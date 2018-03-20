A Celebration of Maurice Ravel!

Ravel once said: “We should always remember that sensitiveness and emotion constitute the real content of a work of art.“ Canadian pianist Janina Fialkowska brings his art to life in "Jeux d'Eau". Also, the Moet Trio was the first ensemble to participate in the New England Conservatory's Professional Piano Trio Training Program - and they did a great performance for us of Ravel's Trio. Ravel: Jeux d'Eau Janina Fialkowska, piano Recorded in a live broadcast at WGBH's Fraser Performance Studio on October 6th, 2008. Ravel: Piano Trio in A minor (1914) Moet Trio: Yuri Namkung, violin; Yves Dharamraj, cello; Michael Mizrahi, piano Recorded in a live broadcast at WGBH's Fraser Performance Studio on April 15th, 2008.