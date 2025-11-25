Powered by RND
No Skip Christmas
No Skip Christmas

Arnie Niekamp
ComedyMusic
No Skip Christmas
  Zach Reino and Jess McKenna (from Off Book: The Improvised Musical)
    Musical improvisers Zach and Jess swap Christmas songs with Arnie. Songs from Justin Bieber, the Chieftains, Kermit the frog and more. Creator and Host: Arnie Niekamp Follow him on Bluesky or Instagram or send an Email the show at [email protected]: Jessica McKenna and Zach ReinoListen to Off Book: The Improvised Musical or check out thezachandthejess.com!Producer and Editor: Garrett SchultzArtwork: Allard LabanOpening Theme Music: Andy PolandSong Playlists:Playlist of all the songs for this episode hereThe growing list of accepted Christmas songs hereChristmas-ellaneous: all the songs lovingly rejected so far here
    1:07:36
  Mega Ran
    Rapper Mega Ran swaps Christmas songs with Arnie to see what makes his playlist. Songs from Outkast, Run DMC, Weird Al and more.Creator and Host: Arnie Niekamp Follow him on Bluesky or Instagram or send an Email the show at [email protected]: Mega RanProducer and Editor: Garrett SchultzArtwork: Allard LabanOpening Theme Music: Andy PolandSong Playlists:Playlist of all the songs for this episode hereThe growing list of accepted Christmas songs hereChristmas-ellaneous: all the songs lovingly rejected so far hereYouTube videos [this songs is currently unavailable on Spotify]:The Futureheads - Christmas Was Better In The 80s
    51:38
  Jonathan Coulton and Paul and Storm
    Musicians Jonathan Coulton and Paul and Storm swap Christmas songs with Arnie to see what makes his playlist. Songs from Aimee Mann, Louis Armstrong, Eagles and more.Creator and Host: Arnie Niekamp Follow him on Bluesky or Instagram or send an Email the show at [email protected]: Jonathan Coulton and Paul and StormGet info and tickets for JoCo Cruise!Producer and Editor: Garrett SchultzArtwork: Allard LabanOpening Theme Music: Andy PolandSong Playlists:Playlist of all the songs for this episode hereThe growing list of accepted Christmas songs hereChristmas-ellaneous: all the songs lovingly rejected so far hereYouTube videos [these songs are currently unavailable on Spotify]:Electronic Santa Claus by Blazer ForceWhat Do You Get a Wookie for Christmas (When He Already Owns a Comb?)
    1:04:36
  Helen Zaltzman
    Arnie and Helen Zaltzman (The Allusionist, Answer Me This) swap Christmas songs to see what does and doesn't go on their Christmas playlists. We discuss how American and UK Christmas music is different. And at least one of Arnie's song choices makes Helen say, "Why?"Creator and Host: Arnie Niekamp Follow him on Bluesky or Instagram or send an Email the show at [email protected]: Helen ZaltzmanCheck out The Allusionist and Answer Me ThisProducer and Editor: Garrett SchultzArtwork: Allard LabanOpening Theme Music: Andy PolandSong Playlists:Playlist of all the songs for this episode hereThe growing list of accepted Christmas songs hereChristmas-ellaneous: all the songs lovingly rejected so far hereYouTube Videos:Wizzard - I Wish It Could Be Christmas Every DayMud - Lonely This ChristmasFlying Picket - Only You (on Top of the Pops)Jona Lewie - Stop the CavalryEast 17 - Stay Another DayThe Darkness - Don't Let the Bells EndAdditional Materials:A playlist of Allusionist Christmas episodesA recent Answer Me This Christmas episode
    1:00:01
  Justin McElroy
    Arnie and Justin McElroy (My Brother My Brother & Me, The Adventure Zone) swap Christmas songs to see what does and doesn't go on their Christmas playlists. Songs from Pearl Baily, Ariana Grande, Bill Murray and more.Creator and Host: Arnie Niekamp Follow him on Bluesky or Instagram or send an Email the show at [email protected]: Justin McElroyProducer and Editor: Garrett SchultzArtwork: Allard LabanOpening Theme Music: Andy PolandSong Playlists:Playlist of all the songs for this episode hereThe growing list of accepted Christmas songs hereChristmas-ellaneous: all the songs lovingly rejected so far hereAdditional Materials:Demi Adejuyigbe's September videos playlist
    57:24

About No Skip Christmas

Building the perfect Christmas playlist episode by episode. Musicians, comedians and podcasters recommend songs and Arnie Niekamp (Hello from the Magic Tavern, Jackbox Games) decides if they're added to his ever-growing Christmas music playlist or not.
