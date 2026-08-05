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Turned Out A Punk

Turned Out A Punk
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Turned Out A Punk
Latest episode

710 episodes

  • Turned Out A Punk

    Joe Trohman from Fall Out Boy is here

    08/05/2026 | 2h 11 mins.
    This ain't a scene, it's a goddamn podcast and Joe Trohman is here! Listen in as Damian sits down with Fall Out Boy's legendary guitarist to talk Chicago beef and all things punk! From Confine's Gordie Ball being the link, to the Liz Phair connection, to hatching the pop-punk plan, to Fall Out Boy being a straight edge band, to Pete Wentz's hardcore celebrity, to raising kids that don't hate punk and so much more: DON'T MISS THIS ONE!
    Also, don't miss Joe's comic book: Holy Roller, now in trade paperback!
    Also, don't miss Joe's book: None Of This Rocks!
    Also, don't miss Fall Out Boy's latest: So Much (for) Stardust

    Support this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/turned-out-a-punk/donations

    Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands

    Privacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
  • Turned Out A Punk

    Eric Ozenne from Birdlegs and Unit Pride is here

    07/30/2026 | 2h 11 mins.
    There’s a train of thought going through my mind thinking about Eric Ozenne being on TOAP! Listen in as Damian sits down with the legendary Bay Area vocalist to talk flares for the dramatic and all things punk. From Tim Yo’s tolerance of Unit Pride, to Operation Ivy being a brother band, to running away to Walter from Gorilla Biscuits' house in Queens, to breaking military rules to go vegan, to Lars from Rancid putting Redemption 87 together, to never wanting the Nerve Agents to be the heir apparent and so much more: DON'T MISS THIS ONE!
    Also, don't miss Eric in the awesome Bay Area supergroup: Birdlegs! Grab their new: "Visions Beyond The Ape Cave" LP, out now on Revelation Records!

    Support this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/turned-out-a-punk/donations

    Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands

    Privacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
  • Turned Out A Punk

    Zach Blair and Mike Wiebe from the Drakulas are back

    07/24/2026 | 1h 22 mins.
    You may know Mike Wiebe from Riverboat Gamblers; you may know Zach Blair from Rise Against but together they are (part of) Drakulas and back on TOAP! Listen in as the Damian sits down with his Texas buddies to talk: Warped Tour non-friendships, Zach's time hanging on the LOVE LINE, two ways to see the Rolling Stones in TX, pissing off Don Letts and so much more! DON'T MISS IT!
    Also, don't miss Mike, Zach and Drakulas' FANTASTIC new lp: "Midnight City", out now!!!

    Support this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/turned-out-a-punk/donations

    Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands

    Privacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
  • Turned Out A Punk

    RIP Jennifer Finch

    07/20/2026 | 1h 56 mins.
    Jennifer was so much more than just the punk rock deity on stage with L7; she was undoubtedly one of humanity’s greatest. Jennifer was a generous person whose kindness touched people around the world. Whether it be through: her words, her photographs, her music or just existence, she was one of punk’s most important ambassadors. Punk, music and the world in general is darker without her light. A legendary musician and person, we were honoured to have had Jennifer as a guest on the show. Our deepest condolences to her family, all her bandmates & everyone who loved her ❤️. 
    Rest in peace Jennifer Finch 1966 - 2026

    If you are able to, please donate to her Gofundme: https://www.gofundme.com/f/jennifer-finch-vs-brain-cancer-its-time-to-make-noise

    Support this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/turned-out-a-punk/donations

    Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands

    Privacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
  • Turned Out A Punk

    Tori Amos is here

    07/15/2026 | 50 mins.
    This is not happening?! You bet your life it is: Tori Amos has come to TOAP! Listen in as Damian sits down with one of his musical heroes to talk all things punk! From Paul Williams pep talks, to punk being more than just music, to wanting to see Mick Foley wrestle and so much more: don't miss this one! 📸: Kasia Wozniak
    Also, don't miss Tori's latest fantastic album: "In Times Of Dragons", out now!
    Also, don't miss Tori on tour!

    Support this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/turned-out-a-punk/donations

    Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands

    Privacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
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About Turned Out A Punk
Damian Abraham has been many things... the singer of a critically acclaimed band, a failed VJ and food network host, one of the minds behind TV's "The Wrestlers", parent of 3... and undeniably, a punk music obsessive. Each week, he sits down and chats with an interesting person from various walks of life to find out how their world was influenced and changed by the discovery of a novelty genre that supposedly died out in 1978... PUNK!
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