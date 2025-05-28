This week Dalanie and Katie talk about reality TV and other random things.
IN THIS EPISODE:
--------
1:02:04
Even Prodigies Go to College | Episode 326
This week Dalanie and Katie talk about whether college is necessary.
IN THIS EPISODE:
We're putting ourselves in the hot seat: we have to answer your questions or eat a crazy hot wing! Submit your anonymous question below, and make it good!
https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScR1wjhZzvJoaI6diAL-YeWxkPGZaM8AZRPKzbsmikhEytcug/viewform?usp=dialog
Musicians from orchestras with conductor Jaap van Zweden speak out about inappropriate behaviour and a ‘pattern of fear’
https://pointer.kro-ncrv.nl/musicians-from-orchestras-with-conductor-jaap-van-zweden-speak-out-about-inappropriate-behaviour
Consortium
https://www.instagram.com/p/DJ7UM64y6uG/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==
Black Excellence: Rachel McFarlane
https://www.berklee.edu/berklee-now/news/student-spotlight-rachel-mcfarlane?utm_campaign=feed&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=later-linkinbio
Piece of the Week: Capriccio in C minor - Henri Vieuxtemps
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=74k3q8_VrBg
--------
1:32:45
Beyoncélly Black Podcast | Episode 324
This week Dalanie and Katie talk about the Cowboy Carter Tour.
IN THIS EPISODE:
We're putting ourselves in the hot seat: we have to answer your questions or eat a crazy hot wing! Submit your anonymous question below, and make it good!
https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScR1wjhZzvJoaI6diAL-YeWxkPGZaM8AZRPKzbsmikhEytcug/viewform?usp=dialog
National Endowment for the Arts Withdraws Major Grants
https://theviolinchannel.com/national-endowment-for-the-arts-withdraws-major-grants/
Composer Susie Ibarra Wins 2025 Pulitzer Prize for Music
https://theviolinchannel.com/composer-susie-ibarra-wins-2025-pulitzer-prize-for-music/
Black Excellence: BEYONCÉ. Duh
Piece of the Week: Daughter - Beyoncé (Caro mio ben)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cjeC0zNqigo&pp=ygUQZGF1Z2h0ZXIgYmV5b25jZQ%3D%3D
--------
53:41
Classically Black Confessions Part 1 | Episode 323
This week Dalanie and Katie read through your confessions.
IN THIS EPISODE:
Donate to ISBM! https://fundraising.fracturedatlas.org/international-society-of-black-musicians
Check out our website: https://www.isblackmusicians.com
--------
52:30
Louis van Beethoven Review | Episode 322
This week Dalanie and Katie talk about the movie Louis van Beethoven.
IN THIS EPISODE:
Got a confession? Tell us your craziest, most scandalous music school stories here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSf83czJGsGsGuMuvTszo9BptqC-uqGoL_BnCSftlBLlqdFIwg/viewform?usp=header
Leading Artist Managers Launch New Mentorship Program
https://www.fletcherartists.com/mentorship
Florida’s Jacksonville University Discontinues Fine Arts Majors
https://theviolinchannel.com/floridas-jacksonville-university-discontinues-fine-arts-majors/
Igor Levit to Play Satie's Vexations for 16 Hours Straight
https://theviolinchannel.com/igor-levit-to-play-saties-vexations-for-16-hours-straight/
Black Excellence: Raehann Bryce-Davis
https://www.raehann.com/
Piece of the Week: Piano Concerto No. 5 “Emperor” - Ludwig van Beethoven
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q-hn8WH_-3U