14. Soulshine & What We're Thankful For in 2024: Goose Edition
On this week's episode of the Slow Ready Podcast, Mike & Alex talk Soulshine and break down Goose's historic first performance at Madison Square Garden. The guys then switch gears and have a light conversation about some of the things in the Goose world that they are thankful for.
--------
29:35
13. Pittsburgh, Cincinnati & Washington DC Recaps with @jiveleighdesigns
We're back this week to recap the final six shows of the 2024 Fall Tour from Pittsburgh to Cincinnati to DC. We're joined by great friend of the pod and the super talented @jiveleighdesigns to talk through this killer run of shows. They certainly were full of creative setlisting and surprises!If you're interested in @jiveleighdesigns' work, Be sure to check out www.jiveleighdesigns.com or her Instagram page.
--------
1:36:37
12. Shenanigans Nite Club: Revisited
On today's episode of the Slow Ready Podcast, Mike & Alex are back to recap another studio album, Goose's Shenanigans Nite Club released in 2021. But before we dive into the album, we discuss Mike unexpectedly attending an unannounced Goose private event in Charlotte, NC. The guys talk through each of the studio cuts from the album before diving into some of the live cuts of each song that piqued their interest. The podcast will be back next week to recap the final stretch of the November shows from Pittsburgh to DC!Check out the nugs.net playlist of the Slow Ready Pod's Shenanigans live cut highlights.
--------
1:00:03
11. Five Nights in Florida
Mike and the voice formerly known as Alex are back to recap an outstanding five-night run in Florida from Miami Beach to St. Petersburg to St. Augustine. The guys break down their highlights from each of the show and continue to be blown away by the progress Goose has made throughout 2024. P.S. - Thanks for powering through listening to my laryngitis voice Slow Ready family. We just HAD to talk about these fantastic Florida shows ASAP with all of you - Alex
--------
40:10
10. Fall Tour 2024: Nashville to Birmingham Recaps
Mike & Alex are back again this week to recap an incredible start to the 2024 Fall Tour with shows in Nashville, TN, Winston-Salem, NC, and Birmingham, AL. The guys run through their highlights from each show so far and get excited for the upcoming week of shows in Florida!
#SlowReadyPodcast is a fun, casual conversation into all things about the band Goose. Your friendly hosts Mike & Alex will take a slow dive into the music, culture, and fan experience of your favorite band. Whether you're a brand new fan interested in learning about how to get started with Goose, or have been to a hundred shows, we hope to have something for you!