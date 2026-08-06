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190 episodes
- In this episode, I take you behind the scenes of a recent performance with Nashville-based cover band Party of 5. I share how I prepared for a 40-song setlist, what the band expected from me, how I organized and learned the music, the guitar gear and live rig I used, and what it was like performing the show.
Along the way, I discuss some of the songs and guitar parts I found especially fun or challenging, a few surprises from the gig, and lessons that can help any guitarist become a more prepared, versatile musician.
Whether you're interested in playing live, joining a cover band, or simply learning songs more efficiently, you'll pick up practical tips you can apply to your own guitar playing.
In this episode:
How I prepared for a 40-song cover band gig
Learning a large setlist efficiently
Organizing charts and setlists for live performance
My guitar, Kemper, and live rig
Songs that were especially fun or challenging to learn
What surprised me about the performance
Lessons every guitarist can take away from the experience
🎸 Ready to make serious progress on guitar?
My annual Fall Guitar Intensive is opening soon. It's a 12-week coaching program designed for hobby guitarists who love classic rock, blues, country, and related styles and are ready to stop spinning their wheels. If you're looking for structure, accountability, expert guidance, and a supportive community, be sure to sign up for my email list so you don't miss the announcement.
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- In this episode of the Guitar Music Theory Podcast, Carrie Underwood keyboardist Scott Sheriff returns to help me break down one of the Eagles' most beloved songs, "New Kid in Town."
Together, we explore the key, chord changes, harmony, tones, and techniques that make this classic recording so memorable. From sophisticated chord changes and beautiful voice leading to tasteful guitar fills and layered vocal harmonies, this song is a masterclass in musical craftsmanship.
Scott previously joined me on:
• Ep147 Scott Sheriff - Keyboardist For Carrie Underwood and Huey Lewis Tribute
• Ep156 Biggest Part of Me - How Does This Song Work? - Scott Sheriff
FREE GUITAR TRAINING
Visit GuitarMusicTheory.com to enroll in a free video course calibratd to your current level.
- Episode 187 of the Guitar Music Theory podcast features the return of Nashville music producer Jason Wyatt Kuhn from We The People Music.
Jason first appeared on Episode 173, "From Demo to Radio – Inside Music Production," where we discussed songwriting, studio production, and the process of turning musical ideas into professional recordings. Since then, one of my students, Charles Vincent, has worked with Jason and his team to record several original songs, and I was invited to contribute lead guitar solos to two tracks: "Pretty Little Thing" and "The Way She Moves."
In this episode, Jason and I discuss the recording and production process behind these songs, from rough demos and arrangement ideas to polished final mixes. We also listen to sections of the tracks and break down my guitar solo approach from both a theoretical and artistic perspective, including melodic phrasing, chord tone targeting, emotional pacing, and building solos that support the overall song.
If you've ever wondered how original songs come together in the studio, how professional music production works, or how to craft memorable guitar solos that truly serve the music, this episode gives you an inside look at the creative process.
Jason Wyatt Kuhn and his team are also available for hire, whether you're a hobbyist looking to professionally record your music or an artist pursuing a serious music career. If you have song ideas, demos, riffs, or unfinished material you'd like developed into polished recordings, visit:
https://www.wethepeople.music/
Get free guitar training customized to your skill level and musical interests at:
https://www.GuitarMusicTheory.com
- In this episode, I sit down with my friend and professional guitarist Ryan Jones.
Ryan shares his journey from Fort Wayne, Indiana to studying music in California, connecting with Christian artist Tommy Walker, and eventually touring and recording at a professional level.
We talk about what it's really like to work as a guitarist on the road and in the studio, including Ryan's move to Nashville in 2014, where he built a career doing session work and collaborating with producer and drummer Scott Williamson.
Then everything changed.
When COVID hit, the music industry ground to a halt overnight. Ryan shares how that disruption forced him to rethink his path, leading him to develop new skills as a software developer and eventually land a role at Sweetwater—bringing him full circle back to his hometown.
Along the way, we also dig into:
• What the recording process is really like for working guitarists • Amp tones and how pros think about sound • Real amps vs. modelers—what actually matters • How to adapt when your music career takes an unexpected turn
This is an honest, behind-the-scenes look at the life of a working guitarist—and what it takes to keep moving forward when things don't go as planned.
Summer Jams Zoom Class (2026)
https://desiserna.as.me/schedule.php
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What do you SPECIFICALLY need to do to play guitar better? Answer the questions about your playing at GuitarMusicTheory.com and get FREE custom video instruction calibrated to your current level.
- In episode 185 of the Guitar Music Theory podcast, Desi Serna answers listener questions and breaks down how 6 chords are built, why the 5th is sometimes omitted, and examples of their use in familiar songs.
Desi also plays and discusses the PRS Myles Kennedy Signature model guitar, highlighting its features and tonal range.
If you want to expand your chord vocabulary and better understand how chords function in real songs, this episode will help you connect the dots.
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📕 Get your copy of Lead Guitar Unlocked: Master Expressive Soloing With the Pentatonic Scale https://www.amazon.com/Lead-Guitar-Unlocked-Expressive-Pentatonic/dp/B0FY4XH4TP
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About Guitar Music Theory
This podcast features free audio guitar lessons taught by Desi Serna, author of Fretboard Theory and Guitar Theory For Dummies. Learn how scales, chords, progressions, modes, and more get applied to the fretboard and familiar songs. Hear how to best get your playing skills in order. Begin to improvise and compose. Understand why your favorite songs sound so good. ➝ What do you specifically need to do in order to play guitar better? Visit the GuitarMusicTheory.com website to get FREE custom video instruction calibrated to your current level. Discover how to progressively play and sound better—today, in as little as 33 minutes!Podcast website
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