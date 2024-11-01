Trump Crushing Deep State with Cabinet Picks

In this episode of the Alex Marlow Show, Alex discusses the evolving landscape of media, particularly the shift towards visual platforms, and the implications of the COP 29 summit on climate change policies. He reflects on the Democratic Party's current struggles and the recent changes in Pentagon leadership, including the appointment of Pete Hegseth. Additionally, Alex shares insights on Elon Musk's new role in government reforms and the reactions from various media outlets regarding these developments. He also addresses the need to purge woke generals from the military, the implications of recent Senate leadership changes, and the impact of public sector unions on education.