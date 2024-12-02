Steve Gorman & The KQ Morning Show

Powered by RND
Steve Gorman (founding member of the legendary Black Crowes) along with Brian Zepp and Ryder bring a fresh take on life in the Twin Cities. Big guests, informat...
  • Peeing Out Your Eyeballs
    Originally aired on December 2, 2024: We dove into the Top Dude Cry Movies and everyone has at least one head scratcher. Plus, we Beat the Toaster and find out the "luckiest" person on earth was stung by bees... one hundred times. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    1:26:27
  • (Best Of): Worth Reliving
    Originally aired on November 27, 2024. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    1:02:30
  • (Best Of): Make it a Double
    Originally aired on November 26, 2024. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    1:03:12
  • (Best Of): Even Better the Second Time Around
    Originally aired on November 25, 2024. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    1:04:20
  • Countdown to Brown Friday
    Originally aired on November 22, 2024: Find out where we rank in the list of busiest cities for plumbers the day after Thanksgiving. Plus, what to eat before chuggin' your favorite adult bevies in front of your family, and a round of Little Kid or Drunk Adult featuring several grandmas. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    1:23:22

