An Emotional Timeline of Taylor Swift & Joe Alwyn's Relationship
Well snakes, here we are. Another emergency episode. To discuss the shot heard around the world: the demise of Toe. In this episode, The Snakes detangle the various clues & cryptic easter eggs that have been dropped over the years about the nature of Taylor Swift & Joe Alwyn's 6 year relationship. Following a playlist created to chart Taylor's inner journey, your favourite armchair analysts speculate and hypothesise about what triggered the fallout, how the relationship started, and where each of them are headed next. Make sure to check out the Patreon for more unfiltered discussion on this subject!
PLAYLIST: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/0hfL9l41XYaFV91RwzTMGo?si=f8c838438de242ea
4/16/2023
1:25:15
Erastoursology
In this episode of Evolution of a Snake, Taylor Swift's Stadium Show, The Eras Tour Tour is thoroughly dissected, appreciated, and critiqued. Zack & Madeline try their best to decipher the mental machinations of the HSIC (Head Snake In Charge) to discover why she chose certain songs and not others. It's a tremendous tour de force that really turns the idea of a 'touring artist' on its head: just how big can a show be? How much stamina, prowess, and power can one pop star have? The Snakes delve into all this and more.
3/20/2023
1:37:42
We Need To Talk About Ashley (Noon Roast, The Re-Up)
Buckle in, snakes. Madeline and Zack are doing a free-dive into one of the most unhinged places on the internet: Ashley Leechin's TikTok. You may know her for allegedly resembling Taylor Swift. Or, perhaps you know her for getting disinvited to the Grammys. Madeline is the bone collector, and she has unearthed the most incredible bones on this subject. It goes so much further, deeper, and weirder than you think. On this special episode of the Evolution of a Snake, we reprise Madeline's citizen journalism skills (made famous in noon roast on a Sunday) for yet another unhinged recap of internet mess. Girl, we are living. Head to 'Swiftologist' on YouTube for a FULL video episode.
2/7/2023
2:04:26
Lavender Hazed & Slayed
We did it, Joe. We finally made our Patreon. In today's episode, Zack & Madeline approach a breadth of topics: the Lavender Haze music video, Taylor's filmmaking ambitions, the impending eras tour, and the launch of our paywalled content which brings the Evolution of a Snake into your earbuds twice a month on top of the regularly scheduled programming. Whether you want cutting room floor content, an episode made just for you, or a video companion to everything you hear from here on out – we've got it for you on patreon.com/swiftologist.
2/1/2023
50:42
Midnights in Hindsight: Is It A Classic?
The Snakes are back with hotter takes than ever. In this episode, Madeline and Zack revisit Taylor Swift's 10th Studio Album. There's a state-of-the-union vibe check on the fandom & an honest, frank, but loving discussion on the positives and negatives of the songwriting, promotion, and release of Midnights. On the agenda: Jack Antonoff's undeniable footprint, future singles, a chat about the visuals, and speculation about where she's headed next sonically & professionally.
About Evolution of a Snake: The Taylor Swift Podcast
A podcast detailing the life and times of the world's most famous reptile: Taylor Swift. Hosted by two longtime fans that are unafraid to mock and critique, The Evolution of a Snake takes an analytical lens to the twists and turns of the most eventful pop legacy in recent memory. Diving into the minutiae of each era, the podcast unveils and pays homage to the evolution of a musically proficient cobra.
@tswiftpodcast on twitter for new episodes, @tsfolklore and @hoaxlakes for the hosts.
PATREON: Patreon.com/swiftologist