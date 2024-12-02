Powered by RND
Irish & Celtic Music Podcast

Podcast Irish & Celtic Music Podcast
Marc Gunn
If you love Celtic music, then welcome to Irish & Celtic Music Podcast. Each week, you'll receive an hour-long award-winning Celtic radio show featuring some of...
MusicSociety & CulturePlaces & Travel

Available Episodes

5 of 694
  • Thankfully, There's You and Celtic Music #687
    Happy Thanksgiving from the Irish & Celtic Music Podcast #687 . Subscribe now! Socks in the Frying Pan, Conor Lamb, Brendan Mulholland & Deirdre Galway, Cherish The Ladies, Ewen Henderson, Irishtown Road, Adam Agee & Jon Sousa, Jesse Ferguson, Alexis Chartrand & Nicolas Babineau, Emerald Accent, Jimmy & Scots Folk Band, Maggie's Wake, Charlie Rutan, RIver Drivers, The Langer's Ball THIS WEEK IN CELTIC MUSIC 0:07 - Socks in the Frying Pan "Jam Making" from Waiting for Inspiration 3:26 - WELCOME 6:02 - Conor Lamb, Brendan Mulholland & Deirdre Galway "Clifford's (slides)" from Music in the Glen 9:06 - Cherish The Ladies "12 Ambletown (feat. The Ennis Sisters)" from Heart of the Home 12:57 - Ewen Henderson "Coire Gabhail" from Lèirsinn  -  Perception 17:07 - Irishtown Road "Our Lad Dan" from On the One Road 18:52 - FEEDBACK 23:02 - Adam Agee & Jon Sousa "Farewell to Glasgow / Maud Millar / The Long Drop / John Naughton's / The Laccaroe / The Easy Club" from Suantraí 31:17 -  Alexis Chartrand & Nicolas Babineau "Soucy" from Écoutez tous  - Emerald Accent "Star of the County Down" from All of Us  - THANKS  - Jimmy & Scots Folk Band "FOLLOW ME UP TO CARLOW_Swallowtail Jig" from The Viking Irishman  - Maggie's Wake "Grosse Isle (Far Away)" from Maggie's Wake  - Charlie Rutan "Raggle Taggle Gypsies, O (feat. Sylvia Platypus)" from Urban Village Piping  - RIver Drivers "PAT WORKS ON THE RAILWAY" from Live at SteelStacks  - CLOSING  - The Langer's Ball "It Feels Good" from Hold Tight The show was edited by Mitchell Petersen with Graphics by Miranda Nelson Designs. Visit our website to follow the show. You’ll find links to all of the artists played in this episode. Todd Wiley is the editor of the Celtic Music Magazine. Subscribe to get 34 Celtic MP3s for Free. Plus, you’ll get 7 weekly news items about what’s happening with Celtic music and culture online. Best of all, you will connect with your Celtic heritage. Please tell one friend about this podcast. Word of mouth is the absolute best way to support any creative endeavor. Finally, remember. Reduce, reuse, recycle, and talk with others about climate change. This is the only way we will make a significant change to climate policies. So start a discussion with someone today. Promote Celtic culture through music at http://celticmusicpodcast.com/. WELCOME THE IRISH & CELTIC MUSIC PODCAST * Helping you celebrate Celtic culture through music. I am Marc Gunn. This podcast is for fans of Celtic music. Not just the big names you’ve probably heard of. But also the Celtic bands in your neck of the woods, at your festivals. It is here to build a diverse Celtic community and help the incredible artists who so generously share their music with you. If you hear music you love, please email artists to let them know you heard them on the Irish and Celtic Music Podcast. Musicians depend on your generosity to keep making music. So please find a way to support them. Buy a CD, Album Pin, Shirt, Digital Download, or join their communities on Patreon. You can find a link to all of the artists in the shownotes, along with show times, when you visit our website at celticmusicpodcast.com. If you are a Celtic musician or in a Celtic band, then please submit your band to be played on the podcast. You don’t have to send in music or an EPK. You will get a free eBook called Celtic Musicians Guide to Digital Music and learn how to follow the podcast. It’s 100% free. Just email Email follow@bestcelticmusic and of course, listeners can learn how to subscribe to the podcast and get a free music - only episode. THANK YOU PATRONS OF THE PODCAST! You are amazing. It is because of your generosity that you get to hear so much great Celtic music each and every week. Your kindness pays for our engineer, graphic designer, Celtic Music Magazine editor, promotion of the podcast, and allows me to buy the music I play here. It also pays for my time creating the show each and every week. As a patron, you get ad  -  free episodes before regular listeners, vote in the Celtic Top 20, stand  -  alone stories, you get a private feed to listen to the show or you can listen through the Patreon app.  All that for as little as $1 per month. A special thanks to our Celtic Legends: Bruce, Brian McReynolds, Marti Meyers, Alan Schindler, Karen DM Harris, Emma Bartholomew, Dan mcDade, Miranda Nelson, Nancie Barnett, Kevin Long, Gary R Hook, Lynda MacNeil, Kelly Garrod, Mike Schock, Annie Lorkowski, Shawn Cali Patreon made a big change recently. You no longer make a pledge per episode of the podcast. Instead, you can make one set, solid pledge per month. HERE IS YOUR ALL  -  NEW THREE STEP PLAN TO SUPPORT THE PODCAST Go to our Patreon page. Decide how much you want to pledge per month, $3, $5, $15, $25. Keep listening to the Irish & Celtic Music Podcast to celebrate Celtic culture through music. You can become a generous Patron of the Podcast on Patreon at SongHenge.com. TRAVEL WITH CELTIC INVASION VACATIONS Every year, I take a small group of Celtic music fans on the relaxing adventure of a lifetime. We don't see everything. Instead, we stay in one area. We get to know the region through its culture, history, and legends. Darren Mahoney commented on a Patreon post: "Would like to see more west coast Irish music content. Sean Daly (Shams), Stout pounders, Coming up three's, Stark raving plaid, Whiskeydicks we have some great acts out here! 😁" Charlie O'Brien emailed: "Hey Marc, My name is Charlie O'Brien, I'm a folk singer from Killarney. For the past two years I've been in Argentina researching and singing Irish trad songs printed in a rural paper in Buenos Aires in the late 1800's. Last month I released an album of these ballads "The Trackless Wild, Irish Song of the Pampa" during a Culture Ireland sponsored tour of Argentina with trad. fiddle player Aidan Connolly. Here's a download link for the album, would be great if ye could give a song or two a spin on your podcast. I think you played songs from a previous album of mine "Hy Brasil" a few years back.  beir bua," Darren Mahoney commented on a Patreon post: "Would like to see more west coast Irish music content. Sean Daly (Shams), Stout pounders, Coming up three’s, Stark raving plaid, Whiskeydicks we have some great acts out here! 😁" Charlie O'Brien emailed: "Hey Marc, My name is Charlie O'Brien, I'm a folk singer from Killarney. For the past two years I've been in Argentina researching and singing Irish trad songs printed in a rural paper in Buenos Aires in the late 1800's. Last month I released an album of these ballads "The Trackless Wild, Irish Song of the Pampa" during a Culture Ireland sponsored tour of Argentina with trad. fiddle player Aidan Connolly. Here's a download link for the album, would be great if ye could give a song or two a spin on your podcast. I think you played songs from a previous album of mine "Hy Brasil" a few years back.  beir bua,"  
    --------  
    58:56
  • The Unicorn Song #686
    What happened to the Unicorns on the Irish & Celtic Music Podcast # 686. Subscribe now! Kathryn Tickell, Kevin Meehan, Kyle Carey, Joseph Carmichael, Kinnfolk, Brobdingnagian Bards, Tradify, Ruth Keggin & Rachel Hair, Old Man Flanagan's Ghost, Robert Zielinski, The Sternwheelers, Skyrie, Clanna Morna It also makes it easier for you to add these artists to your own playlists. You can also check out our Irish & Celtic Music Videos. THIS WEEK IN CELTIC MUSIC 0:06 - Kathryn Tickell "Border Spirit" from Return to Kielderside 4:17 - WELCOME 7:05 - Kevin Meehan "Nusa" from Spanish Point 11:02 - Kyle Carey "The Last Bough" from The Last Bough 15:08 - Joseph Carmichael "Interplanetary Courtship Ritual" from Desiderium 17:56 - Kinnfolk "Wild Mountain Thyme" from Kinnfolk 21:25 - FEEDBACK 26:18 - Brobdingnagian Bards "The Unicorn Song" from Songs of Ireland 29:41 - Tradify "The Roaring Barmaid, Star of Munster Jig, Star of Munster & Fred Finn's" from Take Flight 34:03 - Ruth Keggin & Rachel Hair "Graih Foalsey" from LOSSAN 39:00 - THANKS 43:01 - Old Man Flanagan's Ghost "Faeries and Nymphs" from Simple Little Boat 46:01 - Robert Zielinski "Donegal" from Kiangardarup 48:56 - The Sternwheelers "Copperhead Road" from Single 53:00 - Skyrie "Take Me Home with You" from Hunger Road 56:18 - CLOSING 57:41 - Clanna Morna "The Dram & The Fray" from From The Lowlands To The High Seas The show was edited by Mitchell Petersen with Graphics by Miranda Nelson Designs. Visit our website to follow the show. You’ll find links to all of the artists played in this episode. Todd Wiley is the editor of the Celtic Music Magazine. Subscribe to get 34 Celtic MP3s for Free. Plus, you’ll get 7 weekly news items about what’s happening with Celtic music and culture online. Best of all, you will connect with your Celtic heritage. Please tell one friend about this podcast. Word of mouth is the absolute best way to support any creative endeavor. Finally, remember. Reduce, reuse, recycle, and think about how you can make a positive impact on your environment. Promote Celtic culture through music at http://celticmusicpodcast.com/. WELCOME THE IRISH & CELTIC MUSIC PODCAST * Helping you celebrate Celtic culture through music. I am Marc Gunn. This podcast is for fans of Celtic music. It is here to build a diverse Celtic community and help the incredible artists who so generously share their music with you. If you hear music you love, please email artists to let them know you heard them on the Irish and Celtic Music Podcast. Musicians depend on your generosity to keep making music. So please find a way to support them, especially during the holiday season. Give the gift of a CD, Album Pin, Shirt, Digital Download, or give the gift of a Patreon subscription. That is now an option. You can find a link to all of the artists in the shownotes, along with show times, when you visit our website at celticmusicpodcast.com. First let me send one more HUGE congrats to all of the wonderful people who helped organize IrishFest Atlanta this year. It was an enormous success. There was a new location that was just fantastic. Congrats. And thank you for letting the Irish & Celtic Music Podcast be a part of your celebration. The first new episode of Celtic Christmas Music is now online. I’m currently planning 5 or 6 episodes for 2024. That means, you’ll have over 80 episodes packed full of Christmas music, interviews and stories by Celtic musicians that you can enjoy during the holiday season. Go to CelticChristmasPodcast.com or check out the Celtic Christmas Patreon page. You have until November 30 to send in your Celtic art for consideration. It will be used to promote the podcast. And you will get paid for use of the art. If you don't have art, do you know someone who does? Ask them to email me at follow@bestcelticmusic If you are a Celtic musician or in a Celtic band, then please submit your band to be played on the podcast. You don’t have to send in music or an EPK. Just email Email follow@bestcelticmusic and of course, listeners can learn how to subscribe to the podcast and get a free music - only episode. Musicians will enjoy a free eBook called Celtic Musicians Guide to Digital Music and learn how to follow the podcast. It’s 100% free. THANK YOU PATRONS OF THE PODCAST! This podcast is because of your generosity. Your kindness pays for our engineer, graphic designer, Celtic Music Magazine editor, promotion of the podcast, and allows me to buy the music I play here. It also pays for my time creating the show each and every week. As a patron, you get ad - free and music - only episodes before regular listeners, vote in the Celtic Top 20, stand - alone stories, you get a private feed to listen to the show or you can listen through the Patreon app.  All that for as little as $1 per month. There are big changes coming to Patreon starting soon. Patreon is moving to a monthly subscription model. It shouldn’t affect you too much. But it will save me from the hassle of accidentally forgetting to charge per episode. The amount you pay will be what you normally pledge per month. I'll let you know as soon as the change is official so we can get things worked out. If you need to make any changes, and you're on an iPhone, remember to do it through your browser, not through the app. They will charge you an extra fee. If you're on Android, you're fiiiiine! :) A special thanks to our new and continued Patrons of the Podcast: Yoke, Gershon, P Michael Degan HERE IS YOUR THREE STEP PLAN TO SUPPORT THE PODCAST Go to our Patreon page. Decide how much you want to pledge every month, $1, $3, $12, $25. Those are the new levels that patronage levels when they make the switch. Keep listening to the Irish & Celtic Music Podcast to celebrate Celtic culture through music. You can become a generous Patron of the Podcast on Patreon at SongHenge.com. TRAVEL WITH CELTIC INVASION VACATIONS Every year, I take a small group of Celtic music fans on the relaxing adventure of a lifetime. We don't see everything. Instead, we stay in one area. We get to know the region through its culture, history, and legends. You can join us with an auditory and visual adventure through podcasts and videos. Learn more about the invasion at http://celticinvasion.com/ #celticmusic #irishmusic #celticmusicpodcast I WANT YOUR FEEDBACK What are you doing today while listening to the podcast? Please email me. I’d love to see a  picture of what you're doing while listening. Is there a new Celtic CD or Celtic band that you heard of or saw? Email me at follow@bestcelticmusic. Before I share what others do while listening, I thought I'd share one from your podcast host, me. We listened to the podcast through the Scottish Highlands as I led the Celtic Invasion of Scotland’s Whisky. It was a great trip. If you want to see pictures, I am FINALLY posting them on my blog. Check out the Celtic Invasion Photos. There’s a link in the shownotes or go to marcgunn.net Click to see more pictures from Scotland Mindy from River Drivers emailed a correction: "Hi Marc, We wanted to thank you for including our music on both the Friel Sisters podcast and Cherish the Ladies. We love both of these groups! We really appreciate it! You have actually been playing our music since our first album in 2015 and we are very grateful Just noticed though that in both of these latest podcasts, you are linking to the wrong band. Our website is www.TheRiverDrivers.com Thanks again for all you do for the music!" Please send corrections. River G. emailed an Android podcatcher recommendation: "Marc, Just a quick recommendation of another great podcast app on Android. It's called AntennaPod and is truly free. I attached a screenshot so people know what the icon looks like. (It may also be on IOS, but I'm not sure.) Shel O'Toole emailed: "Hi Marc, I usually listen to your show when I'm working from home but podcast # 681 Lady of the House I saved for my drive back home from a visit to my sister. Listening to the music brought memories of my father who played numerous instruments,  solo and with others.  The banjo was my favourite (which Is probably why I play banjo), followed by the  accordion, he had both button and piano accordions, and the fiddle. He also played harmonica, piano and even the gum leaf (definitely an Australian thing). I took my father's violin which I had restored recently so my sister could see it for herself.  It was in a terrible state when it came to me but its voice is restored and it's very pleasant.  Now the challenge of learning to play. I look forward to the podcast every week, so thanks Marc for all you do and for the magic you create in weaving together the music of Ireland and the music influenced by Ireland and the stories of the people who are touched by the force of the Celts. Warm regards" I look forward to the podcast every week, so thanks Marc for all you do and for the magic you create in weaving together the music of Ireland and the music influenced by Ireland and the stories of the people who are touched by the force of the Celts. Warm regards"  
    --------  
    1:04:55
  • Folk on Foot #685
    Put on your walking shoes. Walk out your door and listen to the Irish & Celtic Music Podcast #685. Subscribe now! Dancing With Hobbits, Cherish The Ladies, Jesse Ferguson, Ruth Keggin & Rachel Hair, The Friel Sisters, Joseph Carmichael, Dublin Gulch, The Henry Girls, Adria Jackson, Sheridan Rúitín, Skyrie, Socks in the Frying Pan, Old Man Flanagan's Ghost, Kathryn Tickell You can follow our playlist on Spotify to listen to those top voted tracks as they are added every 2 - 3 weeks. It also makes it easier for you to add these artists to your own playlists. You can also check out our Irish & Celtic Music Videos. THIS WEEK IN CELTIC MUSIC 6:00 - Dancing With Hobbits "Folk on Foot" from Dancing With Hobbits Inspired by the Folk on Foot podcast 3:03 - WELCOME 7:02 - Cherish The Ladies "The Portumna Workhouse _ The Hurling Boys Of Portumna" from Heart of the Home 11:53 - Jesse Ferguson "Tramps and Hawkers" from Ten 17:10 - Ruth Keggin & Rachel Hair "Tri Nation Harp Jigs" from LOSSAN 20:57 - The Friel Sisters "Kelvin's Purling Stream" from Before the Sun 24:44 - FEEDBACK 28:54 - Joseph Carmichael "For Beany" from Desiderium 33:34 - Dublin Gulch "The River and the Road" from Tap 'Er Light 38:53 - The Henry Girls "Honeybee/ Hard Border" from A Time To Grow 44:33 - Adria Jackson "She Moved Through The Fair from Troubadour 47:30 - THANKS 49:58 - Sheridan Rúitín "Wagoner's Lad" from Rebels in the Night 54:03 - Skyrie "The Lambs" from Hunger Road 57:34 - Socks in the Frying Pan "Shoot the Arrow" from Waiting for Inspiration 1:01:46 - Old Man Flanagan's Ghost "Nelson's Blood" from Simple Little Boat 1:04:05 - CLOSING 1:05:05 - Kathryn Tickell "Joan's Jig / Cut the File" from Return to Kielderside The show was edited by Mitchell Petersen with Graphics by Miranda Nelson Designs. Visit our website to follow the show. You’ll find links to all of the artists played in this episode. Todd Wiley is the editor of the Celtic Music Magazine. Subscribe to get 34 Celtic MP3s for Free. Plus, you’ll get 7 weekly news items about what’s happening with Celtic music and culture online. Best of all, you will connect with your Celtic heritage. Please tell one friend about this podcast. Word of mouth is the absolute best way to support any creative endeavor. Finally, remember. Reduce, reuse, recycle, and think about how you can make a positive impact on your environment. Promote Celtic culture through music at http://celticmusicpodcast.com/. WELCOME THE IRISH & CELTIC MUSIC PODCAST * Helping you celebrate Celtic culture through music. I am Marc Gunn, Celtic musician and podcaster. This podcast is for fans of Celtic music. You're gonna hear some amazing artists. Some you’ve heard of. Yes. This episode is a tribute to the podcast, Folk on Foot. It's the perfect marriage of travel, culture and music. Do you do Celtic knotwork? Send me your designs. Perhaps I'll use it for the 2025 shirt and Album Pin. FEEDBACK Tim Hughes messaged me on Facebook: "Mark, I've been using Podcast Republic for years." Timothy P. Frier messaged: "Hi Mark   I found your podcast about a year ago and started listening from episode 1.  I'm up to episode 338.  The episodes I enjoy the most are the instrumental only shows and anything with bagpipes.  I have recently run into an issue listening to the podcast on Amazon.  It is no longer available.  I did change to a different source as there are several.  What happened??  Thanks" Mike Bromund messaged: "I'm just exploring Southern Oregon and happened upon the Black Sheep Pub in Ashland. Every Sunday, they host a jam session with amazing musicians from the area. Highly recommended !" You will get a free eBook called Celtic Musicians Guide to Digital Music and learn how to follow the podcast. It’s 100% free. Just email Email follow@bestcelticmusic and of course, listeners can learn how to subscribe to the podcast and get a free music - only episode. THANK YOU PATRONS OF THE PODCAST! You are amazing. It is because of your generosity that you get to hear so much great Celtic music each and every week. Your kindness pays for our engineer, graphic designer, Celtic Music Magazine editor, promotion of the podcast, and allows me to buy the music I play here. It also pays for my time creating the show each and every week. As a patron, you get ad - free episodes before regular listeners, vote in the Celtic Top 20, stand - alone stories, you get a private feed to listen to the show or you can listen through the Patreon app.  All that for as little as $1 per month. A special thanks to our new and continued Patrons of the Podcast: Yoke, Gershon, P Michael Degan Patreon made a big change recently. You no longer make a pledge per episode of the podcast. Instead, you can make one set, solid pledge per month. HERE IS YOUR ALL - NEW THREE STEP PLAN TO SUPPORT THE PODCAST Go to our Patreon page. Decide how much you want to pledge per month, $1, $5, $15, $25. Keep listening to the Irish & Celtic Music Podcast to celebrate Celtic culture through music. You can become a generous Patron of the Podcast on Patreon at SongHenge.com. TRAVEL WITH CELTIC INVASION VACATIONS Every year, I take a small group of Celtic music fans on the relaxing adventure of a lifetime. We don't see everything. Instead, we stay in one area. We get to know the region through its culture, history, and legends. You can join us with an auditory and visual adventure through podcasts and videos. In 2025, we’re going to the Celtic nation of Galicia in Spain. We’re gonna learn about the history and legends behind the Celts there and experience some amazing Galician Celtic music. Learn more about the invasion at http://celticinvasion.com/ #celticmusic #irishmusic #celticmusicpodcast I WANT YOUR FEEDBACK What are you doing today while listening to the podcast? Please email me. I’d love to see a  picture of what you're doing while listening or of a band that you saw recently. How are you listening to this podcast? I’d love to know that as well. The show is available on a bunch of podcast apps like Apple Podcast, Podcast Addict, iHeartRadio, Player.FM, Pocket Casts, Cast Box, Pandora, Podbean, and my favorite Overcast Email me at follow@bestcelticmusic. Tim Hughes messaged me on Facebook: "Mark, I've been using Podcast Republic for years." Timothy P. Frier messaged: "Hi Mark   I found your podcast about a year ago and started listening from episode 1.  I'm up to episode 338.  The episodes I enjoy the most are the instrumental only shows and anything with bagpipes.  I have recently run into an issue listening to the podcast on Amazon.  It is no longer available.  I did change to a different source as there are several.  What happened??  Thanks" Mike Bromund messaged: "I'm just exploring Southern Oregon and happened upon the Black Sheep Pub in Ashland. Every Sunday, they host a jam session with amazing musicians from the area. Highly recommended !"  
    --------  
    1:09:02
  • The Friel Sisters #684
    We talk to The Friel Sisters today on the Irish & Celtic Music Podcast #682. They are headlining at IrishFest Atlanta this year. Subscribe now! The Friel Sisters, The Inland Seas, Adam Agee & Jon Sousa, Sassenach, Open The Door For Three, The Drowsy Lads, Dancing With Hobbits, The Henry Girls, Alexis Chartrand & Nicolas Babineau, RIver Drivers, Rakish You can follow our playlist on Spotify to listen to those top voted tracks as they are added every 2 - 3 weeks. It also makes it easier for you to add these artists to your own playlists. You can also check out our Irish & Celtic Music Videos. THIS WEEK IN CELTIC MUSIC 0:06 - The Inland Seas "Si Bheag, Si Mhor" from Down by the Greenwood Side 4:54 - WELCOME 7:17 - Adam Agee & Jon Sousa "Runs in the Family / Angry Birds" from Suantraí 9:30 - Sassenach "Mairi Bhan Og" from Passages 13:43 - Open The Door For Three "The Fairy Jig Set" from A Prosperous Gale 17:42 - The Drowsy Lads "Angel Band (Song)" from Wide Awake 23:13 - FEEDBACK 27:15 - THE FRIEL SISTERS INTERVIEW: INTRODUCTION 33:42 - THE FRIEL SISTERS "Kissing and Drinking" 37:31 - THE FRIEL SISTERS INTERVIEW: NEW ALBUM 42:16 - THE FRIEL SISTERS "Star of Crolly Town" 46:32 - THE FRIEL SISTERS INTERVIEW: IRISHFEST ATLANTA 54:04 - THE FRIEL SISTERS "Queen of the Rushes" 58:55 - THANKS 1:02:52 - Dancing With Hobbits "October Waltz" from Dancing With Hobbits The show was edited by Mitchell Petersen with Graphics by Miranda Nelson Designs. Visit our website to follow the show. You’ll find links to all of the artists played in this episode. Todd Wiley is the editor of the Celtic Music Magazine. Subscribe to get 34 Celtic MP3s for Free. Plus, you’ll get 7 weekly news items about what’s happening with Celtic music and culture online. Best of all, you will connect with your Celtic heritage. Please tell one friend about this podcast. Word of mouth is the absolute best way to support any creative endeavor. Finally, remember. Reduce, reuse, recycle, and think about how you can make a positive impact on your environment. Promote Celtic culture through music at http://celticmusicpodcast.com/. WELCOME THE IRISH & CELTIC MUSIC PODCAST * Helping you celebrate Celtic culture through music. I am Marc Gunn. This podcast is for fans of Celtic music. It is here to build a diverse Celtic community and help the incredible artists who so generously share their music with you. If you hear music you love, please email artists to let them know you heard them on the Irish and Celtic Music Podcast. Musicians depend on your generosity to keep making music. So please find a way to support them. Buy a CD, Album Pin, Shirt, Digital Download, or join their communities on Patreon. You can find a link to all of the artists in the shownotes, along with show times, when you visit our website at celticmusicpodcast.com. Today, I’m happy to share an interview with The Friel Sisters. The band is headlining at IrishFest Atlanta which takes place November 8 - 10, 2024. They are performing on Friday night. In the meantime, send in your Celtic art designs for our 2025 shirts and stickers. I want to see and share your Celtic art. You might even make some money doing it. If you are a Celtic musician or in a Celtic band, then please submit your band to be played on the podcast. You don’t have to send in music or an EPK. You will get a free eBook called Celtic Musicians Guide to Digital Music and learn how to follow the podcast. It’s 100% free. Just email Email follow@bestcelticmusic and of course, listeners can learn how to subscribe to the podcast and get a free music - only episode. THANK YOU PATRONS OF THE PODCAST! You are amazing. It is because of your generosity that you get to hear so much great Celtic music each and every week. Your kindness pays for our engineer, graphic designer, Celtic Music Magazine editor, promotion of the podcast, and allows me to buy the music I play here. It also pays for my time creating the show each and every week. As a patron, you get ad - free and music - only episodes before regular listeners, vote in the Celtic Top 20, stand - alone stories, you get a private feed to listen to the show or you can listen through the Patreon app.  All that for as little as $1 per episode. A special thanks to our Celtic Legends: Bruce, Brian McReynolds, Marti Meyers, Alan Schindler, Karen DM Harris, Emma Bartholomew, Dan mcDade, Miranda Nelson, Nancie Barnett, Kevin Long, Gary R Hook, Lynda MacNeil, Kelly Garrod, Annie Lorkowski, Shawn Cali HERE IS YOUR THREE STEP PLAN TO SUPPORT THE PODCAST Go to our Patreon page. Decide how much you want to pledge every week, $1, $5, $25. Make sure to cap how much you want to spend per month. Keep listening to the Irish & Celtic Music Podcast to celebrate Celtic culture through music. You can become a generous Patron of the Podcast on Patreon at SongHenge.com. TRAVEL WITH CELTIC INVASION VACATIONS Every year, I take a small group of Celtic music fans on the relaxing adventure of a lifetime. We don't see everything. Instead, we stay in one area. We get to know the region through its culture, history, and legends. You can join us with an auditory and visual adventure through podcasts and videos. Learn more about the invasion at http://celticinvasion.com/ #celticmusic #irishmusic #celticmusicpodcast I WANT YOUR FEEDBACK What are you doing today while listening to the podcast? Please email me. I’d love to see a  picture of what you're doing while listening or of a band that you saw recently. Email me at follow@bestcelticmusic. Patrick Rieger emailed some photos: "Hi Marc, I feel like I have been slacking this summer sending you pictures after having sent so many. Celtic Pittsburgh hasn't been doing much the past few months though we do have plans in the works for an event in October. Meanwhile, the renaissance festival season for my family and I started when we attended the Great Lakes Medieval faire the weekend of July 27 and 28. It was a great weekend, and we needed time away from the daily routine. With life so busy for everyone we hardly see friends anymore, and this was a chance to see many of them. We were happy to find that our friend Captain John Stout, aka Richard Brentar, has returned to Great Lakes after having been absent for a few years. I'm not sure what I enjoy more, his music or his stories, he always has lots of great stories to tell. We also saw the Jackdaws, Celtic Mayhem, and Michael Manderen. Sadly we didn't make the shows of Menagerie Music this year but we did manage to catch up with Lisa from that duo. My family and I plus a couple of friends went to see John McCann and Hamish at Mullaney's Harp & Fiddle in Pittsburgh on August 3. These two are a lot of fun and have great energy, and get the place jumping. I have seen them for 15 years, starting when they were part of the Corned Beef & Curry Band. Sadly that band broke up when one of the three decided to explore other musical paths. I'll be sending more pictures of Celtic musicians come September after trips to two more ren faires.  Until then, slainte!" Cheryl Arvio emailed some photos: "Hi Marc, Sorry these photos aren't better, but this is Socks in the Frying Pan from Friday night's show at the Irish American Heritage Center in Chicago. Brilliant, as they always are! Bummed that they are not playing Milwaukee Irish Fest this year, but happy we got to see them (and pick up their new CD) in our hometown. Best,"  
    --------  
    1:19:08
  • Cherish the Ladies #683
    Enjoy an interview with IrishFest Atlanta headliner, Cherish the Ladies, on the Irish & Celtic Music Podcast #683. Subscribe now! Natalie Padilla, Jigjam, The Drowsy Lads, Lúnasa, The BorderCollies, Cherish the Ladies, Bealtaine, River Drivers, Fidra, Mànran, Alexis Chartrand & Nicolas Babineau GET CELTIC MUSIC NEWS IN YOUR INBOX The Celtic Music Magazine is a quick and easy way to plug yourself into more great Celtic culture. Enjoy seven weekly news items for Celtic music and culture online. Subscribe now and get 34 Celtic MP3s for Free. VOTE IN THE CELTIC TOP 20 FOR 2024 This is our way of finding the best songs and artists each year. You can vote for as many songs and tunes that inspire you in each episode. Your vote helps me create next year's Best Celtic music of 2024 episode. You have just three weeks to vote this year. Vote Now! You can follow our playlist on Spotify to listen to those top voted tracks as they are added every 2 - 3 weeks. It also makes it easier for you to add these artists to your own playlists. You can also check out our Irish & Celtic Music Videos. THIS WEEK IN CELTIC MUSIC 2:00 - Intro: Joanie Madden of Cherish the Ladies 1:24 - Natalie Padilla "Fifty - eight Years” from Paths and Places 3:15 - WELCOME 4:50 - Jigjam "Bouli Bouli” from Across The Pond 8:42 - The Drowsy Lads "Next Market Day (feat. Jesse Powers and Ryan Hall)_The Drowsy Lads_Time Flies” from Time Flies 12:08 - Lúnasa "John McGinley's” from Live in Kyoto 19:01 - The BorderCollies "Heaven When We’re Home” from To the Hills and Back 23:54 - FEEDBACK 29:06 - INTERVIEW WITH CHERISH THE LADIES For four decades, Cherish the Ladies has captivated audiences worldwide as one of the most celebrated Irish music ensembles in history. Renowned for their exhilarating mix of traditional Irish music, stunning vocals, and propulsive step dancing, they have won the hearts of audiences and critics alike. Cherish the Ladies is headlining at IrishFest Atlanta on Sat, Nov 9. It took over two months to secure this interview with Joanie Madden. The band has an extremely busy schedule. But I'm happy to share it now. 35:46 - Cherish the Ladies "Lord Inchiquin / Sweeneys Dream / Johnny Henrys / Thady Caseys Fancy" from Cherish the Ladies Ultimate Christmas Mix 40:42 - INTERVIEW WITH CHERISH THE LADIES 47:45 - Cherish The Ladies "The Cat's Meow" from An Irish Homecoming  -  Live from Bucknell University 51:13 - INTERVIEW WITH CHERISH THE LADIES 55:16 - Cherish the Ladies with Deirdre Connolly "The Broom of the Cowdenknowes" from The Girls Won't Leave the Boys Alone 59:43 – THANKS I hope you enjoyed that interview as much as I did. It was well worth the wait it took to make this interview happen. Joanie is absolutely delightful. You can find out more about the group at CherishTheLadies.com . And make sure you pick up a copy of their USBs if you get a chance to see them live. 1:01:53 - Bealtaine "We're Coming Back" from The Founders' Room 1:05:38 - The River Drivers "Cumann Na Mban" from Live At Steelstacks 1:09:05 - Fidra "Mortal Boy" from The Running Wave 1:14:16 - Mànran "Standing Still" from single 1:17:39 - CLOSING 1:18:34 - Alexis Chartrand & Nicolas Babineau "Le batteux” from Écoutez tous 1:24:05 - CREDITS The Irish & Celtic Music Podcast was produced by Marc Gunn, The Celtfather and our Patrons on Patreon. The show was edited by Mitchell Petersen with Graphics by Miranda Nelson Designs. Visit our website to follow the show. You’ll find links to all of the artists played in this episode. Todd Wiley is the editor of the Celtic Music Magazine. Subscribe to get 34 Celtic MP3s for Free. Plus, you’ll get 7 weekly news items about what’s happening with Celtic music and culture online. Best of all, you will connect with your Celtic heritage. Please tell one friend about this podcast. Word of mouth is the absolute best way to support any creative endeavor. Finally, remember. Reduce, reuse, recycle, and think about how you can make a positive impact on your environment. Promote Celtic culture through music at http://celticmusicpodcast.com/. Finally, Marc Gunn and the Irish & Celtic Music Podcast proudly endorse Vice President Kamala Harris as the next president of the United States of America. I know these are partisan times. But I firmly believe Harris is the best person to lead our country to a better future for all Americans. She also has an actual plan to make our already robust economy even stronger. She also has a career of protecting the rights of women.  Whether you agree or not, please vote in this year’s election. Your vote matters and is how democracy stays strong. WELCOME THE IRISH & CELTIC MUSIC PODCAST * Helping you celebrate Celtic culture through music. I am Marc Gunn. This podcast is for fans of Celtic music. It is here to build a diverse Celtic community and help the incredible artists who so generously share their music with you. If you hear music you love, please email artists to let them know you heard them on the Irish and Celtic Music Podcast. Musicians depend on your generosity to keep making music. So please find a way to support them. Buy a CD, Album Pin, Shirt, Digital Download, or join their communities on Patreon. You can find a link to all of the artists in the shownotes, along with show times, when you visit our website at celticmusicpodcast.com. We are looking for Celtic designs to highlight for the 2025 season. If you, or someone you know, creates Celtic art, please contact us at follow@bestcelticmusic and send 3 - 4 images for us to consider. If your art is accepted, you will be compensated for your work. If you are a Celtic musician or in a Celtic band, then please submit your band to be played on the podcast. You don’t have to send in music or an EPK. You will get a free eBook called Celtic Musicians Guide to Digital Music and learn how to follow the podcast. It’s 100% free. Just email Email follow@bestcelticmusic and of course, listeners can learn how to subscribe to the podcast and get a free music - only episode. THANK YOU PATRONS OF THE PODCAST! You are amazing. It is because of your generosity that you get to hear so much great Celtic music each and every week. Your kindness pays for our engineer, graphic designer, Celtic Music Magazine editor, promotion of the podcast, and allows me to buy the music I play here. It also pays for my time creating the show each and every week. As a patron, you get ad - free and music - only episodes before regular listeners, vote in the Celtic Top 20, stand - alone stories, you get a private feed to listen to the show or you can listen through the Patreon app.  All that for as little as $1 per episode. A special thanks to our Celtic Legends: Bruce, Brian McReynolds, Marti Meyers, Alan Schindler, Karen DM Harris, Emma Bartholomew, Dan mcDade, Miranda Nelson, Nancie Barnett, Kevin Long, Gary R Hook, Lynda MacNeil, Kelly Garrod, Annie Lorkowski, Shawn Cali HERE IS YOUR THREE STEP PLAN TO SUPPORT THE PODCAST Go to our Patreon page. Decide how much you want to pledge every week, $1, $5, $25. Make sure to cap how much you want to spend per month. Keep listening to the Irish & Celtic Music Podcast to celebrate Celtic culture through music. You can become a generous Patron of the Podcast on Patreon at SongHenge.com. TRAVEL WITH CELTIC INVASION VACATIONS Every year, I take a small group of Celtic music fans on the relaxing adventure of a lifetime. We don't see everything. Instead, we stay in one area. We get to know the region through its culture, history, and legends. You can join us with an auditory and visual adventure through podcasts and videos. You can now join our Celtic Invasion of Galicia. We’re gonna explore the Celtic roots of this region of northwest Spain as we visit the final Celtic Nation on June 21 - 28, 2025. Follow the link on the website to join the invasion at http://celticinvasion.com/ #celticmusic #irishmusic #celticmusicpodcast I WANT YOUR FEEDBACK What are you doing today while listening to the podcast? Please email me. I’d love to see a  picture of what you're doing while listening or of a band that you saw recently. How are you listening to this podcast? I’d love to know that as well. The show is available on a bunch of podcast apps like Apple Podcast, Podcast Addict, iHeartRadio, Player.FM, Pocket Casts, Cast Box, Pandora, Podbean, and my favorite Overcast Email me at follow@bestcelticmusic. Jeffrey Evans emailed a photo: "Hey Marc, Greetings from Louisville KY. Just wanted to share with you since I thought you would appreciate it. Last Sat (10/12), my wife and I participated in a Trunk or Treat that was hosted by the Shelby Country Humane Society and as you can see in the picture, we went heavily into a cat theme. I found a cat based trunk or treat kit that was cat centric, we took our Sphynx cat that we rescued through a TNR effort and added various cat base items inside the trunk area including pages from a Star Trek Cat calendar and my wife even dressed up as a cat where as I simply dressed as a TNRer. To top it all off, I even set up a speaker playing a cat song playlist consisting of your Whiskers in The Jar album and Lord of the Pounce. Unfortunately, everyone was so distracted by our cat, nobody noticed the music.  But we enjoyed it! ***Quick side note: on the episode web pages, every spot where you list the email address to send feedback to or band submissions, the ".net" is left off.***" Eric Guarin (gwa - reen) emailed: "Mark, I heard you mention a shortfall - I didn't catch the details, probably in a noisy environment. I've been listening since Episode 6, in multiple states and countries, from warm St. Lucia to cold Iceland to the Rock of Gibraltar, and on planes across both oceans. Thanks for all this! To help the shortfall I upped to the Song Henger tier; keep up the great music. Slainte, Larry Budd emailed: "Hey Mark: I just  shared your podcast with friends. We will be traveling next week to Ireland! And I took a break from raking to thank you for your work on our shared heritage. Any must - sees, particularly musical, would be appreciated. Larry Budd, a Cochran with ties at least to the 1700s in Ireland If you would like to travel back and hike 8,000 miles on America’s Triple Crown, join me at thetrail - head.org "  
    --------  
    1:25:16

