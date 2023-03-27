The Pod That Jane Likes
The Pod That Jane Likes - A Dave Matthews Band Podcast
Are you familiar with what’s it’s like to be slow but speeding? If so, we think you’re in the right place. Welcome to a Pod That Jane Likes! A round table discu...
More
Are you familiar with what’s it’s like to be slow but speeding? If so, we think you’re in the right place. Welcome to a Pod That Jane Likes! A round table discu...
More
Available Episodes
5 of 31
30. BONUS! - Walk Around the Moon Listening Event!
In today's episode ; Jeanette and Shawn answer questions from Matt, Trisha, and listeners about their experience listening to the Walk Around the Moon album at the Dolby Theater in NYC!
29. Under the Table and Dreaming: A PTJL Discussion
In today's episode; Matt, Trisha, Jeanette, and Shawn take an in depth look at the second DMB studio album Under the Table and Dreaming!
28. Monsters In Your Head
In today’s episode; Matt, Trisha, Jeanette, and Shawn discuss the new DMB single Monsters as well as tickets and plans for the upcoming DMB summer tour.
27. Staring at Myself, I Turn To Question Me: A PTJL Q&A!
In Today's Episode Trisha, Jeanette, Matt, & Shawn are altogether in one place and take questions from listeners!
26. Look at This Crowd
In today's episode Matt, Jeanette, Trisha, and Shawn discuss DMB's recent performance at Innings Festival. They also take a closer look at other festivals that the band has played in the past.
Show more About The Pod That Jane Likes
Are you familiar with what’s it’s like to be slow but speeding? If so, we think you’re in the right place. Welcome to a Pod That Jane Likes! A round table discussion of all things happening in the One Sweet World that is the Dave Matthews Band. Our collection of hosts bring with them multiple view-points and a diversity of experiences as it relates to the band. Join @jennydmb, @trishdmb23, @dvmatthewsbnd, & @barletta24 who just so happen to have So Much to Say about DMB.
Podcast website Listen to The Pod That Jane Likes, Waxy Wax and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App
The Pod That Jane Likes
Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.
The Pod That Jane Likes: Podcasts in Family
Ants Podcast: The Best Stop for All Things DMB
Music
Comedy, Comedy Interviews
Education, Self-Improvement
Religion & Spirituality, Religion
Christianity, Music, Spirituality, Religion & Spirituality
Music, Music Interviews, Music Commentary
Leisure, Hobbies, TV & Film
Relationships, Fiction, Comedy Fiction, Music, Society & Culture
BAND (Belum Ada Namanya Dong)
Comedy
Society & Culture, Personal Journals