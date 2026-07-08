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Circling The Drain

John E. Bozeman & Jay Harper
MusicMusic Interviews
Circling The Drain
Latest episode

46 episodes

  • Circling The Drain

    Politics, Pop Culture, and the Death of Fun :: Ep 46 Circling the Drain Podcast

    07/08/2026 | 1h 10 mins.
    On this episode of Circling The Drain, Johnny B, Jay Harper, and Jim talk about how political division has seeped into every corner of entertainment and media. They trade stories from talk radio, debate Trump’s influence on patriot events, and unpack why fans are turning on artists who get too political from the stage.
    The guys also reminisce about women who changed rock (Linda Ronstadt, Ann and Nancy Wilson, Amy Lee), underrated girl and boy bands, and classic film stars and directors. They hit on the Morgan Wallen and Jason Aldean controversies, the 250th celebration tied to Trump, CMA Fest politics, and how talk radio and cable news are burning people out. It’s part nostalgia, part media critique, and part “can we please just enjoy a show again?”
    Includes:
     – Behind-the-scenes stories from talk radio and WTN
     – How politics hijacked July 4th and the 250th celebration
     – Country music’s culture war: Jason Aldean, Morgan Wallen, Beyoncé, CMA/ACM awards
     – Why conservative talk radio has become an echo chamber
     – Classic crushes and icons: Linda Ronstadt, Bridget Fonda, Cher, Marilyn Monroe
     – Film noir, Turner Classic Movies, and Spielberg’s new UFO film
     – Trace Adkins, Taylor Sheridan, and dream casting for Yellowstone-style shows
    Timed Highlights:
     0:00 Lioness, Linus and dad-joke cold open
     0:45 Johnny B, Jay, and Jim check in and bust chops on age and birthdays
     2:50 Sharing birthdays with Tom Cruise, Andrew Garfield, Demi Lovato, Amy Adams, Scorsese, and Danny DeVito
     4:10 Jim’s last-minute save as a baseball PA announcer and learning the lingo on the fly
     7:50 Mercy rules, softball vs baseball pace, and why tournament ball can be brutal
     8:45 Rush’s new drummer on tour and pulling off Tom Sawyer live
     10:15 Blink-182’s drummer, plane crashes, DJ AM, and guilty-pleasure pop bands
     12:10 Boy bands, Backstreet Boys, The Bangles, Go-Go’s, and needing more women drummers and guitarists
     14:15 Linda Ronstadt, Ann and Nancy Wilson, Amy Lee, and greatest female rock vocalists
     15:59 Linda Ronstadt stories, studios in Nashville, and realizing you’ve been sitting next to a legend
     19:10 Aging icons: Linda Ronstadt, Cher turning 80, separating politics from performance
     21:14 Trump, De Niro, Sean Penn, Johnny Depp and when politics ruins the art
     22:38 Trump’s 250th celebration, Martina McBride and Bret Michaels backing out
     25:00 Can we have a non-political patriotic event anymore? Remembering the 1976 Bicentennial
     29:30 Covid money printing, tariffs, gas prices, and why voters always come back to their wallets
     31:00 Bruce Springsteen, the Black Crowes, and crowds telling artists to “shut up and play”
     32:10 CMA Fest, Justin Pearson, and bringing politicians on stage to rant
     32:58 Music Row’s political disconnect from the country audience
     33:37 Morgan Wallen being ignored by awards shows despite massive popularity
     33:58 Jason Aldean’s “Try That in a Small Town,” Columbia courthouse, and outrage over the video
     34:51 A billion streams, Congressional recognition, and producing the songwriter podcast
     35:58 10–15 years of politics dividing entertainment
     36:34 Steve Earle, protest songs, and when stage rants kill the vibe
     37:10 Dixie Chicks backlash, Natalie Maines, and radio phones melting down
     37:50 Playing Dixie Chicks on classic country formats and the name-change wars (Dixie Chicks, Lady A)
     38:33 College indoctrination, Jim Breuer’s bit, and “racist, sexist, gender” on repeat
     39:40 Campus politics then vs now, old-school professors who actually debated
     40:59 Talk radio turning into an echo chamber and worshipping Trump
     41:38 Jim getting heat on WTN for criticizing Trump’s spending
     42:21 Audience demanding red meat and nothing but politics
     44:16 Burnout from politics on air: filling in at WTN and being exhausted by the news cycle
     45:18 Fox News running nonstop in the background and how it shapes older viewers
     48:54 Family stories: visiting parents and in-laws who live on cable news and Trump
     49:53 Streaming instead of news: Turner Classic Movies, film noir, and great writing
     50:47 Classic Hollywood glamor, Bogart and Bacall, Marilyn Monroe, and missing wit in modern movies
     52:00 Marvel highs and lows after Endgame and Spielberg’s new disclosure/UFO movie
     53:23 Emily Blunt, Monty Python references, and “huge tracts of land”
     54:02 Whatever happened to Bridget Fonda and why she left Hollywood
     55:00 Privacy, health, car accidents, and what aging looks like in the spotlight
     57:17 Growing up a Fonda, Hollywood burnout, and punning about “Fond of Fondas”
     57:37 Sound drops, Kelsey Grammer’s legendary stage fall, and physical comedy clips
     58:15 Trace Adkins’ accident, almost losing a leg, and that unreal voice in headphones
     59:44 Deep-voice envy, timbre, and why Trace belongs in a Taylor Sheridan series
     1:00:36 IndyCar in Nashville, Alex Palou, short shorts, and being surrounded by race fans
     1:02:06 Hospital stories, heart issues, and future guest John with his Muscle Shoals lineage
     1:03:26 Why it’s fun but risky to wade into politics on a usually non-political show
     1:04:10 Nearing episode 50 and the idea of “drinking before vs after” each podcast
     1:05:21 Racing, upcoming events in Nashville, and guests missing the studio driveway
     1:08:24 Directions, flagpoles, and the perils of running a hidden hilltop studio
     1:09:21 Joking about fans “clogging the drain” and possible spin-off names
     1:10:00 Where to find Circling The Drain across platforms and video/audio

    Follow Johnny B:
    https://www.facebook.com/john.e.bozeman
    Follow Jay Harper:
    https://www.facebook.com/harperjeff
    Follow Jim:
    www.jmvos.com

    Circling The Drain is produced by It's Your Show dot Co
    www.itsyourshow.co
  • Circling The Drain

    Trace Adkins on Nashville’s Boom, Real Country, and Rowdy Road Stories :: Ep 45 Circling the Drain Podcast

    07/01/2026 | 49 mins.
    Country icon Trace Adkins gets candid about buying his Tennessee farm, Nashville’s explosive growth, and why “perfect” modern records leave him cold. He shares wild stories with Merle Haggard, Waylon Jennings, Buck Owens, and more, plus visions for a catfish joint called Hot Mamas.
    Trace Adkins is back for part three, and this time he goes deep on life at the farm, Nashville’s real estate explosion, and why old-school, imperfect records still hit harder than today’s polished tracks. From Merle Haggard in boxer shorts with a joint over his ear to Waylon cussing the bugs onstage and Buck Owens’ brutally honest “low note” advice, Trace tells the kind of stories only a true country legend can.
    He and the guys also riff on Nashville turning into a “clean New Orleans,” soccer vs. hockey, the changing studio scene, in-ear monitors vs. wedges, health food vs. fried catfish, and his dream of opening a catfish joint called “Hot Mamas.” If you love real country, road stories, and unfiltered opinions, this is your episode.
     1:01 How Trace found his dream 100‑acre farm (and paid more later for 30 acres)
     2:55 Nashville’s growth, California money, and $3M homes in former farm fields
     3:35 “Clean New Orleans” vibes: Broadway, CMA week, and 250 people a day moving in
     5:19 Murfreesboro, Franklin, Gallatin: when the outer ring gets just as crowded
     6:07 Getting outside 840 to keep “country living” alive
     7:26 Little League moms, grocery store encounters, and a fan story gone sideways
     8:18 Why Trace hates soccer and loves hockey fights
     10:37 Being a Titans fan, the Music City Miracle, and growing up with the Saints
     12:20 Nashville before the Titans and Predators: massage parlors, Printer’s Alley, and a ghost town downtown
     17:07 What happens to Music Row studios when AI and home recording take over?
     18:39 “Too perfect” records vs. real, messy, live music
     19:46 Cutting with Asleep at the Wheel high and out of tune – and why that’s exactly what Trace wanted
     20:22 Loving rough live albums and records with mistakes and feel
     21:54 Old records recorded by eye and cue, not click tracks and grids
     22:33 Trace refuses to sing to a click in the studio
     23:00 One in‑ear, loud wedges, and missing the days of club monitors ripping his face off
     25:08 Country legends: Merle Haggard in boxers, Waylon fighting bugs, and Hall of Fame grudges
     29:41 Buck Owens puts Trace through his paces and gives him brutal “low note” advice
     33:05 Grand Ole Opry memories and realizing he’s now one of the “old guys” backstage
     36:09 Married to a fitness model: salmon, rice, salads… and disastrous squash brownies
     38:02 “I pay for premium health insurance so I can eat what I want”
     39:30 Bougie Nashville: Sperry’s, Perry’s, Bourbon Steak, truffle and duck‑fat fries
     40:46 Organic fast food and shameless restaurant plugs
     41:38 Trace’s dream restaurant: a catfish joint called “Hot Mamas” with flirtatious 50‑something waitresses
     43:28 Victoria’s “guilt‑free” menu concept and why Trace’s buddies won’t eat there
     44:20 Real pizza talk: New York‑style favorites and local spots
     45:22 Mafia‑vibe Italian joints, Godfather radio bits, and ticking off the real bosses
     46:37 Wrapping up: three hours with Trace, veterans work, 30th anniversary tour, and where to find Circling the Drain

    Follow Johnny B:
    https://www.facebook.com/john.e.bozeman
    Follow Jay Harper:
    https://www.facebook.com/harperjeff
    Follow Jim:
    www.jmvos.com

    Circling The Drain is produced by It's Your Show dot Co
    www.itsyourshow.co
  • Circling The Drain

    Hit Songs, Phil Valentine Memories, Trump Stories & “Arlington” w/Trace Adkins Pt. 2 :: Ep 44 Circling the Drain Podcast

    06/24/2026 | 56 mins.
    In Part 2 of our deep-dive with country icon Trace Adkins, we get the stories behind his most emotional and controversial songs, from “Honky Tonk Badonkadonk” to “You’re Gonna Miss This” and “Arlington.” Trace shares powerful memories from Arlington National Cemetery, his candid take on Donald Trump, and the radio days with Phil Valentine that almost got people fired.

    We also dig into his acting career, how he met his wife on a movie set, the wild origin of his dog “Gary Busey,” and why he believes live shows are now the only truly “real” part of the music business.

    0:43 – If Trace had to be in a tribute band forever, who would he choose? 
    1:36 – Waylon Jennings’ “Honky Tonk Heroes” and how it inspired Trace’s “Dangerous Man” album cover  
    3:25 – The grind of album photo shoots and making a real, gritty cover shot  
    4:12 – The Phil Valentine show, stepdad life, and getting sick of “Honky Tonk Badonkadonk”  
    5:44 – Why “Honky Tonk Badonkadonk” is cleverly written, not just a novelty hit  
    6:42 – How the song became the most-played country song in strip club history  
    7:44 – The backroom label deals behind certain cuts and how “You’re Gonna Miss This” started as a wedding song  
    9:00 – “I thought it was too sappy” – Trace misjudges a song that becomes a massive number one  
    10:26 – Ashley Gorley’s hit-making juggernaut and why everyone wants one of his songs  
    11:04 – Writing “American Made” for the country’s 250th anniversary  
    11:38 – “Arlington” and “An Empty Chair” – songs that choke him up on stage  
    12:04 – Performing “Arlington” at Arlington National Cemetery and barely getting through it  
    12:43 – Why Trace only does “Arlington” for the right audiences (and never for drunks or festivals)  
    14:04 – The true story behind “Arlington” and Lance Corporal Patrick Nixon  
    16:26 – Playing “Arlington” on air, Phil Valentine’s reaction, and the emotional weight of the song  
    17:04 – Remembering Phil Valentine: sparring on-air, sharp wit, and real friendship  
    18:34 – A hilarious voicemail from Trace and joking about “your little radio show”  
    19:22 – Rodeo memories, FCC close calls, and the infamous “hot and juicy” weather report  
    21:18 – Live radio chaos: open mics, cussing and thinking they’d be fired  
    22:16 – Trace’s new production company “Fifth Rodeo” and its cowboy-with-a-fifth-of-whiskey logo  
    23:14 – Why Trace doesn’t want the pressure of doing a podcast  
    24:07 – From tractors to Lululemon and voiceovers: “degradation” of the conversation  
    24:19 – “Ultimate Cowboy Showdown,” real cowboys and concern for the horses  
    25:25 – Why some ranch work still has to be done on horseback  
    26:08 – Trace’s Christmas show: Celtic vibes, stories behind songs and gospel roots  
    27:32 – Feeling good about the Christmas show vs. “I’m sorry, Lord” after “Badonkadonk”  
    28:08 – Is memorizing dialog hard? How years on stage made acting easier  
    28:58 – Directors who demand word-for-word delivery vs. those who allow improvisation  
    29:46 – Meeting his wife on the set of “The Virginian” in Vancouver  
    30:21 – How his wife writes, acts and why their dog is named Gary Busey  
    31:50 – The Christmas parade, a weird looking puppy and the Gary Busey hair and teeth  
    32:05 – Writing a song for the 250th and the Freedom 250 concert controversy  
    32:48 – PBS Fourth of July, Trump’s event, and shifting TV schedules  
    34:02 – The best Trump impressions Trace has heard and how Trump exaggerated his own persona  
    35:43 – Riding in Trump’s limo and getting asked: “Are you reasonably faithful to your wife?”  
    36:55 – Trump Jr. explains his job: “I follow him around and put fires out”  
    37:42 – Wanting to be Ambassador to Australia or the “Office of Hell No”  
    38:00 – How Trace judges Trump: “He’s a rich old asshole, not evil”  
    39:11 – New York real estate, DC politics, and why Trump didn’t need to run  
    40:00 – Meeting Trump on the plane: funny, warm, and totally different from the public caricature  
    40:31 – Touring Trump’s penthouse and offices: proud of what he’s built  
    41:04 – Negotiating through hyperbole: Greenland, Canada, and “shooting for the moon”  
    42:23 – Dave Chappelle’s take on Trump’s debate moment about tax loopholes  
    43:07 – Rand Paul vs. Trump on stage and how one debate moment flipped opinions  
    43:54 – Label history: Capitol, Show Dog, Broken Bow, Verge, and coming back “home” to MCA  
    45:22 – Why this next MCA album might be Trace’s last  
    45:32 – New artists he likes (Ella Langley) and why she “has every tool”  
    46:12 – Betting whether Ella Langley will stay country or go pop  
    46:42 – Not knowing many of today’s artists and thinking “Shaboozy” was a whiskey brand  
    47:32 – Loving traditional country and hopes for a pendulum swing (Zach Topp)  
    47:57 – Advice for new artists in the AI era and why live shows are the last “real” thing  
    48:54 – Getting fooled by an AI demo and how hard it is to tell what’s real  
    49:14 – Why you should never spend your own money if people truly believe in you  
    50:12 – Writing his book with twin collaborators and building the “roller coaster” story  
    52:33 – Immigration, politics and realizing parts of the book were prophetic  
    52:53 – Feeling uneasy before release and calling Charlie Daniels for advice  
    53:55 – Charlie Daniels’ wisdom: “People who don’t like you now aren’t going to read your book”  
    54:20 – Singing at Charlie Daniels’ funeral and what Charlie meant to him  
    54:51 – Why he probably didn’t sell enough books to worry in the first place  
    55:09 – Why there’s no audiobook yet and how a Trace-voiced edition could revive it  
    56:00 – Ideas for updating the book with new chapters and addendums  
    56:17 – Tease: Trace Adkins Part 3 is coming to Circling the Drain  

    Follow Johnny B:
    https://www.facebook.com/john.e.bozeman
    Follow Jay Harper:
    https://www.facebook.com/harperjeff
    Follow Jim:
    www.jmvos.com

    Circling The Drain is produced by It's Your Show dot Co
    www.itsyourshow.co
  • Circling The Drain

    Trace Adkins: Near-Death Stories, Oil Rigs, And 30 Years In Country Music :: Ep 43 Circling the Drain Podcast

    06/17/2026 | 1h
    Country legend Trace Adkins joins Circling the Drain for a raw, funny, and unfiltered conversation about survival, success, and the scars he picked up along the way.
    Trace opens up about growing up in small-town Louisiana, singing bass in church, working dangerous oil rigs in the Gulf, getting shot by an ex-wife, flipping a tractor, multiple open-heart surgeries, and why he still prefers hard work on the farm to life on the tour bus. He also talks about his breakout in Nashville, label politics, 30 years in country music, and how acting and voiceover work have kept him relevant.
    Along the way you’ll hear wild stories featuring Gene Simmons, Mark Wahlberg, Kurt Russell, Donald Trump, Blake Shelton, and more – plus why the national anthem still makes him nervous every single time.
    This is Part 1 of our Trace Adkins series on Circling the Drain.

    1:56 – Trace walks in like a superstar and why everyone respects him 
    2:26 – The only “tangible result” of being on stage: applause and then back to the bus 
    3:03 – Farm life, physical work, and needing something real to show for the day 
    3:50 – Taking down massive ash trees and chasing a chainsaw voiceover gig 
    4:30 – Losing a Steel commercial because he didn’t wear gloves 
    6:09 – 12+ years as the voice of Firestone and other national campaigns 
    6:42 – KFC, Farmer Boys, and ongoing work with Wounded Warrior Project 
    7:30 – Five daughters, Lululemon bills, and the idea of Trace voicing an athleisure brand 
    8:01 – Intimidating the boyfriends: hunting on his land and the “I could bury you here” moment 
    9:47 – Telling a boyfriend he “wasn’t going to make it” and helping him cut his losses 
    10:25 – Five daughters, three ex-wives, and being “five times more confused about women” 
    11:10 – Growing up in church: singing beside his granddad with that rich bass voice 
    11:40 – Discovering that “chicks dig the bass” in a gospel quartet at 17 
    12:43 – Hayrides, jamborees, and covering Haggard and Buck Owens 
    13:20 – Working offshore on a drilling rig and singing in the wheelhouse after 12-hour shifts 
    14:08 – Winning the Wild Turkey Battle of the Bands and coming to Nashville 
    15:00 – Club circuits, drugs, booze, and learning “everything you’re not supposed to do” 
    16:08 – Getting his first guitar at 10 and taking lessons in Spring Hill, Louisiana 
    16:42 – Why he calls himself a “lazy guitar player” and just plays enough to accompany himself 
    17:11 – Cutting off a finger and the chords he can’t play anymore 
    17:40 – The shooting: getting shot by an ex-wife and why he didn’t press charges 
    18:52 – Bullet through the heart and both lungs, Life Flight, and Vanderbilt saving his life 
    19:45 – Bleeding on the floor, protecting the new carpet, and passing out in the atrium 
    21:04 – Being 32, strong, and why that’s the only reason he survived 
    21:39 – Scars from construction work, broken arms and legs, ribs, and flipped tractors 
    23:15 – Tractor roll-over, crushed sternum, and calling a neighbor with a backhoe to save him 
    24:16 – Trauma surgery vs. scheduled open-heart surgery and the pain difference 
    25:14 – Why he doesn’t write songs about his craziest life events 
    26:00 – Capitol Records, meeting Scott Hendricks at baggage claim, and getting offered a deal on stage 
    27:06 – Being a big, striking presence and coming from a tall family 
    28:21 – Shrinking from 6'6" to 6'5" and feeling it in the joints 
    28:52 – Label politics after Scott leaves Capitol and refusing to go back into the building 
    29:29 – Almost throwing an executive out the window and the Patsy Cline “she’s dead” story 
    31:02 – New leadership, Mike Dungan, and how Tim DuBois helped push Trace’s career forward 
    32:17 – The Chrome era, bikes, and typecast biker roles in movies 
    33:00 – Deepwater Horizon, playing a furious parent, and Peter Berg demanding more intensity 
    35:30 – Manhandling Mark Wahlberg on set and the behind-the-scenes story 
    35:59 – Meeting Kurt Russell and seeing oilfield authenticity on screen 
    36:38 – Why that movie got the oilfield details right 
    37:01 – Taylor Sheridan, Land Man delays, and writers chasing the next “shiny toy” 
    38:53 – Yellowstone, spinoffs, and the risk of losing momentum between seasons 
    40:04 – Getting tricked into a faith-based movie (Mom’s Night Out) and only reading his sides 
    41:23 – Peeing fire as a demon in a field and calling it his greatest scene ever 
    49:00 – Gene Simmons on Celebrity Apprentice and how he changed the rules of the game 
    52:01 – Turning hot dogs into $5,000 donations and reshaping the show around charity money 
    53:07 – The mysterious “go to my room” invitation and the producer’s warning 
    53:52 – What Trace really thinks of Gene Simmons and his magnetism 
    54:08 – His take on Donald Trump and how “what you see is what you get” 
    54:34 – Why the national anthem still makes him nervous, from car lots to the World Series 
    55:52 – Respecting the anthem, the range of the song, and starting in the basement 
    56:47 – Land of the Free as the vocal high point and the challenge of the melody 
    57:16 – Reading music, Nashville number system, and forgetting trombone days 
    57:58 – Losing music programs in public schools and why that bothers him 
    58:17 – Country heroes: George Jones, Merle Haggard, Waylon Jennings, and more 
    58:48 – Hillbilly Bone with Blake Shelton and why Blake is always chasing the laugh 
    59:31 – Wrapping Part 1 and teasing more Trace Adkins stories to come 
    Follow Johnny B:
    https://www.facebook.com/john.e.bozeman
    Follow Jay Harper:
    https://www.facebook.com/harperjeff
    Follow Jim:
    www.jmvos.com

    Circling The Drain is produced by It's Your Show dot Co
    www.itsyourshow.co
  • Circling The Drain

    Life on the Road with David Allan Coe: Outlaws, Wigs, Boats and Blues :: Ep 42 Circling the Drain Podcast

    06/10/2026 | 1h 19 mins.
    Veteran bassist and author Mickey Hayes joins Circling the Drain to pull back the curtain on the wild, brilliant and chaotic world of country legend David Allan Coe. From blacked‑out tour buses and outlaw bikers to wigs, panthers, boats and hit songs, Mickey shares what it was really like to live on the edge with one of country music’s most controversial figures.  

    Mickey talks about joining Coe’s band in 1979, surviving the Outlaws MC, refitting buses and boats in the Florida Keys, the truth behind the “death row” myth, and why Coe was the PT Barnum of country music. He also dives into Coe’s overlooked Columbia catalog, the making of “The Ride,” working with Warren Haynes, and how those years inspired his book “My Life on the Road with David Allen Coe” and a late‑career songwriting burst.  

    If you love outlaw country, road stories, and unfiltered music history, this episode is packed with stories you won’t hear anywhere else.  

    Timed highlights  

    02:56 Miami club gig and the four‑barrel derringer on the monitor board  
    04:55 Flying into David Allan Coe’s world and first impressions at the compound  
    07:04 The purple house, refitting buses and boats, and riding in like a circus  
    10:16 Swamp-ass on black buses with no A/C and building the outlaw image  
    13:17 Ad break: Milltown Bikes in Columbia, Tennessee  
    16:01 Coe’s later years, health, and the line “I just don’t want to die alone”  
    20:02 Leaving the spotlight, finishing the book, and writing 35–40 new songs  
    21:38 Playing Coe’s deep cuts, Columbia catalog, and early classic albums  
    22:18 Rewriting “Stand By Your Man” as “Stand By Your Band”  
    23:32 The birth of the wigs and why David named one after Mickey  
    24:57 TV appearances, Farrah Fawcett hair and multiple wigs on Ralph Emery  
    26:24 Rusty Spur stories, lost wigs and using heartbreak as stage patter  
    26:55 Earning Coe’s respect by standing up to him over an out‑of‑tune guitar  
    29:32 Outlaw caravans, smoking and drinking on the road in a fake Packard  
    33:21 The real story behind Coe’s “death row” legend  
    34:55 Controversy, X‑rated albums and why Coe welcomed being talked about  
    41:04 Kris Kristofferson’s advice on songwriting and “Sunday Morning Coming Down”  
    45:19 Dealing with labels and the infamous record‑exec table story  
    47:20 Pink Nudie suit, “family” crowd shock and Coe’s onstage antics  
    50:00 Ruskin Cave, Loretta Lynn tours and getting kicked off the bus route  
    51:39 Why David Allan Coe belongs in the Country Music Hall of Fame  
    54:00 Sinking the 50‑foot “pirate” boat and losing everything with no insurance  
    55:00 Outlaws MC, being hung over a balcony and “you can’t testify if you don’t know”  
    58:31 Calling Coe a legend and the unmatched volume of songs he wrote  
    59:54 How Nashville remembers Coe and what happens after you die in this business  
    1:02:08 Billy Joe Shaver standing up to Waylon and how an album got made  
    1:07:00 Touring with a black panther, monkeys and other road “pets”  
    1:11:18 Quitting Coe five times and sending him the tire bill  
    1:18:00 Austin City Limits, “My Girl,” and how Coe gamed the taping  
    1:19:49 Mickey on Coe’s legacy, the kids, the widow and posthumous releases  
    1:20:31 Outro: Where to find Mickey’s book and how to follow the show  

    Follow Johnny B:
    https://www.facebook.com/john.e.bozeman
    Follow Jay Harper:
    https://www.facebook.com/harperjeff
    Follow Jim:
    www.jmvos.com

    Circling The Drain is produced by It's Your Show dot Co
    www.itsyourshow.co
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About Circling The Drain
Circling The Drain is a show about the current state of the music and radio businesses as well as culture in general! Hosted by John E. Bozeman and Jay Harper along with Jim McCarthy as Co-Host/Executive Producer. John has had a storied career in music and talk radio, most notably as the Executive Producer for the late and legendary Phil Valentine. Jay also has has a long career in radio as Announcer, Play-by-Play, Voice and On-Camera Actor. He was also an Artist Rep for MCA records. Jim McCarthy ALSO has had a tremendous career in radio since 1996 and has since brought his consulting/producing skillset to the podcast world. Circling the Drain is produced by ItsYourShow.co
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