On the last bonus episode presented by Smartwool, Rob and Steve's last "comfort listen" focuses on the new MSG 80s release from the Dead.
Smartwool Presents—Comfort Listens: Legion of Mary 4/19/75
On this bonus episode, we're on to Rob and Steve's third "comfort listen," looking at a Legion of Mary show from 4/19/75.
Smartwool Presents—Comfort Listens: Goose + Trey at Radio City
This bonus episode has Rob and Steve tackling their second "comfort listen," Goose collaborating with Trey Anastasio from Radio City Music Hall in June 2022.
Smartwool Presents—Comfort Listens: PhilCo at Sacred Rose
This bonus episode finds Rob and Steve jumping into the first of four "comfort listens." In this first installment, they talk about the Phil Lesh & Friends collaboration with Wilco at Sacred Rose Festival from this August 2022.
Dick’s Picks Vol. 36 — 9/21/72 Philadelphia, PA
In this week’s episode of 36 From The Vault, we celebrate the Series Finale of Dick’s Picks as well as the Series Finale of 36 From The Vault. Featuring a complete show from Philadelphia, PA on 9/21/72, we also hear segments of 9/3/72 from Boulder, CO. One of the greatest Dick’s Picks of all time, it’s a fitting conclusion to the series and yet another showcase of the brilliance of September 1972.
Disc One features the majority of Set One from 9/21/72 which includes a brilliant “Bird Song” as well a stunning take on “Loser.” A loose and vibey “China Cat Sunflower>I Know You Rider” showcases the standards heavy Set I played with exceptional verve. Disc Two straddles Set One and Two from 9/21/71 and is highlighted by an outstanding “Playing In The Band” closer before “He’s Gone>Truckin’” brings us into the second frame.
An elongated 4+hr show, the staple of Disc Three is an absolutely incredible “Dark Star>Morning Dew.” Nearly 50min of stunning music, including 35+min of deep 1972 jamming, this is one of the greatest pieces of music released in the entire Dick’s Picks series. Disc Four closes out the Spectrum show before giving us a three song snapshot from Folsom Field with “He’s Gone> The Other One> Wharf Rat.” And with that, we’ve finally reached the end of the Dick’s Picks series. Thank you to everyone who has joined us for this long, strange trip.
36 from the Vault is a production of Osiris Media. It is edited, produced and mastered by Brian Brinkman. All music composed by Amar Sastry, unless otherwise noted. Logo design by Liz Bee Art & Design. The executive producer of 36 from the Vault is RJ Bee.
