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"Artist 2 Artist" hosted by Jim Jones

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"Artist 2 Artist" hosted by Jim Jones
Latest episode

26 episodes

  • "Artist 2 Artist" hosted by Jim Jones

    Ep 25: Yung Bleu

    05/24/2026 | 56 mins.
  • "Artist 2 Artist" hosted by Jim Jones

    Benny The Butcher hosted by Jim Jones Ep 24

    05/17/2026 | 32 mins.
  • "Artist 2 Artist" hosted by Jim Jones

    Desi Banks hosted by Jim Jones Ep 22

    05/17/2026 | 58 mins.
  • "Artist 2 Artist" hosted by Jim Jones

    Montana 700 hosted by Jim Jones (ep. 21)

    05/07/2026 | 36 mins.
    Dallas rising star Montana 700 sits down with Jim Jones on Artist to Artist to talk about his journey from Oak Cliff to the spotlight, the “New Dallas” movement, independence in the music game, and turning street hustle into real business. From going viral to navigating the industry, Montana keeps it real about growth, family, and staying ready for success.
  • "Artist 2 Artist" hosted by Jim Jones

    Shyne host by Jim Jones (ep. 22)

    05/07/2026 | 32 mins.
    Shyne sits down on Artist to Artist with Jim Jones for a powerful conversation about his journey from Brooklyn to Belize, navigating fame, prison, politics, and returning to music. From hip-hop legacy to becoming a political leader, Shyne opens up about growth, redemption, and stepping back into the spotlight.
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About "Artist 2 Artist" hosted by Jim Jones
Dipsets own Jim Jones, sits down with Artist on his own new podcast "Artist 2 Artist" where they deep dive into culture, music industry & experiences.
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