"Phoenix Radio" is ILLENIUM's curated radio station showcasing his own productions as well as his favorite artists in the electronic dance music community. More
Phoenix Radio 170 - ILLENIUM (Album)
ILLENIUM showcases his brand new self-titled album ILLENIUM and plays all 16 songs in one massive hour of music.
Don't forget to rate & review on all of your favorite podcast apps! Post your comments on twitter @ILLENIUM #PHOENIXRADIO
5/3/2023
55:31
Phoenix Radio 169
ILLENIUM plays new music from CloudNone, Fairlane, Sullivan King, The Chainsmokers, Ookay, SPACE LACES, Above & Beyond and many more!
4/25/2023
59:49
Phoenix Radio 168
ILLENIUM plays new music from CloudNone, Jason Ross, Subtronics, NURKO, Blanke, Last Heroes and many more!
4/17/2023
1:01:03
Phoenix Radio 167
ILLENIUM drops new music from NURKO, Surf Mesa, Seven Lions, 1788-L, ShockOne, IMANU and more!
4/10/2023
1:00:10
Phoenix Radio 166
ILLENIUM drops the new Cedric Gervais Remix of "With All My Heart", alongside music from Seven Lions, QUIX, Lane 8, Kx5, Jai Wolf, Blanke, Slushii, Last Heroes and more!
