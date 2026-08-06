Florida unveils investigation into Dr. Fauci, Federal Government to share MOUNTAIN of Evidence and refer Fauci to DOJ, Senator Rand Paul and Florida AG James Uthmeier join the show. Advantage Gold: Get your FREE wealth protection kit https://www.abjv1trk.com/F6XL22/4MQCFX/?sub1=Youtube Shopify: Sign up for your $1 per month trial: http://shopify.com/benny Patriot Mobile: Go to https://www.PatriotMobile.com/Benny and get A FREE MONTH Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices

Cowboy HERO confronts mass shooter at In-N-Out, The streets of Ceuta are still overrun as EU calls for emergency meeting over Spain, Eva Vlaardingerbroek joins the show Blackout Coffee: http://www.blackoutcoffee.com/benny and use coupon code BENNY for 20% OFF your first order Advantage Gold: Get your FREE wealth protection kit https://www.abjv1trk.com/F6XL22/4MQCFX/?sub1=Youtube Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices

Patriot Mobile: Go to https://www.PatriotMobile.com/Benny and get A FREE MONTH Advantage Gold: Get your FREE wealth protection kit https://www.abjv1trk.com/F6XL22/4MQCFX/?sub1=Youtube Blackout Coffee: http://www.blackoutcoffee.com/benny and use coupon code BENNY for 20% OFF your first order Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices

Another Socialist Candidate wins as Democrat establishment loses grip on power, 'Heavily armed' man arrested at Trump's California golf course ahead of fundraiser, Scott Presler and Rep. Andy Ogles join the show Go to https://zbiotics.com/BENNY and use BENNY at checkout for 15% off any first time orders of ZBiotics probiotics. Patriot Mobile: Go to https://www.PatriotMobile.com/Benny and get A FREE MONTH Advantage Gold: Get your FREE wealth protection kit https://www.abjv1trk.com/F6XL22/4MQCFX/?sub1=Youtube Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices

More than 600,000 voter files ripped off Arizona site in 2020 by hacker, but DOJ didn't prosecute, Congress obtains Fauci’s pandemic era cell phone, John Solomon and Sen. Ron Johnson join the show Bon Charge: Go to https://www.boncharge.com/BENNY and use coupon code BENNY to save 15% Advantage Gold: Get your FREE wealth protection kit https://www.abjv1trk.com/F6XL22/4MQCFX/?sub1=Youtube Patriot Mobile: Go to https://www.PatriotMobile.com/Benny and get A FREE MONTH Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices

About The Benny Show

About The Benny Show

About The Benny Show

Are you sick of the establishment corporate media manipulating the truth in America? We are. The Benny Show is 100% INDEPENDENT and your source for breaking news and raw commentary. Benny Johnson is an award-winning storyteller who hits back in the culture wars. Benny has spent his entire life working at the center of the bare-knuckles brawl for the future of America and has the scars to prove it. Benny delivers cutting, behind-the-scenes insight into the global conflict for freedom in our time.