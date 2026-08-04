Dean Delray's LET THERE BE TALK

Today on Let There Be Talk I sit down with one of the true survivors of rock 'n' roll, Phil Lewis, the unmistakable voice of L.A. Guns.

From the wild days of the Sunset Strip to today, Phil has lived it all. We dive into the band's incredible legacy, the making of classic records like L.A. Guns and Cocked & Loaded, the chemistry between Phil and Tracii Guns, and how the band has found a creative second wind over the last several years with a string of killer new albums and relentless touring. We also talk about the brand-new live release, Live From The Guild Theatre, why L.A. Guns is still firing on all cylinders, and what keeps him inspired after decades on the road.

This is a conversation about longevity, songwriting, surviving the music business, and what it really takes to keep a rock 'n' roll band alive. Phil is brutally honest, and full of incredible stories from one of the greatest eras in rock history.

If you love hard rock, the Sunset Strip, and hearing it straight from someone who lived every minute of it, you're going to love this episode.

Thanks for tuning in, and don't forget to subscribe to Let There Be Talk on YouTube, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen. Keep the candles lit.

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