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The Benny Show

Benny Johnson
NewsPolitics
The Benny Show
Latest episode

1027 episodes

  • The Benny Show

    🚨Fraud BOMBSHELL: 2020 Election HACKED, Machines Can Change VOTES | Dr. Fauci Held in Contempt...

    08/06/2026 | 1h 49 mins.
    More than 600,000 voter files ripped off Arizona site in 2020 by hacker, but DOJ didn't prosecute, Congress obtains Fauci’s pandemic era cell phone, John Solomon and Sen. Ron Johnson join the show

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  • The Benny Show

    Gunman STORMS Trump Speech Site With Body Armor, Illegal Guns, Jammer | FBI Deep State Plot Reveal

    08/05/2026 | 1h 32 mins.
    Another Socialist Candidate wins as Democrat establishment loses grip on power, 'Heavily armed' man arrested at Trump's California golf course ahead of fundraiser, Scott Presler and Rep. Andy Ogles join the show

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  • The Benny Show

    Nick Shirley LIVE Right Now After Muslim Mob Tries To STAB and STONE Him To DEATH On-Camera in E.U.

    08/04/2026 | 1h 43 mins.
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  • The Benny Show

    Left-Wing Gunman OPENS Fire On In-N-Out…Then A Cowboy Steps Up And Does The UNTHINKABLE

    08/03/2026 | 1h 24 mins.
    Cowboy HERO confronts mass shooter at In-N-Out, The streets of Ceuta are still overrun as EU calls for emergency meeting over Spain, Eva Vlaardingerbroek joins the show

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  • The Benny Show

    BIG: Florida Announces State Investigation into Dr. Fauci, Congress Will Send CONTEMPT Charges to DOJ

    07/30/2026 | 1h 17 mins.
    Florida unveils investigation into Dr. Fauci, Federal Government to share MOUNTAIN of Evidence and refer Fauci to DOJ, Senator Rand Paul and Florida AG James Uthmeier join the show.

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About The Benny Show
Are you sick of the establishment corporate media manipulating the truth in America? We are. The Benny Show is 100% INDEPENDENT and your source for breaking news and raw commentary. Benny Johnson is an award-winning storyteller who hits back in the culture wars. Benny has spent his entire life working at the center of the bare-knuckles brawl for the future of America and has the scars to prove it. Benny delivers cutting, behind-the-scenes insight into the global conflict for freedom in our time.
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