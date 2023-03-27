Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
The Pod That Jane Likes - A Dave Matthews Band Podcast
  • 30. BONUS! - Walk Around the Moon Listening Event!
    In today's episode ; Jeanette and Shawn answer questions from Matt, Trisha, and listeners about their experience listening to the Walk Around the Moon album at the Dolby Theater in NYC!
    5/12/2023
    38:27
  • 29. Under the Table and Dreaming: A PTJL Discussion
    In today's episode; Matt, Trisha, Jeanette, and Shawn take an in depth look at the second DMB studio album Under the Table and Dreaming!
    5/11/2023
    1:16:56
  • 28. Monsters In Your Head
    In today’s  episode; Matt, Trisha, Jeanette, and Shawn discuss the new DMB single Monsters as well as tickets and plans for the upcoming DMB summer tour.
    4/27/2023
    46:15
  • 27. Staring at Myself, I Turn To Question Me: A PTJL Q&A!
    In Today's Episode Trisha, Jeanette, Matt, & Shawn are altogether in one place and take questions from listeners!
    4/20/2023
    46:10
  • 26. Look at This Crowd
    In today's episode Matt, Jeanette, Trisha, and Shawn discuss DMB's recent performance at Innings Festival.  They also take a closer look at other festivals that the band has played in the past.
    3/27/2023
    47:31

About The Pod That Jane Likes

Are you familiar with what’s it’s like to be slow but speeding? If so, we think you’re in the right place. Welcome to a Pod That Jane Likes! A round table discussion of all things happening in the One Sweet World that is the Dave Matthews Band. Our collection of hosts bring with them multiple view-points and a diversity of experiences as it relates to the band. Join @jennydmb, @trishdmb23, @dvmatthewsbnd, & @barletta24 who just so happen to have So Much to Say about DMB.
