Steve Gorman & The KQ Morning Show

Originally aired on December 2, 2024: We dove into the Top Dude Cry Movies and everyone has at least one head scratcher. Plus, we Beat the Toaster and find out the "luckiest" person on earth was stung by bees... one hundred times.
1:26:27
(Best Of): Worth Reliving
Originally aired on November 27, 2024.
1:02:30
(Best Of): Make it a Double
Originally aired on November 26, 2024.
1:03:12
(Best Of): Even Better the Second Time Around
Originally aired on November 25, 2024.
1:04:20
Countdown to Brown Friday
Originally aired on November 22, 2024: Find out where we rank in the list of busiest cities for plumbers the day after Thanksgiving. Plus, what to eat before chuggin' your favorite adult bevies in front of your family, and a round of Little Kid or Drunk Adult featuring several grandmas.
Steve Gorman (founding member of the legendary Black Crowes) along with Brian Zepp and Ryder bring a fresh take on life in the Twin Cities. Big guests, information, and a lot of fun with Minnesota’s Classic Rock, 92 KQRS. Sponsored by Davanni's Pizza & Hot Hoagies