Inside London: Mak 10 on Pirate Radio, Nasty Crew & How The Grime Scene Has Taken Over London

In this Inside London edition of Loud & Unfiltered, we sit down with Mak 10 - DJ, producer, and member of the legendary Nasty Crew to talk about how grime culture was born from the streets, pirate radio, and pure rebellion. From early drum & bass and garage roots to the explosive rise of grime MCs like Dizzee Rascal, D Double E, and Kano, Mak 10 takes us deep into the origins of a genre that reshaped UK music forever. He shares untold stories of Deja Vu FM, rival crews like Roll Deep, and the DIY spirit that drove a generation to create their own sound when no one would play them on legal radio. Mak 10 also reveals the story behind his viral series The Essence, why his Dizzee Rascal rooftop session broke the internet, and how he accidentally reunited Dizzee and Wiley for the first time in years. What You'll Learn: How pirate radio shaped London's underground music scene The rise of Nasty Crew and the rivalry with Roll Deep Why grime was born from garage, rebellion, and youth culture How Mak 10 pioneered content creation through The Essence series The story behind Dizzee Rascal and Wiley's viral reunion How streaming and social media transformed the grime scene The next wave of grime, hybrid genres, and UK club innovation Key Moments: 0:00 Introduction: Mak 10's Journey in Grime and Garage 01:09 Mak 10's Early Influences: From Drum & Bass to Grime 02:42 Garage to Grime: Cultural and Generational Shifts 03:31 The Power of Pirate Radio in London's Grime Scene 04:42 Going Mainstream: Pirate Radio to Legal Stations and Streaming 05:13 The Nasty Crew Era: Growth, Rivalries, and Roll Deep 07:22 Memorable Sets and Viral Grime Moments: Deja Vu and Beyond 08:35 DIY Spirit: Pirate Radio Attitude and Innovation 09:08 Behind the Scenes: Booking Grime and Drum & Bass Events 11:41 Grime Goes Mainstream: Roots, Growth, and Authenticity 13:16 Legendary Collaborations: Nasty Crew's Lasting Influence 14:43 Passing the Torch: New Producers and Grime's Evolution 15:06 The Essence Series: Creative Content and Streaming Innovations 16:56 Content Creation: Live Streaming vs. Pre-Recording in Grime 17:46 Favourite Guests: Dizzee Rascal, Viral Moments, and Rooftop Sessions 19:51 Off-the-Cuff Creativity and Viral Content Stories 23:41 Grime Meets Drum & Bass: Genre Crossovers and Scene Evolution 26:08 Iconic Collaborations: The Dizzee & Wiley Reunion Story 28:47 Dream Ciphers: Mak 10's Ideal Grime and International Lineups 30:35 Social Media Strategy: Instagram, TikTok, YouTube and Monetization 32:02 Pushing Boundaries: Creative Aspirations and Future Goals 33:18 Full Takeover: Ministry of Sound Multi-Genre Event Recap 35:42 Musical Diversity: Embracing Multiple Genres in Live Sets 36:44 Creative Drive: Staying Motivated and Innovative in Music 37:53 Building Legacy: Influence, Inspiration, and Advice for the Next Generation 40:32 What's Next: New Music, Label Projects, and Fashion Brand Launch 41:47 The Future of Grime: Outlook, Global Reach, and Legacy