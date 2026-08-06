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Evolution of a Snake: The Taylor Swift Fan Podcast
Evolution of a Snake: The Taylor Swift Fan Podcast
Latest episode
155 episodes
- We opened the hotline for your most unpopular opinions on the new Gracie Abrams, Ariana Grande, and Charli XCX records, and you did not hold back. We're getting into why "gifted songwriter" might be the most overused compliment in pop right now, whether Ariana's era is giving main pop girl or giving cosplay, and the uncomfortable stat that Charli XCX got outsold by Morgan Wallen. This was a truly LOCA episode!! But the townspeople have spoken...
- GO TO https://www.patreon.com/swiftologist FOR THE FULL SHOW! This is a full segment from our sold-out live show, where we unpack one of the most fascinating and divisive pop culture moments of 2025: The Life of a Showgirl, live from Dynasty Typewriter in Los Angeles. Far beyond a simple album review, this is a conversation about the entire era—how the rollout unfolded, the internet discourse that shaped its reception, allegations of astroturfing, the engagement to Travis Kelce and its influence on the public narrative, the expectations placed on one of the world's biggest stars, and what this chapter might mean for what's next. AND, how it felt to experience all of this as not only swifties, but content creators.
Our live shows have always been about creating space for thoughtful criticism, nuance, and disagreement. Whether you loved The Life of a Showgirl, hated it, or are still figuring out how you feel, we hope this conversation offers a perspective that goes beyond the headlines and the algorithms.
- JOIN US ON PATREON FOR WEEKLY BONUS EPISODES: https://www.patreon.com/swiftologist Six years ago, Taylor Swift released folklore with no warning, no singles campaign, and no promo tour. Just 16 songs that changed the conversation around her music forever. One could argue there would be no second wind in her career without it. Is this her creative peak? We revisit the album in full to discuss. Happy folkloreversary to those who celebrate!
- Welcome back to another episode of TayRewind where we dive into the lost lore of Taylor Swift’s past and recontextualize it today! In 2015, Taylor Swift sat down for one of the most revealing interviews of her career…and then never did anything like it again. This is the GQ interview where she admitted she planted a rumor about Bad Blood, told us exactly how she thinks about her career and image, and said out loud that yes, she IS calculating. There’s major tea on the label battles she faced with 1989, how the 2013 internet hate campaign broke something in her, right on the precipice of Snakegate. It’s the last time she’s let a journalist interpret her like this, so of course we’re diving in….JOIN US ON PATREON FOR WEEKLY BONUS EPISODES: https://www.patreon.com/swiftologist
- Taylor Swift got married at Madison Square Garden and, somehow, the AMC CEO became our main correspondent for the “wedding of the century.” In this episode, we piece together the night from leaks, fan videos, and unhinged eyewitnesses: the peach-draped entryway and TT logo, the fake “garden” inside an arena, Taylor walking a bridge to a Love Story string arrangement, Adam Sandler officiating and allegedly singing, Paul McCartney and Stevie Nicks performing, and a thousand-person guest list that feels half fairytale, half corporate retreat. We get into who was there (Simone Biles, Fergie, Selena, Gigi, Eras Tour crew), who conspicuously wasn’t (Blake, Phoebe, Lorde, Lana, Ice Spice), and what that says about power, PR, and who actually wants to be folded into the Tayvis storyline. We also talk about those 20-minute vows and the room in tears, the parasocial high of watching Taylor finally get married, and the ethics of a wedding that’s also a brand activation—plus the Swifties outside MSG in a heat wave, singing to blank walls and scrambling for leftover pastries like subway RATS! JOIN US ON PATREON FOR WEEKLY BONUS EPISODES: https://www.patreon.com/swiftologist
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About Evolution of a Snake: The Taylor Swift Fan Podcast
A podcast detailing the life and times of the world's most famous reptile: Taylor Swift. Hosted by two longtime fans that are unafraid to mock and critique, it takes an analytical lens to the twists and turns of the most eventful pop legacy in recent memory. Diving into the minutiae of each era, the podcast unveils and pays homage to the evolution of a musically proficient cobra. Weekly bonus episodes on https://www.patreon.com/swiftologistPodcast website
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