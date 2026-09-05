By 2028, AI agents will outnumber human sellers 10-to-1. This episode isn't about whether AI takes your job — it's about the identity question underneath it: if the machine can automate the pitch, what were you actually selling all along? A raw, personal breakdown from a $1B enterprise sales career, an immigrant story from the streets of Jamaica Plain, and the one thing no AI model will ever be able to automate. 💰 What happens to your money if the market crashes tomorrow? Tax-free growth. Tax-free transfer to the people you love. Markets crash — you don't lose a dime. 👉 DisruptorsCode.com 📩 info@carlosinspire.com — confirm we're licensed in your state before you book 🎙️ Got a story worth telling? Or a brand that wants to grow WHILE feeding people? We're booking guests and episode sponsors — every sponsor dollar goes straight to hunger relief. 📩 info@carlosinspireshow.com — Subject: Podcast Interview ❤️ This show runs on one rule: every episode should feed someone, not just entertain them. One book buys real meals for real people. 📖 Work Like An Immigrant Amazon → worklikeanimmigrant.com Google Audio → https://play.google.com/store/audiobooks/details?id=AQAAAECSu1r72M 📱 The best stuff never makes the episode. Get it first. Instagram → https://www.instagram.com/carlosinspire TikTok → https://www.tiktok.com/@carlosinspire LinkedIn → https://www.linkedin.com/in/carlossiqueira/ YouTube → https://www.youtube.com/@carlosinspires Website → https://www.carlosinspire.com/ 🎯 Want Carlos in your room instead of your earbuds? Speaking | Coaching | Sales Training 📧 info@carlosinspire.com → https://www.carlosinspire.com/ ⚠️ Legal Disclaimer: Some links are affiliate links — I may earn a commission at no cost to you. This content is for educational purposes only. It is not business, tax, legal, financial, or insurance advice. I am a licensed insurance professional but not in all 50 states. Licensing and strategies vary by state — confirm availability by emailing info@carlosinspire.com before taking action. Always consult your CPA, attorney, or licensed advisor before making any financial decisions. You are responsible for your own actions. I am just sharing what has worked for me and the people I serve. Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.

You're going to die. Not someday — today, right now, on schedule. In this God Mode solo episode, Carlos strips away every excuse for "tomorrow" and forces a hard look at comfort, urgency, and the immigrant clock that runs out for everyone. This one isn't for teaching. It's for waking you up. What you'll hear: Why comfort is just death with better lighting The lie of "someday" and why the clock doesn't negotiate What the immigrant clock teaches about urgency vs. trauma Why nobody dies proud of what they saved — and the tank test ❤️ This episode isn't for reading. It's for getting hit by. "Work Like An Immigrant" — powerful stories, real mindset shifts, and life-lesson exercises that push back when you try to skip them. Buy one for yourself. Buy a few for your team. Start a book club — your neighborhood, online, doesn't matter, just start one. Buy it for your employees. 📖 Amazon → worklikeanimmigrant.com 🎧 Google Audiobooks → https://play.google.com/store/audiobooks/details?id=AQAAAECSu1r72M Every book bought funds hunger relief — so leveling up also means feeding someone. 💰 What happens to your money if the market crashes tomorrow? Tax-free growth. Tax-free transfer to the people you love. Markets crash — you don't lose a dime. 👉 DisruptorsCode.com 📩 info@carlosinspire.com — confirm we're licensed in your state before you book 🎙️ Got a story worth telling? Or a brand that wants to grow WHILE feeding people? We're booking guests and episode sponsors — every sponsor dollar goes straight to hunger relief. 📩 info@carlosinspireshow.com — Subject: Podcast Interview ❤️ This show runs on one rule: every episode should feed someone, not just entertain them. One book buys real meals for real people. 📖 Work Like An Immigrant Amazon → worklikeanimmigrant.com Google Audio → https://play.google.com/store/audiobooks/details?id=AQAAAECSu1r72M 📱 The best stuff never makes the episode. Get it first. Instagram → https://www.instagram.com/carlosinspire TikTok → https://www.tiktok.com/@carlosinspire LinkedIn → https://www.linkedin.com/in/carlossiqueira/ YouTube → https://www.youtube.com/@carlosinspires Website → https://www.carlosinspire.com/ 🎯 Want Carlos in your room instead of your earbuds? Speaking | Coaching | Sales Training 📧 info@carlosinspire.com → https://www.carlosinspire.com/ ⚠️ Legal Disclaimer: Some links are affiliate links — I may earn a commission at no cost to you. This content is for educational purposes only. It is not business, tax, legal, financial, or insurance advice. I am a licensed insurance professional but not in all 50 states. Licensing and strategies vary by state — confirm availability by emailing info@carlosinspire.com before taking action. Always consult your CPA, attorney, or licensed advisor before making any financial decisions. You are responsible for your own actions. I am just sharing what has worked for me and the people I serve. Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.

With Grok, GPT, Gemini, Claude, and now DeepSeek (86x cheaper this week) fighting a trillion-dollar war for your attention, Carlos flips the lens back on you: the AI battle that actually matters is the one between knowing something and applying it. Carlos calls out a pattern he's seen all year — people teaching AI self-education frameworks who've never run their own advice on themselves — and gives you three signs to spot them. He also shares where he's at right now: 1.2 million downloads on the show (1.1M+ verified on Podbean, receipt linked below, and nearly 100K more since migrating hosts on August 1st), and what it actually took to get there — years of nothing, then the bamboo effect. Then he breaks down the four upgraded moves he ran on himself this week, each with an accountability layer most “AI experts” leave out: build a curriculum with a 48-hour deadline, run a daily brief with one action attached, take the mirror test to a real cross-examination, and stress-test your decisions against a board of mentors instead of just studying them. Full upgraded prompts included below. If you've ever bought a course and never finished it, this episode is for you. 4 UPGRADED AI SELF-EDUCATION PROMPTS — COPY & PASTE Carlos's own applied system, run on himself this week. Every prompt below carries an accountability layer most people skip. Rule underneath all four: don't ask AI — let it ask you. 1. Build Your Curriculum — With A Deadline “Interview me about the problem that's actually costing me time, money, or opportunity right now — not what I'm curious about, what's costing me. Then do a deep research pass and build me a resource list for that problem alone: the resource, the format, the link, and why it fits my exact situation. Skip anything popular that isn't relevant to me. Then set a 48-hour deadline on your top recommendation, and ask me next time whether I actually applied it.” 2. Build Your Daily Brief — With One Action Attached “Build me a daily brief on [my space — AI, business, finance]. Pull from the sharpest podcasts, X accounts, newsletters, and news sources in that world. Every morning, hand me a 10-minute read with zero fluff and zero repeats. End every brief with exactly one action I can take that day, and follow up with me the next morning on whether I did it.” 3. The Mirror Test — Taken To Cross-Examination “I'm going to explain [topic] back to you in my own words. Grade me — where was I vague, wrong, or unclear? Then don't stop there. Cross-examine me like a lawyer would until I can't fake understanding anymore. If I can't defend it under pressure, tell me plainly that I don't actually know it yet.” 4. Build Your Board Of Mentors — Then Stress-Test Your Decisions “Study the real, publicly available teachings, frameworks, and direct quotes of [a person I choose] — nothing invented, only verified material. Build me a study guide of their core mental models. Then, when I bring you a real decision I'm facing, run it against everything you've learned from them and tell me exactly what they'd challenge me on.” Download milestone receipt of over 1 million plus downloads: podbean.com/podcast-downloads-achievements-VEGyN1toGuL2-1000000 💰 What happens to your money if the market crashes tomorrow? Tax-free growth. Tax-free transfer to the people you love. Markets crash — you don't lose a dime. 👉 DisruptorsCode.com 📩 info@carlosinspire.com — confirm we're licensed in your state before you book 🎙️ Got a story worth telling? Or a brand that wants to grow WHILE feeding people? We're booking guests and episode sponsors — every sponsor dollar goes straight to hunger relief. 📩 info@carlosinspireshow.com — Subject: Podcast Interview ❤️ This show runs on one rule: every episode should feed someone, not just entertain them. One book buys real meals for real people. 📖 Work Like An Immigrant Amazon → worklikeanimmigrant.com Google Audio → https://play.google.com/store/audiobooks/details?id=AQAAAECSu1r72M 📱 The best stuff never makes the episode. Get it first. Instagram → https://www.instagram.com/carlosinspire TikTok → https://www.tiktok.com/@carlosinspire LinkedIn → https://www.linkedin.com/in/carlossiqueira/ YouTube → https://www.youtube.com/@carlosinspires Website → https://www.carlosinspire.com/ 🎯 Want Carlos in your room instead of your earbuds? Speaking | Coaching | Sales Training 📧 info@carlosinspire.com → https://www.carlosinspire.com/ ⚠️ Legal Disclaimer: Some links are affiliate links — I may earn a commission at no cost to you. This content is for educational purposes only. It is not business, tax, legal, financial, or insurance advice. I am a licensed insurance professional but not in all 50 states. Licensing and strategies vary by state — confirm availability by emailing info@carlosinspire.com before taking action. Always consult your CPA, attorney, or licensed advisor before making any financial decisions. You are responsible for your own actions. I am just sharing what has worked for me and the people I serve. Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.

By 23, Carlos had helped generate fifty million dollars in revenue and trained almost a hundred salespeople. Then his best friend in Brazil died by suicide — and Carlos, an immigrant alone in America, spiraled into drugs and drinking trying to numb it. He almost walked away from everything. In this episode, Carlos gets more personal than he ever has on the show — grief, addiction, and the lie that success fixes what's underneath — before breaking down 17 brutal truths about sales: the six buying motives behind every purchase, the dopamine-vs-norepinephrine chemistry of every yes, NEPQ (Neuro-Emotional Persuasion Questions) and why asking beats pitching, why rapport doesn't close deals but trust does, and the truth AI can't touch — it can write your pitch, but it can't deliver it. If you sell anything — enterprise deals, coaching, insurance, real estate, yourself — or if you're carrying more than you're showing right now, this episode is for you. Note: this episode includes a discussion of suicide and substance use. If you or someone you know is struggling, the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline (call or text 988 in the US) is free and available 24/7. 💰 What happens to your money if the market crashes tomorrow? Tax-free growth. Tax-free transfer to the people you love. Markets crash — you don't lose a dime. 👉 DisruptorsCode.com 📩 info@carlosinspire.com — confirm we're licensed in your state before you book 🎙️ Got a story worth telling? Or a brand that wants to grow WHILE feeding people? We're booking guests and episode sponsors — every sponsor dollar goes straight to hunger relief. 📩 info@carlosinspireshow.com — Subject: Podcast Interview ❤️ This show runs on one rule: every episode should feed someone, not just entertain them. One book buys real meals for real people. 📖 Work Like An Immigrant Amazon → worklikeanimmigrant.com Google Audio → https://play.google.com/store/audiobooks/details?id=AQAAAECSu1r72M 📱 The best stuff never makes the episode. Get it first. Instagram → https://www.instagram.com/carlosinspire TikTok → https://www.tiktok.com/@carlosinspire LinkedIn → https://www.linkedin.com/in/carlossiqueira/ YouTube → https://www.youtube.com/@carlosinspires Website → https://www.carlosinspire.com/ 🎯 Want Carlos in your room instead of your earbuds? Speaking | Coaching | Sales Training 📧 info@carlosinspire.com → https://www.carlosinspire.com/ ⚠️ Legal Disclaimer: Some links are affiliate links — I may earn a commission at no cost to you. This content is for educational purposes only. It is not business, tax, legal, financial, or insurance advice. I am a licensed insurance professional but not in all 50 states. Licensing and strategies vary by state — confirm availability by emailing info@carlosinspire.com before taking action. Always consult your CPA, attorney, or licensed advisor before making any financial decisions. You are responsible for your own actions. I am just sharing what has worked for me and the people I serve. Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.

The flagship episode. Carlos tells the full, unfiltered version of the story behind everything he builds: a seven-year-old boy selling bread on the streets of Brazil, a promise made at ten with a circle of friends who'd lost too many people to violence, crime, and corruption, the immigrant hustle that followed, the Fortune 100 boardrooms that still didn't fill the hole, the book he almost didn't finish writing, and the turn toward building with AI instead of alone. This episode carries no sponsor read. If you want the rest of the story — including the chapter Carlos almost cut before print — it's in Work Like An Immigrant, linked below. 📖 Work Like An Immigrant Amazon → worklikeanimmigrant.com Google Audio → https://play.google.com/store/audiobooks/details?id=AQAAAECSu1r72M 💰 What happens to your money if the market crashes tomorrow? Tax-free growth. Tax-free transfer to the people you love. Markets crash — you don't lose a dime. 👉 DisruptorsCode.com 📩 info@carlosinspire.com — confirm we're licensed in your state before you book 🎙️ Got a story worth telling? Or a brand that wants to grow WHILE feeding people? We're booking guests and episode sponsors — every sponsor dollar goes straight to hunger relief. 📩 info@carlosinspireshow.com — Subject: Podcast Interview ❤️ This show runs on one rule: every episode should feed someone, not just entertain them. One book buys real meals for real people. 📖 Work Like An Immigrant Amazon → worklikeanimmigrant.com Google Audio → https://play.google.com/store/audiobooks/details?id=AQAAAECSu1r72M 📱 The best stuff never makes the episode. Get it first. Instagram → https://www.instagram.com/carlosinspire TikTok → https://www.tiktok.com/@carlosinspire LinkedIn → https://www.linkedin.com/in/carlossiqueira/ YouTube → https://www.youtube.com/@carlosinspires Website → https://www.carlosinspire.com/ 🎯 Want Carlos in your room instead of your earbuds? Speaking | Coaching | Sales Training 📧 info@carlosinspire.com → https://www.carlosinspire.com/ ⚠️ Legal Disclaimer: Some links are affiliate links — I may earn a commission at no cost to you. This content is for educational purposes only. It is not business, tax, legal, financial, or insurance advice. I am a licensed insurance professional but not in all 50 states. Licensing and strategies vary by state — confirm availability by emailing info@carlosinspire.com before taking action. Always consult your CPA, attorney, or licensed advisor before making any financial decisions. You are responsible for your own actions. I am just sharing what has worked for me and the people I serve. Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.

About Carlos Inspire Show

About Carlos Inspire Show

About Carlos Inspire Show