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- In this episode, Ed Ricks, M.H.A., CHCIO, Managing Director for healthcare IT practice at Baker Tilly, and Dr. Jitendra Barmecha, MD, MPH, MACP, SFHM, SVP, Chief Information and Digital Strategy Officer, SBH Health System, discuss EHR optimization, workflow redesign, and measuring technology's impact on patient outcomes. They also explore AI integration, agentic AI governance, and the importance of building trust and improving care rather than simply adding more technology.
This episode is sponsored by Baker Tilly.
- In this episode, Matt Davis, Zone Leader of Hospital Patient Monitoring, Philips North America, and Adam Alkhato, Senior Director, Biomedical Engineering & Life Science Technology, Stanford Health Care, discuss how health systems can build a strong foundation for clinical AI through bedside data integration, high-value use cases, measurable ROI and effective governance.
This episode is sponsored by Philips.
How Microbiome Science Is Advancing Personalized Care and Early Cancer Detection with Dr. Michael Bass10/29/2026 | 14 mins.In this episode, Dr. Michael Bass, Global Medical Director, Viome, discusses how microbiome testing and personalized nutrition can help clinicians address persistent GI symptoms, improve clinical decision making, and support earlier pancreatic cancer detection. He also explores emerging trends in AI, preventative care, and the future of clinical practice.
Building a Unified Data Foundation for AI and Healthcare Innovation with Chris Carmody10/28/2026 | 10 mins.This episode recorded live at the Becker's 11th Annual Health IT + Digital Health + RCM Conference features Chris Carmody, Chief Technology Officer, UPMC, who discusses using AI to turn growing volumes of healthcare data into actionable clinical insights, reduce fragmentation and create a more seamless experience across care settings.
In collaboration with Philips.
Intent, Integration, Impact: Jefferson Health's Operating Model for AI & Real Care10/28/2026 | 18 mins.In this episode, Dr. Patricia Henwood, EVP, Chief Clinical Officer at Jefferson Health, discusses the health system’s approach to AI integration, including its intent, integration, and impact framework, ambient AI results, and patient facing AI voice agents designed to improve care access, clinician efficiency, and patient experience.
This episode is sponsored by Hippocratic AI.
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About Becker’s Healthcare Podcast
The Becker's Healthcare Podcast is devoted to the people who power U.S. healthcare. Four new 15-minute episodes are released daily containing industry news, analysis and thought leadership from powerful healthcare decision-makers.Podcast website
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