Dean Delray's LET THERE BE TALK

Kingston-upon-Hull's The Black Delta Movement return with their stunning new album 'Recovery Effects' – 8 tracks of immersive, groove-heavy psychedelic rock released April 14th 2023 on Fuzz Club Records. Determination and a commitment to musical development are writ large across Matt Burr's personal and artistic journey as the main creative force behind The Black Delta Movement. His most collaborative work yet, 'Recovery Effects' sees Matt recruiting highly lauded UK guitar-slinger and Little Barrie frontman Barrie Cadogan and bandmates Lewis Wharton (Bass) and Tony Coote (Drums) to provide musical backing on the album. With legendary producer, The Heliocentrics' co-founder and drummer extraordinaire Malcolm Catto also helming production duties. "The album's a love letter to the band and all the emotions that come with it," explains Matt when talking about the period of adversity that led to its creation. Finding himself without his former bandmates following the release of their highly-praised 2018 debut 'Preservation' and that record's subsequent live shows, the pandemic-induced lockdown periods throughout '20 and '21 initially gave time for reflection before proving to be a time of productivity. Giving Matt the breathing space to fine-tune the new songs alongside Cadogan before hitting the ground running when entering the studio in late 2021 – the band cutting the basic tracks live and Malcolm Catto providing invaluable input when it came to moulding the music you hear contained throughout The results of this creative melting pot of such talented and seasoned musicians see The Black Delta Movement delivering that ring thing: a layered, honest and deeply entertaining rock'n'roll record. There are a myriad of moods and textures, whether on the garage-blues grooves of opener and first single 'Fourth Pass Over The Graveyard', follow-up single 'Zip-Tie' which explodes from its moody intro into punk-rock motorik, or the psychedelic slow-burn of 'Hiding In The Tall Grass' which manages to channel the likes of The Doors and Spacemen 3 over its 9 hypnotic minutes.