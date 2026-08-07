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293 episodes
RIP Brooklyn Vegan (And Online Music Media), Plus: We Answer Listener Emails (Finally!)08/07/2026 | 57 mins.Steven and Ian open with a conversation about Brooklyn Vegan, the long-running music site that faced heavy layoffs this week, and what that says about the rapidly evolving state of online media (:50). Then they talk about the week's new releases, including albums by Ceremony, Citizen, and the Mountain Goats. (24:45). Then they (finally) open up the mailbag, and discuss listener questions about musical revisionism, yay or nay (33:43) and whether it's a good idea to check the setlist online before a show (46:48). In Recommendation Corner, Ian recommends Now It's Overhead and Steven recommends Kiwi Jr. (53:10).
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- After a Sportscast about LeBron James joining the Philadelphia 76ers and speculation about his taste in Philly indie rock (:40) and a quick discussion about old clips of The B-52's going viral this week (6:53), Steven and Ian pay tribute to the late Glen Hansard and Kavinsky, two very different musicians who passed away this week but who made their mark on the indie world in similar ways (9:39). After that, they discuss two high-profile albums they finally got to hear this week: Charli XCX's “Music, Fashion, Film” (20:59) and The Strokes' “Reality Awaits” (31:05). Then they talk about new releases by Arca and Shearwater, among other acts (45:43). In Recommendation Corner, Ian recommends Aeiou and Steven recommends Frank Hurricane (50:50).
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- Steven and Ian open with a conversation about a new Jimothy, one of the most lasting characters in the Indiecast universe (1:01). After that, they talk about a possible "worst album of the year" candidate from ESPN personality Pat McAfee (7:47) and some gross happenings occurring at Noah Kahan shows (17:33). Then they discuss new releases from The Strokes, Charli XCX, Pete Yorn, and others (27:22). In Recommendation Corner, Ian recommends Citrus Jr. and Steven recommends Miles Hewitt (49:12).
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- Steven and Ian start by talking about great Canadian bands (0:36) and Steve's road trip this week to see Rush and The Strokes (not together) (4:11). Then they discuss the new Beck album announcement and revisit his overall work and where his legacy currently stands (13:24), followed by a similar conversation about Jack White and his new LP (31:12). Then they update the Fantasy Albums Draft (40:58) and discuss the week's new releases (42:27). In Recommendation Corner, Ian recommends Snag and Steven recommends Twisted Teens (54:40).
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Is Nirosta Steel The "Underdog" Indie Phenom Of 2026? Plus: The Fantasy Albums Draft for Q307/10/2026 | 1h 2 mins.The guys begin with Steven questioning Ian over whether his Belgian wife is to blame for the U.S. losing the World Cup match to Belgium, the most controversial Sportscast yet (1:06). Then they discuss the buzzed-about album "My Skyscraper" by Nirosta Steel, an unlikely critical hit by a 69-year-old former collaborator of the late, great Arthur Russell (11:36). After they talk about the week's new releases, including albums by Jack White and Panda Bear & Sonic Boom (32:55), followed by the latest Fantasy Albums Draft (41:34), featuring upcoming releases from Phoebe Bridgers, Gilla Band, L'Rain, Empress Of, and Julia Jacklin (41:34). In Recommendation Corner, Ian talks about Proun and Steven talks about Tracey Nelson (58:50).
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About Indiecast
Indiecast is a weekly show from Amazon Music hosted by music critics Steven Hyden and Ian Cohen. Every week, Hyden and Cohen discuss the biggest news and names in modern indie, as well as look back to moments that established the indie rock canon.Podcast website
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