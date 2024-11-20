Markus Schulz presents Global DJ Broadcast

Global DJ Broadcast: Markus Schulz and Farius (Nov 14 2024)
As we enter the closing swing of 2024, Markus Schulz checks in for another studio edition of the Global DJ Broadcast, ahead of a European doubleheader this weekend. Friday marks the release of his new X collaborative single Let Your Mind Be Free with William Schneider, and a preview can be found on the show. Markus also showcases upcoming Coldharbour material from Hel:sløwed, Tim Clark, Mike EFEX and Daxson. In the second hour, Farius joins for the guestmix, as he celebrates the release of his new artist album Synapse.
Fans in Poland and Scotland can catch Markus in action this weekend - firstly on Friday at the Hype Art Music Club in Szczecin. and in Glasgow for an In Search of Sunrise themed set at Trancefest, taking place at the SWG3 on Saturday.
Hope you enjoy the show.
Tracklist:
The Essentials with Markus Schulz
01. Hel:sløwed - Kaleidoscope
02. Tim Clark featuring MARS - Pure Life
03. Woo York featuring Mark Tarmonea - Feeling (Korolova Remix)
04. CamelPhat, Massano & Nu-La - Oblivion
05. Gav Easby - Neon Illusion [Deeper Shades]
06. Phillip Castle - The Journey (Come with Me)
07. Cosmic Gate x Maxim Lany - The Drums
08. Siskin, Susie Ledge & Hal Stucker - Together [In Bloom]
09. Mike EFEX - Hands on Me
10. Jackie Hollander - All My Friends Are Hot (Weska Remix) [Down the Rabbit Hole]
11. Deadmau5 - Strobe (Layton Giordani Remix)
12. Johan Gielen presents Airscape featuring Arkayne - In the Dust Where Love is Gone (Airscape's In Search of Sunrise Mix) [A Moment of Sunrise]
13. Andain - Summer Calling (BLR Remix) [Global Selection]
14. HI-LO - Mesmerize
15. The Quest - C-Sharp (ALAT Remix)
16. Anden - Kerry (Monoverse Remix) [Hall of Fame]
Farius
01. Farius - Just Wanna Be with You
02. Farius & RUNN - I Surrender
03. Farius & Jonathan Mendelsohn - Staring at the Sun
04. Farius - Electric Run
05. Solarstone & Farius - Barton Springs
06. Farius - Pressure
07. Farius - Is This Love?
Back with Markus Schulz
17. Metodi Hristov - Flatline
18. Agustin Muller - EDNA
19. Drunken Kong - Higher State
20. Melgazzo & HNGT - Hyperdrive
21. Markus Schulz x William Schneider - Let Your Mind Be Free
22. Sam Paganini - Rave (Danny Avila Remix)
23. John O'Callaghan - Pebble Beach
24. Daxson & Numa - Peaks & Valleys
--------
2:00:48
Global DJ Broadcast: Markus Schulz World Tour - ADE 2024 in Amsterdam
In a city which has played such an important role in dance music's history, Markus Schulz was privileged to continue his special affinity towards the annual Amsterdam Dance Event through his anticipated open to close solo set experience at Melkweg - a staging with a sold out attendance for an eighth successive outing. The World Tour features a 2 hour portion of highlights from the night for those who couldn't be there, and provides an opportunity for those who were to relive the magic again.
Markus' upcoming X single with William Schneider, Let Your Mind Be Free, will be available to stream from Friday November 15.
Tracklist:
Markus Schulz (Recorded live from ADE 2024 at Melkweg in Amsterdam - October 18 2024)
01. Heerhorst & Peter Pahn & Slin Bourgh - Watch Me
02. Wehbba - Awaken
03. Danny Avila, Sam Wolfe & HNTR featuring Rome Fortune - Yes Bitch
04. Wehbba vs. Drake - God's Nitro Plan (Markus Schulz Mashup)
05. Reinier Zonneveld & Space 92 - Ravarp
06. Markus Schulz presents Dakota - Manray
07. Niels van Gogh - Pulverturm (ANNA Rework)
08. Kos:mo vs. Hel:sløwed & Amber Revival - If You Only Knew Trust (Markus Schulz Mashup)
09. Bart Claessen & Raz Nitzan presents Who.Is - We Are (Markus Schulz In Search of Sunrise Remix)
10. ID vs. Keyshia Cole - Last Night's Domino (Markus Schulz Mashup)
11. Dok & Martin - Feeling of Glory
12. Maddix - Ce Soir
13. LUSU vs. Cosmic Gate - Ready 4 the Fire Wire (Markus Schulz Mashup)
14. ALAT - Theurgia Page 110
15. MORTEN - Control (ID Remix)
16. Frankyeffe - Kill Me
17. Cosmic Boys & Demon Noise - Multiverse
18. Lilly Palmer - Hare Ram
19. Mike EFEX - Down Down
20. Binary Finary - 1998 (Victor Ruiz Remix)
21. Dok & Martin - Few Times
22. Svenson & Gielen - Twisted (ALAT Remix)
23. Eli Brown x Joyhauser - Drop it Down
24. Armani & Ghost - Hit Hard Baby (WTF)
25. Tiesto vs. Traversable Wormhole - Lethal Traversing (Markus Schulz Mashup)
26. NOMADsignal vs. - Make Me Crazy Bad Memories (Markus Schulz Mashup)
27. Secret Cinema & Egbert - Elementen
28. Adam Beyer, Vintage Culture & Kyozo - Lift Me Up
29. ALAT & Cez Are Kane - Zero
30. Weska - Levine
31. Mike EFEX - Hands on Me
32. Dosem - Chase the Link
33. Kevin de Vries - Dance with Me
--------
2:01:40
Markus Schulz - Global DJ Broadcast Afterdark 2024 (4 Hour Techno Mix)
It continues to be one of the most anticipated Global DJ Broadcast episodes of the calendar. And as the nights become darker and longer, Markus Schulz is proud to present the next installment from his special themed concept series - celebrating his passion of all things euphoric techno, and cherishing the weird and wonderful vibes it generates. Welcome to the tenth annual Global DJ Broadcast Afterdark.
Because the previous four specially extended Afterdark editions proved to be so popular with all of you, Markus has striven for the community by creating a 4 hour journey again for 2024, highlighting all the techno-influenced fan favorites curated on the broadcast, as well as his rabbit hole inspired live club, arena and festival performances, across the past 12 months.
Hope you enjoy this special set and will download to keep in your collection.
Tracklist:
01. Markus Schulz - Ram Attack (Intro Mix)
02. Thomas Schumacher & Technohead - The Passion 2024
03. Markus Schulz x Daxson - Frantika
04. Timmo - Losing Control
05. Eli Brown, Layton Giordani & OFFAIAH - When I Push
06. Kay D Smith & Marc Tall - Hoipolloi (Ben Gold Remix)
07. Jens Lissat & Ramon Zenker - Energy Flow Eternal (Kos:mo Remix)
08. Luca Marchese - Devil's Dance
09. Frankyeffe - Kill Me
10. Mike EFEX - The Message
11. Heerhorst & Peter Pahn & Slin Bourgh - Watch Me
12. Wehbba - Awaken
13. Marie Vaunt & Sarah de Warren - Echoes
14. Reinier Zonneveld & Space 92 - Ravarp
15. Binary Finary - 1998 (Victor Ruiz Remix)
16. Lilly Palmer - Hare Ram
17. ALAT - Theurgia Page 110
18. Matteo Vitanza - Flower Pain
19. Ulrich Van Bell - Part of Me
20. Tomcraft - Rude Place (Drumcomplex Remix)
21. Dok & Martin - Kavale
22. Veerus - Airway
23. Deborah de Luca - Croce
24. Mike EFEX - Malfunction
25. Mattia Saviolo - Nirvana
26. Eli Brown - Trick Daddy
27. Julian Jeweil - Yeah
28. HI-LO & Danny Avila - Paradise
29. Monika Kruse - Silver Spark
30. Stoneface & Terminal - In My Mind
31. Niels van Gogh - Pulverturm (ANNA Rework)
32. Jardin - Shift
33. Markus Schulz x William Schneider - Let Your Mind Be Free
34. Victor Ruiz & Modeā - Contrast
35. Kos:mo - Trust
36. Push - Universal Nation (Charlotte de Witte Rework)
37. Carl Cox, Reinier Zonneveld & Christopher Coe - Inferno (Space 92 Remix)
38. Joyhauser - Wasted (Bart Skils Remix)
39. Sharam - PATT (Party All the Time) (Adam Beyer, Layton Giordani & Green Velvet Remix)
40. Mike EFEX - Hands on Me
41. Jackie Hollander - All My Friends Are Hot (Weska Remix)
42. Flanko - Retro Traveler
43. Bart Skils & Sudo - Nexus
44. Veerus - Phoney
45. deadmau5 presents TESTPILOT - Wet
46. BLR x Hel:sløwed - Netherworld
47. Zyon - No Fate (Adam Beyer Remix)
48. Mike EFEX & ALAT - Minus One (ALAT Remix)
49. Zimmz - Reverie
50. Markus Schulz & Emma Hewitt - Till We Fade (Club Mix)
51. Rebūke - Along Came Polly (Konstantin Sibold & Zac & Carmee Remix)
52. BLR & Matt Sassari - Close Encounters
53. Nick Schwenderling - The Towers
54. Phoenix Movement - Dark Drive
55. NoNameLeft - Chord Trigger (Maksim Dark Remix)
56. ALAT & Cez Are Kane - Zero
57. Christian Smith - Flyertalk (Christian Smith 2024 Rework)
58. Dosem - Desire
59. biskuwi - Kerfuffle
60. Eelke Kleijn - Regenerator
61. Boris Brejcha - Ice Cave
62. Cosmosky - Nebula
63. Quivver - Infinity
64. Markus Schulz presents Dakota - Stereo 11AM
65. Carl Cox - Ice
--------
4:00:38
Global DJ Broadcast: Markus Schulz and Kyau & Albert Remix)
With Amsterdam Dance Event in the books for another year, attention turns towards the remainder of the year; which for Markus Schulz means another period in the studio. He checks in with another Global DJ Broadcast from home in Miami, and includes the world premiere of the next single from his collaborative X series; working again with William Schneider for Let Your Mind Be Free.
The show also features new music from Slusnik Luna, Genix, Hel:sløwed, BLR and more. Kyau & Albert provide the guestmix in the second hour, celebrating the release of their new artist album All in Good Time.
Next week will be one of the most anticipated episodes of the year, the annual themed Afterdark, dedicated to Markus' love of all things rabbit hole and techno.
Hope you enjoy the show. Global DJ Broadcast Weekly Drive has returned, and episode 34 is out now, as well as Markus' contribution to In Search of Sunrise 20.
Tracklist:
The Essentials with Markus Schulz
01. Giuseppe Ottaviani & Ferry Corsten - Magenta (Milkwish Remix)
02. Quivver - Infinity [Deeper Shades]
03. Slusnik Luna - Let Me Breathe
04. Genix - There is No Fall in Love (Stephen Kirkwood Remix)
05. Hel:sløwed - Kaleidoscope
06. Victor Ruiz - Origin
07. Rebuke - Along Came Polly (Konstantin Sibold & Zac & Carmee Remix) [Down the Rabbit Hole]
08. OMAIR - Greyball
09. CamelPhat - Deep Inside
10. Phoenix Movement - Future
11. HI-LO - Mesmerize [Global Selection]
12. Melgazzo & HNGT - Hyperdrive
13. Andain - Summer Calling (BLR Remix) [In Bloom]
14. Markus Schulz x William Schneider - Let Your Mind Be Free [World Premiere]
15. Jardin - Shift
16. Daxson - Intuition [A Moment of Sunrise]
17. Luminary - Dark Eyes (Funabashi presents Tom Porcell Mix) [Hall of Fame]
Kyau & Albert
01. Máximo Lasso - Eterna (2024 Intro Mix)
02. Kyau & Albert - All in Good Time
03. Maywave - Let Me Go (Nümind Remix)
04. Kyau & Albert X John Grand - Under My Skin
05. Kyau & Albert - Wavescape
06. Kyau & Albert - Photographs
07. David Broaders - Deliverance
Back with Markus Schulz
18. Matt Fax - Eclipse
19. Durante featuring HANA - Hot Night (Khen Remix)
20. AVIRA featuring Grace Ackerman - Run to You
21. Estiva - Lonely Keys
22. Tinlicker - Healing Forest
23. Eli & Fur - Last Train (Cristoph Remix)
24. EDU - Albu
25. Christina Novelli - Black Heart (Sunny Lax Remix)
--------
2:00:38
Markus Schulz - Global DJ Broadcast Amsterdam Dance Event 2024 Edition
Continuing an annual Global DJ Broadcast tradition, Markus Schulz is delighted to return to Amsterdam for one of the most important weeks in the dance music calendar - the annual Amsterdam Dance Event. Alongside his open to close solo set at Melkweg this Friday night, he weaves a special 2 hour mix live and direct from the city; showcasing some of the biggest sounds that have emanated throughout the festivities.
Hope you enjoy the journey. The 2024 ADE marks the celebration of In Search of Sunrise 20, which you can stream now; as well as ordering the limited edition CD and vinyl box sets at the Magik Muzik shop. The newly released 34th Global DJ Broadcast Weekly Drive is also available to stream now.
If you are in Amsterdam, looking forward to seeing you at Melkweg.
Tracklist:
01. Victor Ruiz - Memento
02. Purple Disco Machine & Asdis - Beat of Your Heart
03. Marsh x Volen Sentir - Ascension
04. Dirty Vegas - Believer
05. Corren Cavini - Solutions
06. Armin van Buuren - Pulstar
07. Jerome Isma-Ae - Encounter
08. Nicky Elisabeth - The Lights
09. Hel:sløwed - Kaleidoscope
10. John Summit - Comfort in Chaos
11. Dosem - Conjunction
12. Giuseppe Ottaviani & Ferry Corsten - Magenta (Milkwish Remix)
13. Estiva & Lake Avalon - Future Memories
14. deadmau5 - Sever
15. CamelPhat & Rhodes - Healing
16. Monika Kruse & Timmo - Violet (Ilija Djokovic Remix)
17. Markus Schulz & Emma Hewitt - Till We Fade (Club Mix)
18. Eli Brown - Crawling
19. Mattia Saviolo - Nirvana
20. Cosmic Gate & Arnej - Trifecta
21. Mike EFEX - Malfunction
22. Nick Schwenderling - The Towers
23. BLR - Ethereal
24. The Quest - C Sharp (ALAT Remix)
25. Adam Beyer, Vintage Culture & Kyozo - Lift Me Up
26. DJ Jean & B.O.B. Ltd. - I Want You (Weska Remix)
27. HI-LO - Mesmerize
28. Lilly Palmer - Escape
29. Ilan Bluestone - Echoes of Courage
30. Jardin - Shift
31. Niels van Gogh - Pulverturm (ANNA Rework)
32. Bart Claessen & Raz Nitzan present Who.Is - We.Are (Markus Schulz in Search of Sunrise Remix)
33. Daxson - Intuition
34. Markus Schulz featuring Delacey - Destiny (GXD Remix)
Global DJ Broadcast is the weekly dance music radio show hosted by international DJ and producer Markus Schulz. Receiving multiple IDMA nominations since its inception, Markus’ unique fusion of trance, progressive and multiple additional genres has contributed to becoming one of the most popular radio shows on FM, satellite and online.