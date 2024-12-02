The Unicorn Song #686

THIS WEEK IN CELTIC MUSIC 0:06 - Kathryn Tickell "Border Spirit" from Return to Kielderside 4:17 - WELCOME 7:05 - Kevin Meehan "Nusa" from Spanish Point 11:02 - Kyle Carey "The Last Bough" from The Last Bough 15:08 - Joseph Carmichael "Interplanetary Courtship Ritual" from Desiderium 17:56 - Kinnfolk "Wild Mountain Thyme" from Kinnfolk 21:25 - FEEDBACK 26:18 - Brobdingnagian Bards "The Unicorn Song" from Songs of Ireland 29:41 - Tradify "The Roaring Barmaid, Star of Munster Jig, Star of Munster & Fred Finn’s" from Take Flight 34:03 - Ruth Keggin & Rachel Hair "Graih Foalsey" from LOSSAN 39:00 - THANKS 43:01 - Old Man Flanagan's Ghost "Faeries and Nymphs" from Simple Little Boat 46:01 - Robert Zielinski "Donegal" from Kiangardarup 48:56 - The Sternwheelers “Copperhead Road” from Single 53:00 - Skyrie "Take Me Home with You" from Hunger Road 56:18 - CLOSING 57:41 - Clanna Morna "The Dram & The Fray" from From The Lowlands To The High Seas 1:03:52 - CREDITS The Irish & Celtic Music Podcast was produced by Marc Gunn, The Celtfather and our Patrons on Patreon. The Irish & Celtic Music Podcast was produced by Marc Gunn, The Celtfather and our Patrons on Patreon. The show was edited by Mitchell Petersen with Graphics by Miranda Nelson Designs. WELCOME THE IRISH & CELTIC MUSIC PODCAST * Helping you celebrate Celtic culture through music. I am Marc Gunn. This podcast is for fans of Celtic music. It is here to build a diverse Celtic community and help the incredible artists who so generously share their music with you. If you hear music you love, please email artists to let them know you heard them on the Irish and Celtic Music Podcast. Musicians depend on your generosity to keep making music. So please find a way to support them, especially during the holiday season. Give the gift of a CD, Album Pin, Shirt, Digital Download, or give the gift of a Patreon subscription. That is now an option. It is here to build a diverse Celtic community and help the incredible artists who so generously share their music with you. If you hear music you love, please email artists to let them know you heard them on the Irish and Celtic Music Podcast. Musicians depend on your generosity to keep making music. So please find a way to support them, especially during the holiday season. Give the gift of a CD, Album Pin, Shirt, Digital Download, or give the gift of a Patreon subscription. That is now an option. You can find a link to all of the artists in the shownotes, along with show times, when you visit our website at celticmusicpodcast.com. First let me send one more HUGE congrats to all of the wonderful people who helped organize IrishFest Atlanta this year. It was an enormous success. There was a new location that was just fantastic. Congrats. And thank you for letting the Irish & Celtic Music Podcast be a part of your celebration. We get to know the region through its culture, history, and legends. You can join us with an auditory and visual adventure through podcasts and videos. Learn more about the invasion at http://celticinvasion.com/ #celticmusic #irishmusic #celticmusicpodcast I WANT YOUR FEEDBACK What are you doing today while listening to the podcast? Please email me. I’d love to see a picture of what you're doing while listening. Is there a new Celtic CD or Celtic band that you heard of or saw? Email me at follow@bestcelticmusic. Before I share what others do while listening, I thought I'd share one from your podcast host, me. We listened to the podcast through the Scottish Highlands as I led the Celtic Invasion of Scotland’s Whisky. It was a great trip. If you want to see pictures, I am FINALLY posting them on my blog. Check out the Celtic Invasion Photos. There’s a link in the shownotes or go to marcgunn.net Click to see more pictures from Scotland Mindy from River Drivers emailed a correction: "Hi Marc, We wanted to thank you for including our music on both the Friel Sisters podcast and Cherish the Ladies. We love both of these groups! We really appreciate it! You have actually been playing our music since our first album in 2015 and we are very grateful Just noticed though that in both of these latest podcasts, you are linking to the wrong band. Our website is www.TheRiverDrivers.com Thanks again for all you do for the music!" Please send corrections. River G. emailed an Android podcatcher recommendation: "Marc, Just a quick recommendation of another great podcast app on Android. It's called AntennaPod and is truly free. I attached a screenshot so people know what the icon looks like. (It may also be on IOS, but I'm not sure.) Shel O'Toole emailed: "Hi Marc, I usually listen to your show when I’m working from home but podcast # 681 Lady of the House I saved for my drive back home from a visit to my sister. Listening to the music brought memories of my father who played numerous instruments, solo and with others. The banjo was my favourite (which Is probably why I play banjo), followed by the accordion, he had both button and piano accordions, and the fiddle. He also played harmonica, piano and even the gum leaf (definitely an Australian thing). I took my father’s violin which I had restored recently so my sister could see it for herself. It was in a terrible state when it came to me but its voice is restored and it’s very pleasant. Now the challenge of learning to play. I look forward to the podcast every week, so thanks Marc for all you do and for the magic you create in weaving together the music of Ireland and the music influenced by Ireland and the stories of the people who are touched by the force of the Celts. Warm regards"