Multiply Your Success with Dr. Tom DuFore

Do you ever wonder what is going through the mind of a franchisee? What are they thinking and what is driving their decision to buy a franchise? Our guest today is Kevin Brauer, who is a franchisee and he shares some of his story with us.

TODAY'S WIN-WIN:

Whatever your thinking about doing, just do it. Step over that threshold.

LINKS FROM THE EPISODE:

This episode is sponsored by Zoho, https://www.zoho.com/franchise/

Schedule your free franchise consultation with Big Sky Franchise Team: https://bigskyfranchiseteam.com/

You can visit our guest's website: https://www.stormguardrc.com/mo/st-louis-southwest/

Connect with our guest on social:Instagram: @stormguardstlouis

Facebook: Storm Guard Roofing of St Louis West County

Facebook: @kbrauer4

Instagram: @brauer.k

X: @kb1235drd



ABOUT OUR GUEST:

Kevin Brauer is the President of Storm Guard Roofing & Construction of St. Louis and an entrepreneur focused on helping people connect their personal goals with meaningful business growth. Before becoming an entrepreneur, Kevin built his career in corporate sales leadership with tesa tape and Fastenal.

For the past 13 years, Kevin has grown Storm Guard alongside his wife, two sons, and brother. Today, the family is transitioning leadership to the next generation while continuing to build a legacy centered on intentional goal setting, opportunity, and long-term growth.

This episode is powered by Big Sky Franchise Team.

Big Sky Franchise Team is consistently recognized as one of the best franchise consulting firms in the world, helping entrepreneurs franchise their businesses through a proven 3-Step franchise process rooted in ethical principles, hands-on guidance, and customized deliverables.

If you are ready to talk about franchising your business you can schedule your free, no-obligation, franchise consultation online at: https://bigskyfranchiseteam.com/.

The information provided in this podcast is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be considered financial, legal, or professional advice. Always consult with a qualified professional before making any business decisions. The views and opinions expressed by guests are their own and do not necessarily reflect those of the host, Big Sky Franchise Team, or our affiliates. Additionally, this podcast may feature sponsors or advertisers, but any mention of products or services does not constitute an endorsement. Please do your own research before making any purchasing or business decisions.