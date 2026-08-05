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450 episodes
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About Back on Figg
Welcome to Back On Figg, your go-to source for the latest in current events and hip hop news. Hosted by T-Rell and Smacc - Broadcasting live twice a week, we bring you up-to-the-minute reports, in-depth analysis, and exclusive interviews from the heart of the hip hop community. Our mission is to keep you informed and engaged with the world around you, while celebrating the vibrant culture and creativity of hip hop. From breaking news and trending topics to behind-the-scenes insights into your favorite artists, Back On Figg is your front-row ticket to the world of hip hop. Join us live every week as we delve into the stories that matter to you. Don't forget to subscribe and hit the notification bell so you never miss a beat. Welcome to the family - we're glad you're here. Stay tuned, stay informed, and stay Back On Figg.Podcast website
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