Skip to content
Radio Logo
Open app
PodcastsMusicNPR's Mountain Stage
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
NPR's Mountain Stage
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

NPR's Mountain Stage

West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Music
NPR's Mountain Stage
Latest episode

351 episodes

  • NPR's Mountain Stage

    1,081 - Paul Thorn, Ray Benson, Sunny Sweeney, Andy Friedman

    06/23/2026 | 2h 13 mins.
    This episode was recorded on May 17th, 2026 at the Culture Center Theater in Charleston, WV. The lineup includes Paul Thorn, Ray Benson, Sunny Sweeney, Andy Friedman. https://bit.ly/4afWiMG⁠
  • NPR's Mountain Stage

    1,080 - Chris Smither, Joan Shelley, Yarn, Calvin Arsenia, Hudost

    06/16/2026 | 2h 13 mins.
    This episode was recorded on April 3rd, 2026 at the Culture Center Theater in Charleston, WV. The lineup includes Chris Smither, Joan Shelley, Yarn, Calvin Arsenia, Hudost. ⁠https://bit.ly/4vsZEnH
  • NPR's Mountain Stage

    Archive Special: 2006 Edition

    06/09/2026 | 1h 59 mins.
    We're firing up the Mountain Stage time machine once again to look back two decades to the year 2006. Host Kathy Mattea revisits sets from The Derek Trucks Band, Bettye LaVette, Soulive (featuring Reggie Watts), Grace Potter & the Nocturnals, and more, all recorded live on Mountain Stage. https://bit.ly/4xBxqcv
  • NPR's Mountain Stage

    1,077 - Patrick Watson, John Gorka, Anna Tivel, Shelby Means, and Liza Lo

    06/03/2026 | 2h 14 mins.
    This episode was recorded on March 22nd, 2026 at the Culture Center Theater in Charleston, WV. The lineup includes Patrick Watson, John Gorka, Anna Tivel, Shelby Means, and Liza Lo. https://bit.ly/4vsZEnH
  • NPR's Mountain Stage

    1,078 - Band of Heathens, Donna the Buffalo, Della Mae, and Billie Marten

    06/03/2026 | 2h 27 mins.
    This episode was recorded on April 12th, 2026 at the Culture Center Theater in Charleston, WV. The lineup includes Band of Heathens, Donna the Buffalo, Della Mae, and Billie Marten. https://bit.ly/4g4ptG2
More Music podcasts
Trending Music podcasts
About NPR's Mountain Stage
The Mountain Stage Podcast is the complete recording of the entire live show. It features songs that were cut from the radio broadcast, and it is the only place you can hear the full finale song. New episodes become available about 10 days after the premiere broadcast date. We have Spring and Fall seasons of new broadcasts, so if you heard a recent show but don’t see it at the top of the feed, just scroll back a few weeks or use the search function to find a specific artist.
Podcast website
Music

Listen to NPR's Mountain Stage, Joe and Jada and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
NPR's Mountain Stage: Podcasts in Family
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
USA
v8.12.4 | © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 8/7/2026 - 11:14:48 AM
A company fromMADSACK