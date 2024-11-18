Adam and Peter delve into a timeless topic on whether or not the culture around jazz considers it to be a dying art.Unlock your FREE Open Studio trial to become a better player today.Looking to drop a question? Want to listen to the audio pod? Look no furtherhttps://youllhearit.com/Have a question for us? Leave us a SpeakPipeCheckout courses from Adam, Peter and more at Open Studio🎹 Head over to our YouTube channel for a better look 👀.Follow us on Instagram
--------
27:26
In Memory Of Lou Donaldson
Lou Donaldson, November 1, 1926 – November 9, 2024We honor the late, great Lou Donaldson who created new pathways for generations of Jazz musicians to come. Everything I Play Gonna Be Funky (From Now On) Christian McBride/NPR's Jazz Night in America “Let’s Cool One” from Thelonius Monk’s "Genius of Modern Music, vol. 2"“A Night at Birdland” (Blue Note Feb. 21, 1954) - Night in Tunisia Interview @ Live at Birdland Blues WalkAlligator BugalooMidnight Creeper - Lou DonaldsonEthan Iverson's "Transitional Technology"Unlock your FREE Open Studio trial to become a better player today.Looking to drop a question? Want to listen to the audio pod? Look no furtherhttps://youllhearit.com/Have a question for us? Leave us a SpeakPipeCheckout courses from Adam, Peter and more at Open Studio🎹 Head over to our YouTube channel for a better look 👀.Follow us on Instagram
--------
39:46
The No. 1 Musician We Don't Talk About Enough
Adam and Peter dive into some of the greatest tracks by the incredible Charlie Haden. Our Spotify Playlisthttps://open.spotify.com/playlist/0j2izk6G8ZzBhEK7yf2W2r?si=olxr53YgQUSpiZw6NvpiIAUnlock your FREE Open Studio trial to become a better player today.Looking to drop a question? Want to listen to the audio pod? Look no furtherhttps://youllhearit.com/Have a question for us? Leave us a SpeakPipeCheckout courses from Adam, Peter and more at Open Studio🎹 Head over to our YouTube channel for a better look 👀.Follow us on Instagram
--------
25:59
The Trio That Defined Swing
Peter and Adam check out Night Train by Oscar Peterson. This legendary trio shaped musicians for years to come. How did this album effect you?Unlock your FREE Open Studio trial to become a better player today.OP LIVE at DenmarkCheck out Night TrainLooking to drop a question? Want to listen to the audio pod? Look no furtherhttps://youllhearit.com/Have a question for us? Leave us a SpeakPipeCheckout courses from Adam, Peter and more at Open Studio🎹 Head over to our YouTube channel for a better look 👀.Follow us on Instagram
--------
1:05:13
It's All Communication
Adam and Peter talk about what it takes to communicate on the bandstand non-verbally and how to best approach situations when you don't know your bandmates very well.Unlock your FREE Open Studio trial to become a better player today.Looking to drop a question? Want to listen to the audio pod? Look no furtherhttps://youllhearit.com/Have a question for us? Leave us a SpeakPipeCheckout courses from Adam, Peter and more at Open Studio🎹 Head over to our YouTube channel for a better look 👀.Follow us on Instagram
A podcast about jazz - how to listen, play, practice, and enjoy. Listen for a combo of advice, insights, and occasional humor from pianists Peter Martin and Adam Maness. A podcast from Open Studio https://www.openstudiojazz.com