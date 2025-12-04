Powered by RND
  • Inside London: Jacob Husley on the rave generation, club legacy, and why Sundays still matter
    In this Inside London episode of Loud&Unfiltered, Alex Jukes sits down with DJ programmer, event builder and long-standing heartbeat of Sunday’s at Fabric, Jacob Husley. This is a conversation about more than DJ bookings. It’s about scene DNA. From feeding crowds out of Brick Lane, to merging minimal heads with Club Kids, to co-founding a movement-style Sunday party that eventually landed a 17-year home at fabric, Jacob walks us through the moments London couldn’t package into a press release if it tried. They get into: The evolution of the Sunday rave culture scene Partying in The Shard and Museum Of London 80+ year-old couple flying from Poland to visit Fabric Building nights that are free, meaningful, multi-cultural, community-led The importance of having a loyal team around you From promoting at Fabric, to running restaurants Subscribe to Loud&Unfiltered for more unfiltered conversations with music industry leaders, innovators, and cultural entrepreneurs and connect with us on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/jukeboxpr/ KEY MOMENTS: 0:00 – Introduction 01:16 – Jacob’s History with Fabric and “Wet Yourself” 04:10 – Building London’s Sunday Club Scene 08:48 – From Local Success to Fabric Residency 15:32 – Modernising & Adapting Sunday Parties 19:00 – “Come As You Are” Relaunch & Free Tickets Model 23:37 – The Viral Story of the Elderly Polish Couple 30:03 – Expanding Fabric’s Brand: World Tours & Unique Venues 43:21 – Fabric’s Enduring Community and Legacy 50:13 – Gastronomy Meets Music: Jacob’s Restaurant Ventures 55:22 – The State of London’s Nightlife 59:04 – Favourite Clubs Worldwide & Standout Bookings  
  • Inside London: Rob Star on Eastern Electrics, Star Pubs & How London Learned to Rave
    In this episode of Loud&Unfiltered, Inside London, Alex Jukes catches up with promoter, festival gambler, pub-rave architect, and general scene instigator Rob Star. Rob takes it from the beginning: first raves at Fantasia events at Castle Donington, Leicestershire, UK, and why he built his own path outside clubs, outside social media, outside the predictable. Expect: The rise of London’s illegal rave and squat-party culture Moving 10,000+ people without a venue or a licence How Rob used temporary event notices before it was the norm Fabric London politics, DJ booking blocks, and ego-free alliances Community over trending audio Why festivals are a professional gamble, and promoters are the house’s biggest punters How his pub at the time accidentally became a rave venue because he couldn’t afford furniture From Shoreditch warehouses to rave pubs, to festivals like Eastern Electrics, Rob lives the ethos of building culture from the ground up, keeping it loud, honest and impact-driven, without falling into the hype vortex. Subscribe to Loud&Unfiltered for more unfiltered conversations with music industry leaders, innovators, and cultural entrepreneurs and connect with us on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/jukeboxpr/ Key Moments: 0:00 – Introduction & Early Rave Culture 04:19 – Building a Party Brand: Early Promoting & The Birth of Mullet Over 07:13 – The Warehouse Revolution & London’s Underground Scene How London’s party landscape shifted, finding warehouse spaces, and the intersection with squatters and illegal raves. 14:25 – Legalizing the Underground: The Power of Temporary Event Notices (TENs) 19:19 – Growing a Scene: Music Programming, Community, and Competition 25:02 – Reinventing the London Pub: From Nightlife to Hospitality The decision to open Star Bethnal Green, evolving pub culture, and adapting for modern audiences. 34:12 – Eastern Electrics: From Warehouse Party to Iconic Festival Origins, early struggles, and the unique ethos behind building the Eastern Electrics Festival. 39:32 – Stories of memorable campaigns, viral videos, and creative festival promotions. 46:21 – How lineup curation changed, community connection, and the festival's evolution post-pandemic pause. 50:17 – Diversifying: Restaurants & Future Hospitality Ventures Launching a restaurant, challenges in the food industry, and plans for a new multi-purpose venue. 54:32 – Rob Star’s picks for best restaurants, bars, and clubs in London. 56:44 – Final thoughts on passion in business, future ambitions, and gratitude for collaborations.
  • Inside London: The Manor On The journey from South London Pubs, Ibiza Chaos & The Truth About Going Independent in Music
    In this unfiltered Loud&Unfiltered episode, Alex Jukes sits down with Dutch & Graft - better known as The Manor - to talk all things South London, music, and madness. From early days freestyling in Bromley pubs to performing alongside The Streets and planning new headline shows, this conversation is packed with raw honesty, chaotic stories, and genuine creative insight. The duo break down their journey from pirate-radio inspired rap on house beats, their relationship with Defected Records, the wild reality of filming in Ibiza, and how Paul Weller became an unlikely mentor. Expect talk of independence vs major labels, the cost of staying creative, viral freestyles, and how they’re building their own movement with a loyal South London community behind them. What You’ll Hear: How The Manor built a cult following across South London Why independence matters more than ever in 2025 How to blend rap, house, and storytelling authentically Behind-the-scenes of their Ibiza video and touring with The Streets Lessons on community, culture, and staying grounded in the music industry Subscribe to Loud&Unfiltered for more unfiltered conversations with music industry leaders, innovators, and cultural entrepreneurs and connect with us on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/jukeboxpr/ Key Moments:  0:00 – South London Roots: Music, Community & Artist Origins 02:50 – Musical Style & Early Success: South London Influence and Genre Fusion 06:00 – Creative Process & Collaboration: How Dutch & Graft Make Magic 09:49 – Overcoming Challenges in the Music Industry & Going Independent 15:16 – Memorable Ibiza Adventures & Behind the Scenes of Hit Tracks 21:31 – Live Performances & Touring: Energy, Fans & Unforgettable Gigs 29:28 – Collaborations & Career Milestones: Working with Paul Weller 35:09 – Building Community: Event Planning and Fostering Local Fanbase 41:17 – Quickfire Questions: Favorite Clubs, Takeaways, Artists & Annoyances 46:05 – Passion, Staying Power & What’s Next for Dutch & Graft
  • Inside London: Mak 10 on Pirate Radio, Nasty Crew & How The Grime Scene Has Taken Over London
    In this Inside London edition of Loud & Unfiltered, we sit down with Mak 10 - DJ, producer, and member of the legendary Nasty Crew to talk about how grime culture was born from the streets, pirate radio, and pure rebellion. From early drum & bass and garage roots to the explosive rise of grime MCs like Dizzee Rascal, D Double E, and Kano, Mak 10 takes us deep into the origins of a genre that reshaped UK music forever. He shares untold stories of Deja Vu FM, rival crews like Roll Deep, and the DIY spirit that drove a generation to create their own sound when no one would play them on legal radio. Mak 10 also reveals the story behind his viral series The Essence, why his Dizzee Rascal rooftop session broke the internet, and how he accidentally reunited Dizzee and Wiley for the first time in years. What You’ll Learn: How pirate radio shaped London’s underground music scene The rise of Nasty Crew and the rivalry with Roll Deep Why grime was born from garage, rebellion, and youth culture How Mak 10 pioneered content creation through The Essence series The story behind Dizzee Rascal and Wiley’s viral reunion How streaming and social media transformed the grime scene The next wave of grime, hybrid genres, and UK club innovation Subscribe to Loud&Unfiltered for more unfiltered conversations with music industry leaders, innovators, and cultural entrepreneurs and connect with us on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/jukeboxpr/ Key Moments: 0:00 Introduction: Mak 10’s Journey in Grime and Garage  01:09 Mak 10’s Early Influences: From Drum & Bass to Grime  02:42 Garage to Grime: Cultural and Generational Shifts  03:31 The Power of Pirate Radio in London’s Grime Scene  04:42 Going Mainstream: Pirate Radio to Legal Stations and Streaming 05:13 The Nasty Crew Era: Growth, Rivalries, and Roll Deep  07:22 Memorable Sets and Viral Grime Moments: Deja Vu and Beyond 08:35 DIY Spirit: Pirate Radio Attitude and Innovation  09:08 Behind the Scenes: Booking Grime and Drum & Bass Events 11:41 Grime Goes Mainstream: Roots, Growth, and Authenticity  13:16 Legendary Collaborations: Nasty Crew’s Lasting Influence  14:43 Passing the Torch: New Producers and Grime’s Evolution  15:06 The Essence Series: Creative Content and Streaming Innovations 16:56 Content Creation: Live Streaming vs. Pre-Recording in Grime 17:46 Favourite Guests: Dizzee Rascal, Viral Moments, and Rooftop Sessions  19:51 Off-the-Cuff Creativity and Viral Content Stories  23:41 Grime Meets Drum & Bass: Genre Crossovers and Scene Evolution  26:08 Iconic Collaborations: The Dizzee & Wiley Reunion Story  28:47 Dream Ciphers: Mak 10’s Ideal Grime and International Lineups 30:35 Social Media Strategy: Instagram, TikTok, YouTube and Monetization  32:02 Pushing Boundaries: Creative Aspirations and Future Goals 33:18 Full Takeover: Ministry of Sound Multi-Genre Event Recap  35:42 Musical Diversity: Embracing Multiple Genres in Live Sets  36:44 Creative Drive: Staying Motivated and Innovative in Music  37:53 Building Legacy: Influence, Inspiration, and Advice for the Next Generation  40:32 What’s Next: New Music, Label Projects, and Fashion Brand Launch  41:47 The Future of Grime: Outlook, Global Reach, and Legacy
  • Inside Amsterdam: Doc Martin on Fabric, DC10 & 30 Years of Keeping House Music Honest
    In this ADE special of Loud & Unfiltered, Doc Martin sits down with Alex Jukes and Grego O’Halloran for an unfiltered conversation about the evolution of house music, club culture, and staying true to the craft over three decades. A true pioneer of US underground house, Doc reflects on his journey from 1980s record shops in California to Fabric London residencies, Back to Basics, and DC10 Ibiza. He shares stories from touring with legends like Terry Farley, Andrew Weatherall, and DJ Harvey, the rise of the UK scene, and why he’s still excited about music after 30 years behind the decks. From the diesel truck raves of Leeds to Fabric’s iconic mix series, Doc opens up about building community, working with new artists, and how to keep music real in a social media world. This episode is a rare insight into the mindset of a DJ’s DJ - a storyteller, mentor, and lifelong advocate for underground music. What You’ll Hear: The early days of Doc Martin’s career and record store culture His time as a Fabric London resident and creating the Fabric 10 mix CD Wild stories from Back to Basics, Cream, and DC10 Ibiza The UK vs US club scene and what makes each unique Why vinyl culture still matters in a digital world His thoughts on social media and DJ authenticity How to stay passionate and relevant after 30+ years in music The next wave of underground artists shaping the global scene Subscribe to Loud&Unfiltered for more unfiltered conversations with music industry leaders, innovators, and cultural entrepreneurs and connect with us on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/jukeboxpr/ Key Moments: 0:00 - Introduction & Doc Martin’s Veteran DJ Insights 00:33 - Welcome to the Podcast: Show Format and ADE Context 01:17 - Doc Martin’s ADE Experience & Amsterdam DJ Scene 04:03 - Doc Martin’s Early UK Touring Stories 06:31 - Playing Iconic UK Cities: Cream, Ministry of Sound, Back to Basics 08:30 - Residency at Fabric London & Life in the UK 09:21 - UK Music Scene Influence on US House Music 11:09 - Doc Martin’s Signature Festival Gigs and Fabric Memories 12:19 - Adapting to Today’s House Music Scene & Connecting with New Generations 15:19 - Comparing UK and US Crowds: Differences and Energy 17:26 - The Evolution of Dance Music: Classics, Tech House, and New Talent 21:57 - Mixing Methods: Live Sets vs. Computer Mixes and Studio Life 23:19 - Releasing New Music and Supporting Up-and-Coming Artists 25:51 - Social Media in DJ Culture: Promotion and Authentic Connections 27:08 - Giving Opportunities to Young DJs: Label and Mentorship 29:03 - ADE: Networking, Meetings, and The Business Side of DJing 30:38 - Record Store and Club Culture: The Heartbeat of the Scene 32:23 - Early Days in Ibiza & Building Lasting Musical Friendships 34:28 - Advice for Young DJs: Staying True and Showing Personality 35:46 - Favorite Clubs: Amsterdam’s Trouw and Club Culture Reflections
Bringing you behind the scenes of the music industry and beyond. Each episode features Loud&Unfiltered conversations with music industry professionals and entrepreneurs, diving into topics like personal branding, innovation, and the intersection of music and tech. Tune in for insightful stories, actionable advice, and unfiltered discussions on how to thrive in the fast-paced world of business and creativity.
