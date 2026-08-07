After a Sportscast about LeBron James joining the Philadelphia 76ers and speculation about his taste in Philly indie rock (:40) and a quick discussion about old clips of The B-52's going viral this week (6:53), Steven and Ian pay tribute to the late Glen Hansard and Kavinsky, two very different musicians who passed away this week but who made their mark on the indie world in similar ways (9:39). After that, they discuss two high-profile albums they finally got to hear this week: Charli XCX's “Music, Fashion, Film” (20:59) and The Strokes' “Reality Awaits” (31:05). Then they talk about new releases by Arca and Shearwater, among other acts (45:43). In Recommendation Corner, Ian recommends Aeiou and Steven recommends Frank Hurricane (50:50).



See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.