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339 episodes
- ILLENIUM drops new music from NURKO, Armin Van Buuren, Porter Robinson, Frank Walker, NERO, Trivecta, YDG and more!
Don't forget to rate & review on all of your favorite podcast apps! Post your comments on twitter @ILLENIUM #PHOENIXRADIO
Tracklist:
Phoenix Radio Opener 00:00
Nicky Romero & FORS – Follow You 00:59
Brooks x Vikkstar x Jex – Call My Bluff 05:07
Dyro & Dannic – Unstoppable 07:47
Armin van Buuren & SACHA – Everlasting 10:54
Ninajirachi & Porter Robinson – WannaCry 13:36
Last Heroes, Man Cub & Jonathan Mendelsohn – Into The Sun 17:29
Kaskade, Glockenbach & Kaitlin Aragon – Runaway 21:11
Kastra & Nathalie Blue – Hyperfocus 24:38
Lykke Li & Swedish House Mafia – Happiness Is So Sad 27:35
Frank Walker, RYOS & Good Humans ft. Maryon King – Surrender (Last Heroes Remix) 31:24
NERO & Taiki Nulight ft. Emily Makis – We're Not Alone 34:40
Frank Walker, salem ilese & Flux Pavilion – All Cried Out (Flux Pavilion Remix) 37:11
Trivecta & Smoakland – Dream State 41:23
YDG, ARMNHMR & sad alex – CRASH OUT 44:48
Dabin & William Black ft. Audra Miller – Flutters 47:34
NURKO & Heleen – Firestorm 50:53
Tantrum Desire ft. Gracie Van Brunt – Lift You Up 54:31
BUNT. & Lauren Spencer Smith – Stay 57:28
- ILLENIUM plays the brand new Viperactive Remix of his song "Feels Like You", alongside tracks from MEDUZA, Martin Garrix, NURKO, Dabin, William Black, Chase & Status and many more!
Don't forget to rate & review on all of your favorite podcast apps! Post your comments on twitter @ILLENIUM #PHOENIXRADIO
Tracklist:
PHOENIX RADIO OPENER 00:00
ILLENIUM & Viperactive ft. Elley Duhé - Feels Like You (Viperactive Remix) 00:52
Dabin x William Black ft. Audra Miller - Flutters 04:11
Steve Aoki & Reinier Zonneveld ft. Darla Jade - On My Own 07:24
NURKO & iann dior - I Want You (PatFromLastYear Remix) 12:02
Khalid & MEDUZA - Weekend 14:47
MORTEN & David Guetta - La Révolution 17:17
Martin Garrix & U2 - Fireflies 20:27
Gryffin, BUNT. & Inez - World Away 24:31
AHEE & SoDown - Hit The Rhythm 27:42
Zingara, Gardella & Tweenkboosiechase - THE GIRLS ARE MAKING RIDDIM (TYNAN Remix) 30:23
GorillaT & Z3LLA - Back To Life 32:49
Axel Boy - Maxxin 35:08
CRaymak ft. HVDES - Echo 38:40
William Black & baby blue - Find Me In The Dark (Acyan Remix) 42:21
MACHAKI - CAN'T STOP 45:32
3THOS & Gabriel Eli - Mercy 47:52
T & Sugah - The Rush 51:04
Juelz - Inconvenient 54:23
Chase & Status ft. J Hus & IRAH - Disgruntled 57:34
- ILLENIUM drops the new Glockenbach Remix of "Feels Like You", alongside tracks from Tiësto, What So Not, Afrojack, AVELLO, SLANDER, Barely Alive, and many more!
Don't forget to rate & review on all of your favorite podcast apps! Post your comments on twitter @ILLENIUM #PHOENIXRADIO
Tracklist:
PHOENIX RADIO 00:00
ILLENIUM & Glockenbach ft. Elley Duhé - Feels Like You (Glockenbach Remix) 00:51
Vincent & KnownAsNat - Stereo Love 03:56
Tiësto & Caleb Arredondo - Echo Sax Finale 06:31
AFROJACK & Gil Glaze - Allein 09:52
Lucas & Steve - All I Know 13:31
Dannic, Blackcode & David Allen - Last Forever 16:28
AVELLO & Jordin Sparks - We Own the Night 19:26
SLANDER & Jason Ross ft. MRYN - Lead the Way 22:41
VARI - Displace 26:20
NEOTEK & Josh Rubin - Only You 28:43
Barely Alive & Luci - Lay Me Down 31:14
Sippy - Background Noise 34:24
Barely Alive - Overdrive 36:48
WINK & borne - Drown 39:53
Nikita, the Wicked - Ceremony 42:34
What So Not, Jack Blom, Nerve & Alina Pash - Candy Flipping 44:54
NURKO, Frank Walker & salem ilese - All Cried Out (NURKO Remix) 48:06
Wooli, Trivecta, Sam Adams & Big Gigantic - Play It 51:27
REAPER & XLVR - Burn 54:48
Blanke - Synchronise 57:48
- ILLENIUM drops new music from Kaskade, Crankdat, MANILA KILLA, Audien, Zeds Dead, Blanke, William Black and more!
Don't forget to rate & review on all of your favorite podcast apps! Post your comments on twitter @ILLENIUM #PHOENIXRADIO
Tracklist:
PHOENIX RADIO OPENER 00:00
ILLENIUM, Excision, I Prevail & AlienPark - Feel Something (AlienPark Remix) 00:51
Culture Code - Lost & Found 04:44
Audien & Shaun Farrugia - High Hopes 08:26
Vicetone - Nevada (TELYKAST Remix) 12:53
Armin van Buuren & Silver Panda - Here In My Arms (Enjoy The Silence) 15:35
Blanke & Jex - Sunrise 19:42
Whethan, Waka Flocka Flame, Denzel Curry & BKTHERULA - ROOSTER 23:13
NGHTMRE & Cyclops - Computah 25:57
Kaskade & Crankdat - A Little Bit 29:04
Nitepunk - Umbra 31:43
Viperactive - Mantra 33:55
Flux Pavilion, Liquid Stranger & AHEE - Move Your Body 36:16
William Black & baby blue - Find Me In The Dark (Acyan Remix) 39:19
Just A Gent - My Way 42:17
Kanine - Wide Awake 45:38
MANILA KILLA - SIDE 2 SIDE 48:57
Maze & Trinist - When Did It Start Hurting 51:26
Justin Hawkes & Audioscribe - Wayward 53:39
Zeds Dead & Kerli - Fly Around The World 57:13
- ILLENIUM drops new music from Subtronics, Martin Garrix, WINK, Excision, YDG, Zeds Dead and more!
Don't forget to rate & review on all of your favorite podcast apps! Post your comments on twitter @ILLENIUM #PHOENIXRADIO
Tracklist:
PHOENIX RADIO OPENER 00:00
David Guetta & Third Party ft. John Martin - Human 00:53
Adventure Club ft. I’m Yours - Stay 04:37
ILLENIUM & Grey ft. Ellie Goulding - Don’t Want Your Love (Grey Remix) 07:16
Eptic - The End (WINK Remix) 10:14
Surf Mesa & Stace Cadet - The Moment (Leondis Remix) 11:57
Madonna & Martin Garrix - Bizarre 15:26
Zeds Dead & CUT_ - In Your Head 18:56
Seven Lions & OAKS - Past You (Last Heroes Remix) 21:57
Steve Aoki & Ely Oaks ft. SACHA - Gravity 25:31
Effin - Forever & Always 28:20
Zeds Dead & Jem Cooke - Out of Time 31:46
YDG, SampliFire & Z3LLA - Heart On Fire 34:27
ARMNHMR - Find A Way 37:40
Doctor P - Killer Bees 40:02
Basstrick - make your money 42:40
Jai Wolf, Tej & Avani Satra - Throw Ya Body 44:46
Subtronics & Saint Monet - Fall Back to Nothing 47:15
William Black & Kate Morgan - Save Me (TOO BIASED Remix) 50:23
Excision & Level Up - Club XL 53:26
SKIYE - Back To You 55:34
Luude & 1991 - All We Do Is Dance 57:14
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About ILLENIUM - Phoenix Radio
"Phoenix Radio" is ILLENIUM's curated radio station showcasing his own productions as well as his favorite artists in the electronic dance music community.New episodes of Phoenix Radio drop every MondayPodcast website
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