Dean Delray's LET THERE BE TALK

#695 : Matt Burr / The Black Delta Movement
Today is another new music Monday with my guest Matt Burr of The Black Delta Movement. This band has dropped a masterpiece of a record called Recovery Effects that I can't recommend enough. It was so good to have Matt on the show to talk about this record and also how the band started. The Black Delta Movement also have another record out called Preservation which I also highly recommend. Do a deep dive into their music and help spread the word. Keep The Candles Lit and thanks for supporting the show for all of these years. Here is the Patreon link if you want to enjoy bonus episodes of Let There Be Talk. https://www.patreon.com/deandelray Leave a review and subscribe to my YouTube and Apple Podcast iTunes channels. Thank you DDR Kingston-upon-Hull’s The Black Delta Movement return with their stunning new album ‘Recovery Effects’ – 8 tracks of immersive, groove-heavy psychedelic rock released April 14th 2023 on Fuzz Club Records. Determination and a commitment to musical development are writ large across Matt Burr’s personal and artistic journey as the main creative force behind The Black Delta Movement. His most collaborative work yet, ‘Recovery Effects’ sees Matt recruiting highly lauded UK guitar-slinger and Little Barrie frontman Barrie Cadogan and bandmates Lewis Wharton (Bass) and Tony Coote (Drums) to provide musical backing on the album. With legendary producer, The Heliocentrics’ co-founder and drummer extraordinaire Malcolm Catto also helming production duties. “The album’s a love letter to the band and all the emotions that come with it,” explains Matt when talking about the period of adversity that led to its creation. Finding himself without his former bandmates following the release of their highly-praised 2018 debut ‘Preservation’ and that record’s subsequent live shows, the pandemic-induced lockdown periods throughout ’20 and ’21 initially gave time for reflection before proving to be a time of productivity. Giving Matt the breathing space to fine-tune the new songs alongside Cadogan before hitting the ground running when entering the studio in late 2021 – the band cutting the basic tracks live and Malcolm Catto providing invaluable input when it came to moulding the music you hear contained throughout The results of this creative melting pot of such talented and seasoned musicians see The Black Delta Movement delivering that ring thing: a layered, honest and deeply entertaining rock’n’roll record. There are a myriad of moods and textures, whether on the garage-blues grooves of opener and first single ‘Fourth Pass Over The Graveyard’, follow-up single ‘Zip-Tie’ which explodes from its moody intro into punk-rock motorik, or the psychedelic slow-burn of ‘Hiding In The Tall Grass’ which manages to channel the likes of The Doors and Spacemen 3 over its 9 hypnotic minutes.
5/1/2023
52:56
#694 : Jimmy Hayward / Director, Animator, Rocker, Father and Friend
Last week I hosted a benefit concert for the great Jimmy Hayward put on by Primus. If you don't know who Jimmy is he is an absolute genius in the Animation world. Jimmy has worked on Toy Story, A Bug's Life, Monsters Inc. Finding Nemo, Shrek 2 and so much more. He is also a full on Rock n Roller with his band Legend Of The Seagullman with Brent Hinds of Mastodon and Danny Carey of Tool. Jimmy has been hit with a very rare form of Skin Cancer and needs our help. Hit the GoFundMe link and then Listen to this episode. https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-jimmy-hayward-kick-cancer-to-the-curb Jimmy is a Beautiful Human so any help would be greatly appreciated. Have a great weekend. DDR
4/27/2023
1:18:57
#693 : Dean Delray Solo / Doing Stand up in Bars, Metallica's 72 Seasons and Mining for Gold In Los Angeles
Today I dive into Doing Comedy in Bars The new Metallica Record Timing is Everything and watching Beef on Netflix
4/24/2023
54:22
#692 : Mario Quintero / Spotlights
Today I sit down with Mario Quintero of the fantastic band Spotlights. Mario and I talk about Spotlights new record Alchemy for The Dead which is coming out April 28th 2023. We also dive into how they got signed to Mike Patton's label Ipecac, the bands early influences and the their upcoming tour with Mr Bungle and The Melvins. Thanks for tuning in and don't forget to subscribe to the podcast. Join my patreon at https://www.patreon.com/DeanDelray All merch and tour dates at https://www.deandelray.com Candles Lit DDR
4/18/2023
59:35
#691 : Dean Delray talks Band Fights, Porsche 911 Turbo's and Inspiration LA with Rin Tanaka
Today I dive into Bands Fighting over Money, Things to do in Las Vegas other than getting drunk and the new Porsche 911 Turbo cars. Thanks for joining me on these solo episodes I really love doing them. See me in Texas this weekend. All tour dates on https://www.deandelray.com