Damian Abraham has been many things... the singer of a critically acclaimed band, a failed VJ and food network host, one of the minds behind TV's "The Wrestlers... More
Available Episodes
5 of 500
Doni Blair from The Toadies, Hagfish and Only Crime
Episode 449:
Never mind Zach, here's Doni Blair! That's right, the other half of Sherman Texas' punkest siblings is here! After years of his brother Zach's appearances on the show, Doni gets a turn! Join Damian as he sits down with Doni to discuss: surviving Sherman and finding punk. From punk parental lessons, to the Denton/Dallas music explosion, to more on the Blair Brother's life changing friendship with professional wrestler MVP: don't miss this one!
Also, don't miss Doni on tour with The Toadies! Find out more at thetoadies.com
Also, don't miss Doni's fantastic book: "Even If it Kills Me: Martial Arts, Rock, and Roll, and Mortality!
Also, don't miss Zach Blair and MVP on episode 101 of this podcast!
5/3/2023
1:41:13
Glen Matlock and Jon Wurster return!
Splits Vol. 10:
That's right: Glen Matlock (Episode 248) and Jon Wurster (Episode 86, 217, etc.) return to the show, for a conversation Jon has been preparing his whole life for! Join Damian and Jon as they talk to Glen about: Rich Kids, fun times with Iggy Pop, Japan with Johnny Thunders and the burden of having been a teenage Sex Pistol. DON'T MISS THIS ONE!
Also, don't miss Glen's new solo album: "Consequences Coming"! Out everywhere April 28th, on Cooking Vinyl.
Also, don't miss Jon on tour now with The Mountain Goats or each week on The Best Show!
4/20/2023
1:04:27
Robert Trujillo from Metallica
Episode 448:
Rejoice, Robert Trujillo is here! Join Damian as he sits down with Metallica's bass god to discuss growing up in the culture of punk. From the proto-punk power of Cheech and Chong, to backyard parties with Neighbourhood Watch, to lessons learned from Lulu, to the ever evolving world of Metallica: THIS IS NOT TO BE MISSED!
Also, check local listings or click here for more information about the special April 13th global premier worldwide listening parties for Metallica's "72 Seasons"! Out everywhere else April 14th
4/12/2023
1:16:15
Cone from Sum 41 and The Operation M.D.
Episode 447:
Fellow Cone-heads, rejoice! Jason "Cone" McCaslin is on Turned Out A Punk! Listen in as Damian sits down with the Sum 41 bass player to discuss: shared history, working with DMX, lessons learned from Iggy Pop, the perils of finding success in music when you ate young and so much more: this is not be missed!
Also, don't miss the Cone's Cave radio show! Listen live Sundays at 7pmEST. More information: https://www.therock.fm/index.php/cone-s-cave
Also. don't miss Sum 41 on tour this summer. More information: https://www.sum41.com/tour
4/7/2023
2:06:37
Sarah Burns from Barry and How To Get Away With Murder
Episode 446:
You don't have to be Detective Mae Dunn to know this is going to be a good one: Sarah Burns is on Turned Out A Punk! Listen in as Damian sits down with one of his favourite TV villains (HTGAWM's Emily Sinclair) to discuss: the good, the bad and the ugly of growing up punk in Long Island and the disconnect it creates with her current Hollywood life. From dealing with anti-Riot Grrrl weirdos in Best Buy, to the importance of Cost and Revs, to Antischism being the world's greatest band, to being in the room for one of punk's most infamous shows: THIS IS NOT TO BE MISSED!
Also, don't miss the new season of “Barry” on HBO, starting April 16!
Damian Abraham has been many things... the singer of a critically acclaimed band, a failed VJ and food network host, one of the minds behind TV's "The Wrestlers", parent of 3... and undeniably, a punk music obsessive.
Each week, he sits down and chats with an interesting person from various walks of life to find out how their world was influenced and changed by the discovery of a novelty genre that supposedly died out in 1978... PUNK!