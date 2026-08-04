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416 episodes
- What happens when you spend 30 years chasing a dream that nobody else believes in? This week on Andy Frasco's World Saving Podcast, Andy and Nick sit down with Australian author, poet, and internet philosopher Darby Hudson for one of the most inspiring conversations we've had. Darby opens up about applying for 2,500 jobs with the dumbest résumé imaginable, accidentally becoming a copywriter, and watching AI reshape the career he never expected to have. But that's just the beginning. This episode is brought to you by JamCut.IO (https://jamcut.io/). If you're a musician and you're tired of making clips all the time, check these guys out! The three dive deep into creativity, late-blooming success, why so many artists quit in their 30s and 40s, overcoming self-doubt, balancing ambition with authenticity, writing sober, finding happiness, embracing failure, and the mindset required to keep creating when progress feels invisible. Whether you're a musician, writer, entrepreneur, or anyone trying to build something meaningful, this episode is a reminder that the journey is the reward—and that your breakthrough might arrive long after everyone else has stopped believing.
- Yelawolf opens up like never before. From becoming friends with Mac Miller and sharing the stage with Nas in the Swiss Alps, to surviving homelessness, fishing in the Bering Sea, and one of the wildest heartbreak stories we've ever heard, this conversation goes everywhere. Before we get to Rodrigo y Gabriela, Andy and Nick go down a rabbit hole about Charlie Crockett, outlaw country, authenticity, and whether artists change who they are to sell more records. This episode is brought to you by JamCut.IO (https://jamcut.io/). If you're a musician and you're tired of making clips all the time, check these guys out! He talks about losing Mac, why he gave away his entire wardrobe after Mac's death, his terrifying 5150 experience, writing through pain, the difference between loving yourself and being *in love* with yourself, and how his newest music was born from one of the hardest periods of his life. It's funny, heartbreaking, intense, and surprisingly hopeful. If you enjoy honest conversations with musicians, artists, and people who've truly lived some life, you're going to love this one. #Yelawolf #MacMiller #HipHop #MusicPodcast #MentalHealth #AndyFrasco #Interview ::: If you want, I can also make it more SEO-focused or more click-driven.
- In this unforgettable episode of Andy Frasco's World Saving Podcast, Andy sits down with two residents of Kavod Senior Life whose life stories are filled with resilience, heartbreak, humor, and hope. Beverly shares an incredibly emotional journey through childhood abuse, addiction, domestic violence, and ultimately finding faith and sobriety. Her story is one of survival, forgiveness, and discovering purpose after unimaginable trauma. Today, she dedicates her life to helping women facing the same struggles she once endured. Then, sociology professor Tim Diamond brings decades of wisdom—and plenty of laughs—to a wide-ranging conversation about healthcare, Social Security, climate change, education, aging, and what younger generations should know before it's too late. Along the way, he reflects on near-death experiences, teaching around the world, and why conversation is still one of humanity's greatest tools. This episode is a powerful reminder that every person has a story worth hearing, and that some of life's greatest lessons come from those who've lived the longest. If these conversations moved you, please like, subscribe, and share this episode with someone who could use a little hope today.
- This episode is brought to you by JamCut.IO (https://jamcut.io/). If you're a musician and you're tired of making clips all the time, check these guys out!
Before we get to Rodrigo y Gabriela, Andy and Nick go down a rabbit hole about Charlie Crockett, outlaw country, authenticity, and whether artists change who they are to sell more records. Then Gabriela joins us for a great conversation about leaving Mexico to busk in Ireland, becoming friends with Damien Rice before *O*, playing secret coffee shop shows together, their thrash metal beginnings, traveling Europe with almost no money, recording with Marty Friedman, and why staying curious has been the key to a 25+ year career. We also talk about: * Busking on Grafton Street * The Irish music scene in the late '90s * Why metal exploded in Mexico * Creativity vs. chasing success * Touring, travel, and finding your own path Enjoy.
- Hide your kids and hide your wife for this very different episode of the World Saving Podcast (NSFW)
In this one Andy & Nick Interview Vic Legina, a former producer and director in the adult entertainment industry. Vic detailed his 20-year tenure, 16 years with Brazzers, and transitioning the industry to the internet. He also goes into detail on the production process, shared his experiences with burnout, ethical challenges, and the impact of clickbait content. We also discussed the rise of platforms like OnlyFans and Chaturbate, the issue of age verification, and more.
The conversation is a little bit more spicy than it reads in this description, so consider yourself warned! We hope you enjoy.
This episode is brought to you by JamCut.IO (https://jamcut.io/). If you're a musician and you're tired of making clips all the time, check these guys out!
Andy is on tour now and tickets are moving fast. Get yours today at https://www.andyfrasco.com/
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