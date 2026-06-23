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351 episodes
- We're firing up the Mountain Stage time machine once again to look back two decades to the year 2006. Host Kathy Mattea revisits sets from The Derek Trucks Band, Bettye LaVette, Soulive (featuring Reggie Watts), Grace Potter & the Nocturnals, and more, all recorded live on Mountain Stage. https://bit.ly/4xBxqcv
- This episode was recorded on March 22nd, 2026 at the Culture Center Theater in Charleston, WV. The lineup includes Patrick Watson, John Gorka, Anna Tivel, Shelby Means, and Liza Lo. https://bit.ly/4vsZEnH
- This episode was recorded on April 12th, 2026 at the Culture Center Theater in Charleston, WV. The lineup includes Band of Heathens, Donna the Buffalo, Della Mae, and Billie Marten. https://bit.ly/4g4ptG2
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About NPR's Mountain Stage
The Mountain Stage Podcast is the complete recording of the entire live show. It features songs that were cut from the radio broadcast, and it is the only place you can hear the full finale song. New episodes become available about 10 days after the premiere broadcast date. We have Spring and Fall seasons of new broadcasts, so if you heard a recent show but don’t see it at the top of the feed, just scroll back a few weeks or use the search function to find a specific artist.Podcast website
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