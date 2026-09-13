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The Oasis Podcast

The Oasis Podcast
MusicMusic Commentary
The Oasis Podcast
Latest episode

348 episodes

  • The Oasis Podcast

    348: Announcement Announced! 14.09.2026. Plus All Oasis Documentaries Reviewed

    09/13/2026 | 1h 9 mins.
    Hello and welcome back to the Oasis Podcast!
    Support patreon.com/oasispod
    Twitter @oasispodcast
    Email oasispod@gmail.com
  • The Oasis Podcast

    347: Don't Look Back In Anger Film Review

    09/10/2026 | 34 mins.
    Welcome back to the Oasis Podcast 
    Support patreon.com/oasis
    Twitter @oasispodcast
    Email oasispod@gmail.com
  • The Oasis Podcast

    346: 3rd Cryptic Video Teases Munich, Liam and Noel Walk The Red Carpet At The DLBIA Premiere, Plus Initial Reviews Are In...

    09/06/2026 | 12 mins.
    Welcome back to the Oasis Podcast, the ultimate audio guide to Oasis.
    Support oasispod@gmail.com
    Twitter @oasispodcast
  • The Oasis Podcast

    345: New Cryptic Videos Confirm Celtic Park & Etihad Live 2027?!?

    09/04/2026 | 1h 9 mins.
    Hello and welcome back to the Oasis Podcast
    Support patreon.com/oasispod
    twitter @oasispodcast
    email oasispod@gmail.com
  • The Oasis Podcast

    344: Foo Fighters and Oasis Connections, plus Idler's Dream Review For Oasis A-Z, with Dan from Foos Files Podcast

    08/21/2026 | 1h 38 mins.
    Hello and welcome back to the Oasis Podcast, the ultimate audio guide to Oasis.
    Today's guest is Dan Harrison, check out Foos Files website here - https://foosfilespod.com/
    Check out my trailer breakdown of the Oasis documentary trailer here - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qT5cEcAFaJw&lc=Ugzfi2_sW-9kNdRDiql4AaABAg
    Support patreon.com/oasispod
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About The Oasis Podcast
Oasis Podcast is the only ongoing podcast/ radio show dedicated to the most influential band of the 1990s, Oasis. We delve into the history of the group as well as discussing many other areas of music and pop culture through in depth interviews with people who experienced the phenomenon that was the rise of Oasis at the time. We discuss the impact on pop culture back then, plus their legacy today. With high production values we edit the shows together with archive material from the time, including rare tracks, live performances, interviews and more.
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