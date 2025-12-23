The "Good-News" Reporter with Dr. Ferman

READING FOR THIS DAY JOHN CHAPTER 4 & 5
Dr. Ferman entered the Pennsylvania State Correctional Institutions with a ninth grade education. After receiving a Bible the first night (from a Muslim-Hassan,) he never stopped reading and enjoying the contents within the Bible. He spent a great deal of his time reading the Bible. So much so, he stopped giving his unbelievable testimony of his daily intake of Bible.
THE "MUST" . . . or . . . ENTERTAINMENT?
The "Splash back" . . . Dr. Ferman gives a little history of how him and his wife: Tameeka entered into a "Holy Matrimonial Sabbatical." Of course he quickly shifts gears with a story of a neighbor's thanks--a Palestinian Muslim! TAMFERMABLES' TV PROGRAMMING TESTIMONIAL PREACH/ TEACHING - DR. FERMANREADING FOR THIS DAYSCRIPTURE FOR THIS DAYHONORING MEN - INTERVIEWS HONORING WOMAN - INTERVIEW BY TAMEEKAWOMAN TO WOMAN - TAMEEKABOOK RECOMMENDATIONSMUSIC RECOMMENDATIONSFinally, every "come-up" comes with things we "must" do . . . Yes! Emphatically yes . . . there are many "must" in life, we "must do . . . or . . . put your offering in the offering plate, sit back and be entertained!
A "SPLASH BACK" THE ABC'S OF MENTAL HEALTH
Dr. Ferman was born with the POLIO VIRUS . . . cripple . . . a non-verbal for the first four years of his life . . . then a life of mis-understood speaking. After his discharged for the United States Marine Corps . . . four decades of being mis-diagnosed and surviving the mental labels: Bi-polar One, Bi-polar, Schizophrenia, Schizoid Personality Disorder, Cyclothymia, Seasonal Affect Disorder, Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, and Sleep Apnea.From a near death experience - HEAT EXHAUSTION and GAS POISONING in BOOT CAMP. After BOOT CAMP . . . THE DRINKING AND BATHING . . . POISONED BY THE CAMP LEJEUNE POISONOUS WATER. GOD IS GOOD!
A "SPLASH BACK" THE BLUEBERRY STAIN
JESUS said in Matthew 9:37; "The harvest is plentiful but the workers are few. As Dr. Ferman have some child-like fun in the sun, he reminds us that sometimes ministry is a dirty job. Dr. Ferman abstract some wisdom from his childhood in the early 1960's . . . one day on a blueberry farm . . . stained in blue. Now, by the grace of GOD, Dr. Ferman is permanently stained and covered by the BLOOD OF THE LAMB!
A "SPLASH BACK" GET IN THE WAY
Dr. Ferman is reminded of the scripture; "Train up a child in the way he should go; even when he is old he will not depart from it (Proveerbs 22:6.) As he flashes back and recalls his first Bible Teacher; Mrs. Glover, who taught him the right way to go. However, little Junebug, wanted to go the wrong way, and that old life led him to prison. But when Dr. Ferman grew older . . .Now, after 38 years of homelessness, Dr. Ferman is enjoying his first home, his first pool, with his wife; Tameeka . . . in the "WAY." JESUS IS THE WAY . . .
