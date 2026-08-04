Andy Frasco's World Saving Podcast

Yelawolf opens up like never before. From becoming friends with Mac Miller and sharing the stage with Nas in the Swiss Alps, to surviving homelessness, fishing in the Bering Sea, and one of the wildest heartbreak stories we've ever heard, this conversation goes everywhere. Before we get to Rodrigo y Gabriela, Andy and Nick go down a rabbit hole about Charlie Crockett, outlaw country, authenticity, and whether artists change who they are to sell more records. This episode is brought to you by JamCut.IO (https://jamcut.io/). If you're a musician and you're tired of making clips all the time, check these guys out! He talks about losing Mac, why he gave away his entire wardrobe after Mac's death, his terrifying 5150 experience, writing through pain, the difference between loving yourself and being *in love* with yourself, and how his newest music was born from one of the hardest periods of his life. It's funny, heartbreaking, intense, and surprisingly hopeful. If you enjoy honest conversations with musicians, artists, and people who've truly lived some life, you're going to love this one. #Yelawolf #MacMiller #HipHop #MusicPodcast #MentalHealth #AndyFrasco #Interview ::: If you want, I can also make it more SEO-focused or more click-driven.