In this episode, I take you behind the scenes of a recent performance with Nashville-based cover band Party of 5. I share how I prepared for a 40-song setlist, what the band expected from me, how I organized and learned the music, the guitar gear and live rig I used, and what it was like performing the show.

Along the way, I discuss some of the songs and guitar parts I found especially fun or challenging, a few surprises from the gig, and lessons that can help any guitarist become a more prepared, versatile musician.

Whether you're interested in playing live, joining a cover band, or simply learning songs more efficiently, you'll pick up practical tips you can apply to your own guitar playing.

In this episode:

How I prepared for a 40-song cover band gig



Learning a large setlist efficiently



Organizing charts and setlists for live performance



My guitar, Kemper, and live rig



Songs that were especially fun or challenging to learn



What surprised me about the performance



Lessons every guitarist can take away from the experience



🎸 Ready to make serious progress on guitar?

My annual Fall Guitar Intensive is opening soon. It's a 12-week coaching program designed for hobby guitarists who love classic rock, blues, country, and related styles and are ready to stop spinning their wheels. If you're looking for structure, accountability, expert guidance, and a supportive community, be sure to sign up for my email list so you don't miss the announcement.

Visit GuitarMusicTheory.com and click Subscribe at the top of the page, or enroll in one of the free video courses featured on the home page.