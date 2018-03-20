Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
  • Schumann and Romance
    Robert Schumann was born in this month in 1810, so we have Krista River and Judith Gordon performing  Schumann's great song-cycle, "Frauenliebe und Leben", "A Woman's Love and Life", composed in 1840, the year Schumann married Clara Wieck.  Also on the program, Schumann's Three Romances for Oboe and Piano, played by oboist Keisuke Wakao with pianist Christoph Eschenbach. Robert Schumann: Frauenliebe und Leben, Op.42 Krista River, mezzo-soprano; Judith Gordon, piano Recorded in a live broadcast at WCRB's Fraser Performance Studio on February 4th, 2008. Robert Schumann: Three Romances, Op. 94 Keisuke Wakao, oboe; Christoph Eschenbach, piano Recorded in a live broadcast at WCRB's Fraser Performance Studio, March 1st, 2012
    6/10/2018
    38:48
  • The Passion of Rachmaninov with pianist Ya-fei Chuang
    We're celebrating Rachmaninov's birthday! Ya-fei Chuang's virtuosity and passion are front and center in this live performance of his Piano Sonata No. 2. Rachmaninov: Piano Sonata No.2 in B-flat minor, Op.36 Ya-fei Chuang, piano Recorded in a live broadcast in WGBH's Studio One on June 21st, 2005.
    4/15/2018
    22:26
  • A Celebration of Maurice Ravel!
    Ravel once said: “We should always remember that sensitiveness and emotion constitute the real content of a work of art.“  Canadian pianist Janina Fialkowska brings his art to life in "Jeux d'Eau".  Also, the Moet Trio was the first ensemble to participate in the New England Conservatory's Professional Piano Trio Training Program - and they did a great performance for us of Ravel's Trio. Ravel: Jeux d'Eau Janina Fialkowska, piano Recorded in a live broadcast at WGBH's Fraser Performance Studio on October 6th, 2008. Ravel: Piano Trio in A minor (1914) Moet Trio: Yuri Namkung, violin; Yves Dharamraj, cello; Michael Mizrahi, piano Recorded in a live broadcast at WGBH's Fraser Performance Studio on April 15th, 2008.
    3/20/2018
    33:59
  • It's Mendelssohn's birthday! Let's celebrate!
    February is Mendelssohn's birthday month, and it's also the month of Valentine's Day.  Felix wrote the Andante and Rondo Capriccioso for a girl he was smitten with, and his 2nd String Quartet is based on a gorgeous love song, "Ist es wahr?" ('Is it true?')! Felix Mendelssohn: Andante and Rondo Capriccioso, Op. 14 Benjamin Grosvenor, piano Felix Mendelssohn: String Quartet in E-flat Major, Op. 12 Pacifica String Quartet: Simin Ganatra, violin; Sibbi Bernhardsson, violin; Masumi Per Rostad, viola; Brandon Vamos, cello Recorded at WGBH's Fraser Performance Studio on November 5, 2013, and October 18, 2007 (string quartet).
    2/11/2018
    38:18
  • Happy Birthday Mozart!
    Mozart's birthday is January 27th, and we're celebrating with a couple of great performances from our studio.  Mozart: Violin Sonata in G major, K.301. Haldan Martinson, violin; Sally Pinkas, piano Mozart, arr. Ulf-Guido Schäfer: Selections from “Cosi fan tutte”. Ma’Alot Wind Quintet: Christina Fassbender, flute; Christian Wetzel, oboe; Ulf-Guido Schäfer, clarinet; Volker Tessmann, bassoon; Volker Grewel, horn Recorded at WGBH's Fraser Performance Studioon February 26, 2009 (violin sonata), and at WGBH's, Studio One, February 6, 2004 (wind quintet).
    1/7/2018
    32:37

About Classical Performance

The Classical Performance podcast features the very best live classical performances, recorded by WCRB. From local up-and-comers to world-renowned masters, the Classical Performance podcast is your source for classical, on the go. Find episodes and subscribe in iTunes.
