The Artificial Intelligence Show

When will we achieve AGI? Recorded live in the podcast studio at MAICON 2026, this AI Answers episode has Paul Roetzer and Mike Kaput answering questions submitted from our audience.

They dig into what AGI means for everyday work, whether Claude and ChatGPT get more expensive after the IPOs, how to drive adoption when you're not the CEO, what to use now that GPTs are going away, and who owns the AI work you build at your job.

00:00:00 — Intro

00:04:03 What MAICON insight has challenged your thinking about where AI is headed?

00:07:46 How do you keep up with AI without burning out?

00:12:09 How do you go from following a demo to using AI in your own work?

00:15:21 How do you get AI adopted in the messy middle of an organization?

00:17:41 How do you build an AI roadmap you can stick to as models change?

00:22:09 Will Claude and ChatGPT get more expensive after the IPOs?

00:26:23 What can AI do versus what should AI do?

00:30:35 What does AGI actually look like for a regular person?

00:35:25 Can AI solve the unemployment it creates?

00:39:42 Can you take your AI work with you from job to job?

00:41:19 Do you have to readjust when you switch AI models at a new job?

00:44:08 What should you use now that GPTs are going away?

00:46:42 Closing thoughts and a look ahead to MAICON 2027



This week’s episode is brought to you by MAICON, our 7th annual Marketing AI Conference, happening in Cleveland, Oct. 14-16.

For more information on MAICON and to register for this year’s conference, visit www.MAICON.ai.



Show Notes: Access the show notes and show links here



Visit our website

Receive our weekly newsletter

Join our community:

Slack Community

LinkedIn

Twitter

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

Looking for content and resources?

Register for a free webinar

Come to our next Marketing AI Conference

Enroll in our AI Academy