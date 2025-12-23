The "Good-News" Reporter with Dr. Ferman

Dr. Ferman is reminded of the scripture; "Train up a child in the way he should go; even when he is old he will not depart from it (Proveerbs 22:6.) As he flashes back and recalls his first Bible Teacher; Mrs. Glover, who taught him the right way to go. However, little Junebug, wanted to go the wrong way, and that old life led him to prison. But when Dr. Ferman grew older . . .Now, after 38 years of homelessness, Dr. Ferman is enjoying his first home, his first pool, with his wife; Tameeka . . . in the "WAY." JESUS IS THE WAY . . .Send us a textSupport the show