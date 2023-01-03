I’m Not a Monster Presents… Where is Austin Tice?

Seeking to separate fact from fiction, the multi award-winning series returns. Josh Baker investigates the divisive story of Shamima Begum. More
Series 2: 10. The World’s Unwanted
What happened to the girl Shamima Begum says convinced her to join the Islamic State group?
Less than 24 hours before this episode was published ,we got the answer.
Reporter: Josh Baker
Written and produced by: Josh Baker, Sara Obeidat and Joe Kent
Composer: Firas Abou Fakher
Theme music: Sam Slater
Mix and sound design: Tom Brignell
Production coordinators: Janet Staples and Helena Warwick-Cross
Series Editor: Jonathan Aspinwall
Head of Long Form Audio: Emma Rippon
Commissioning Executive: Dylan Haskins
This episode contains some strong language
3/22/2023
45:07
Series 2: A Message From Josh
Episode 10 will be available on Wednesday March 22nd
3/15/2023
3:16
Series 2: Episode 9. State of Mind
No longer a vulnerable schoolgirl, but a seemingly unrepentant adult. Shamima Begum enrages the British public and ends up stuck in Syria.
A series of media interviews come to shape how she’s perceived - with long lasting consequences.
ARCHIVE
John Sparks interviews Shammia Begum: Sky News (2019)
Rohit Kachroo interviews Shammia Begum: ITV News (2019)
This episode contains upsetting moments involving children
3/8/2023
37:19
Series 2: 8. No Plan B
Raqqa falls, the so-called caliphate crumbles and a pregnant Shamima Begum is desperate to come home.
After she and her husband Yago walk out of the ashes of the Islamic State group, she’s discovered in a detention camp where she gives an interview that will change her life.
ARCHIVE:
Islamic State's final fighters hold on in Baghouz as caliphate crumbles: ITV News (2019)
Alex Rossi goes inside the Islamic State's last stand in Baghouz: Sky News (2019)
Anthony Lloyd interviews Shamima Begum: The Times of London (2019)
This episode contains graphic descriptions of violence and some upsetting moments involving children.
3/1/2023
29:42
Series 2: 7. Trapped
Someone close to Shamima Begum is looking for a way out of the so-called caliphate.
