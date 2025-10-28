Powered by RND
Techy Tekki Trance, Techno, and Euphoric Hardstyle
Techy Tekki Trance, Techno, and Euphoric Hardstyle
DJ Patochan
ArtsMusic
  • Techy Tekki Trance and Techno Episode 32
    If you like the music - please BUY the music that makes this show possible. Below are the tracks and links for you to support the artist and give credit where it deserves to be. I'm just the DJ - and without the artists - there would be no music.
About Techy Tekki Trance, Techno, and Euphoric Hardstyle

A one hour collection of chart topping Dance music mostly in the Trance, Techno, House, and Hardstyle genres. Blended in a seamless 1 hour mix - this mix is designed to take you on a journey to some of the best songs in the House, Techno, Trance styles - with a harder (Faster) style song at the end. A labor of love for Patrick Brown - who mixes in his Gilbert, Arizona home or while traveling, to share good vibes with dance music lovers around the world. All communication can be via email to [email protected] ---- If you liked the tracks — please support the artist — that’s why I always list the tracks. ((HUGS))
ArtsMusicMusic CommentaryPerforming Arts

