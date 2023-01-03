I’m Not a Monster Presents… Where is Austin Tice?

Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
BBC Radio 5 live
Seeking to separate fact from fiction, the multi award-winning series returns. Josh Baker investigates the divisive story of Shamima Begum. More
News
Available Episodes

5 of 28
  • Series 2: 10. The World’s Unwanted
    What happened to the girl Shamima Begum says convinced her to join the Islamic State group? Less than 24 hours before this episode was published ,we got the answer. Reporter: Josh Baker Written and produced by: Josh Baker, Sara Obeidat and Joe Kent Composer: Firas Abou Fakher Theme music: Sam Slater Mix and sound design: Tom Brignell Production coordinators: Janet Staples and Helena Warwick-Cross Series Editor: Jonathan Aspinwall Head of Long Form Audio: Emma Rippon Commissioning Executive: Dylan Haskins This episode contains some strong language
    3/22/2023
    45:07
  • Series 2: A Message From Josh
    Episode 10 will be available on Wednesday March 22nd
    3/15/2023
    3:16
  • Series 2: Episode 9. State of Mind
    No longer a vulnerable schoolgirl, but a seemingly unrepentant adult. Shamima Begum enrages the British public and ends up stuck in Syria. A series of media interviews come to shape how she’s perceived - with long lasting consequences. Reporter: Josh Baker Written and produced by: Josh Baker, Sara Obeidat and Joe Kent Composer: Firas Abou Fakher Theme music: Sam Slater Mix and sound design: Tom Brignell Production coordinators: Janet Staples and Helena Warwick-Cross Series Editor: Jonathan Aspinwall Head of Long Form Audio: Emma Rippon Commissioning Executive: Dylan Haskins ARCHIVE John Sparks interviews Shammia Begum: Sky News (2019) Rohit Kachroo interviews Shammia Begum: ITV News (2019) This episode contains upsetting moments involving children
    3/8/2023
    37:19
  • Series 2: 8. No Plan B
    Raqqa falls, the so-called caliphate crumbles and a pregnant Shamima Begum is desperate to come home. After she and her husband Yago walk out of the ashes of the Islamic State group, she’s discovered in a detention camp where she gives an interview that will change her life. Reporter: Josh Baker Written by: Josh Baker and Joe Kent Producers: Josh Baker, Sara Obeidat and Joe Kent Composer: Firas Abou Fakher Theme music: Sam Slater Mix and sound design: Tom Brignell Production coordinators: Janet Staples and Helena Warwick-Cross Series Editor: Jonathan Aspinwall Head of Long Form Audio: Emma Rippon Commissioning Executive: Dylan Haskins ARCHIVE: Islamic State's final fighters hold on in Baghouz as caliphate crumbles: ITV News (2019) Alex Rossi goes inside the Islamic State's last stand in Baghouz: Sky News (2019) Anthony Lloyd interviews Shamima Begum: The Times of London (2019) This episode contains graphic descriptions of violence and some upsetting moments involving children.
    3/1/2023
    29:42
  • Series 2: 7. Trapped
    Someone close to Shamima Begum is looking for a way out of the so-called caliphate. Reporter: Josh Baker Written by: Josh Baker and Joe Kent Producers: Josh Baker, Sara Obeidat and Joe Kent Composer: Firas Abou Fakher Theme music: Sam Slater Mix and sound design: Tom Brignell Production coordinator: Janet Staples Series Editor: Jonathan Aspinwall Head of Long Form Audio: Emma Rippon Commissioning Executive: Dylan Haskins
    2/22/2023
    32:00

About I'm Not a Monster

Seeking to separate fact from fiction, the multi award-winning series returns. Josh Baker investigates the divisive story of Shamima Begum.
