🚨FBI Whistleblower Drops Bombshell Evidence PROVING Joe Biden CRIMES | Hunter INDICTED Today?! JAIL, with Guest Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene
House Oversight subpoenas FBI after Whistleblower reveals existence of a record alleging Joe Biden engaged in a criminal bribery scheme with a foreign national while Vice President, A Hunter Biden Indictment is reportedly imminent, and Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene joins the show.
5/4/2023
1:06:01
🚨 BREAKING: Kremlin Bombed | Putin Assassination!? | Explosion Footage | Ukraine Denies, WWIII, with Guest Patrick Bet-David
Ukraine Allegedly Attacks Kremlin in Drone Strike, New Emails Reveal Joe Biden took 2011 meeting with three Hunter associates, Corporate media hacks Fail with Tucker Carlson “Leaks” - They make him look HILARIOUS, and Patrick Bet-David, who just offered Tucker $100M, joins the show
5/3/2023
1:20:07
WE WIN! Bud Light Boycott Most Successful In History | Bud Sales COLLAPSE 27% | Why It Matters... with Guest, Mike Davis
Bud Light Sales Fall 26% as Dylan Mulvaney Backlash Worsens, Judge orders Hunter Biden to Answer Questions About Financials Under Oath as Blinken DENIES ordering Spies to Write Letter calling Laptop “Russian Disinfo”, and Mike Davis joins the show
5/2/2023
1:03:12
🚨PANIC: Jeffery Epstein EXPOSED As Deep State Asset | Met With Obama, CIA, Biden | Hunter In Court!, with Guest Darren Beattie
Bombshell report says Jeffrey Epstein met with current CIA Director William Burns and Obama White House lawyer,Biden cracks cringe jokes, admits he hides from media at White House Correspondents Dinner, Ron Johnson says Antony Blinken told a 'boldface lie' to Congress about Hunter Biden as Hunter is dragged into court, and Darren Beattie joins the show
5/1/2023
1:18:23
HUNTING HUNTER: Whistleblowers Drop BOMBSHELL Evidence Of Biden Family Crimes | HUMAN Trafficking!?, with Guest Rep. James Comer
Joe Biden’s brain breaks at the White House, “Forgets” Grandchild that could send Hunter to JAIL, House Oversight says Hunter’s legal team is ‘testing their limits’ with witness intimidation, and Rep. James Comer joins the show
Are you sick of the establishment corporate media manipulating the truth in America? We are. The Benny Show is 100% INDEPENDENT and your source for breaking news and raw commentary. Benny Johnson is an award-winning storyteller who hits back in the culture wars. Benny has spent his entire life working at the center of the bare-knuckles brawl for the future of America and has the scars to prove it. Benny delivers cutting, behind-the-scenes insight into the global conflict for freedom in our time.