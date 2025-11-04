The Jeremiah Show: Pop Culture, Music Icons Food Gods

William Goldstein: The Art of Instant Composition & Scoring Life in Real Time

THE JEREMIAH SHOW Featuring Legendary Hollywood Film Composer William Goldstein The Legendary Hollywood Film Composers Series Brought to you by The Jeremiah Show & Executive Producer Carol Connors William Goldstein joins The Jeremiah Show for an extraordinary conversation about the mystery and mastery of creating music in real time. A pioneer of Instant Composition, Goldstein has spent decades composing scores for film, television, and stage — from Fame and The Miracle Worker to his latest opera, Kazimierz, A Story of Love and Destiny. In this intimate interview, Jeremiah dives deep into Goldstein's creative process — how he channels emotion, narrative, and inspiration at the speed of thought — and explores the universal themes of love, fate, and beauty woven through his newest work. Goldstein also shares exclusive insights on the philosophy behind instant composition, his early days in Hollywood, collaborations with legends, and how music can capture the human spirit in the moment it's born. Tune in for a rare, behind-the-score conversation with one of Hollywood's most soulful and spontaneous composers.