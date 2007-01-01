Over the last decade, large swaths of evangelicals in the U.S. have embraced an extremist politics that threatens to turn our democracy into a theocracy. Throug...

Christian nationalism has divided white evangelical churches; one Phoenix pastor and some unlikely allies are at the forefront of a growing resistance. Extremist politics have upended the evangelical world. Over the course of 6 episodes, Sociologist Ruth Braunstein examines the efforts of the insiders who are resisting white Christian nationalism.

About When The Wolves Came

Over the last decade, large swaths of evangelicals in the U.S. have embraced an extremist politics that threatens to turn our democracy into a theocracy. Through the eyes of one pastor in Phoenix, WHEN THE WOLVES CAME shows how some evangelicals are banding together to fight back – and how their efforts can fit into a bigger movement to defend democracy in the U.S.