Markus Schulz presents Global DJ Broadcast

Markus Schulz
  • Global DJ Broadcast: Markus Schulz and Farius (Nov 14 2024)
    As we enter the closing swing of 2024, Markus Schulz checks in for another studio edition of the Global DJ Broadcast, ahead of a European doubleheader this weekend. Friday marks the release of his new X collaborative single Let Your Mind Be Free with William Schneider, and a preview can be found on the show. Markus also showcases upcoming Coldharbour material from Hel:sløwed, Tim Clark, Mike EFEX and Daxson. In the second hour, Farius joins for the guestmix, as he celebrates the release of his new artist album Synapse.   Fans in Poland and Scotland can catch Markus in action this weekend - firstly on Friday at the Hype Art Music Club in Szczecin. and in Glasgow for an In Search of Sunrise themed set at Trancefest, taking place at the SWG3 on Saturday.   Hope you enjoy the show.   Tracklist:   The Essentials with Markus Schulz 01. Hel:sløwed - Kaleidoscope 02. Tim Clark featuring MARS - Pure Life 03. Woo York featuring Mark Tarmonea - Feeling (Korolova Remix) 04. CamelPhat, Massano & Nu-La - Oblivion 05. Gav Easby - Neon Illusion [Deeper Shades] 06. Phillip Castle - The Journey (Come with Me) 07. Cosmic Gate x Maxim Lany - The Drums 08. Siskin, Susie Ledge & Hal Stucker - Together [In Bloom] 09. Mike EFEX - Hands on Me 10. Jackie Hollander - All My Friends Are Hot (Weska Remix) [Down the Rabbit Hole] 11. Deadmau5 - Strobe (Layton Giordani Remix) 12. Johan Gielen presents Airscape featuring Arkayne - In the Dust Where Love is Gone (Airscape's In Search of Sunrise Mix) [A Moment of Sunrise] 13. Andain - Summer Calling (BLR Remix) [Global Selection] 14. HI-LO - Mesmerize 15. The Quest - C-Sharp (ALAT Remix) 16. Anden - Kerry (Monoverse Remix) [Hall of Fame]   Farius 01. Farius - Just Wanna Be with You 02. Farius & RUNN - I Surrender 03. Farius & Jonathan Mendelsohn - Staring at the Sun 04. Farius - Electric Run 05. Solarstone & Farius - Barton Springs 06. Farius - Pressure 07. Farius - Is This Love?   Back with Markus Schulz 17. Metodi Hristov - Flatline 18. Agustin Muller - EDNA 19. Drunken Kong - Higher State 20. Melgazzo & HNGT - Hyperdrive 21. Markus Schulz x William Schneider - Let Your Mind Be Free 22. Sam Paganini - Rave (Danny Avila Remix) 23. John O'Callaghan - Pebble Beach 24. Daxson & Numa - Peaks & Valleys  
  • Global DJ Broadcast: Markus Schulz World Tour - ADE 2024 in Amsterdam
    In a city which has played such an important role in dance music's history, Markus Schulz was privileged to continue his special affinity towards the annual Amsterdam Dance Event through his anticipated open to close solo set experience at Melkweg - a staging with a sold out attendance for an eighth successive outing. The World Tour features a 2 hour portion of highlights from the night for those who couldn't be there, and provides an opportunity for those who were to relive the magic again.   Markus' upcoming X single with William Schneider, Let Your Mind Be Free, will be available to stream from Friday November 15.   Tracklist:   Markus Schulz (Recorded live from ADE 2024 at Melkweg in Amsterdam - October 18 2024) 01. Heerhorst & Peter Pahn & Slin Bourgh - Watch Me 02. Wehbba - Awaken 03. Danny Avila, Sam Wolfe & HNTR featuring Rome Fortune - Yes Bitch 04. Wehbba vs. Drake - God's Nitro Plan (Markus Schulz Mashup) 05. Reinier Zonneveld & Space 92 - Ravarp 06. Markus Schulz presents Dakota - Manray 07. Niels van Gogh - Pulverturm (ANNA Rework) 08. Kos:mo vs. Hel:sløwed & Amber Revival - If You Only Knew Trust (Markus Schulz Mashup) 09. Bart Claessen & Raz Nitzan presents Who.Is - We Are (Markus Schulz In Search of Sunrise Remix) 10. ID vs. Keyshia Cole - Last Night's Domino (Markus Schulz Mashup) 11. Dok & Martin - Feeling of Glory 12. Maddix - Ce Soir 13. LUSU vs. Cosmic Gate - Ready 4 the Fire Wire (Markus Schulz Mashup) 14. ALAT - Theurgia Page 110 15. MORTEN - Control (ID Remix) 16. Frankyeffe - Kill Me 17. Cosmic Boys & Demon Noise - Multiverse 18. Lilly Palmer - Hare Ram 19. Mike EFEX - Down Down 20. Binary Finary - 1998 (Victor Ruiz Remix) 21. Dok & Martin - Few Times 22. Svenson & Gielen - Twisted (ALAT Remix) 23. Eli Brown x Joyhauser - Drop it Down 24. Armani & Ghost - Hit Hard Baby (WTF) 25. Tiesto vs. Traversable Wormhole - Lethal Traversing (Markus Schulz Mashup) 26. NOMADsignal vs. - Make Me Crazy Bad Memories (Markus Schulz Mashup) 27. Secret Cinema & Egbert - Elementen 28. Adam Beyer, Vintage Culture & Kyozo - Lift Me Up 29. ALAT & Cez Are Kane - Zero 30. Weska - Levine 31. Mike EFEX - Hands on Me 32. Dosem - Chase the Link 33. Kevin de Vries - Dance with Me  
  • Markus Schulz - Global DJ Broadcast Afterdark 2024 (4 Hour Techno Mix)
    It continues to be one of the most anticipated Global DJ Broadcast episodes of the calendar. And as the nights become darker and longer, Markus Schulz is proud to present the next installment from his special themed concept series - celebrating his passion of all things euphoric techno, and cherishing the weird and wonderful vibes it generates. Welcome to the tenth annual Global DJ Broadcast Afterdark.    Because the previous four specially extended Afterdark editions proved to be so popular with all of you, Markus has striven for the community by creating a 4 hour journey again for 2024, highlighting all the techno-influenced fan favorites curated on the broadcast, as well as his rabbit hole inspired live club, arena and festival performances, across the past 12 months.   Hope you enjoy this special set and will download to keep in your collection.   Tracklist:   01. Markus Schulz - Ram Attack (Intro Mix) 02. Thomas Schumacher & Technohead - The Passion 2024 03. Markus Schulz x Daxson - Frantika 04. Timmo - Losing Control 05. Eli Brown, Layton Giordani & OFFAIAH - When I Push 06. Kay D Smith & Marc Tall - Hoipolloi (Ben Gold Remix) 07. Jens Lissat & Ramon Zenker - Energy Flow Eternal (Kos:mo Remix) 08. Luca Marchese - Devil's Dance 09. Frankyeffe - Kill Me 10. Mike EFEX - The Message 11. Heerhorst & Peter Pahn & Slin Bourgh - Watch Me 12. Wehbba - Awaken 13. Marie Vaunt & Sarah de Warren - Echoes 14. Reinier Zonneveld & Space 92 - Ravarp 15. Binary Finary - 1998 (Victor Ruiz Remix) 16. Lilly Palmer - Hare Ram 17. ALAT - Theurgia Page 110 18. Matteo Vitanza - Flower Pain 19. Ulrich Van Bell - Part of Me 20. Tomcraft - Rude Place (Drumcomplex Remix) 21. Dok & Martin - Kavale 22. Veerus - Airway 23. Deborah de Luca - Croce 24. Mike EFEX - Malfunction 25. Mattia Saviolo - Nirvana 26. Eli Brown - Trick Daddy 27. Julian Jeweil - Yeah 28. HI-LO & Danny Avila - Paradise 29. Monika Kruse - Silver Spark 30. Stoneface & Terminal - In My Mind 31. Niels van Gogh - Pulverturm (ANNA Rework) 32. Jardin - Shift 33. Markus Schulz x William Schneider - Let Your Mind Be Free 34. Victor Ruiz & Modeā - Contrast 35. Kos:mo - Trust 36. Push - Universal Nation (Charlotte de Witte Rework) 37. Carl Cox, Reinier Zonneveld & Christopher Coe - Inferno (Space 92 Remix) 38. Joyhauser - Wasted (Bart Skils Remix) 39. Sharam - PATT (Party All the Time) (Adam Beyer, Layton Giordani & Green Velvet Remix) 40. Mike EFEX - Hands on Me 41. Jackie Hollander - All My Friends Are Hot (Weska Remix) 42. Flanko - Retro Traveler 43. Bart Skils & Sudo - Nexus 44. Veerus - Phoney 45. deadmau5 presents TESTPILOT - Wet 46. BLR x Hel:sløwed - Netherworld 47. Zyon - No Fate (Adam Beyer Remix) 48. Mike EFEX & ALAT - Minus One (ALAT Remix) 49. Zimmz - Reverie 50. Markus Schulz & Emma Hewitt - Till We Fade (Club Mix) 51. Rebūke - Along Came Polly (Konstantin Sibold & Zac & Carmee Remix) 52. BLR & Matt Sassari - Close Encounters 53. Nick Schwenderling - The Towers 54. Phoenix Movement - Dark Drive 55. NoNameLeft - Chord Trigger (Maksim Dark Remix) 56. ALAT & Cez Are Kane - Zero 57. Christian Smith - Flyertalk (Christian Smith 2024 Rework) 58. Dosem - Desire 59. biskuwi - Kerfuffle 60. Eelke Kleijn - Regenerator 61. Boris Brejcha - Ice Cave 62. Cosmosky - Nebula 63. Quivver - Infinity 64. Markus Schulz presents Dakota - Stereo 11AM 65. Carl Cox - Ice  
  • Global DJ Broadcast: Markus Schulz and Kyau & Albert Remix)
    With Amsterdam Dance Event in the books for another year, attention turns towards the remainder of the year; which for Markus Schulz means another period in the studio. He checks in with another Global DJ Broadcast from home in Miami, and includes the world premiere of the next single from his collaborative X series; working again with William Schneider for Let Your Mind Be Free.    The show also features new music from Slusnik Luna, Genix, Hel:sløwed, BLR and more. Kyau & Albert provide the guestmix in the second hour, celebrating the release of their new artist album All in Good Time.   Next week will be one of the most anticipated episodes of the year, the annual themed Afterdark, dedicated to Markus' love of all things rabbit hole and techno.   Hope you enjoy the show. Global DJ Broadcast Weekly Drive has returned, and episode 34 is out now, as well as Markus' contribution to In Search of Sunrise 20.   Tracklist:   The Essentials with Markus Schulz 01. Giuseppe Ottaviani & Ferry Corsten - Magenta (Milkwish Remix) 02. Quivver - Infinity [Deeper Shades] 03. Slusnik Luna - Let Me Breathe 04. Genix - There is No Fall in Love (Stephen Kirkwood Remix) 05. Hel:sløwed - Kaleidoscope 06. Victor Ruiz - Origin 07. Rebuke - Along Came Polly (Konstantin Sibold & Zac & Carmee Remix) [Down the Rabbit Hole] 08. OMAIR - Greyball 09. CamelPhat - Deep Inside 10. Phoenix Movement - Future 11. HI-LO - Mesmerize [Global Selection] 12. Melgazzo & HNGT - Hyperdrive 13. Andain - Summer Calling (BLR Remix) [In Bloom] 14. Markus Schulz x William Schneider - Let Your Mind Be Free [World Premiere] 15. Jardin - Shift 16. Daxson - Intuition [A Moment of Sunrise] 17. Luminary - Dark Eyes (Funabashi presents Tom Porcell Mix) [Hall of Fame]   Kyau & Albert 01. Máximo Lasso - Eterna (2024 Intro Mix) 02. Kyau & Albert - All in Good Time 03. Maywave - Let Me Go (Nümind Remix) 04. Kyau & Albert X John Grand - Under My Skin 05. Kyau & Albert - Wavescape 06. Kyau & Albert - Photographs 07. David Broaders - Deliverance   Back with Markus Schulz 18. Matt Fax - Eclipse 19. Durante featuring HANA - Hot Night (Khen Remix) 20. AVIRA featuring Grace Ackerman - Run to You 21. Estiva - Lonely Keys 22. Tinlicker - Healing Forest 23. Eli & Fur - Last Train (Cristoph Remix) 24. EDU - Albu 25. Christina Novelli - Black Heart (Sunny Lax Remix)  
  • Markus Schulz - Global DJ Broadcast Amsterdam Dance Event 2024 Edition
    Continuing an annual Global DJ Broadcast tradition, Markus Schulz is delighted to return to Amsterdam for one of the most important weeks in the dance music calendar - the annual Amsterdam Dance Event. Alongside his open to close solo set at Melkweg this Friday night, he weaves a special 2 hour mix live and direct from the city; showcasing some of the biggest sounds that have emanated throughout the festivities.   Hope you enjoy the journey. The 2024 ADE marks the celebration of In Search of Sunrise 20, which you can stream now; as well as ordering the limited edition CD and vinyl box sets at the Magik Muzik shop. The newly released 34th Global DJ Broadcast Weekly Drive is also available to stream now.   If you are in Amsterdam, looking forward to seeing you at Melkweg.    Tracklist:   01. Victor Ruiz - Memento 02. Purple Disco Machine & Asdis - Beat of Your Heart 03. Marsh x Volen Sentir - Ascension 04. Dirty Vegas - Believer 05. Corren Cavini - Solutions 06. Armin van Buuren - Pulstar 07. Jerome Isma-Ae - Encounter 08. Nicky Elisabeth - The Lights 09. Hel:sløwed - Kaleidoscope 10. John Summit - Comfort in Chaos 11. Dosem - Conjunction 12. Giuseppe Ottaviani & Ferry Corsten - Magenta (Milkwish Remix) 13. Estiva & Lake Avalon - Future Memories 14. deadmau5 - Sever 15. CamelPhat & Rhodes - Healing 16. Monika Kruse & Timmo - Violet (Ilija Djokovic Remix) 17. Markus Schulz & Emma Hewitt - Till We Fade (Club Mix) 18. Eli Brown - Crawling 19. Mattia Saviolo - Nirvana 20. Cosmic Gate & Arnej - Trifecta 21. Mike EFEX - Malfunction 22. Nick Schwenderling - The Towers 23. BLR - Ethereal 24. The Quest - C Sharp (ALAT Remix) 25. Adam Beyer, Vintage Culture & Kyozo - Lift Me Up 26. DJ Jean & B.O.B. Ltd. - I Want You (Weska Remix) 27. HI-LO - Mesmerize 28. Lilly Palmer - Escape 29. Ilan Bluestone - Echoes of Courage 30. Jardin - Shift 31. Niels van Gogh - Pulverturm (ANNA Rework) 32. Bart Claessen & Raz Nitzan present Who.Is - We.Are (Markus Schulz in Search of Sunrise Remix) 33. Daxson - Intuition 34. Markus Schulz featuring Delacey - Destiny (GXD Remix)  
Global DJ Broadcast is the weekly dance music radio show hosted by international DJ and producer Markus Schulz. Receiving multiple IDMA nominations since its inception, Markus’ unique fusion of trance, progressive and multiple additional genres has contributed to becoming one of the most popular radio shows on FM, satellite and online.
