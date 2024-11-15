Citizen McCain with Meghan McCain

Meghan and V Spehar, from Under The Desk News, dive into the emotional and cultural pulse of America’s political landscape. Together, they explore the impact of the election and the enduring complexities of identity politics. Reflecting on themes of resilience and the unpredictability of the Trump era, they discuss the Democratic Party's need for fresh leadership, as well as the challenges political dynasties pose to democracy. Emphasizing the importance of community, respect, and trust, they examine how cultural divides hinder healing and the steps needed to bridge them.
--------
1:14:13
Is Tech’s Power in Politics Growing? Ro Khanna Weighs In
Meghan sits down with Representative Ro Khanna, who represents California's 17th Congressional District in the heart of Silicon Valley, for a conversation on the Democratic Party’s path forward and the challenges it faces. Khanna dives into the party’s struggle to connect with working-class Americans, stressing the need for economic messaging that truly resonates. He discusses how cultural sensitivity and representation are more critical than ever and emphasizes the growing influence of tech leaders on modern politics. Khanna doesn’t shy away from tough topics like the disconnect between coastal elites and everyday voters, the importance of campaign strategy, and the necessity of introspection within the party.
Meghan and Miranda talk with veteran journalist Mark Halperin about the recent election's impact on American politics, covering everything from Biden's relationship with Kamala Harris to the Democratic Party's leftward shift and its challenges in appealing to a broader electorate. Halperin offers his perspective on the media’s largely hostile coverage of Trump and the complexities of the legal landscape surrounding his return to power. Nikki Schwab joins to share insights from the Howard University non-victory party, where Kamala Harris's speech provided a moment of solace amid an otherwise somber mood. Together, they also discuss the evolving dynamics within the Trump family, Biden’s legacy, and what a calmer, more stable Trump administration could look like.
--------
1:04:38
Why Kamala Harris Lost: Inside Trump’s Path to Victory
The results are in. Meghan hosts two conversations with guests from both sides of the aisle, analyzing the recent election results and the shifting landscape of American politics. First, Meghan and Miranda talk about their feelings regarding Vice President Harris' loss and what they think a second Trump administration might look like. Then, Meghan and Ben Ferguson explore the influence of Hispanic voters, the media’s role in shaping public perception, and the cultural changes affecting political leanings. They address underreported issues like crime and safety, the elitism seen in celebrity-driven politics, and the future of bipartisan understanding. In the second discussion, Meghan and Dan Turrentine evaluate Democratic strategies, the potential impact of a Trump administration, and the need for the party to reconnect with working-class Americans.
--------
1:15:59
Countdown to Election Night ft. Martha MacCallum
Meghan interviews Fox News anchor and executive editor of The Story, Martha MacCallum, who will co-anchor the network's election night coverage. They have a thought-provoking conversation about the unique pressures of covering election nights and the importance of journalistic integrity. Martha offers behind-the-scenes insights into handling political tensions and how media rhetoric shapes voter sentiment. They delve into the evolving role of gender in politics, the nation’s mental health, and the struggles faced by working moms, sharing honest advice on balancing career ambitions with family life.
Citizen McCain by Meghan McCain is your new fave podcast for all things politics and pop culture. If you’re talking about it, she’s talking about it, and she isn’t afraid to get into it. We'll focus on trending news, celebrity gossip, Americana culture, and all the stuff in the weird corners of the internet. Meghan, an American icon, plans to tackle cancel culture, break down viral trends, and have conversations that you’re going to want to hear. A blend of entertainment and hard news with the Meghan McCain twist.