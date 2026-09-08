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I’m Not a Monster Presents… Where is Austin Tice?
BBC Sounds
Latest episode
34 episodes
- Josh Baker investigates one of the biggest missing-person cases of our time. American journalist Austin Tice vanished in Syria, but the US president says he’s alive. For more than a decade Austin's mother Debra has been leading the search for her son. As Josh Baker and Sara Obeidat travel to Syria to help Austin’s mother’s search, a source gives Josh information that might unlock where he is - and a simple instruction: “Find Austin.”
Archive: Houston Public Media; NBC; PBS; CNN; C-SPAN; MSNBC; The White House; BBC.
Writer and showrunner: Josh Baker
Investigative producer: Sara Obeidat
Series producer: Simon Maybin
Field producing: Ouday Al Hussein
Additional producing: Lucy Burns
Open source intelligence: Thomas Bordeaux & Gabor Friesen
Production coordinator: Gemma Ashman
Series editor: Clare Fordham
Head of BBC News Long Form Audio: Emma Rippon
BBC Radio 4 commissioning editor: Dan Clarke
NPR producer: Monika Evstatieva
NPR editors: Robert Little & Katie Simon
NPR executive producer for Embedded: Irene Noguchi
BBC World Service commissioning editor: Jon Manel
Composer: Firas Abou Fakher
Additional music: Karim Chehoury
Theme music: Sam Slater
Mix and sound design: Tom Brignell
- Josh Baker enters a dangerous world of fear, greed and betrayal as he sets out to uncover the truth behind one of the biggest missing-person cases of our time - the abduction of American journalist Austin Tice.
Archive: NBC; PBS; CNN.
Writer and showrunner: Josh Baker
Investigative producer: Sara Obeidat
Series producer: Simon Maybin
Field producing: Ouday Al Hussein
Additional producing: Lucy Burns
Open source intelligence: Thomas Bordeaux & Gabor Friesen
Production coordinator: Gemma Ashman
Series editor: Clare Fordham
Head of BBC News Long Form Audio: Emma Rippon
BBC Radio 4 commissioning editor: Dan Clarke
NPR producer: Monika Evstatieva
NPR editors: Robert Little & Katie Simon
NPR executive producer for Embedded: Irene Noguchi
BBC World Service commissioning editor: Jon Manel
Composer: Firas Abou Fakher
Additional music: Karim Chehoury
Theme music: Sam Slater
Mix and sound design: Tom Brignell
- Nine years to the day since Shamima Begum entered ISIS controlled Syria, she’ll find out whether she’s any closer to coming back to Britain. Josh is at the Royal Courts of Justice in central London to hear whether Begum’s lawyers have succeeded in arguing that the British government’s decision to take away her citizenship was unlawful.
After she emerged from the remnants of the Islamic State group in 2019, the British Home Secretary took away her citizenship saying she was a threat to national security. Her lawyers claim that he failed to consider whether she was victim of trafficking.
Will her appeal succeed?
- Josh answers your questions about Shamima Begum and the making of the multi-award winning series.
Recorded in front of an audience at the BBC’s Radio Theatre in London, Naga Munchetty puts your questions to Josh including: what is it about this story that captures the imagination and curiosity of so many people? How did Josh keep safe while making the podcast? And, Should Shamima Begum be seen as a villain?
I’m Not A Monster is the BBC’s most-awarded podcast series. It’s the only audio series to have won two Rose D’Or Awards and it won an inaugural Podcast Academy Award for Documentary, an Edward R Murrow Award, The Grand Jury Prize at the New York Radio Awards and three awards in the documentary, current affairs and true crime categories at the British Podcast Awards 2023. Series two was recently named podcast of the year by the Foreign Press Association and best investigative audio series by the Association of International Broadcasters.
Presenters: Josh Baker and Naga Munchetty
Radio Theatre crew: Alan Zani, Marc Wilcox, Brendan Gormley, Clive Painter
Production support: Janet Staples and Katie Morrison
Mixed by: Tom Brignell
Producer: Joe Kent with Sara Obeidat and Hayley Clarke
Editor: Jonathan Aspinwall
Commissioner: Dylan Haskins
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About I’m Not a Monster Presents… Where is Austin Tice?
Josh Baker enters a dangerous world of fear, greed and betrayal as he sets out to uncover the truth behind one of the biggest missing-person cases of our time - the abduction of American journalist Austin Tice.Josh - creator of two of the BBC's most award-winning and widely listened-to investigative podcasts, I'm Not a Monster and The Shamima Begum Story - returns for his most ambitious chapter yet, in a major new series from BBC Radio 4 and NPR's Embedded.This is not the retelling of a closed case. It is a real-time investigation into a disappearance that has remained unsolved for more than a decade, conducted in close contact with Austin's family.What started out as a personal effort to help a mother find her son has turned into a multi-year journalistic investigation stretching from the corridors of power in Washington DC to the depths of the Syrian security state.Austin Tice is a journalist, law student and former Marine officer, who vanished in Syria in 2012. Since then, competing stories have emerged about his fate. In some, he is alive - held in a cell and waiting to be rescued. In others, he was smuggled out of Syria and hidden away. In the darkest versions, he died long ago.His disappearance has reached the highest levels of power - from presidents to popes - yet remarkably little is known about what happened to him.Investigative journalists Josh Baker and Sara Obeidat begin following Austin's trail long before the fall of the Syrian regime. Then everything changes. The regime collapses, and the black box of Syria's intelligence state opens. Sources step forward, unprecedented leaks arrive and doors to secret bases that had been sealed for years open. Josh and Sara speak to spies, search secret prisons and track down alleged war criminals in hiding, uncovering information that has never been made public and making discoveries that generate international headlines. The audience follows every breakthrough as the investigation closes in on those who may know the truth - while Syria is transformed and powerful interests compete to shape what happens next.Some claim Austin was working for the CIA. Others say he was simply a young journalist trying to make his name in war reporting.His fate has become entangled in secret negotiations and geopolitical power struggles that are still unfolding. At the centre of it all is his mother, Debra Tice, who has never stopped searching for her son.There are people who know exactly what happened to Austin.Some of them do not want the truth to come out.So where is Austin Tice?Podcast website
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