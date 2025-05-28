Even Prodigies Go to College | Episode 326

This week Dalanie and Katie talk about whether college is necessary. IN THIS EPISODE: We're putting ourselves in the hot seat: we have to answer your questions or eat a crazy hot wing! Submit your anonymous question below, and make it good! https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScR1wjhZzvJoaI6diAL-YeWxkPGZaM8AZRPKzbsmikhEytcug/viewform?usp=dialog Video episodes are now available on YouTube! Subscribe here: https://www.youtube.com/@classicallyblackpodcast PURCHASE OUR MERCH!: https://www.classicallyblackpodcast.com/store JOIN US ON PATREON! Our next Patreon exclusive livestream is on April 28th at 5:30pm PST https://patreon.com/ClassicallyBlackPodcast FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA! https://linktr.ee/classicallyblack Musicians from orchestras with conductor Jaap van Zweden speak out about inappropriate behaviour and a ‘pattern of fear’ https://pointer.kro-ncrv.nl/musicians-from-orchestras-with-conductor-jaap-van-zweden-speak-out-about-inappropriate-behaviour Consortium https://www.instagram.com/p/DJ7UM64y6uG/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA== Black Excellence: Rachel McFarlane https://www.berklee.edu/berklee-now/news/student-spotlight-rachel-mcfarlane?utm_campaign=feed&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=later-linkinbio Piece of the Week: Capriccio in C minor - Henri Vieuxtemps https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=74k3q8_VrBg