Andy Frasco's World Saving Podcast

EP 221: Round 3 with Vince Herman (Leftover Salmon)
You are about to enter another dimension. A dimension not only of sight and sound, but of mind. A journey into a wondrous land of imagination. Two men with a whole lotta heart offering each other support and a couple of chuckles through time & space. Vince Herman: you are a beautiful soul and we're lucky to exist on this planet alongside ya. Keep in touch with him at www.vinceherman.com Featuring: Vince Herman Ricky! The U.N.
5/30/2023
1:31:43
EP 220: Manic Focus (A Summer Camp Music Festival Episode)
A special message from Prof Frasco with a healthy reminder to not overthink it... just dub it. Sometimes, on the rocky road of life, you may ask yourself: Why magic? Well. Have you tried asking yourself: why NOT magic!? Cuz on the Interview Hour we got magic-man/electronic musician, Manic Focus! Andy and Nick reveal that they don't just love magic, but also this man and his music. Listen to the bro-down and don't forget to catch Manic Focus at Summer Camp Music Festival and/or on the road near you: www.manicfocus.com Featuring: Dolav Cohen Arno Bakker
5/23/2023
1:19:11
EP 219: Craig Finn (The Hold Steady)
Nick & Andy get into it. But not until Brian and the moderators of Cameo give Andy a proper chiding. Plus: a very special interruption by your friend and mine (and maybe the Lakers?!): Dolav Cohen! Then, on the Interview Hour, we welcome singer of The Hold Steady, Craig Finn! Andy will not and CANNOT hold back with the real talk. Let's get at some Truth; and while you're at it, apologize to Beau and catch a live show near you: theholdsteady.net Featuring: Brian Schwartz Dolav Cohen Arno Bakker
5/16/2023
1:19:59
EP 218: Nick & Andy Recap Jazz Fest PLUS Live Podcast From Republic NOLA
All of us here are pleased to present a very special live show set in the happiest place on earth: New Orleans! Nick & Andy open the show with updates, breakdowns, and various heel turns to lead ya right where you need to be: exactly where you're at. Enjoy special guest sit-ins by Dolav Cohen, Anders Osborne, and who knows... maybe even Mayor McCheese?? Audio mix by Jason Burdett (NOLA live show) & Chris Lorentz (post-production) Featuring: Shawn Eckels Arno Bakker
5/9/2023
1:11:02
EP 217: Theo Katzman
Andy and the boys have a new song debut with a message of self-acceptance: You Do You. And on the Interview Hour, we welcome back a man who's saving the world, one song at a time: Theo Katzman! Theo and Andy break open the "divine design" of it all, and ice baths, naturally. Also! Discussions on recording techniques shared by Theo's other band, Vulfpeck and another little known band: The Beatles (ever heard of em?). Catch Theo on the road with some of the best musicians out there and stream his excellent new album. Featuring: The U.N. Arno Bakker