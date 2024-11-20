Ambient Country Episode 37: John Diliberto (Echoes)
Host Bob Holmes from SUSS is joined by John Diliberto, host of the syndicated radio show, Echoes. Celebrating his 35th year with Echoes, John has been exploring the wide landscape of instrumental and ambient music longer than just about anyone else. Bob and SUSS have performed live on Echoes as well as appeared many times over the years. Now Bob is returning the favor by having John on his show to discuss the roots of the music John calls "Ambient Americana," including artists Brian Eno, Ry Cooder, Steve Roach, Bruce Kaphan, BJ Cole, and many more.
1:14:07
Ambient Country Episode 36: Luke Schneider & Kyle Hamlett
Host Bob Holmes from SUSS is joined this month by co-hosts Luke Schneider and Kyle Hamlett as they discuss their latest releases on the Across the Horizon music series. Luke & Kyle bring along a playlist of instrumental music including Yo La Tengo, Marisa Anderson, Anthony Phillips, Coupler, and Amelia Courthouse.
1:12:45
Ambient Country Episode 35: Chuck Johnson
In this episode, host Bob Holmes from SUSS is joined by co-host Chuck Johnson to talk about his latest release "Sun Glories" as well as the wide catalog of music that he has produced, played on, mixed and/or mastered, including Michael Muller, Danny Paul Grody, Claire Rousay, Clarice Jension, Six Organs of Admittance and many more.
1:15:26
Ambient Country Episode 34: Pan-American, Chelsea Bridge, & MJ Guider
Bob Holmes from SUSS is joined by co-hosts Mark Nelson (Pan-American), Mallory Linehan (Chelsea Bridge), and Melissa Guion (MJ Guider) – the artists who are providing the first three releases in the Across the Horizon music series that Bob is launching on Northern Spy Records. This episode gives an exclusive sneak peak of their tracks, which will be released on September 4. Mark, Mallory, and Melissa also share the music they've been listening to lately, including Myriam Gendron, Sam Wilkes, Guests and many more.
1:13:44
Ambient Country Episode 33: David Pajo
On today's episode of the Ambient Country podcast, Bob Holmes of SUSS is joined by his co-host David Pajo (Slint, Tortoise, Papa M, Gang of Four) to discuss Pajo's early influences including Arvo Pärt, Popol Vuh, Miles Davis, ZZ Top, Harmonia, and many more.You can listen to the music recommended on this show on Spotify or Amazon Music.Known as the guitarist for '90s outfits Slint and Tortoise, Pajo has also created eclectic solo music, much of which is instrumental. We're playing two of Pajo's albums released under the name Papa M. First we're playing A Broke Moon Rises from 2018, which is five acoustic guitar-led instrumentals, ending with an amazing cover of Arvo Pärt's "Spiegel im Spiegel." Second up is 1999's Live from a Shark Cage, which features lofi, freeform guitar recordings with the occasional drum machine.A Broke Moon Rises - Papa M (40m, no vocals)Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / TidalLive from a Shark Cage - Papa M (60m, spoken vocals on track 7)Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / TidalHave a great Wednesday.PS: Bob's band, SUSS, just launched their own newsletter – subscribe here.
