Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
348 episodes
344: Foo Fighters and Oasis Connections, plus Idler's Dream Review For Oasis A-Z, with Dan from Foos Files Podcast08/21/2026 | 1h 38 mins.Hello and welcome back to the Oasis Podcast, the ultimate audio guide to Oasis.
Today's guest is Dan Harrison, check out Foos Files website here - https://foosfilespod.com/
Check out my trailer breakdown of the Oasis documentary trailer here - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qT5cEcAFaJw&lc=Ugzfi2_sW-9kNdRDiql4AaABAg
Support patreon.com/oasispod
More Music podcasts
- Music Saved Me PodcastMusic, Music Interviews
- Tony Mantor's : Almost Live..... NashvilleMusic, Music Interviews, TV & Film
- Music Matters with Darrell Craig HarrisMusic, Music Commentary
- The Joe Budden PodcastMusic
- DISGRACELANDMusic, Society & Culture, True Crime
- Takin’ A Walk NashvilleMusic, Music History, Society & Culture
- Dolly Parton's AmericaDocumentary, Music, Music History, Society & Culture
- Techy Tekki Trance, Techno, and Euphoric HardstyleArts, Music, Music Commentary, Performing Arts
- You'll Hear It: Full Album Deep Dives with Jazz MusiciansMusic, Music Commentary
- A History of Rock Music in 500 SongsDocumentary, History, Music, Music History, Society & Culture
Trending Music podcasts
- Perfecto Podcast: featuring Paul OakenfoldMusic
- Greg & The Morning BuzzEntertainment News, Music, Music Interviews, News
- Behind The Song: Classic Rock ChroniclesMusic, Music History, Society & Culture
- Dean Delray's LET THERE BE TALKComedy, Music, Music Interviews
- The Picky Fingers Banjo PodcastArts, Music, Performing Arts
- The Nightingale of IranJudaism, Music, Music History, Religion & Spirituality
- Irish & Celtic Music PodcastMusic, Music Interviews
- Life of the RecordMusic, Music Interviews
- Clapcast from ClaptoneMusic
- TL's Road HouseMusic, Music Interviews
- Oliver Heldens presents Heldeep RadioMusic
- Nothing Is Real - A Beatles PodcastMusic
- Sail On: The Beach Boys PodcastMusic, Music Commentary
- NPR's Mountain StageMusic
- ROC SolidMusic, Society & Culture
- Music Student 101Education, History, Music
- Music Makes UsMusic
- BIG FACTS with Big Bank & DJ ScreamMusic, Music Interviews, Society & Culture
- Artist Friendly with Joel MaddenArts, Music, Music Interviews, Performing Arts
- The Swiftie and The ScholarMusic, Music Commentary
- Alison Wonderland - Radio WonderlandMusic, Music Commentary
- Dj Shinski New MixesMusic
- Garza PodcastMusic
- Sounds of the Caribbean with Selecta JerryArts, Music, Music Commentary, Music History, Performing Arts
- Bob’s Blues & The NewsMusic, News
- The Wonder of StevieMusic
About The Oasis Podcast
Oasis Podcast is the only ongoing podcast/ radio show dedicated to the most influential band of the 1990s, Oasis. We delve into the history of the group as well as discussing many other areas of music and pop culture through in depth interviews with people who experienced the phenomenon that was the rise of Oasis at the time. We discuss the impact on pop culture back then, plus their legacy today. With high production values we edit the shows together with archive material from the time, including rare tracks, live performances, interviews and more.Podcast website
Listen to The Oasis Podcast, Music Saved Me Podcast and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
The Oasis Podcast
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.