Markus Schulz presents Global DJ Broadcast

Global DJ Broadcast: Markus Schulz and Kyau & Albert Remix)

With Amsterdam Dance Event in the books for another year, attention turns towards the remainder of the year; which for Markus Schulz means another period in the studio. He checks in with another Global DJ Broadcast from home in Miami, and includes the world premiere of the next single from his collaborative X series; working again with William Schneider for Let Your Mind Be Free. The show also features new music from Slusnik Luna, Genix, Hel:sløwed, BLR and more. Kyau & Albert provide the guestmix in the second hour, celebrating the release of their new artist album All in Good Time. Next week will be one of the most anticipated episodes of the year, the annual themed Afterdark, dedicated to Markus' love of all things rabbit hole and techno. Hope you enjoy the show. Global DJ Broadcast Weekly Drive has returned, and episode 34 is out now, as well as Markus' contribution to In Search of Sunrise 20. Tracklist: The Essentials with Markus Schulz 01. Giuseppe Ottaviani & Ferry Corsten - Magenta (Milkwish Remix) 02. Quivver - Infinity [Deeper Shades] 03. Slusnik Luna - Let Me Breathe 04. Genix - There is No Fall in Love (Stephen Kirkwood Remix) 05. Hel:sløwed - Kaleidoscope 06. Victor Ruiz - Origin 07. Rebuke - Along Came Polly (Konstantin Sibold & Zac & Carmee Remix) [Down the Rabbit Hole] 08. OMAIR - Greyball 09. CamelPhat - Deep Inside 10. Phoenix Movement - Future 11. HI-LO - Mesmerize [Global Selection] 12. Melgazzo & HNGT - Hyperdrive 13. Andain - Summer Calling (BLR Remix) [In Bloom] 14. Markus Schulz x William Schneider - Let Your Mind Be Free [World Premiere] 15. Jardin - Shift 16. Daxson - Intuition [A Moment of Sunrise] 17. Luminary - Dark Eyes (Funabashi presents Tom Porcell Mix) [Hall of Fame] Kyau & Albert 01. Máximo Lasso - Eterna (2024 Intro Mix) 02. Kyau & Albert - All in Good Time 03. Maywave - Let Me Go (Nümind Remix) 04. Kyau & Albert X John Grand - Under My Skin 05. Kyau & Albert - Wavescape 06. Kyau & Albert - Photographs 07. David Broaders - Deliverance Back with Markus Schulz 18. Matt Fax - Eclipse 19. Durante featuring HANA - Hot Night (Khen Remix) 20. AVIRA featuring Grace Ackerman - Run to You 21. Estiva - Lonely Keys 22. Tinlicker - Healing Forest 23. Eli & Fur - Last Train (Cristoph Remix) 24. EDU - Albu 25. Christina Novelli - Black Heart (Sunny Lax Remix)