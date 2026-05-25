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26 episodes
- Dallas rising star Montana 700 sits down with Jim Jones on Artist to Artist to talk about his journey from Oak Cliff to the spotlight, the “New Dallas” movement, independence in the music game, and turning street hustle into real business. From going viral to navigating the industry, Montana keeps it real about growth, family, and staying ready for success.
- Shyne sits down on Artist to Artist with Jim Jones for a powerful conversation about his journey from Brooklyn to Belize, navigating fame, prison, politics, and returning to music. From hip-hop legacy to becoming a political leader, Shyne opens up about growth, redemption, and stepping back into the spotlight.
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About "Artist 2 Artist" hosted by Jim Jones
Dipsets own Jim Jones, sits down with Artist on his own new podcast "Artist 2 Artist" where they deep dive into culture, music industry & experiences.Podcast website
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"Artist 2 Artist" hosted by Jim Jones
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