The Jeremiah Show: Pop Culture, Music Icons Food Gods

The Levins’ Story: Love, Lyrics, and Taking the Long Road
They met at an open mic in Berkeley and built a life in music together. Ira and Julia Levin — The Levins — share how they’ve stayed in tune through marriage, touring, and the making of their new album An Alternate Refrain.
In this episode, Jeremiah sits down with husband-and-wife duo The Levins to talk about their journey from that first open mic at The Freight & Salvage in Berkeley to a full-time career making music together.
They discuss the challenges and joys of writing as a couple, how they balance real life with creativity, and what inspired their latest album, An Alternate Refrain.
It’s a conversation about music, commitment, and the long road of partnership — both on and off stage.
The Levins’ music is available on all streaming platforms.
THE LEVINS
- - -
THE JEREMIAH SHOW
Voices Carry - These Are Your Stories
POP CULTURE, MUSIC ICONS, & FOOD GODS
The Jeremiah Show - Please Subscribe & Rate - CLICK HERE
Check Out The Back Catalogs of Special Guests - CLICK HERE
To Become a Sponsor of The Jeremiah Show CLICK HERE for Media Deck and Rates
THE JEREMIAH SHOW BROUGHT TO YOU BY
evolve entertainment network - www.thejeremiahshow.com
Host | Executive Producer - Jeremiah D. Higgins
Senior Sound Designer | Producer - Graham Palmer | Surprise Studio
Be sure to check out these evolve entertainment network shows
The Arwen Lewis Show, The Kimi Kato Show with Jeremiah, and The Mike Gormley Show
THE JEREMIAH SHOW PROUDLY FEATURES
Music Connection Magazine - https://www.musicconnection.com/
MusiCares - MusiCares provides a safety net of critical health and welfare services to the music community - https://musicares.org/
Cuzen Matcha - https://cuzenmatcha.com/
Golda Zahra - https://www.goldazahra.com/
Rubenstein Chan Contemporary Art - https://www.rubensteinchan.com/
Whiplash PR & Management - https://www.whiplashprandmanagement.com
The Jeremiah Show Radio Broadcast is heard in London, Somerset, U.K., New York City, Philadelphia, Boston, Ontario, Santa Barbara, Paris, and Los Angeles by Radio Candy Media, Radio Evolve, and Belter Radio, My Indie Radio Paris
JEREMIAH D. HIGGINS SOCIAL MEDIA LINKS
GRAHAM PALMER’S WEBSITE Surprise Studio , On Instagram: Surprise Studio
Did you like the music in this episode? You can find the Original Music Soundtrack - CLICK HERE: TJS Spotify Playlists
TJS Opening Theme Music By Sugizo "DO-FUNK Dance”
TJS in REVERSE - Classic TJS Shows Drop Monday & Wednesday
NEW SHOWS - Every Friday
Loop In With Us! PLEASE SUBSCRIBE to The Jeremiah Show Podcast to be alerted to new artist interviews: CLICK HERE
The Jeremiah Show airs on Radio Evolve Santa Barbara on Monday - Friday, 10 am - 12 pm - #TuneIn! - https://radio-evolve.rocks/
--------
1:11:08
--------
1:11:08
HARGO on ‘Cryin’ for John Lennon,’ Phil Spector & Timeless Music
Singer-songwriter HARGO Khalsa joins The Jeremiah Show to talk about his powerful peace anthem “Cryin’ for John Lennon,” a song that bridges generations — produced with legendary Wall of Sound producer Phil Spector.
“Every generation has an artist who turns pain into peace — for ours, that artist might just be HARGO.”
In this intimate conversation, HARGO opens up about the spiritual roots of his music, his time in a Kundalini Yoga ashram in Española, New Mexico, and how service (seva), meditation, and compassion shape his art.
Topics include:
The making of Cryin’ for John Lennon and the story behind its message of peace
Lessons from the Beatles’ influence on modern consciousness
Living between silence and sound — how music becomes prayer
The artist’s path of purpose and vulnerability
CONNECT WITH HARGO
On Instagram - @hargo_music
On Facebook - facebook.com/hargomusic
On Hargo’s Website - hargomusic.com'
Watch the full conversation on The Jeremiah Show YouTube channel.
https://www.youtube.com/@therealjeremiahshow
- - -
--------
1:01:02
--------
1:01:02
Lee Holdridge: Finding Music in Silence — A Conversation with a Hollywood Master Composer
THE JEREMIAH SHOW Featuring Lee Holdridge
The Legendary Hollywood Film Composers Series
Brought to you by The Jeremiah Show & Executive Producer Carol Connors
“Before the first note is played, there is silence — and within that silence lives Lee Holdridge’s genius.”
Discover the mind behind some of Hollywood’s most beloved scores.
In this episode of The Jeremiah Show’s Hollywood Composers Series, host Jeremiah D. Higgins sits down with Lee Holdridge, the Emmy Award–winning, Grammy-nominated composer celebrated for his richly melodic work on Splash, Moonlighting, Beauty and the Beast, and his collaborations with Neil Diamond (Jonathan Livingston Seagull).
From his early days in Costa Rica to the scoring stages of Hollywood, Holdridge explores how silence becomes music, how melody tells a story, and why true composition begins in the space between the notes.
Listen as Jeremiah and Lee discuss:
The hidden power of silence in film and life
Composing iconic themes that endure through generations
Collaborations with Neil Diamond, Al Jarreau, and Plácido Domingo
The art and discipline of film scoring in an age of constant noise
Photo courtesy of BJU
CONNECT with LEE HOLDRIDGE
APPLE MUSIC
SPOTIFY
WEBSITE
INSTAGRAM
- - -
--------
1:01:58
--------
1:01:58
William Goldstein: The Art of Instant Composition & Scoring Life in Real Time
THE JEREMIAH SHOW Featuring Legendary Hollywood Film Composer William Goldstein
The Legendary Hollywood Film Composers Series
Brought to you by The Jeremiah Show & Executive Producer Carol Connors
William Goldstein joins The Jeremiah Show for an extraordinary conversation about the mystery and mastery of creating music in real time. A pioneer of Instant Composition, Goldstein has spent decades composing scores for film, television, and stage — from Fame and The Miracle Worker to his latest opera, Kazimierz, A Story of Love and Destiny.
In this intimate interview, Jeremiah dives deep into Goldstein’s creative process — how he channels emotion, narrative, and inspiration at the speed of thought — and explores the universal themes of love, fate, and beauty woven through his newest work.
Goldstein also shares exclusive insights on the philosophy behind instant composition, his early days in Hollywood, collaborations with legends, and how music can capture the human spirit in the moment it’s born.
Tune in for a rare, behind-the-score conversation with one of Hollywood’s most soulful and spontaneous composers.
Worldwide album release of Kazimierz – A Story of Love and Destiny.
Out everywhere on Friday, January 9th.
APPLE MUSIC
SPOTIFY
WEBSITE
INSTAGRAM
- - -
--------
57:42
--------
57:42
Bill Conti: The Sound of Triumph
THE JEREMIAH SHOW Featuring Bill Conti
The Legendary Hollywood Film Composers Series
Brought to you by The Jeremiah Show & Executive Producer Carol Connors
"You have to have luck.” - Bill Conti
Academy Award-winning composer Bill Conti reflects on a legendary career spanning decades of iconic film music, from Rocky to The Karate Kid.
In this insightful conversation, he discusses his creative process, the emotional depth of music in storytelling, and the balance of discipline and destiny that defines success in film scoring.
Conti’s reflections reveal not only a master composer’s craft but also a deep gratitude for the journey and the legacy he continues to shape for future generations.
CONNECT with Bill Conti on
SPOTIFY
APPLE MUSIC
WEBSITE
INTERVIEW MUSIC SOUNDTRACK
- - -
About The Jeremiah Show: Pop Culture, Music Icons Food Gods
Pop Culture, Music Icons, Food Gods
Voices Carry.
We feature the world's most fascinating guests from the worlds of pop culture, music, and culinary arts.
The Jeremiah Show is broadcast on radio stations in Los Angeles, New York City, Philadelphia, Boston, London, Santa Barbara, Ontario, and Somerset, UK.
It is heard weekly in over 100 countries, shared, downloaded, streamed, and viewed over 2.5 million times.In our 19th season and with over 1,400 shows, honorary guests have included John Cleese, Dennis Miller, Anne Heche, Jon Lovitz, Mariel Hemingway, Rosanna Arquette, Steve Guttenberg, Danny Trejo, Corin Nemec, Michael McDonald, Chris Hillman (The Byrds), Jeff “Skunk” Baxter, (Steely Dan, The Doobie Brothers) Miles Copeland (Sting, The Police) and featuring your favorite TV stars from Bravo’s Top Chef winners such as Brooke Williamson (Triple Threat with Bobby Flay) and Melissa King, (Tasting Wild) NBC’s American Ninja Warriors, NBC’s The Voice artists like Girl ...