs, executives, and experts who share their misses, makes, and multipliers. If you are a growth-minded entrepreneur, investor, or franchise company, then this is the podcast for you. Big Sky Franchise Team is an award-winning consulting firm and its consultants have advised more than 600 clients, including some of the largest companies in the world. Tom has the unique perspective of the “franchise trifecta,” by being a franchisor, a franchisee, and a franchise supplier.Podcast website
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