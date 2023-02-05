Andy Frasco's World Saving Podcast

EP 220: Manic Focus (A Summer Camp Music Festival Episode)

A special message from Prof Frasco with a healthy reminder to not overthink it... just dub it. Sometimes, on the rocky road of life, you may ask yourself: Why magic? Well. Have you tried asking yourself: why NOT magic!? Cuz on the Interview Hour we got magic-man/electronic musician, Manic Focus! Andy and Nick reveal that they don't just love magic, but also this man and his music. Produced by Andy Frasco, Joe Angelhow, & Chris Lorentz Audio mix by Chris Lorentz Featuring: Dolav Cohen Arno Bakker