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Classical Performance

Classical Performance
Music
Classical Performance
Latest episode

30 episodes

  • Classical Performance

    Schumann and Romance

    06/10/2018 | 38 mins.
    Robert Schumann was born in this month in 1810, so we have Krista River and Judith Gordon performing  Schumann's great song-cycle, "Frauenliebe und Leben", "A Woman's Love and Life", composed in 1840, the year Schumann married Clara Wieck.  Also on the program, Schumann's Three Romances for Oboe and Piano, played by oboist Keisuke Wakao with pianist Christoph Eschenbach.

    Robert Schumann: Frauenliebe und Leben, Op.42

    Krista River, mezzo-soprano; Judith Gordon, piano

    Recorded in a live broadcast at WCRB's Fraser Performance Studio on February 4th, 2008.

    Robert Schumann: Three Romances, Op. 94

    Keisuke Wakao, oboe; Christoph Eschenbach, piano

    Recorded in a live broadcast at WCRB's Fraser Performance Studio, March 1st, 2012
  • Classical Performance

    The Passion of Rachmaninov with pianist Ya-fei Chuang

    04/15/2018 | 22 mins.
    We're celebrating Rachmaninov's birthday! Ya-fei Chuang's virtuosity and passion are front and center in this live performance of his Piano Sonata No. 2.

    Rachmaninov: Piano Sonata No.2 in B-flat minor, Op.36

    Ya-fei Chuang, piano

    Recorded in a live broadcast in WGBH's Studio One on June 21st, 2005.
  • Classical Performance

    A Celebration of Maurice Ravel!

    03/20/2018 | 33 mins.
    Ravel once said: “We should always remember that sensitiveness and emotion constitute the real content of a work of art.“  Canadian pianist Janina Fialkowska brings his art to life in "Jeux d'Eau".  Also, the Moet Trio was the first ensemble to participate in the New England Conservatory's Professional Piano Trio Training Program - and they did a great performance for us of Ravel's Trio.

    Ravel: Jeux d'Eau

    Janina Fialkowska, piano

    Recorded in a live broadcast at WGBH's Fraser Performance Studio on October 6th, 2008.

    Ravel: Piano Trio in A minor (1914)

    Moet Trio: Yuri Namkung, violin; Yves Dharamraj, cello; Michael Mizrahi, piano

    Recorded in a live broadcast at WGBH's Fraser Performance Studio on April 15th, 2008.
  • Classical Performance

    It's Mendelssohn's birthday! Let's celebrate!

    02/11/2018 | 38 mins.
    February is Mendelssohn's birthday month, and it's also the month of Valentine's Day.  Felix wrote the Andante and Rondo Capriccioso for a girl he was smitten with, and his 2nd String Quartet is based on a gorgeous love song, "Ist es wahr?" ('Is it true?')!

    Felix Mendelssohn: Andante and Rondo Capriccioso, Op. 14

    Benjamin Grosvenor, piano

    Felix Mendelssohn: String Quartet in E-flat Major, Op. 12

    Pacifica String Quartet: Simin Ganatra, violin; Sibbi Bernhardsson, violin; Masumi Per Rostad, viola; Brandon Vamos, cello

    Recorded at WGBH's Fraser Performance Studio on November 5, 2013, and October 18, 2007 (string quartet).
  • Classical Performance

    Happy Birthday Mozart!

    01/07/2018 | 32 mins.
    Mozart's birthday is January 27th, and we're celebrating with a couple of great performances from our studio. 

    Mozart: Violin Sonata in G major, K.301.

    Haldan Martinson, violin; Sally Pinkas, piano

    Mozart, arr. Ulf-Guido Schäfer: Selections from “Cosi fan tutte”.

    Ma’Alot Wind Quintet: Christina Fassbender, flute; Christian Wetzel, oboe; Ulf-Guido Schäfer, clarinet; Volker Tessmann, bassoon; Volker Grewel, horn

    Recorded at WGBH's Fraser Performance Studioon February 26, 2009 (violin sonata), and at WGBH's, Studio One, February 6, 2004 (wind quintet).
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About Classical Performance
The Classical Performance podcast features the very best live classical performances, recorded by WCRB. From local up-and-comers to world-renowned masters, the Classical Performance podcast is your source for classical, on the go. Find episodes and subscribe in iTunes.
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