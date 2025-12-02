Decoding Actually Romantic and the Taylor Swift-Charlie XCX feud: Are they BOTH to blame?

Actually Romantic is a funny and clever song. But it's also a diss track aimed at Charlie XCX, who herself put a song out about Taylor on her breakout 2024 Brat album, Sympathy is a Knife, which Charlie said was not a diss track. But Taylor clearly felt dissed, so we'll decode both of these songs to explain why, starting with Actually Romantic. In the end, we'll see why Charlie might not have realized how much her song would piss off Taylor, but also why Actually Romantic might have benefited from a few judicious edits.