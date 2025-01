Join Björk in conversations with collaborators about her sound experiences. In the podcast you’ll learn about the moods, timbers, and tempos that vibrate throug...

Sci-fi island in the clouds, plant-human-bird mutant, post-apocalyptic optimism, air, flute-like synths, synth-like flutes, pacifist, #metoo, matriarchal, peach, mint, idealistic, women and children surviving violence, manifesto the future, sensuality.

About Björk: Sonic Symbolism

Join Björk in conversations with collaborators about her sound experiences. In the podcast you’ll learn about the moods, timbers, and tempos that vibrate through each album.