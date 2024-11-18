Powered by RND
Radio Logo
PodcastsMusicYou'll Hear It
Listen to You'll Hear It in the App
Listen to You'll Hear It in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

You'll Hear It

Podcast You'll Hear It
Peter Martin & Adam Maness
A podcast about jazz - how to listen, play, practice, and enjoy. Listen for a combo of advice, insights, and occasional humor from pianists Peter Martin and Ada...
More
MusicMusic Commentary

Available Episodes

5 of 1174
  • Please... Can We Stop Saying Jazz Is Dead Yet?
    Adam and Peter delve into a timeless topic on whether or not the culture around jazz considers it to be a dying art.Unlock your FREE Open Studio trial to become a better player today.Looking to drop a question? Want to listen to the audio pod? Look no furtherhttps://youllhearit.com/Have a question for us? Leave us a SpeakPipeCheckout courses from Adam, Peter and more at Open Studio🎹 Head over to our YouTube channel for a better look 👀.Follow us on Instagram
    --------  
    27:26
  • In Memory Of Lou Donaldson
    Lou Donaldson, November 1, 1926 – November 9, 2024We honor the late, great Lou Donaldson who created new pathways for generations of Jazz musicians to come. Everything I Play Gonna Be Funky (From Now On) Christian McBride/NPR's Jazz Night in America “Let’s Cool One” from Thelonius Monk’s "Genius of Modern Music, vol. 2"“A Night at Birdland” (Blue Note Feb. 21, 1954) - Night in Tunisia Interview @ Live at Birdland Blues WalkAlligator BugalooMidnight Creeper - Lou DonaldsonEthan Iverson's "Transitional Technology"Unlock your FREE Open Studio trial to become a better player today.Looking to drop a question? Want to listen to the audio pod? Look no furtherhttps://youllhearit.com/Have a question for us? Leave us a SpeakPipeCheckout courses from Adam, Peter and more at Open Studio🎹 Head over to our YouTube channel for a better look 👀.Follow us on Instagram
    --------  
    39:46
  • The No. 1 Musician We Don't Talk About Enough
    Adam and Peter dive into some of the greatest tracks by the incredible Charlie Haden. Our Spotify Playlisthttps://open.spotify.com/playlist/0j2izk6G8ZzBhEK7yf2W2r?si=olxr53YgQUSpiZw6NvpiIAUnlock your FREE Open Studio trial to become a better player today.Looking to drop a question? Want to listen to the audio pod? Look no furtherhttps://youllhearit.com/Have a question for us? Leave us a SpeakPipeCheckout courses from Adam, Peter and more at Open Studio🎹 Head over to our YouTube channel for a better look 👀.Follow us on Instagram
    --------  
    25:59
  • The Trio That Defined Swing
    Peter and Adam check out Night Train by Oscar Peterson. This legendary trio shaped musicians for years to come. How did this album effect you?Unlock your FREE Open Studio trial to become a better player today.OP LIVE at DenmarkCheck out Night TrainLooking to drop a question? Want to listen to the audio pod? Look no furtherhttps://youllhearit.com/Have a question for us? Leave us a SpeakPipeCheckout courses from Adam, Peter and more at Open Studio🎹 Head over to our YouTube channel for a better look 👀.Follow us on Instagram
    --------  
    1:05:13
  • It's All Communication
    Adam and Peter talk about what it takes to communicate on the bandstand non-verbally and how to best approach situations when you don't know your bandmates very well.Unlock your FREE Open Studio trial to become a better player today.Looking to drop a question? Want to listen to the audio pod? Look no furtherhttps://youllhearit.com/Have a question for us? Leave us a SpeakPipeCheckout courses from Adam, Peter and more at Open Studio🎹 Head over to our YouTube channel for a better look 👀.Follow us on Instagram
    --------  
    39:07

More Music podcasts

Trending Music podcasts

About You'll Hear It

A podcast about jazz - how to listen, play, practice, and enjoy. Listen for a combo of advice, insights, and occasional humor from pianists Peter Martin and Adam Maness. A podcast from Open Studio https://www.openstudiojazz.com
Podcast website

Listen to You'll Hear It, 60 Songs That Explain the '90s and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Radio
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v6.28.0 | © 2007-2024 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 11/21/2024 - 1:58:44 AM