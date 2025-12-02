Decoding Actually Romantic and the Taylor Swift-Charlie XCX feud: Are they BOTH to blame?
Actually Romantic is a funny and clever song. But it's also a diss track aimed at Charlie XCX, who herself put a song out about Taylor on her breakout 2024 Brat album, Sympathy is a Knife, which Charlie said was not a diss track. But Taylor clearly felt dissed, so we'll decode both of these songs to explain why, starting with Actually Romantic. In the end, we’ll see why Charlie might not have realized how much her song would piss off Taylor, but also why Actually Romantic might have benefited from a few judicious edits.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
45:18
--------
45:18
Revealed: Ruin the Friendship’s hidden connections to Folklore and The Fate of Ophelia
Ruin the Friendship’s big mystery is why Taylor Swift put a High School heartbreaker on an album about the Eras Tour. Joe and Toni do a deep dive decoding the song’s meaning by explaining its crucial connections to The Fate of Ophelia and the teenage love triangle in Folklore. Then they explore why Taylor has so many haters with the help of former Cosmopolitan editor Amy Odell who hosts the fashion and pop-culture podcast 'Back Row with Amy Odell' (Apple Podcasts, Spotify).
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
1:00:24
--------
1:00:24
Why Eldest Daughter is NOT about Taylor Swift—and what it really means.
Eldest Daughter may be the most controversial song on “The Life of a Showgirl.” Joe and Toni dive headfirst into the controversies about whether this song is too cringe, while raising the provocative question of whether this song is actually about Taylor Swift. And you won’t want to miss our fast-paced interview with New Yorker senior editor Tyler Foggatt who is Taylor fanatic.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
1:07:33
--------
1:07:33
Taylor’s genius trick in Father Figure will blow your mind and solve a big Swiftian mystery
One of Swift's biggest mysteries is why she has so many songs with bad or missing father figures, including many tracks on “The Life of a Showgirl.” In this must-see episode, Joe and Toni fully decode Father Figure, solve the mystery, and reveal one of Taylor’s most ingenious musical devices. They also explain the many illuminating connections between Father Figure and Getaway Car, one of Taylor’s fan favorite songs from Reputation.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
42:19
--------
42:19
Opalite’s real meaning reveals a hard truth about Taylor Swift's songs
Opalite does NOT mean what you think it does—as you’ll learn in this eye-opening episode. The #2 song in America may seem like a simple bop, but in reality, it’s a complex lyrical gem that shines a whole new light on the album. PLUS, we have a must-see interview with the brilliant Charlie Harding, a songwriter who co-hosts the award-winning hit podcast, Switched on Pop. And if you’ve ever wondered why Swift loves to work with Max Martin, Harding provides rare insight into the reclusive Swedish songwriting genius.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
Decoding Taylor Swift will transform how you think about Swift’s songs. It will also teach you the storytelling tools Swift uses that make her a modern-day Shakespeare, but can make you a better communicator and help your content go viral, so you can drive your mission and build your tribe.
Rolling Stone magazine put both Taylor and Joe on its list of “The 100 People Who Are Reinventing America.” On this podcast, Joe Romm and his daughter Toni will give you the life-changing tools to lead, connect, and change the world