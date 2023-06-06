An investigation into the widespread culture of sexual misconduct and abuse persistent in the addiction treatment industry. More
Epilogue: Employee A
A conversation with one of the women whose story of sexual assault you heard earlier in this podcast. She talks with Lauren about what it was like to hear her story published, the legal threats she has faced from Eric Spofford and his lawyers, and why she decided to speak out in the first place.The 13th Step is a production of New Hampshire Public Radio’s Document team. More at 13thsteppodcast.org.
6/6/2023
23:28
6: The Glam Room
Since Lauren began reporting, Eric Spofford sold his New Hampshire company for millions of dollars and filed a defamation lawsuit in response to NHPR’s coverage. We catch you up on everything that’s happened. And we introduce you to a sober living community where addressing women’s sexual trauma is a priority.The 13th Step is a production of New Hampshire Public Radio’s Document team. More at 13thsteppodcast.org.
6/6/2023
35:07
5: The Litter Police
What does it take to catch a predator in the addiction treatment industry? We hear about a case in California where the CEO of a network of treatment facilities was convicted of sexual assault and massive insurance fraud. It required years of work – and two women who banded together and refused to give up.The 13th Step is a production of New Hampshire Public Radio’s Document team. More at 13thsteppodcast.org.
6/6/2023
57:45
4: A Wild (Wild?) West
How did 13th stepping become so common in the recovery world and who can hold people accountable? Lauren looks into the history of the addiction treatment industry; goes in search of the people, government agencies, and industry groups that are supposed to oversee it; and does a deep dive into its most pervasive cultural force: AA and the 12 steps. She finds a lot of good intentions, alongside a lot of problems.The 13th Step is a production of New Hampshire Public Radio’s Document team. More at 13thsteppodcast.org.To support investigative journalism like The 13th Step at NHPR, click here.
6/6/2023
51:45
3: Just the Beginning
In March of 2022, Lauren publishes her first story detailing allegations against Eric Spofford. The events of the next several months illustrate the ways powerful, wealthy people can intimidate sources and try to stop journalism from happening. And then, there was the vandalism… The 13th Step is a production of New Hampshire Public Radio’s Document team. More at 13thsteppodcast.org.