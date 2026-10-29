In this episode, Ed Ricks, M.H.A., CHCIO, Managing Director for healthcare IT practice at Baker Tilly, and Dr. Jitendra Barmecha, MD, MPH, MACP, SFHM, SVP, Chief Information and Digital Strategy Officer, SBH Health System, discuss EHR optimization, workflow redesign, and measuring technology's impact on patient outcomes. They also explore AI integration, agentic AI governance, and the importance of building trust and improving care rather than simply adding more technology.



This episode is sponsored by Baker Tilly.