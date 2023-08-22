Navigating Healthcare Mergers and Educational Partnerships: A Conversation with Cathy Jacobson, President and CEO of Froedtert Health

Join us on the Becker's Healthcare Podcast as we sit down with Cathy Jacobson, President and CEO of Froedtert Health, for an insightful conversation. Cathy shares key facts about Milwaukee and Froedtert's impact on the community, discussing the decision-making process behind the merger with ThedaCare and the challenges of integrating health systems. As she approaches retirement, Cathy reflects on her leadership journey and its influence on her approach to leading. Discover how Froedtert Health collaborates with the Medical College of Wisconsin to nurture the next generation of healthcare professionals and gain insights into the future of this partnership amidst the integration with ThedaCare. Don't miss this engaging discussion on healthcare mergers and educational partnerships.