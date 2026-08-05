ILLENIUM drops the new Glockenbach Remix of "Feels Like You", alongside tracks from Tiësto, What So Not, Afrojack, AVELLO, SLANDER, Barely Alive, and many more!

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Tracklist:

PHOENIX RADIO 00:00

ILLENIUM & Glockenbach ft. Elley Duhé - Feels Like You (Glockenbach Remix) 00:51

Vincent & KnownAsNat - Stereo Love 03:56

Tiësto & Caleb Arredondo - Echo Sax Finale 06:31

AFROJACK & Gil Glaze - Allein 09:52

Lucas & Steve - All I Know 13:31

Dannic, Blackcode & David Allen - Last Forever 16:28

AVELLO & Jordin Sparks - We Own the Night 19:26

SLANDER & Jason Ross ft. MRYN - Lead the Way 22:41

VARI - Displace 26:20

NEOTEK & Josh Rubin - Only You 28:43

Barely Alive & Luci - Lay Me Down 31:14

Sippy - Background Noise 34:24

Barely Alive - Overdrive 36:48

WINK & borne - Drown 39:53

Nikita, the Wicked - Ceremony 42:34

What So Not, Jack Blom, Nerve & Alina Pash - Candy Flipping 44:54

NURKO, Frank Walker & salem ilese - All Cried Out (NURKO Remix) 48:06

Wooli, Trivecta, Sam Adams & Big Gigantic - Play It 51:27

REAPER & XLVR - Burn 54:48

Blanke - Synchronise 57:48