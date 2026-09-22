COERCED: The Devotion & Death of Mica Francis Miller

After Mica died, a stack of her alleged medical records surfaced — spanning years of her marriage to JP Miller. Every month is accounted for except one: December 2017. The month a 23-year-old newlywed with no history of depression or mania went in for surgery and came out with a bipolar diagnosis... Investigative Journalists Mandy Matney and ⁠Liz Farrell walk through what those records actually document — a patient asking when she could return to work, a doctor writing about Mica and JP as "they," and black-marker redactions you can read straight through. Then our team digs into the psychiatrist behind many of these reports, Dr. Shadi Duchesne (which we admittedly pronounced a number of ways), who had some license trouble in Pennsylvania before treating Mica in South Carolina. Finally, the FOIA requests Mica filed herself, three days out of an involuntary hospitalization — fighting for her own records ahead of a commitment hearing. Horry County sent back only one of at least eight reports. Listen To Current Coverage on ⁠⁠The True Sunlight Podcast⁠⁠ or⁠⁠ ⁠Ad-Free from LUNASHARK Premium on Patreon or Supercast⁠⁠⁠ Let’s Dive In… 🥽 🦈 This series discusses domestic abuse, coercive control, and suicide. If you or someone you know needs support, please call or text ⁠⁠988⁠⁠ or contact the ⁠⁠National Domestic Violence Hotline⁠⁠ at ⁠⁠1-800-799-7233⁠⁠. Support in South Carolina is also available through ⁠⁠Liza’s Lifeline⁠⁠. 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On Labor Day 2021... September 6th... 5 years from the publishing of this episode... Chris Skinner — author, motivational speaker, devoted father of twins — was found at the bottom of his neighborhood pool in Myrtle Beach, still in his wheelchair. Police closed the case in two days. The report's narrative runs five sentences. His body was cremated. Thanks to Beth Braden's FOIA work, we were the first outlet to obtain the 911 call and the surveillance and dash cam footage — and after meticulously syncing the mismatched timestamps, a timeline emerged that the two-day investigation never grappled with. Investigative Journalists Mandy Matney and ⁠Liz Farrell walk through who Chris was, what the footage shows minute by minute, the "do not resuscitate" order that was never produced, and the chess partner Chris was allegedly meeting that day has never come forward. To be clear, no one has been charged in Chris's death. Listen To Current Coverage on ⁠⁠⁠The True Sunlight Podcast⁠⁠⁠ or⁠⁠⁠ ⁠Ad-Free from LUNASHARK Premium on Patreon or Supercast⁠⁠⁠⁠ Let’s Dive In… 🥽 🦈 This series discusses domestic abuse, coercive control, and suicide. If you or someone you know needs support, please call or text ⁠⁠⁠988⁠⁠⁠ or contact the ⁠⁠⁠National Domestic Violence Hotline⁠⁠⁠ at ⁠⁠⁠1-800-799-7233⁠⁠⁠. Support in South Carolina is also available through ⁠⁠⁠Liza’s Lifeline⁠⁠⁠. 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When Mica died, JP Miller told the world she had a long history of suicide attempts. In two years of reporting, this is the only alleged attempt a record exists for: March 23, 2018 — four months into their marriage, three months into a diagnosis Mica questioned until the day she died. Journalist and producer Grace Hills walks us through how Mandy Matney and ⁠Liz Farrell reconstructed those months through Mica's records: the medication side effects no one weighed, including akathisia — a condition clinically linked to suicidal distress. The single therapy session where a clinician suggested JP stay out of the room. Then Beth Braden and team examine JP's account of that morning against the clock: a pawn shop that opened at 9 a.m., a firearm purchase on a felon's credit card, a phone call at 10. There's a reason we couch the attempt as "alleged." By the end, you'll understand it — and understand what was built on that one hour. Listen To Current Coverage on ⁠⁠⁠⁠The True Sunlight Podcast⁠⁠⁠⁠ or⁠⁠⁠⁠ ⁠Ad-Free from LUNASHARK Premium on Patreon or Supercast⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ Episode Links: 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline — Free, Confidential, 24/7 💚 Akathisia: What It Is, Symptoms, Causes & Treatment — Cleveland Clinic 🩺 Let’s Dive In… 🥽 🦈 This series discusses domestic abuse, coercive control, and suicide. If you or someone you know needs support, please call or text 988 or contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233. Support in South Carolina is also available through Liza’s Lifeline. 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This episode discusses alleged sexual assault, including of minors. For support in navigating abuse, consider RAINN: 1-800-656-HOPE. July 1998. A 15-year-old girl at pastor Wayne Miller’s church sits alone when the pastor's son comes in. The rape she alleges happened next stayed buried for 26 years — until the world learned Mica Francis Miller's name. In 1999, at the same Cathedral Hall Academy — the Millers' school in a repurposed bowling alley — a 14-year-old student says JP Miller sexually assaulted her as well. When she reported it, she alleges, the punishment was hers: made to write "I will not lie about John-Paul Miller" 5,000 times. Journalist and producer Grace Hills walks us through how Mandy Matney and ⁠Liz Farrell’s original reporting on the lawsuits of Jane Doe 1 and Jane Doe 2 against JP, Wayne and their churchy businesses. But first, Mandy, Liz and Beth review the legal war that preceded these sexual assault suits, as JP filed as many as 28 actions against protesters, content creators, a hairdresser, a guitarist, and at least three women named Melissa. He sought a restraining order — while under federal investigation for allegedly cyberstalking his late wife. Both Millers deny wrongdoing; neither has been criminally charged. So much to get into. Listen To Current Coverage on ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠The True Sunlight Podcast⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ or⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ ⁠Ad-Free from LUNASHARK Premium on Patreon or Supercast⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ Let’s Dive In… 🥽 🦈 This series discusses domestic abuse, coercive control, and suicide. If you or someone you know needs support, please call or text 988 or contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233. Support in South Carolina is also available through Liza’s Lifeline. Episode Links: RAINN: Resources for Adult Survivors of Child Sexual Abuse 💜 Timeline of JP Miller’s Legal Battles — The Post and Courier 🗓️ Myrtle Beach Pastor Indicted for Cyberstalking Wife Before Her Death — U.S. Attorney’s Office 🚨 Stay Tuned, Stay Pesky and Stay in the Sunlight...☀️ Learn more about ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠LUNASHARK Premium Membership on Patreon⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ or at ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠lunashark.supercast.com⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ to get bonus episodes like our Premium Dives, Wherever It Leads..., Girl Talk, and Soundbites that help you Stay Pesky and Stay in the Sunlight. 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For sixteen episodes, you've heard how every system failed Mica Francis Miller. In October 2024, more than two dozen FBI agents descended on JP Miller's house on Coldwater Circle with an evidence truck, carrying out computers and boxes while a crowd gathered. One week later, a mugshot — JP arrested after an altercation with a protester, released on a $776 bond. Then thirteen months of silence, until a Wednesday in December 2025: a federal grand jury indicted John Paul Miller for cyberstalking Mica from November 16, 2022 until the day she died — and for lying to the FBI about it. In this episode of COERCED, Investigative Journalists Mandy Matney, ⁠Liz Farrell and Beth Braden take you from the raid to the federal arraignment in Florence — the purple balloons, the "MICA KNEW EVERYTHING" signs, and the monitor that allegedly ensures JP won’t skip town like some other defendants we cover on True Sunlight. Listen To Current Coverage on The True Sunlight Podcast or ⁠Ad-Free from LUNASHARK Premium on Patreon or Supercast⁠ Let’s Dive In… 🥽 🦈 This series discusses domestic abuse, coercive control, and suicide. If you or someone you know needs support, please call or text 988 or contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233. Support in South Carolina is also available through Liza’s Lifeline. Episode ReferencesMyrtle Beach Pastor Indicted for Cyberstalking Wife Before Her Death — U.S. Attorney's Office 🚨 John-Paul Miller Released on $776 Bond for Assault and Battery Charge — WPDE ABC15 📰 Mica's Law — Criminalizing Coercive Control in South Carolina 💜 Stay Tuned, Stay Pesky and Stay in the Sunlight...☀️ Learn more about ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠LUNASHARK Premium Membership on Patreon⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ or at ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠lunashark.supercast.com⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ to get bonus episodes like our Premium Dives, Wherever It Leads..., Girl Talk, and Soundbites that help you Stay Pesky and Stay in the Sunlight. 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About COERCED: The Devotion & Death of Mica Francis Miller

About COERCED: The Devotion & Death of Mica Francis Miller

About COERCED: The Devotion & Death of Mica Francis Miller