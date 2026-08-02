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457 episodes
- This week on Million Dollaz Worth of Game we celebrate Gillie’s 50th Birthday!
The guys reflect on Gillie’s 50th birthday party, then they talk LeBron in Philly, and Wallo is tries to get down to the bottom of what’s going on in boxing.
We end the episode with some G.A.M.E. about relationships!
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You can find every episode of this show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or YouTube. Prime Members can listen ad-free on Amazon Music. For more, visit barstool.link/mworthofgame
- Another classic Million Dollaz Worth of Game episode with Tony Yayo & Uncle Murda.
Gillie & Wallo took a trip up 95 north to link with Tony Yayo & Uncle Murda to discuss their issue with Memphis Bleek's comments, how expanding into podcasting is going, and they defend NY against the Gillie.
This is an instant classic.
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You can find every episode of this show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or YouTube. Prime Members can listen ad-free on Amazon Music. For more, visit barstool.link/mworthofgame
- This week on Million Dollaz Worth of Game we have one the greatest song writers of his generation, THE DREAM.
We hit the studio to talk with The Dream about how splits work, what was it like working on some of the biggest songs ever, and how does he approach creating. These old heads also talk about gout for way too long.
This episode was hilarious and full of game!
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You can find every episode of this show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or YouTube. Prime Members can listen ad-free on Amazon Music. For more, visit barstool.link/mworthofgame
- This week on Million Dollaz Worth of Game we head to Broward County in Florida to link up with young superstar Loe Shimmy.
We sat down at Lamar Jackson's restaurant to talk about the up & coming rappers new single " Five Star Freak" as well as his plans to take over the game.
Loe talks about growing up in the hood in Florida, his mindset on making music and announces his next project.
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Stella Blue - Get yours now at https://stellabluecoffee.com, Amazon and select retailers across the country.
You can find every episode of this show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or YouTube. Prime Members can listen ad-free on Amazon Music. For more, visit barstool.link/mworthofgame
- This week on Million Dollaz Worth of Game, Gillie & Wallo sit down for one of the most powerful conversations in the show's history with Blacc Sam, Bino Rideaux, and BH to discuss "PROLIFIC" the long-awaited posthumous collaboration album from Nipsey Hussle and Bino Rideaux, arriving August 14.
PROLIFIC is a 15-track project that Nipsey Hussle and Bino Rideaux recorded together in 2017 following the success of Nipsey's Grammy-nominated classic, Victory Lap. Years later, those closest to Nipsey believe the time is finally right for the world to hear this timeless body of work.
Bino Rideaux shares never-before-heard stories about creating the album in the very same studio where this interview was filmed, reflecting on the creative energy, Nipsey's vision, and why the music still sounds as fresh today as it did when it was recorded.
Blacc Sam opens up about preserving Nipsey Hussle's legacy, carrying on after losing a loved one, and shares heartfelt stories about Nipsey's character long before the world knew his name. Gillie, Wallo, and the team also reflect on what it truly means to keep someone's vision alive.
This episode is a celebration of legacy for one of hip-hop's greatest voices.
Rest in Peace to the late, great Nipsey Hussle.
The Marathon Continues. 🏁
https://nipseyhussleprolific.com/
#MillionDollazWorthOfGame #MDWOG #NipseyHussle #BlaccSam #BinoRideaux #Prolific #VictoryLap #HipHopPodcast #GillieDaKing #Wallo267 #RapPodcast #TheMarathonContinues
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You can find every episode of this show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or YouTube. Prime Members can listen ad-free on Amazon Music. For more, visit barstool.link/mworthofgame
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About Million Dollaz Worth Of Game
The Million Dollaz Worth of Game show, a weekly podcast with rapper/actor @GillieDaKing and social media influencer and disruptor @Wallo267 - The perfect blend of discussing music, real life issues, personal experiences, honest advice and comedyYou can find every episode of this show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or YouTube. Prime Members can listen ad-free on Amazon Music. For more, visit barstool.link/mworthofgamePodcast website
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