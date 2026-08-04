Dean Delray's LET THERE BE TALK

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876 episodes
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Today I dive into -
Clean eating on the Road,
Seeing AC/DC in Las Vegas and
The Strokes and Interpol's new Records
Thank you so much for the ongoing support of my Art.
I love all of you and I hope to see you out on the road.
DDR
- Today on Let There Be Talk I sit down with one of the true survivors of rock 'n' roll, Phil Lewis, the unmistakable voice of L.A. Guns.
From the wild days of the Sunset Strip to today, Phil has lived it all. We dive into the band's incredible legacy, the making of classic records like L.A. Guns and Cocked & Loaded, the chemistry between Phil and Tracii Guns, and how the band has found a creative second wind over the last several years with a string of killer new albums and relentless touring. We also talk about the brand-new live release, Live From The Guild Theatre, why L.A. Guns is still firing on all cylinders, and what keeps him inspired after decades on the road.
This is a conversation about longevity, songwriting, surviving the music business, and what it really takes to keep a rock 'n' roll band alive. Phil is brutally honest, and full of incredible stories from one of the greatest eras in rock history.
If you love hard rock, the Sunset Strip, and hearing it straight from someone who lived every minute of it, you're going to love this episode.
Thanks for tuning in, and don't forget to subscribe to Let There Be Talk on YouTube, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen. Keep the candles lit.
My Tour Dates can be found here https://www.deandelray.com/tourdates
Watch my Stand Up Comedy specials on my YouTube channel - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nbeaApu4OP0
Join The Patreon for bonus episodes - https://www.patreon.com/c/DeanDelray
- Today on Let There Be Talk, I've got one of the greatest rock drummers of all time joining me—Matt Cameron.
When you talk about musicians who helped shape the sound of Seattle and completely change the course of rock music, Matt Cameron is at the top of the list. From his groundbreaking work with Soundgarden, to the emotional brilliance of Temple of the Dog, to holding down the drum throne in Pearl Jam for over a quarter century, his résumé is simply untouchable.
Matt's playing has always been the perfect combination of power, groove, creativity, and precision. Whether it's the odd-time signatures of "Gun," the thunder of "Rusty Cage," the emotion of "Hunger Strike," or the driving force behind Pearl Jam's incredible live shows, he's always served the song while pushing the music forward.
Today we dive into his incredible journey—from the early Seattle club days and the explosion of the grunge movement, to recording legendary albums, life on the road, working with Chris Cornell, and so many other iconic musicians, and what keeps him inspired after decades at the highest level.
If you're a fan of rock, drumming, songwriting, or just hearing stories from someone who's truly lived music history, you're going to love this episode.
Please welcome the one and only Matt Cameron.
My Tour Dates can be found here - https://www.deandelray.com/tourdates
My Stand Up Comedy Specials can be found here - https://www.deandelray.com/
Join my Patreon for so many amazing bonus episodes - https://www.deandelray.com/patreon
- For less than a cup of Coffee a month you can Support my podcast by Joining my Patreon.
Today it's a deep dive into my thoughts on The Odyssey and the Film Industry,
The Rolling Stones new album Foreign Tongues
And the insanity of Super Diarrhea.
Thank you for all your Support it means the world to me.
Have a great weekend and I hope to see you out on the road.
DDR
- Today on a brand new episode of Let There Be Talk, I've got one of the greatest voices in rock music joining me—the one and only Corey Glover.
From the moment Living Colour exploded onto the scene with Vivid, Corey helped redefine what heavy music could be. Songs like "Cult of Personality," "Open Letter (To a Landlord)," and "Love Rears Its Ugly Head" weren't just incredible records—they changed the conversation. For nearly four decades, Living Colour has blended hard rock, funk, soul, jazz, and fearless social commentary into a sound that's completely their own.
Corey has also built an incredible career outside the band, from solo records to acting, collaborations, and countless unforgettable performances. And now he's part of an exciting new project, ONE TRIBE NATION, an all-star collective that's paying tribute to the music that shaped them. Their latest release is a powerful live version of the Black Sabbath classic "The Wizard," with Corey delivering a vocal performance that reminds you exactly why he's one of the finest frontmen in rock.
Today we dive into the legacy of Living Colour, the band's influence on generations of musicians, the creative spark behind ONE TRIBE NATION, what it means to reinterpret a Black Sabbath classic, and why Corey is still pushing himself creatively after all these years.
Turn it up, spread the word, and please enjoy my conversation with the incredible Corey Glover.
Candles Lit
DDR
My Tour Dates can be found here - https://www.deandelray.com/tourdates
Both my Stand Up Comedy Specials are available here for free - https://www.deandelray.com
Join my Patreon for 197 amazing bonus episodes https://www.deandelray.com/patreon
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About Dean Delray's LET THERE BE TALK
Dean Delray's "Let There Be Talk." This original podcast is a unique blend of rock and comedy talk with some of the biggest names in music, comedy and entertainment.Podcast website
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