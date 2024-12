12. Shenanigans Nite Club: Revisited

On today's episode of the Slow Ready Podcast, Mike & Alex are back to recap another studio album, Goose's Shenanigans Nite Club released in 2021. But before we dive into the album, we discuss Mike unexpectedly attending an unannounced Goose private event in Charlotte, NC. The guys talk through each of the studio cuts from the album before diving into some of the live cuts of each song that piqued their interest. The podcast will be back next week to recap the final stretch of the November shows from Pittsburgh to DC!