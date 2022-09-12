This podcast features free audio guitar lessons taught by Desi Serna, author of Fretboard Theory and Guitar Theory For Dummies. Learn how scales, chords, progre... More
Ep139 No More Mr. Nice Guy - How Does This Song Work?
"No More Mr. Nice Guy" by Alice Cooper uses modal mixture, chromatic voice leading, and pentatonic scales. Listen to this podcast episode for a complete music theory breakdown.
4/15/2023
42:17
Ep138 Q&A arpeggios from hell - practice structure - strumming and singing - 5/4 time signature - parallel modes - King of Birds
In my latest podcast episode, I answer listener questions about arpeggios, practicing, strumming and singing, 5/4 time signature, parallel modes, REM's King of Birds, and more.
3/11/2023
52:21
Ep137 Minor Seven Chord Hack and Q&A looper pedals - exercises - stage fright - ADHD - and more
My latest podcast episode discusses a useful guitar hack where major triads can be used as minor 7th chord inversions. I also answer listener questions about looper pedals, exercises, stage fright, ADHD, and more.
2/3/2023
44:03
Ep136 Adding Effects to Acoustic Guitar
In my latest podcast episode, I demonstrate the sound of an acoustic guitar with added effects such as reverb, delay, chorus, and others. Learn how to use these effects to spice up your sound on stage and in the studio.
1/19/2023
51:29
Ep135 Matt Reviere Christmas Music
In episode 135 of the Guitar Music Theory podcast, I welcome back Carrie Underwood guitarist Matt Reviere to discuss the genius of Christmas music. Matt talks about some of his favorite Christmas songs and how much modern pop music pales compared to the holiday compositions from past eras.
