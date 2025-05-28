Powered by RND
  • Off the Cuff- Reality TV Ed. | Episode 327
    This week Dalanie and Katie talk about reality TV and other random things. IN THIS EPISODE: Video episodes are now available on YouTube! Subscribe here: https://www.youtube.com/@classicallyblackpodcast PURCHASE OUR MERCH!: https://www.classicallyblackpodcast.com/store JOIN US ON PATREON! Our next Patreon exclusive livestream is on April 28th at 5:30pm PST https://patreon.com/ClassicallyBlackPodcast FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA! https://linktr.ee/classicallyblack
    --------  
    1:02:04
  • Even Prodigies Go to College | Episode 326
    This week Dalanie and Katie talk about whether college is necessary. IN THIS EPISODE: We're putting ourselves in the hot seat: we have to answer your questions or eat a crazy hot wing! Submit your anonymous question below, and make it good! https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScR1wjhZzvJoaI6diAL-YeWxkPGZaM8AZRPKzbsmikhEytcug/viewform?usp=dialog Video episodes are now available on YouTube! Subscribe here: https://www.youtube.com/@classicallyblackpodcast PURCHASE OUR MERCH!: https://www.classicallyblackpodcast.com/store JOIN US ON PATREON! Our next Patreon exclusive livestream is on April 28th at 5:30pm PST https://patreon.com/ClassicallyBlackPodcast FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA! https://linktr.ee/classicallyblack Musicians from orchestras with conductor Jaap van Zweden speak out about inappropriate behaviour and a ‘pattern of fear’ https://pointer.kro-ncrv.nl/musicians-from-orchestras-with-conductor-jaap-van-zweden-speak-out-about-inappropriate-behaviour Consortium https://www.instagram.com/p/DJ7UM64y6uG/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA== Black Excellence: Rachel McFarlane https://www.berklee.edu/berklee-now/news/student-spotlight-rachel-mcfarlane?utm_campaign=feed&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=later-linkinbio Piece of the Week: Capriccio in C minor - Henri Vieuxtemps https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=74k3q8_VrBg
    --------  
    1:32:45
  • Beyoncélly Black Podcast | Episode 324
    This week Dalanie and Katie talk about the Cowboy Carter Tour. IN THIS EPISODE: We're putting ourselves in the hot seat: we have to answer your questions or eat a crazy hot wing! Submit your anonymous question below, and make it good! https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScR1wjhZzvJoaI6diAL-YeWxkPGZaM8AZRPKzbsmikhEytcug/viewform?usp=dialog Video episodes are now available on YouTube! Subscribe here: https://www.youtube.com/@classicallyblackpodcast PURCHASE OUR MERCH!: https://www.classicallyblackpodcast.com/store JOIN US ON PATREON! Our next Patreon exclusive livestream is on April 28th at 5:30pm PST https://patreon.com/ClassicallyBlackPodcast FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA! https://linktr.ee/classicallyblack National Endowment for the Arts Withdraws Major Grants https://theviolinchannel.com/national-endowment-for-the-arts-withdraws-major-grants/ Composer Susie Ibarra Wins 2025 Pulitzer Prize for Music https://theviolinchannel.com/composer-susie-ibarra-wins-2025-pulitzer-prize-for-music/ Black Excellence: BEYONCÉ. Duh Piece of the Week: Daughter - Beyoncé (Caro mio ben) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cjeC0zNqigo&pp=ygUQZGF1Z2h0ZXIgYmV5b25jZQ%3D%3D
    --------  
    53:41
  • Classically Black Confessions Part 1 | Episode 323
    This week Dalanie and Katie read through your confessions. IN THIS EPISODE: Video episodes are now available on YouTube! Subscribe here: https://www.youtube.com/@classicallyblackpodcast PURCHASE OUR MERCH!: https://www.classicallyblackpodcast.com/store JOIN US ON PATREON! Our next Patreon exclusive livestream is on April 28th at 5:30pm PST https://patreon.com/ClassicallyBlackPodcast FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA! https://linktr.ee/classicallyblack Donate to ISBM! https://fundraising.fracturedatlas.org/international-society-of-black-musicians Check out our website: https://www.isblackmusicians.com
    --------  
    52:30
  • Louis van Beethoven Review | Episode 322
    This week Dalanie and Katie talk about the movie Louis van Beethoven. IN THIS EPISODE: Got a confession? Tell us your craziest, most scandalous music school stories here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSf83czJGsGsGuMuvTszo9BptqC-uqGoL_BnCSftlBLlqdFIwg/viewform?usp=header Video episodes are now available on YouTube! Subscribe here: https://www.youtube.com/@classicallyblackpodcast PURCHASE OUR MERCH!: https://www.classicallyblackpodcast.com/store JOIN US ON PATREON! Our next Patreon exclusive livestream is on April 28th at 5:30pm PST https://patreon.com/ClassicallyBlackPodcast FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA! https://linktr.ee/classicallyblack Leading Artist Managers Launch New Mentorship Program https://www.fletcherartists.com/mentorship Florida’s Jacksonville University Discontinues Fine Arts Majors https://theviolinchannel.com/floridas-jacksonville-university-discontinues-fine-arts-majors/ Igor Levit to Play Satie's Vexations for 16 Hours Straight https://theviolinchannel.com/igor-levit-to-play-saties-vexations-for-16-hours-straight/ Black Excellence: Raehann Bryce-Davis https://www.raehann.com/ Piece of the Week: Piano Concerto No. 5 “Emperor” - Ludwig van Beethoven https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q-hn8WH_-3U
    --------  
    1:33:31

