Jennifer was so much more than just the punk rock deity on stage with L7; she was undoubtedly one of humanity’s greatest. Jennifer was a generous person whose kindness touched people around the world. Whether it be through: her words, her photographs, her music or just existence, she was one of punk’s most important ambassadors. Punk, music and the world in general is darker without her light. A legendary musician and person, we were honoured to have had Jennifer as a guest on the show. Our deepest condolences to her family, all her bandmates & everyone who loved her ❤️.

Rest in peace Jennifer Finch 1966 - 2026



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