Inside London: Rob Star on Eastern Electrics, Star Pubs & How London Learned to Rave
In this episode of Loud&Unfiltered, Inside London, Alex Jukes catches up with promoter, festival gambler, pub-rave architect, and general scene instigator Rob Star.
Rob takes it from the beginning: first raves at Fantasia events at Castle Donington, Leicestershire, UK, and why he built his own path outside clubs, outside social media, outside the predictable.
Expect:
The rise of London’s illegal rave and squat-party culture
Moving 10,000+ people without a venue or a licence
How Rob used temporary event notices before it was the norm
Fabric London politics, DJ booking blocks, and ego-free alliances
Community over trending audio
Why festivals are a professional gamble, and promoters are the house’s biggest punters
How his pub at the time accidentally became a rave venue because he couldn’t afford furniture
From Shoreditch warehouses to rave pubs, to festivals like Eastern Electrics, Rob lives the ethos of building culture from the ground up, keeping it loud, honest and impact-driven, without falling into the hype vortex.
Key Moments:
0:00 – Introduction & Early Rave Culture
04:19 – Building a Party Brand: Early Promoting & The Birth of Mullet Over
07:13 – The Warehouse Revolution & London’s Underground Scene
How London’s party landscape shifted, finding warehouse spaces, and the intersection with squatters and illegal raves.
14:25 – Legalizing the Underground: The Power of Temporary Event Notices (TENs)
19:19 – Growing a Scene: Music Programming, Community, and Competition
25:02 – Reinventing the London Pub: From Nightlife to Hospitality
The decision to open Star Bethnal Green, evolving pub culture, and adapting for modern audiences.
34:12 – Eastern Electrics: From Warehouse Party to Iconic Festival
Origins, early struggles, and the unique ethos behind building the Eastern Electrics Festival.
39:32 – Stories of memorable campaigns, viral videos, and creative festival promotions.
46:21 – How lineup curation changed, community connection, and the festival's evolution post-pandemic pause.
50:17 – Diversifying: Restaurants & Future Hospitality Ventures
Launching a restaurant, challenges in the food industry, and plans for a new multi-purpose venue.
54:32 – Rob Star’s picks for best restaurants, bars, and clubs in London.
56:44 – Final thoughts on passion in business, future ambitions, and gratitude for collaborations.