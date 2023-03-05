Sarah Burns from Barry and How To Get Away With Murder

Episode 446: You don't have to be Detective Mae Dunn to know this is going to be a good one: Sarah Burns is on Turned Out A Punk! Listen in as Damian sits down with one of his favourite TV villains (HTGAWM's Emily Sinclair) to discuss: the good, the bad and the ugly of growing up punk in Long Island and the disconnect it creates with her current Hollywood life. From dealing with anti-Riot Grrrl weirdos in Best Buy, to the importance of Cost and Revs, to Antischism being the world's greatest band, to being in the room for one of punk's most infamous shows: THIS IS NOT TO BE MISSED! Also, don't miss the new season of “Barry” on HBO, starting April 16!