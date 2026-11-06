The Artificial Intelligence Show

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250 episodes
#249: Anthropic Files for IPO, The Self-Driving Company, AI and the Meaning of Work & Microsoft’s 60,000-Employee Buyout Offer11/03/2026 | 1h 31 mins.Anthropic has filed to go public, and its S-1 lays out a future of "virtual collaborators," $40 trillion in knowledge work, and a valuation that could top Meta's. Paul Roetzer and Mike Kaput break down the filing. They debate whether Fortune 500 companies can really become "self-driving" by 2030, and dig into Google DeepMind's new research on AGI, wages, and the meaning of work.
In rapid fire: Gemini 4 Carbon, Genie 4, and GPT-6.1 Terra; earnings from Google, Microsoft, and Amazon; Microsoft's 60,000-employee buyout offer; Amazon's anti-tokenmaxxing memo; and a new wave of AI security incidents.
AI-Pulse Survey: Fill out this week’s AI-Pulse Survey here.
Show Notes: Access the show notes and show links here
Timestamps:
00:00:00 — Intro
00:06:57 — Anthropic’s IPO Filing
00:27:42 — The Rise of the Self-Driving Company?
00:41:35 — Google DeepMind & OpenAI Say AI Could Transform the Meaning of Work
00:56:12 — Google Unveils Gemini 4 Carbon and Genie 4 as OpenAI Releases GPT-6.1 Terra
01:01:44 — Google, Microsoft, and Amazon Report Earnings
01:06:13 — Microsoft Offers Buyouts to 60,000 Employees
01:12:15 — Amazon Refocuses Its AI Strategy on Frontier Models and Business Results
01:16:49 — AI Is Forcing a New Security Agenda
01:21:47 — AI Use Case Spotlight
01:28:26 — AI Product and Funding Updates
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Join Paul Roetzer for Introduction to AI Score for Business Leaders on Friday, November 13 at noon ET. He’ll walk through AI Score by SmarterX, our new change management assessment built to make AI transformation more measurable and actionable. You’ll see how the free Business AI Score and Personal AI Score assessments reveal strengths and gaps, guide personalized learning plans, and shape your AI transformation roadmap. Register free for live and on-demand access at SmarterX.ai
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This episode is also brought to you by the MAICON 2026 On-Demand Bundle. Couldn’t make it to Cleveland, or want to rewatch?
The MAICON 2026 On-Demand bundle gives you more than two dozen recorded main-stage and featured sessions (12+ hours) from this year’s Marketing AI Conference, ready to watch on your own schedule. Grab it at MAICON.AI
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#248: The AI Cybersecurity Crisis, Dario Fights Back on Safety, OpenAI’s Monitoring Blind Spots & Claude Duet10/27/2026 | 1h 35 mins.AI found a 14-year-old flaw in the code behind an estimated 70% of websites, and within 12 hours of it leaking, Cloudflare saw millions of attempts to exploit it. In Episode 248, Paul Roetzer and Mike Kaput break down this AI cybersecurity crisis: what happened, why it cascaded across banks, infrastructure, and medical records, and the steps you can take now.
They also cover Dario Amodei's defense of Anthropic's safety record, outside evaluators finding gaps in OpenAI's safeguards, Meta's Muse data exposure, and Anthropic's IPO filing at a valuation approaching $2 trillion, plus product and funding news in the rapid-fire round.
AI-Pulse Survey: Fill out this week’s AI-Pulse Survey here.
Show Notes: Access the show notes and show links here
Timestamps:
00:00:00 — Intro
00:05:17 — The AI Cybersecurity Crisis Is Here
00:29:55 — Dario Defends Anthropic’s Safety Record
00:45:50 — Outside Evaluators Find Gaps in OpenAI’s AI Safeguards
00:56:57 — Marketing AI Institute’s 10-Year Anniversary
01:05:28 — Meta’s Muse Agent Found to Expose User Data
01:11:35 — Anthropic Releases Its Own Personal Agent
01:14:59 — Inside Anthropic’s IPO
01:19:29 — AI Use Case Spotlight
01:32:02 — AI Product and Funding Updates
This episode is brought to you by AI Academy Day 2026.
AI keeps changing, how do you keep your people learning at the same pace? Join Paul Roetzer, Mike Kaput, and SmarterX head of learning Jessica Miller on Thursday, November 19 at 12pm ET for a first look at the next phase of AI Academy by SmarterX. Register at SmarterX.ai/AcademyDay
This episode is also brought to you by the MAICON 2026 On-Demand Bundle. Couldn’t make it to Cleveland, or want to rewatch?
The MAICON 2026 On-Demand bundle gives you more than two dozen recorded main-stage and featured sessions (12+ hours) from this year’s Marketing AI Conference, ready to watch on your own schedule. Grab it at MAICON.AI
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#247: OpenAI’s Mounting Safety Concerns, Anthropic’s AI Expectations Gap, MAICON 2026 Recap, AI Score & Gemini 4 Argon10/20/2026 | 1h 46 mins.A safety lead who authored OpenAI's model reports left and told Ezra Klein the industry can't reliably safeguard the systems it's already shipping. Paul Roetzer and Mike Kaput unpack that interview, OpenAI's fired safety researchers, and reporting that labs expect a catastrophic AI incident within a year.
Then: Anthropic's new data on its own AI-run workforce, a MAICON 2026 recap, fresh interpretability research, OpenAI's contested math-proof release, Google's Gemini Argon, and micro1's $1B plan to buy how businesses actually work.
AI-Pulse Survey: Fill out this week’s AI-Pulse Survey here.
Show Notes: Access the show notes and show links here
Timestamps:
00:00:00 — Intro
00:05:48 — AI-Pulse Survey
00:07:11 — OpenAI's Mounting Safety Concerns
00:25:09 — The AI Expectations Gap
00:47:24 — MAICON 2026 Recap
01:02:51 — Introducing The AI Transformation Blueprint and AI Score
01:08:48 — An Interpretability Breakthrough?
01:13:17 — OpenAI's Math Reckoning
01:18:31 — The Super Intelligence Rebrand
01:22:21 — Google Releases Gemini Argon (and “Gemini agent”)
01:26:57 — micro1 Is Buying Enterprise Data, Here's Why
01:31:53 — AI Use Case Spotlight
01:38:08 — AI Product and Funding Updates
This episode is supported by Outshift, Cisco's incubation engine for frontier technology:
“Scaling Out Superintelligence” Vijoy Pandey, January 2026. The technical whitepaper detailing the Internet of Cognition architecture, three-layer stack, and cognition state protocols.
Internet of Cognition Interactive Demo Clickable walkthrough showing per-agent activity, intent, context, and collective reasoning across a multi-agent SRE system.
This episode is also brought to you by the MAICON 2026 On-Demand. Couldn’t make it to Cleveland, or want to rewatch?
The MAICON 2026 On-Demand bundle gives you more than two dozen recorded main-stage and featured sessions (12+ hours) from this year’s Marketing AI Conference, ready to watch on your own schedule. Grab it at MAICON.AI
Visit our website
Receive our weekly newsletter
Join our community:
Slack Community
LinkedIn
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Looking for content and resources?
Register for a free webinar
Come to our next Marketing AI Conference
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- When will we achieve AGI? Recorded live in the podcast studio at MAICON 2026, this AI Answers episode has Paul Roetzer and Mike Kaput answering questions submitted from our audience.
They dig into what AGI means for everyday work, whether Claude and ChatGPT get more expensive after the IPOs, how to drive adoption when you're not the CEO, what to use now that GPTs are going away, and who owns the AI work you build at your job.
00:00:00 — Intro
00:04:03 What MAICON insight has challenged your thinking about where AI is headed?
00:07:46 How do you keep up with AI without burning out?
00:12:09 How do you go from following a demo to using AI in your own work?
00:15:21 How do you get AI adopted in the messy middle of an organization?
00:17:41 How do you build an AI roadmap you can stick to as models change?
00:22:09 Will Claude and ChatGPT get more expensive after the IPOs?
00:26:23 What can AI do versus what should AI do?
00:30:35 What does AGI actually look like for a regular person?
00:35:25 Can AI solve the unemployment it creates?
00:39:42 Can you take your AI work with you from job to job?
00:41:19 Do you have to readjust when you switch AI models at a new job?
00:44:08 What should you use now that GPTs are going away?
00:46:42 Closing thoughts and a look ahead to MAICON 2027
This week’s episode is brought to you by MAICON, our 7th annual Marketing AI Conference, happening in Cleveland, Oct. 14-16.
For more information on MAICON and to register for this year’s conference, visit www.MAICON.ai.
Show Notes: Access the show notes and show links here
Visit our website
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Join our community:
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Looking for content and resources?
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#245: OpenAI DevDay and Dots, OpenAI’s Safety Crisis, Trump Renames Artificial Intelligence & Anthropic Targets Pre-Thanksgiving IPO Ad:10/06/2026 | 1h 32 mins.An OpenAI safety researcher resigned and published an essay arguing the company's safety culture can't keep up with its own release pace; the same week OpenAI fired three safety researchers and canceled a model release over internal test results.
Paul Roetzer and Mike Kaput also break down OpenAI's DevDay and dots, the voluntary Super Intelligence Accord signed at the White House, Anthropic's pre-Thanksgiving IPO, Google's Gemini 4 Argon preview, an FTC probe into the major labs, and a real-time AI video model that fooled nearly half its testers.
AI-Pulse Survey: Fill out this week’s AI-Pulse Survey here.
Show Notes: Access the show notes and show links here
Timestamps:
00:00:00 — Intro
00:05:19 — OpenAI DevDay and Dots
00:20:04 — OpenAI’s Safety Crisis Deepens
00:28:51 — Trump Signs Super Intelligence Accord
00:54:19 — Anthropic Targets Pre-Thanksgiving IPO
00:59:02 — Google Previews Gemini 4
01:02:29 — AI Companies Face New Liability Pressure
01:07:07 — Anthropic and Pope Leo’s AI Encyclical
01:17:39 — Startup Claims First “Human Interaction” Model
01:22:47 — AI Use Case Spotlight
01:28:22 — AI Product and Funding Updates
This episode is supported by Outshift, Cisco's incubation engine for frontier technology:
“Scaling Out Superintelligence” Vijoy Pandey, January 2026. The technical whitepaper detailing the Internet of Cognition architecture, three-layer stack, and cognition state protocols.
Internet of Cognition Interactive Demo Clickable walkthrough showing per-agent activity, intent, context, and collective reasoning across a multi-agent SRE system.
Visit our website
Receive our weekly newsletter
Join our community:
Slack Community
LinkedIn
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Looking for content and resources?
Register for a free webinar
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About The Artificial Intelligence Show
The Artificial Intelligence Show is the podcast that helps your business grow smarter by making AI approachable and actionable. The AI Show podcast is brought to you by the creators of SmarterX, Marketing AI Institute, AI Academy, and the Marketing AI Conference (MAICON). Hosts Paul Roetzer, founder and CEO of SmarterX, and Mike Kaput, Chief Content Officer, break down all the AI news that matters and give you insights and perspectives that you can use to advance your company and your career. Join Paul and Mike on The AI Show as they work to accelerate AI literacy for all.Podcast website
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