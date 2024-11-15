Citizen McCain with Meghan McCain

Why Kamala Harris Lost: Inside Trump’s Path to Victory

The results are in. Meghan hosts two conversations with guests from both sides of the aisle, analyzing the recent election results and the shifting landscape of American politics. First, Meghan and Miranda talk about their feelings regarding Vice President Harris' loss and what they think a second Trump administration might look like. Then, Meghan and Ben Ferguson explore the influence of Hispanic voters, the media’s role in shaping public perception, and the cultural changes affecting political leanings. They address underreported issues like crime and safety, the elitism seen in celebrity-driven politics, and the future of bipartisan understanding. In the second discussion, Meghan and Dan Turrentine evaluate Democratic strategies, the potential impact of a Trump administration, and the need for the party to reconnect with working-class Americans.