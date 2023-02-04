The Million Dollaz Worth of Game show, a weekly podcast with rapper/actor @GillieDaKing and social media influencer and disruptor @Wallo267 - The perfect blend ... More
SLIM THUG: MILLION DOLLAZ WORTH OF GAME EPISODE 217
We sit down with the legendary rapper, entrepreneur, and community leader Slim Thug. Slim Thug quickly became one of the most prominent Hip Hop artists in the early 2000's with hits like "Still Tippin'" and "I Run", showcasing his distinctive Southern drawl, laid-back flow, and impeccable style. But Slim Thug is more than just a rapper. He's also a savvy businessman and investor, with a diverse portfolio of successful ventures in real estate, fashion, and more. On this episode, Slim Thug shares his wisdom and insights on everything from the music industry to entrepreneurship, from building wealth to making a positive impact on the world.
4/30/2023
1:22:21
CHARLAMAGNE THA GOD & DJ ENVY: MILLION DOLLAZ WORTH OF GAME EPISODE 216
We're joined by two of the biggest names in radio and entertainment: Charlamagne tha God and DJ Envy. Charlamagne Tha God is a media mogul and co-host of the nationally syndicated morning show, The Breakfast Club. He is known for his provocative commentary and fearless approach to tackling controversial topics. DJ Envy is a world-renowned DJ, producer, and co-host of The Breakfast Club. We dive into a wide range of topics from the challenges of building a successful career in the entertainment industry to the importance of mental health and self-care. With their ability to cover any topic and hilarious commentary this episode is one for the books.
4/23/2023
2:13:37
ANTONIO BROWN: MILLION DOLLAZ WORTH OF GAME EPISODE 215
We are joined by none other than Antonio Brown, one of the most talented and controversial NFL wide receivers of all time. AB was a star athlete in high school college, then 2010, Brown declared for the NFL draft and was picked up by the Pittsburgh Steelers. Over the next ten years, Antonio Brown became one of the most dominant receivers in the league. However, Brown's career was not without its controversies. He clashed with teammates, coaches, and front office personnel, and was involved in several off-field incidents that led to legal trouble. In this episode, we'll dive into Antonio Brown's career highs and lows, his thoughts on the current state of the NFL, and his plans for the future.
4/16/2023
1:27:00
RAE SREMMURD: MILLION DOLLAZ WORTH OF GAME EPISODE 214
We're joined by sibling hip-hop duo Rae Sremmurd. Swae Lee and Slim Jxmmi rose to fame with their chart-topping hits "Black Beatles" and "No Type", and have since become known for their high-energy performances, unique sound, and infectious beats. Swae Lee and Slim Jxmmi share their journey from small-town Mississippi to becoming Grammy-nominated artists. They discuss their creative process and the inspiration behind some of their biggest hits, as well as the challenges they've faced along the way. The conversation also delves into the state of hip-hop today, with Swae Lee and Slim Jxmmi sharing their thoughts on the industry and the importance of staying true to oneself as an artist. With their unique sound and undeniable talent, Rae Sremmurd continue to be a force in the world of music, and have proven this yet again with their new project, "Sremm 4 Life".
4/9/2023
LIL DICKY: MILLION DOLLAZ WORTH OF GAME EPISODE 213
We haven't had a Dave since the one and only Miami Portnoy. Rapper, comedian, and actor, Lil Dicky been a viral sensation since the rollout of his first hit single "Ex-Boyfriend" in 2013, and has since released multiple successful albums and singles, including "Freaky Friday" featuring Chris Brown and "Earth" featuring numerous celebrity cameos. He's also known for his comedic talent, which he often incorporates into his music videos, live performances, and hit TV show loosely based on his own life and experiences, "Dave". We dive into his process and journey from going out on a limb and spending his bar mitzvah money on music videos to working with legends like Snoop Dogg.
The Million Dollaz Worth of Game show, a weekly podcast with rapper/actor @GillieDaKing and social media influencer and disruptor @Wallo267 - The perfect blend of discussing music, real life issues, personal experiences, honest advice and comedy