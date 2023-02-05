The Artificial Intelligence Show

Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Marketing AI Institute
The Marketing AI Show makes artificial intelligence actionable and approachable for marketers. Brought to you by the creators of the Marketing AI Institute and ... More
BusinessMarketingTechnology
  • #45: ChatGPT Business, AI Disrupts Politics, and AI-Powered Growth and Layoffs in Big Tech
    Big changes are coming to ChatGPT OpenAI just announced two big updates to ChatGPT. The first is a soon-to-be-released subscription tier called ChatGPT Business. Designed for enterprises, the plan will follow OpenAI’s API data usage policies. That means user data won’t, by default, be used to train ChatGPT. The second is a feature that now allows ChatGPT users to turn off their chat history, which will prevent conversations from being used to train ChatGPT. We got a startling preview of how AI is going to impact politics In the U.S., the 2024 presidential election season kicked off with an attack ad generated 100% by artificial intelligence. The ad imagines a future dystopia where President Joe Biden remains in office after next year’s results. The images, voices, and video clips are stunningly real and were created with widely available AI tools. And they foreshadow an election season where AI can be used by all parties and actors to generate hyper-realistic synthetic content at scale. At the same time, lawmakers in the U.S. and Europe signaled this week that they’re taking more aggressive action to regulate AI. In the U.S., four major federal agencies, including the Federal Trade Commission and the Department of Justice, released a joint statement on their stance toward AI companies. The agencies clarified that they would not treat AI companies differently from other firms when enforcing rules and regulations. In Europe, the European Parliament has reached a deal to move forward on the world’s first “AI rulebook,” the Artificial Intelligence Act. This is a broad suite of regulations that will govern the use of AI within the European Union. These include safeguards against the misuse of these systems and rules that protect citizens from AI risks. AI’s major impact on big tech companies A recent round of tech earnings calls saw major companies like Microsoft, Google, and Meta displaying strong or better-than-expected results—and some of that growth was driven by AI. In Microsoft’s case, Azure revenue was up 27% year-on-year and Microsoft said it was already generating new sales from its AI products. Google was less specific about its AI plans but committed to incorporating generative AI into its products moving forward. Reports have surfaced that Meta is playing catch-up to retool its infrastructure for AI but still saw an unexpected increase in sales in the past quarter.  At the same time, these companies face enormous pressure from shareholders to get leaner. Some have conducted layoffs already, with more expected to come. And they’re all relying on AI to capture efficiencies. We saw a stark example of this in practice with a recent announcement from Dropbox that they’re cutting staff by 16%, or 500 people. How should knowledge workers think about this? What steps should we be taking? Today’s rapid-fire topics include Runway Gen-a for mobile, PwC invests $1 billion in generative AI, and AI and human empathy in healthcare, Replit’s funding round, and Hinton’s Google exit. Listen to the full episode of the podcast: https://www.marketingaiinstitute.com/podcast-showcase Want to receive our videos faster? SUBSCRIBE to our channel! Visit our website: https://www.marketingaiinstitute.com Receive our weekly newsletter: https://www.marketingaiinstitute.com/newsletter-subscription Looking for content and resources? Register for a free webinar: https://www.marketingaiinstitute.com/resources#filter=.webinar  Come to our next Marketing AI Conference: www.MAICON.ai Enroll in AI Academy for Marketers: https://www.marketingaiinstitute.com/academy/home Join our community: Slack: https://www.marketingaiinstitute.com/slack-group-form LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/mktgai Twitter: https://twitter.com/MktgAi Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/marketing.ai/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/marketingAIinstitute
    5/2/2023
    52:11
  • #44: Inside ChatGPT’s Revolutionary Potential, Major Google AI Announcements, and Big Problems with AI Training Are Discovered
    New announcements, fast training with repercussions, and more are discussed in this week’s Marketing AI Show with Paul Roetzer and Mike Kaput. Read more, then tune in!  Stunning results from ChatGPT plugins The way we all work is about to change in major ways thanks to ChatGPT—and few are ready for how fast this is about to happen. In a new TED Talk, OpenAI co-founder and president Greg Brockman shows off the power and potential of the all-new ChatGPT plugins…and the results are stunning. Thanks to ChatGPT plugins, ChatGPT can now browse the internet and interact with third-party services and applications, resulting in AI agents that can take actions in the real world to help us with our work. In the talk, Brockman shows off how knowledge workers will soon work hand-in-hand with machines—and how this is going to start changing things months (or even weeks) from now, not years. Paul and Mike talk about capabilities that caught their eye, and what this means for the future of work. Google just announced some huge AI updates However, some within the company say Google is making ethical lapses in their rush to compete with OpenAI and others. There were three significant updates: Google announced that its AI research team, Brain, would merge with DeepMind, creating Google DeepMind. It was also revealed that Google is working on a project titled “Magi.” It involves Google reinventing its core search engine from the ground up to be an AI-first product, as well as adding more AI features to search in the short term. Details are light at the moment, but the New York Times has confirmed some AI features will roll out in the US this year and that ads will remain a part of AI-powered search results. Finally, Google announced Bard had been updated with new features to help you code. Bard can now generate code and help you debug code. As these updates rolled out, reporting from Bloomberg revealed that some Google employees think the company is making ethical lapses by rushing the development of AI tools, particularly around Bard and the accuracy of its responses. What problems arise during training AI tools? AI companies like OpenAI are coming under fire for how AI tools are trained, and social media channels are pushing back. Reddit, which is often scraped to train language models, just announced it would charge for API access, in order to stop AI companies from training models on Reddit data without compensation. Additionally, Twitter recently made a similar move. And Elon Musk publicly threatened to sue Microsoft for, he says, “illegally using Twitter data” to train models. Other companies are sure to follow suit. An investigative report by the Washington Post recently found that large language models from Google and Meta trained on data from major websites like Wikipedia, The New York Times, and Kickstarter. The report raises concerns that models may be using data from certain sites improperly. In one example, the Post found models had trained on an ebook piracy site and likely did not have permission to use the data it trained on. Not to mention, the copyright symbol appeared more than 200 million times in the data set the Post studied. And if that wasn’t enough, StableLM and AI Drake were discussed!
    4/25/2023
    52:37
  • #43: AWS Gets Into the Generative AI Game, AutoGPT and Autonomous AI Agents, and How AI Could Impact Millions of Knowledge Workers Sooner Than You Think
    AI-driven automation is quickly becoming a fundamental part of businesses’ tech stacks, but there are also potential dangers associated with this technology. Paul pointed out that AI-driven automation is quickly becoming a fundamental part of businesses’ tech stacks. "I feel like the large language model is going to be as fundamental to the tech stack as a CRM has been for the last ten to 15 years," he said. Mike added that businesses should look for models that allow them to customize the model with their own data and integrate it into their own applications. "You want to tune these models on that data, whether it’s for internal external use cases, and you want to be highly confident in the privacy and security of that data and how these models work within your organization," he said. AI technology is rapidly advancing and is capable of performing complex tasks autonomously with minimal human intervention. Paul discussed AI technology and the need for safety and alignment when building these applications. "We're not going back, we're not going to just stop trying to build these action transformers," he said. "But I really hope that the people that are building these things understand the potential ramifications of what they're building and do everything in their power internally and with their peers who are working on similar technology, to do everything possible, to do it in a responsible way, and to do it with safety, first and foremost." Mike then discussed the impact of AI on labor, noting that AI tech has accelerated the ability of AI to perform knowledge work, including strategic and creative work. AI is advancing quickly and is likely to significantly reduce the time it takes to complete knowledge tasks such as writing, design, coding, and planning. Paul noted that AI-driven disruption of knowledge work is a very real possibility and that organizations and leaders should plan for significant job loss. He also pointed to a survey of almost 800 people, which showed that lack of education and training was the top obstacle to adoption. "It’s coming; it’s going to intelligently automate large portions of your work," Roetzer said. "Based on my own experiences in research as well as the context of dozens of conversations, it is reasonable to assume the time to complete most knowledge tasks such as writing, design, coding, planning, et cetera, can be reduced on average 20% to 30% at minimum with current generative AI technology. And the tech is getting faster and smarter at a compounding rate, so these percentages are only going to rise what it's capable of doing." AI technology has the potential to create a wide range of new jobs and career paths. Paul and Mike discussed the potential impacts of AI technology on the job market and the economy. Mike noted that "this is not just wild speculation," and Paul agreed, saying "I do believe it's going to create lots of new jobs and career paths we can't imagine." He went on to explain that "the flaws and limitations of generative AI are greater than are being discussed in the media and will prevent mass disruption in the near term." Paul also highlighted the importance of humans in the AI process, noting that "the dependence of the machine on the human to make sure it's accurate and safe and aligned with human values" is essential. He suggested creating "generative AI policies that explicitly say how you're using language tools, image generation tools, video generation tools, etc." This episode is brought to you by BrandOps, built to optimize your marketing strategy, delivering the most complete view of marketing performance, allowing you to compare results to competitors and benchmarks.
    4/18/2023
    1:09:37
  • #42: Meta’s Segment Anything Model (SAM) for Computer Vision, ChatGPT’s Safety Problem, and the Limitations of ChatGPT Detectors
    One step forward, two steps back…or at least made with caution. Meta announces their Segment Anything Model, and in that same breath, we’re talking about ChatGPT and safety, as well as the limitations of being able to detect the usage of ChatGPT. Paul and Mike break it down: Meta AI announces their Segment Anything Model An article from Meta introduces their Segment Anything project, aiming to democratize image segmentation in computer vision. This project includes the Segment Anything Model (SAM) and the Segment Anything 1-Billion mask dataset (SA-1B), the largest segmentation dataset ever. This has wide-ranging applications across different industries. Meta cites that it could do things like be incorporated into augmented reality glasses to instantly identify objects you’re looking at and prompt you with reminders and instructions related to an object. In marketing and business specifically, Gizmodo calls the demo of SAM a Photoshop Magic Wand tool on steroids, and one of its reporters used it to do sophisticated image editing on the fly with ease by simply pointing and clicking to remove and adjust images. Right now, the model is available only for non-commercial testing, but given the use cases, it could find its way into Meta’s platforms as a creative aid. Paul and Mike discuss the opportunities for marketers and the business world at large. Does ChatGPT have a safety problem? Is OpenAI's April 5 statement on their website is a response to calls for increased AI safety, like the open letter signed by Elon Musk and others, and Italy’s full ban on ChatGPT? A new article from WIRED breaks down why and how Italy’s ban could spur wider regulatory action across the European Union—and call into question the overall legality of AI tools. When banning ChatGPT, Italy’s data regulator cited several major problems with the tool. But, fundamentally, their reasoning for the ban hinged on GDPR, the European Union’s wide-ranging General Data Protection Regulation privacy law.  Experts cited by WIRED said there are just two ways that OpenAI could have gotten that data legally under EU law. The first would be if they had gotten consent from each user affected, which they did not. The second would be arguing they have “legitimate interests” to use each user’s data in training their models. The experts cited say that the second one will be extremely difficult for OpenAI to prove to EU regulators. Italy’s data regulator has already been quoted by WIRED as saying this defense is “inadequate.” This matters outside Italy because all EU countries are bound by GDPR. And data regulators in France, Germany, and Ireland have already contacted Italy’s regulator to get more info on their findings and actions. This also isn’t just an OpenAI problem. Plenty of other major AI companies likely have trained their models in a way that violates GDPR. This is an interesting conversation and topic to keep our eyes on. With other countries follow suit? Can we really detect the use of ChatGPT? OpenAI, the maker of ChatGPT, just published what it’s calling “Our approach to AI safety,” an article outlining specific steps the company takes to make its AI systems safer, more aligned, and developed responsibly. Some of the steps listed include delaying the general release of systems like GPT-4 to make sure they’re as safe and aligned as possible before being accessible to the public, protecting children by requiring people to be 18 or older, or 13 or older with parental approval, to use AI tools. They are also looking into options to verify users. They cite that GPT-4 is 82% less likely to respond to requests for disallowed content. Listen for more. Why now? Are we confident they’re developing AI responsibly?
    4/11/2023
    38:33
  • #41: Elon Musk, Steve Wozniak and Others Sign Letter to Pause AI, Italy Bans ChatGPT, and the Future of Prompt Engineering
    AI leaders say slow down, Italy blocks AI, the United Nations implements global framework. But, other leaders keep finding ways to integrate ChatGPT, and new companies are launched. This dichotomy makes for an interesting episode. Paul and Mike break it all down. “The Letter’ heard round the world made waves - but what does it really mean? In an open letter published by the nonprofit Future of Life Institute, a number of well-known AI researchers and tech figures, including Elon Musk and Steve Wozniak, have called on all AI labs to pause the development of large-scale AI systems for at least 6 months due to fears over the profound risks to society and humanity that they pose.  The letter notes that AI labs are currently locked in an “out-of-control race” to develop and deploy machine learning systems that no one can understand, predict, or reliably control.  The signatories call for a public and verifiable pause and for the development of shared safety protocols for advanced AI design and development. What does it mean, will other countries follow suit, is it a PR play, and at this point, does it even matter? Are we thinking about misinformation and job loss the right way? At the same time, moves are being made internationally: UNESCO (United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization) is calling for the immediate implementation of its Recommendation on the Ethics of Artificial Intelligence, a global framework for the ethical use of AI.  And, in a bold move, Italy has become the first Western country to block OpenAI's chatbot ChatGPT, citing privacy concerns. The Italian data protection authority said it would ban and investigate OpenAI with immediate effect, following a data breach involving user conversations and payment information. Will other countries follow suit?  Prompt engineering - a job, a function, or a skill?  Paul recently wrote about one possible future he’s seeing for prompt engineering on LinkedIn, saying: “How soon until we have a Prompt Copilot that helps users write far more effective and optimized generative AI prompts? Think of it as a prompting assistant that improves and expands your prompts as you type them.” He also talked about how the quality of human user prompts is crucial for the effectiveness and value of generative AI software—and that companies are motivated to reduce the friction in their products and speed up time to value for all users.  The development of a prompting assistant that helps users write more effective and optimized prompts using AI seems like an obvious and achievable innovation to solve this problem and could render prompting as a career path or human skill less important beyond 2023. Will it become a must-know in any career path? BloombergGPT is announced Bloomberg has announced the development of a new large-scale generative AI model specifically trained on a wide range of financial data to support natural language processing tasks within the financial industry.  The model, called BloombergGPT, represents the first step in the development of a domain-specific model to tackle the complexity and unique terminology of the financial domain.  The new model will enable Bloomberg to improve existing financial NLP tasks such as sentiment analysis, named entity recognition, news classification, and question answering while bringing the full potential of AI to the financial domain. On top of this, Seth Godin and David Sacks are using ChatGPT. What’s next? Rapid-fire topics include the All-In podcast, a Redditor loses his love of his career because of AI, Replit teams up with Google Cloud, Sam Altman chats with Lex Fridman, Sam Altman launches Worldcoin, and more.  Listen to this week’s episode on your favorite podcast player, and be sure to explore the links below for more thoughts and perspectives on these important topics.
    4/4/2023
    41:35

The Marketing AI Show makes artificial intelligence actionable and approachable for marketers. Brought to you by the creators of the Marketing AI Institute and the Marketing AI Conference (MAICON), join us for weekly conversations with top authors, entrepreneurs, AI researchers, and executives as they share case studies, strategies, and technologies that have the power to transform your business, and career.
