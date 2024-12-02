Cherish the Ladies #683
Enjoy an interview with IrishFest Atlanta headliner, Cherish the Ladies, on the Irish & Celtic Music Podcast #683. Natalie Padilla, Jigjam, The Drowsy Lads, Lúnasa, The BorderCollies, Cherish the Ladies, Bealtaine, River Drivers, Fidra, Mànran, Alexis Chartrand & Nicolas Babineau It also makes it easier for you to add these artists to your own playlists. You can also check out our Irish & Celtic Music Videos. THIS WEEK IN CELTIC MUSIC 2:00 - Intro: Joanie Madden of Cherish the Ladies 1:24 - Natalie Padilla "Fifty - eight Years” from Paths and Places 3:15 - WELCOME 4:50 - Jigjam "Bouli Bouli” from Across The Pond 8:42 - The Drowsy Lads "Next Market Day (feat. Jesse Powers and Ryan Hall)_The Drowsy Lads_Time Flies” from Time Flies 12:08 - Lúnasa "John McGinley's” from Live in Kyoto 19:01 - The BorderCollies "Heaven When We’re Home” from To the Hills and Back 23:54 - FEEDBACK 29:06 - INTERVIEW WITH CHERISH THE LADIES For four decades, Cherish the Ladies has captivated audiences worldwide as one of the most celebrated Irish music ensembles in history. Renowned for their exhilarating mix of traditional Irish music, stunning vocals, and propulsive step dancing, they have won the hearts of audiences and critics alike. Cherish the Ladies is headlining at IrishFest Atlanta on Sat, Nov 9. It took over two months to secure this interview with Joanie Madden. The band has an extremely busy schedule. But I'm happy to share it now. 35:46 - Cherish the Ladies "Lord Inchiquin / Sweeneys Dream / Johnny Henrys / Thady Caseys Fancy" from Cherish the Ladies Ultimate Christmas Mix 40:42 - INTERVIEW WITH CHERISH THE LADIES 47:45 - Cherish The Ladies "The Cat's Meow" from An Irish Homecoming - Live from Bucknell University 51:13 - INTERVIEW WITH CHERISH THE LADIES 55:16 - Cherish the Ladies with Deirdre Connolly "The Broom of the Cowdenknowes" from The Girls Won't Leave the Boys Alone 59:43 – THANKS I hope you enjoyed that interview as much as I did. It was well worth the wait it took to make this interview happen. Joanie is absolutely delightful. You can find out more about the group at CherishTheLadies.com . 1:01:53 - Bealtaine "We're Coming Back" from The Founders' Room 1:05:38 - The River Drivers "Cumann Na Mban" from Live At Steelstacks 1:09:05 - Fidra "Mortal Boy" from The Running Wave 1:14:16 - Mànran "Standing Still" from single 1:17:39 - CLOSING 1:18:34 - Alexis Chartrand & Nicolas Babineau "Le batteux" from Écoutez tous 1:24:05 - CREDITS The Irish & Celtic Music Podcast was produced by Marc Gunn, The Celtfather and our Patrons on Patreon. The show was edited by Mitchell Petersen with Graphics by Miranda Nelson Designs. I am Marc Gunn. This podcast is for fans of Celtic music. If you hear music you love, please email artists to let them know you heard them on the Irish and Celtic Music Podcast. Musicians depend on your generosity to keep making music. So please find a way to support them. Buy a CD, Album Pin, Shirt, Digital Download, or join their communities on Patreon. You can find a link to all of the artists in the shownotes, along with show times, when you visit our website at celticmusicpodcast.com. If you are a Celtic musician or in a Celtic band, then please submit your band to be played on the podcast. 