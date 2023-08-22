The Becker's Healthcare Podcast is devoted to the people who power U.S. healthcare. Four new 15-minute episodes are released daily containing industry news, ana...
More
Available Episodes
5 of 300
Paige Twenter, Assistant Editor at Becker's Hospital Review
This episode features Paige Twenter, Assistant Editor at Becker's Hospital Review. Here, she discusses the 16 drugs vulnerable to shortages after the closure of US drug company Akorn Operating Co., the coming legal ruling in Texas for the abortion pill, and what is going on with California rescinding $54M deal with Walgreens over abortion pills.
8/23/2023
11:32
Jakob Emerson, Insurance Editor at Becker's Healthcare
In this episode, Jakob Emerson, Insurance Editor at Becker's Healthcare discusses recent news of mass layoffs coming from major insurers across the country and world.
8/23/2023
6:39
Navigating Healthcare Mergers and Educational Partnerships: A Conversation with Cathy Jacobson, President and CEO of Froedtert Health
Join us on the Becker's Healthcare Podcast as we sit down with Cathy Jacobson, President and CEO of Froedtert Health, for an insightful conversation. Cathy shares key facts about Milwaukee and Froedtert's impact on the community, discussing the decision-making process behind the merger with ThedaCare and the challenges of integrating health systems. As she approaches retirement, Cathy reflects on her leadership journey and its influence on her approach to leading. Discover how Froedtert Health collaborates with the Medical College of Wisconsin to nurture the next generation of healthcare professionals and gain insights into the future of this partnership amidst the integration with ThedaCare. Don't miss this engaging discussion on healthcare mergers and educational partnerships.
8/23/2023
24:49
Alan Condon, Editor-in-Chief at Becker's Healthcare
This episode features Alan Condon, Editor-in-Chief at Becker's Healthcare. Here, he discusses Babylon Health filing for bankruptcy and Legacy & OHSU’s plans to merge into a 10-hospital system.
8/23/2023
7:15
Ardel Guillamas Avelino, Chief Operations Officer at St. Mary Medical Center
Join us on the Becker's Healthcare Podcast as Ardel Guillamas Avelino, Chief Operations Officer at St. Mary Medical Center, shares insights into his inspiring journey and vision for healthcare. In this episode, Ardel dives into his background, revealing the experiences that shaped his career. He discusses his excitement about taking on a new role at St. Mary Medical Center and the transformative opportunities it presents. Discover what fuels Ardel's leadership style and his perspective on addressing critical health equity issues, highlighting the path to a more inclusive and equitable healthcare future.
The Becker's Healthcare Podcast is devoted to the people who power U.S. healthcare. Four new 15-minute episodes are released daily containing industry news, analysis and thought leadership from powerful healthcare decision-makers.