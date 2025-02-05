Powered by RND
PodcastsMusicAudio Deacon
Listen to Audio Deacon in the App
Listen to Audio Deacon in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Audio Deacon

Podcast Audio Deacon
Brian Moats
Audio Deacon provides music reviews and lists of albums to teach maturing Christians how to listen to records and what music to consume in our modern age. Audio...
MusicMusic Commentary

Available Episodes

1 of 1
  • Woodland: from Gillian Welch & David Rawlings
    Welcome to the Audio Deacon Podcast!In today's episode, we cover the latest record from Gillian Welch and David Rawlings titled Woodland. To listen to this great record, click the link below. Listen:Apple Music | Spotify__________________________Links: The Audio Deacon SubstackTwitter FacebookWe live in a world of music because the Creator is the God of music.But in our age, musical enjoyment and participation has taken a severe nose-dive, resulting in reluctant music-makers and confused consumers.Audio Deacon aims to correct this problem in our musical lives for the well-being of the church.This podcast will provide brief music reviews, lists of recordings, and interviews with thought leaders and musicians to teach maturing Christians how to listen to records and what music to consume in our modern age.We will also serve as a resource to parents, guiding them in modern music’s contents, glories, pitfalls, and conversations.
    --------  
    13:24

More Music podcasts

Trending Music podcasts

About Audio Deacon

Audio Deacon provides music reviews and lists of albums to teach maturing Christians how to listen to records and what music to consume in our modern age. Audio Deacon also serves as a resource to parents, guiding them in modern music’s contents, glories, pitfalls, and conversations.
Podcast website

Listen to Audio Deacon, Million Dollaz Worth Of Game and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.6.0 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 2/9/2025 - 2:40:54 AM